IPL updates: Mumbai set CSK 166 for victory

Write a comment

April 07, 2018

21:47 Krunal big hitting props MI past 160-mark:



MI 165-4 (20 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



MI have done well to get the total following the early loss of openers Rohit and Lewis.

Ishan and Surya then batted smartly, mixing the big shots with some quick running between wickets to keep the scoring rate up. Eventually, it was Krunal Pandya's big hitting in the last few overs, especially taking Wood to the cleaners that helped MI reach the total.

For CSK, Bravo did well to stem the hitting in the last over while Watson was the pick of the bowlers, picking two wickets.

Hardik Pandya looks to have injured himself badly, getting entangled with Bravo while trying to slide in to complete that last run.

He is helped out of the ground by the team medics.

Bravo comes in to bowl final over.

Hardik starts with a single -- a leg bye.

Bravo then bowls it wide, Krunal plays and misses.

Krunal then plays the ball straight down the ground for a single.

Wow! What a yorker! Pandya digs it out but falls down.

Hardik then plays the ball down to long-off for a couple.

With one ball left, it's another yorker and he manages to only get a single to deep-mid-wicket. Just five runs come off the over.



21:35 Bravo comes back to give only 3 runs:



MI 160-4 (19 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



Hardik plays it well but it goes straight to Bhajji at deep square leg for a single.

Wood's attempted yorker is hit straight down the ground for a four. Krunal on fire here!

Same shot, same result.

That is then a dot.

Krunal miscues the shot, gets a bottom edge, the ball goes to mid-wicket but no one there to take a catch. He comes back for a couple.

Krunal ends the over with a huge six to backward square leg.

21:30 Krunal hammers Wood:



MI 143-4 (18 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



Bravo continues and Hardik takes a single.

Slower ball and Krunal takes a single to mid-wicket.

Hardik then plays the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.

Bravo then fires in a yorker!

And then another dot. Fast off-spinner and Krunal plays and misses.

And again! Just three runs come off the over.



21:26 19 come off the over:



MI 140-4 (17 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



Mark Wood comes back into the attack.

Short ball and slower one and Krunal just hoicks it over mid-wicket for a six!

He then takes a single.

Hardik then takes a single.

Wood bowls on the leg stump and Krunal just plays it past his pads for a boundary.

Wood then bowls a wide.

Krunal then plays the ball to long-on and they just scamper for a couple.

He ends the over with a boundary to long-off.

19 runs come off the over!

21:21 Tahir strikes in his 2nd over!:



MI 121-4 (16 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard





Bravo continues and Hardik nearly chops it on. He scampers through for a single.

Krunal plays and misses.

Krunal cuts and Wood misfields at backward point allowing the batsmen to steal a single.

Hardik then plays the ball to long-on for a single.

A dot ball later, Krunal plays the ball down to mid-wicket for a single.

Just 4 runs come off the over.

Krunal Pandya comes into bat and he starts off with a cracking drive to the boundary. That is an excellent shot!

The last ball is a dot and strategic timeout is called.

Tahir comes back and he is making Pandya think here.

Pandya then gets a single off the third ball of the over.

Ishan plays a across the line, gets a top-edge and the is caught by Mark Wood. Ishan gone for 40 off 29.

Tahir gets his first wicket.

Mark Wood is brought back into the attack.

Pandya starts the over with a four. He follows that up with a single.

Ishan then gets a single.

Short ball and Pandya plays a clever ramp shot to get another boundary to third man.

He finishes the over with a single.

21:05 Surya out for 43:











MI 101-2 (13 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



Just four runs and a wicket come off the over.

Hardik comes to bat at the fall of Surya and gets off the mark with a single.

Ishan then gets a single to fine leg.

Pandya gets a single off the last ball, plays the ball to sweeper cover.

Watson comes back into the attack.

Ishan plays the ball fine, gets no timing on it as he tries to pull but gets a single to fine leg.

Slower ball and Surya misses it.

Watson bouces, Surya then pulls and gives a catch straight down the throat of Bhajji at deep fine leg.

Watson gets his 2nd wicket and Surya goes for 43 off 29.

Bravo comes into the attack and Surya takes three fours off his first three balls.

The bowler comes back well to give just 2 off the last three deliveries but 14 runs come off the over.

20:53 Ishan on fire!:





MI 83-2 (11 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



Tahir continues, Ishan hits it hard and straight down the ground and that is poor fielding from Bravo.

He then hammers the bowler for a six over mid-on!

Down the ground and Bravo is beaten again at long off for another four.

He then gets a single.

Surya then gets a single to deep mid-wicket.

Ishan then gets two runs to the deep to take 18 runs off Tahir's opening over.

Just 3 runs come off the over.

Mark Wood comes into the attack.

Ishan defends, no run.

Wood then bounces Ishan. No run.

Wood pitches it up again and Ishan pulls it to the deep for a single.

Surya then gets a single before Ishan gets a single off a leg bye.

Surya tries to swing his arms, no runs off the last ball.

20:43



MI 62-2 (9 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



10 runs come off the over and it's time for a strategic time out.

Bhajji continues and Surya starts with a couple.

He then gets another couple to deep cover. Good fielding at the boundary by Imran Tahir.

Surya and Ishan then take a single and the former then plays out a dot ball to end the over.

Surya just whacks it past covers to the long off for a four.

20:38 Bhajji starts well:



MI 52-2 (8 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



Ravindra Jadeja is operating at the other end.

Surya starts the over with a single.

Wow!

Jadeja bowls over the wicket, a little wide and Kishan plays it to long off for a four!

Kishan brings up MI's fifty by just opening the face of the bat and playing it past Dhoni to the third man boundary for a four.

9 runs come off the over.







And for the first time in his IPL career, Harbhajan Singh turns out in CSK colours. And what a way to start.

He gives just four runs in his opening over.

20:31 MI lose two early wickets:



MI 39-2 (6 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

Watson continues and Kishan starts the over with a single.

What a shot! Surya gets the ball in the middle of the bat, stands tall and punches it past mid-off for a boundary.

The ball doesn't come on to the bat, Surya gets a leading edge. No damage done.

He then plays the ball to deep backward square for a couple.

Surya finishes the powerplay with a huge hoick over deep mid-wicket for a six!

13 runs come off the over.

20:26 Watson strikes!:



MI 26-2 (5 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard





Surya Kumar Yadav is the new batsman in and wow he gets off the mark with a beautiful punch. What a drive and that is four!

He then plays out 4 dot balls.

Just the four coming off that over. Surya Kumar Yadav is the new batsman in and wow he gets off the mark with a beautiful punch. What a drive and that is four!

10 runs and a wicket come in the over.

Watson continues and he gets swing too and Ishan plays the ball down to third man for a single.

Rohit again just taps the ball down. He is struggling to get gong here.

Watson then bowls a big wide.

Rohit now gets good contact and that is the first six of Season XI!

Rohit then tries to play the ball down to third man but it's a dot

Watson strikes!

Rohit tries to go after the bowler, miscues it and the ball goes high in the air. Rayudu stays patient and completes a good catch to send Rohit back to the dugout for 15 off 18.

Ishan then gets a couple.





20:16 Evin Lewis out for a duck:





MI 12-1 (3 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



Ishan Kishan is the new batsman in and the left hander is off the mark with a couple square on the on side.

He then gets a single to the leg side again.

Chahar doing well to get the swing and Rohit plays and misses.

Another good ball and Rohit has to be content with playing a defensive shot.

Rohir then swings his arms and the ball clears the infield. Rohit gets two runs.

Five runs and a wicket come in that over.

Chahar continues and is that a wicket! Ball hits thud into Lewis' pads and umpire raises his finger.

Batsman asks for DRS and MI lose their review. Evin Lewis gone for a duck!

20:10 Rohit off the mark with a boundary:



MI 7-0 (2 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



Watson opens the bowling at the other end.

Rohit tries to go down the track but does not connect.

Slower ball, Rohit gets a bottom edge and the ball flies down to no man's land at long on. Two runs for the taking.

Rohit gets a life! He gets an edge and the ball falls short of Bhajji at first slip.

Rohit then plays out two dots balls. Just two come off the over.

20:06 Chennai win toss, to bowl vs Mumbai:



MI vs CSK | Scorecard

Deepak Chaha opens the bowling for Chennai, while captain Rohit and Lewis open the batting for Mumbai.

And the bowler starts well, bowling the first ball with a good line, making Rohit play.

2nd ball Rohit tries to come down the wicket but does not connect.

Again a play and miss!

Rohit plays a slightly uppish drive and that is the first boundary of season XI.

Rohit then takes a single.

Lewis lets the last ball go and 5 runs comes off the first over.







Squads:

MI XI: I Kishan, E Lewis, RG Sharma, S Yadav, K Pollard, H Pandya, K Pandya, J Bumrah, M Rahman, M McClenaghan, M Markande

CSK XI: A Rayudu, S Watson, S Raina, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, DJ Bravo, R Jadeja, H Singh, D Chahar, I Tahir, M Wood