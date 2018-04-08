IPL updates: Agarwal out for 7, Punjab lose 1st wicket

Write a comment

April 08, 2018

18:14 Agarwal out for 7, Punjab lose 1st wicket:



Punjab 63-1 (4 ovs) vs Delhi 166-7 | Scorecard



The two young Punjab openers are taking Delhi's bowling apart in the Powerplay.



Chris Morris comes into the attack as Mayank Agarwal smashes the first ball over the off-side for his first six as he looks to join the party.



But Morris makes the breakthrough with the wicket of Agarwal, who is caught at mid-on to perish for seven.



Veteran Yuvraj Singh walks in at No. 3 with Punjab having made a great start courtesy of Rahul's fireworks.



Yuvraj takes no time to get going as he flicks Morris through midwicket for a four. He punches the next ball straight but the ball hits the stumps at the bowler's end before he keeps strike with one from the last ball.

The two young Punjab openers are taking Delhi's bowling apart in the Powerplay.Chris Morris comes into the attack as Mayank Agarwal smashes the first ball over the off-side for his first six as he looks to join the party.But Morris makes the breakthrough with the wicket of Agarwal, who is caught at mid-on to perish for seven.Veteran Yuvraj Singh walks in at No. 3 with Punjab having made a great start courtesy of Rahul's fireworks.Yuvraj takes no time to get going as he flicks Morris through midwicket for a four. He punches the next ball straight but the ball hits the stumps at the bowler's end before he keeps strike with one from the last ball.

18:08 KL Rahul slams 14-ball fifty, Punjab on top:



Punjab 52-0 (3 ovs) vs Delhi 166-7 | Scorecard



Delhi introduce spin early as veteran Amit Mishra comes into the attack but Rahul continues his attacking approach.



He steps out to the first ball and drives the first ball through the covers for a four and lofts the next ball over long-off for a six.



Rahul in a rush at the moment. He sweeps the next ball and even though he slips he is able to get enough power to get it over square leg for another six.



Mishra doesn't help his cause by bowling a short ball which Rahul pulls over midwicket for another four.



Rahul then chips down the track and drives Mishra straight down the ground past mid-on for another four to race to his fifty from just 14 balls, having hit six fours and four sixes.



Mishra goes for 24 in his first over as Punjab race to 52 from three overs, with Rahul having scored 51 of those.

Delhi introduce spin early as veteran Amit Mishra comes into the attack but Rahul continues his attacking approach.He steps out to the first ball and drives the first ball through the covers for a four and lofts the next ball over long-off for a six.Rahul in a rush at the moment. He sweeps the next ball and even though he slips he is able to get enough power to get it over square leg for another six.Mishra doesn't help his cause by bowling a short ball which Rahul pulls over midwicket for another four.Rahul then chips down the track and drives Mishra straight down the ground past mid-on for another four to race to his fifty from just 14 balls, having hit six fours and four sixes.Mishra goes for 24 in his first over as Punjab race to 52 from three overs, with Rahul having scored 51 of those.

18:04 Punjab off to a flier after Delhi post 166:



Punjab 28-0 (2 ovs) vs Delhi 166-7 | Scorecard



The Karnataka duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are opening the batting for Punjab, who will look to make a solid start with the bat and not lose too many early wickets.



Left-arm pacer Trent Boult opens the bowling for Delhi but he comes under attack in the very first over.



Rahul turns the second ball on the leg side for two runs before he top edges a short ball trying to nudge it fine but he manages to get it over the fine leg fence for a six.



He comes down the track and hammers the next ball over the covers for a four. The next ball is smashed along the ground through the same region for another boundary as Boult is hit for 16 runs in the first over.



Mohammed Shami from the other end. And there is no stopping Rahul, who pulls the third ball over fine leg for a six before flicking the next ball square for a four followed by a single to race to 27 from just nine balls.



Punjab off to a flier as they race to 28 for no loss in just two overs.

The Karnataka duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are opening the batting for Punjab, who will look to make a solid start with the bat and not lose too many early wickets.Left-arm pacer Trent Boult opens the bowling for Delhi but he comes under attack in the very first over.Rahul turns the second ball on the leg side for two runs before he top edges a short ball trying to nudge it fine but he manages to get it over the fine leg fence for a six.He comes down the track and hammers the next ball over the covers for a four. The next ball is smashed along the ground through the same region for another boundary as Boult is hit for 16 runs in the first over.Mohammed Shami from the other end. And there is no stopping Rahul, who pulls the third ball over fine leg for a six before flicking the next ball square for a four followed by a single to race to 27 from just nine balls.Punjab off to a flier as they race to 28 for no loss in just two overs.

17:43 Gambhir hits 55 but Punjab limit Delhi to 166:



Delhi 166-7 (20 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Mohit comes back as Chris Morris breaks the shackles with a huge six over midwicket. Five singles from the rest of the over makes it 11 from Mohit's third over.



The young Mujeeb to bowl the 18th over. His variations keeps the batsmen guessing who are content to take the singles and deny the mystery spinner a wicket in his final over.



Just six from the over as Mujeeb finishes with excellent figures of two for 28 on his IPL debut.



T20 death overs specialist Tye is struggling today. He bowls a high full to Christian which is ruled a no-ball and the free hit is despatched for a six by the Australian all-rounder.



Mohit ends the final over with the wicket of Christian, who misses a yorker which goes on to crash into the stumps.



A good hand from Chris Morris, who finishes unbeaten on 27 from 16 balls but Delhi must be disappointed to finish on 166 for seven in their 20 overs.





Mohit comes back as Chris Morris breaks the shackles with a huge six over midwicket. Five singles from the rest of the over makes it 11 from Mohit's third over.The young Mujeeb to bowl the 18th over. His variations keeps the batsmen guessing who are content to take the singles and deny the mystery spinner a wicket in his final over.Just six from the over as Mujeeb finishes with excellent figures of two for 28 on his IPL debut.T20 death overs specialist Tye is struggling today. He bowls a high full to Christian which is ruled a no-ball and the free hit is despatched for a six by the Australian all-rounder.Mohit ends the final over with the wicket of Christian, who misses a yorker which goes on to crash into the stumps.A good hand from Chris Morris, who finishes unbeaten on 27 from 16 balls but Delhi must be disappointed to finish on 166 for seven in their 20 overs.

17:24 Gambhir run out for 55 as Delhi struggle:



Delhi 127-6 (16 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



And Delhi are dealt another huge blow in the next over as captain Gambhir is run out.



Gambhir, who stroked 55 from 42 balls, rushes for a quick single as Tewatia taps the last ball of the over to short fine leg. But Mujeeb gets a direct hit from the edge of the circle to run out Gambhir and cripple Delhi's chances of crossing 175.



Ashwin continues Punjab's wicket ways as Tewatia attempts the reverse sweep but misses and is trapped leg before wicket for nine.



Just four singles from the over as Ashwin finishes with one for 23 in four overs.



Delhi need a strong finish as they are reduced to 127 for six in 16 overs.

And Delhi are dealt another huge blow in the next over as captain Gambhir is run out.Gambhir, who stroked 55 from 42 balls, rushes for a quick single as Tewatia taps the last ball of the over to short fine leg. But Mujeeb gets a direct hit from the edge of the circle to run out Gambhir and cripple Delhi's chances of crossing 175.Ashwin continues Punjab's wicket ways as Tewatia attempts the reverse sweep but misses and is trapped leg before wicket for nine.Just four singles from the over as Ashwin finishes with one for 23 in four overs.Delhi need a strong finish as they are reduced to 127 for six in 16 overs.

17:11 Mujeeb bags 2nd wicket, Pant out for 28:



Delhi 118-4 (14 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Ashwin keeps shuffling his bowlers around as he comes back for another spell. Gambhir tries the slog sweep but is lucky that he didn't connect well as the ball falls between the fielder at deep midwicket and long-on.



A single from the fifth ball helps Gambhir bring up his half-century, from 36 balls.



What a superb knock from the captain on his return to Delhi after seven years.



Youngster Pant targets pacer Tye as he heaves the first ball over midwicket for a four. He repeats the shot off the next ball and this time connects well for a six over the same region to take Delhi past the 100-run mark, in the 13th over.



A couple of singles before Pant pulls Tye for another four in the over followed by a single to get 17 from the over.



Mujeeb comes back into the attack and he strikes again to check Delhi's charge.



Pant smashes the first ball straight down the ground for a four before the young spinner gets revenge. He looks to heave it on the leg side but only ends up lobbing a high catch on the off-side with Tye doing well to hold on.



Pant walks back after a quickfire knock of 28 from 13 balls.



Rahul Tewatia makes his intentions clear as he reverse sweeps Mujeeb for a boundary followed by two runs off the last ball.



Delhi are reduced to 118 for four in 14 overs, with Gambhir going strong on 52 from 39 balls.

Ashwin keeps shuffling his bowlers around as he comes back for another spell. Gambhir tries the slog sweep but is lucky that he didn't connect well as the ball falls between the fielder at deep midwicket and long-on.A single from the fifth ball helps Gambhir bring up his half-century, from 36 balls.What a superb knock from the captain on his return to Delhi after seven years.Youngster Pant targets pacer Tye as he heaves the first ball over midwicket for a four. He repeats the shot off the next ball and this time connects well for a six over the same region to take Delhi past the 100-run mark, in the 13th over.A couple of singles before Pant pulls Tye for another four in the over followed by a single to get 17 from the over.Mujeeb comes back into the attack and he strikes again to check Delhi's charge.Pant smashes the first ball straight down the ground for a four before the young spinner gets revenge. He looks to heave it on the leg side but only ends up lobbing a high catch on the off-side with Tye doing well to hold on.Pant walks back after a quickfire knock of 28 from 13 balls.Rahul Tewatia makes his intentions clear as he reverse sweeps Mujeeb for a boundary followed by two runs off the last ball.Delhi are reduced to 118 for four in 14 overs, with Gambhir going strong on 52 from 39 balls.

16:57 Shankar out for 13, Delhi 3 down:



Delhi 84-3 (11 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Pacer Mohit comes back and strikes with the wicket of Shankar. The right-hander, who struggled to get going during his innings of 13, tries a big hit on the leg side but ends up holing out a simple catch to Axar at deep midwicket.



Rishabh Pant gets off the mark in cracking fashion, driving a full delivery from Mohit through the covers for a four.



Another good over from Mohit as Delhi are reduced to 84 for three in 11 overs, with Gambhir on 47 from 33 balls.

Pacer Mohit comes back and strikes with the wicket of Shankar. The right-hander, who struggled to get going during his innings of 13, tries a big hit on the leg side but ends up holing out a simple catch to Axar at deep midwicket.Rishabh Pant gets off the mark in cracking fashion, driving a full delivery from Mohit through the covers for a four.Another good over from Mohit as Delhi are reduced to 84 for three in 11 overs, with Gambhir on 47 from 33 balls.

16:50 Iyer fails with the bat, Delhi 2 down:



Delhi 77-2 (10 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Ashwin, who opened the bowling, comes back into the attack. Gambhir picks a single from the first ball before Vijay Shankar turns the next ball to deep square leg and has to rush back for the second.



Two singles before Shankar is beaten all ends up by the leg-spinner from Ashwin, who is lucky not to have dragged his feet outside the crease.



He drives the last ball which is straight and skids on to mid-on where Ashwin is unable to stop the single.



Gambhir keen to attack Axar but the spinner does well to adjust his length and the left-hander can only turn it on the leg side for one.



Two balls later, he looks to sweep but gets the top edge which goes short fine leg for a four.



Axar has got the wicket of Iyer, but conceded far too many runs, giving away 35 from his three overs, exactly half the runs Delhi have scored in the first nine overs.



Interesting change from Punjab as part-time medium pacer Marcus Stoinis comes into the attack.



Vijay turns the first ball on the leg side for one before Gambhir pulls a slower bouncer to deep midwicket for a single.



Vijay content to play his role, of giving as much strike as possible to Gambhir as he flicks Stoinis to the man in the deep on the leg side.



At the halfway stage, Delhi are 77 for two in 10 overs with Gambhir on 45 from 31 balls and Shankar on 13 from 12 balls.

Ashwin, who opened the bowling, comes back into the attack. Gambhir picks a single from the first ball before Vijay Shankar turns the next ball to deep square leg and has to rush back for the second.Two singles before Shankar is beaten all ends up by the leg-spinner from Ashwin, who is lucky not to have dragged his feet outside the crease.He drives the last ball which is straight and skids on to mid-on where Ashwin is unable to stop the single.Gambhir keen to attack Axar but the spinner does well to adjust his length and the left-hander can only turn it on the leg side for one.Two balls later, he looks to sweep but gets the top edge which goes short fine leg for a four.Axar has got the wicket of Iyer, but conceded far too many runs, giving away 35 from his three overs, exactly half the runs Delhi have scored in the first nine overs.Interesting change from Punjab as part-time medium pacer Marcus Stoinis comes into the attack.Vijay turns the first ball on the leg side for one before Gambhir pulls a slower bouncer to deep midwicket for a single.Vijay content to play his role, of giving as much strike as possible to Gambhir as he flicks Stoinis to the man in the deep on the leg side.At the halfway stage, Delhi are 77 for two in 10 overs with Gambhir on 45 from 31 balls and Shankar on 13 from 12 balls.

16:36 Iyer fails with the bat, Delhi 2 down:



Delhi 54-2 (7 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Just the fourth over of the innings and we already have the third spinner coming into the attack in the form of left-arm spinner Axar Patel.



Gambhir keen to break the shackles takes on Axar rightaway as he lofts the second ball over the covers for a four. The next ball is swept square on the leg side for another four before he makes room and plays the inside out lofted shot for a six.



Two more singles as Delhi get 17 runs from Axar's first over to release some early pressure.



Rahman continues as Delhi have a close shave. Iyer taps the second ball to point and Gambhir sprints across for a quick single, making his crease just in time.



Gambhir goes after Rahman as he plays the inside out shot yet again for another four and then gets two runs from the next ball, playing the sweep shot. A single off the next ball sees the Delhi captain race to 29 from 17 balls.



Iyer is struggling to pick Rahman's variations and he is hit on the backpad trying to play it across the line on the leg side. The umpire turns down the confident appeal and Punjab decide to take the DRS. The ball is clipping the top of the bails which means the decision stays with the umpire's call and Iyer survives.



Pacer Andrew Tye is introduced, to bowl the sixth over of the innings. He makes a good start with three dot balls to Gambhir before the Delhi pulls a short ball on the leg side to get a much-needed boundary.



Punjab have managed to keep Delhi in check in the Powerplay as the visitors reach 45 for one in six overs with Gambhir on 34 from 22 balls and Iyer on four.



Axar getting some rough treatment. After an expensive first over, Axar comes under attack from Iyer, who lofts him back over his head for a six.



However, Axar has the last laugh as Iyer is caught behind for 11. He gets an edge and wicketkeeper Rahul does well to take a sharp catch behind the stumps.

Just the fourth over of the innings and we already have the third spinner coming into the attack in the form of left-arm spinner Axar Patel.Gambhir keen to break the shackles takes on Axar rightaway as he lofts the second ball over the covers for a four. The next ball is swept square on the leg side for another four before he makes room and plays the inside out lofted shot for a six.Two more singles as Delhi get 17 runs from Axar's first over to release some early pressure.Rahman continues as Delhi have a close shave. Iyer taps the second ball to point and Gambhir sprints across for a quick single, making his crease just in time.Gambhir goes after Rahman as he plays the inside out shot yet again for another four and then gets two runs from the next ball, playing the sweep shot. A single off the next ball sees the Delhi captain race to 29 from 17 balls.Iyer is struggling to pick Rahman's variations and he is hit on the backpad trying to play it across the line on the leg side. The umpire turns down the confident appeal and Punjab decide to take the DRS. The ball is clipping the top of the bails which means the decision stays with the umpire's call and Iyer survives.Pacer Andrew Tye is introduced, to bowl the sixth over of the innings. He makes a good start with three dot balls to Gambhir before the Delhi pulls a short ball on the leg side to get a much-needed boundary.Punjab have managed to keep Delhi in check in the Powerplay as the visitors reach 45 for one in six overs with Gambhir on 34 from 22 balls and Iyer on four.Axar getting some rough treatment. After an expensive first over, Axar comes under attack from Iyer, who lofts him back over his head for a six.However, Axar has the last laugh as Iyer is caught behind for 11. He gets an edge and wicketkeeper Rahul does well to take a sharp catch behind the stumps.

16:17 Rahman strikes early, Munro out for 4:



Delhi 13-1 (3 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Pacer Mohit Sharma to bowl the second over. He bowls a tidy over first up, conceding just five singles including a leg bye.



Just a single over for Ashwin with the new ball before he introduces Afghanistan's debutant mystery spinner Mujeeb Rahman.



Gambhir picks a single from the second ball before Rahman strikes in his very first over in the IPL with the wicket of Munro.



The left-hander attempts the reverse sweep but is beaten and is trapped leg before wicket for four.



Shreyas Iyer is beaten first ball as Rahman gets it to spin sharply, coming into the right-hander as they go up in appeal but it is turned down.



Iyer then taps the fifth ball on the off-side for one as Rahman makes a dream start in the IPL, picking up a wicket and giving away just two runs.

Pacer Mohit Sharma to bowl the second over. He bowls a tidy over first up, conceding just five singles including a leg bye.Just a single over for Ashwin with the new ball before he introduces Afghanistan's debutant mystery spinner Mujeeb Rahman.Gambhir picks a single from the second ball before Rahman strikes in his very first over in the IPL with the wicket of Munro.The left-hander attempts the reverse sweep but is beaten and is trapped leg before wicket for four.Shreyas Iyer is beaten first ball as Rahman gets it to spin sharply, coming into the right-hander as they go up in appeal but it is turned down.Iyer then taps the fifth ball on the off-side for one as Rahman makes a dream start in the IPL, picking up a wicket and giving away just two runs.

16:04



Delhi 6-0 (1 ov) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Captain and off-spinner Ravi Ashwin will open the bowling for Punjab and not surprising so with left-handers opening the batting for Delhi -- Gambhir and Munro.



Munro gets off the mark with a single on the leg side from the first delivery. Gambhir turns the next ball through midwicket for two runs before taking one to long-off.



Munro is then beaten by Ashwin as he looks to drive but is beaten and KL Rahul does well to whip off the bails in a flash. The stumping appeal is referred upstairs but Munro has dragged his feet back just in time before he takes one from the next ball.



Gambhir keeps strike with a single from the last ball as six come from the first over.

Captain and off-spinner Ravi Ashwin will open the bowling for Punjab and not surprising so with left-handers opening the batting for Delhi -- Gambhir and Munro.Munro gets off the mark with a single on the leg side from the first delivery. Gambhir turns the next ball through midwicket for two runs before taking one to long-off.Munro is then beaten by Ashwin as he looks to drive but is beaten and KL Rahul does well to whip off the bails in a flash. The stumping appeal is referred upstairs but Munro has dragged his feet back just in time before he takes one from the next ball.Gambhir keeps strike with a single from the last ball as six come from the first over.

15:58 Punjab win toss, elect to bowl vs Delhi: Punjab have gone in with three spinners in Ashwin, Axar Patel and Mujeeb and it could be a challenge for part-time wicketkeeper KL Rahul behind the stumps.



Pacer Mohammed Shami will be delighted to be back playing after his recent troubles and he is part of a strong Delhi squad, who have three frontline pacers in Shami, Trent Boult and Chris Morris, while Dan Christian can also send down some overs.



Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:



Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Chris Morris, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami.



Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul (w/k), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Punjab have gone in with three spinners in Ashwin, Axar Patel and Mujeeb and it could be a challenge for part-time wicketkeeper KL Rahul behind the stumps.Pacer Mohammed Shami will be delighted to be back playing after his recent troubles and he is part of a strong Delhi squad, who have three frontline pacers in Shami, Trent Boult and Chris Morris, while Dan Christian can also send down some overs.Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Chris Morris, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami.Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul (w/k), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

15:36 Punjab win toss, elect to bowl vs Delhi: Kings XI Punjab's Ravichandran Ashwin starts off the right note on his captaincy debut as he wins the toss and elects to bowl against Delhi Daredevils, who welcome back skipper Gautam Gambhir.



Hosts Punjab are fielding Marcus Stoinis, David Miller, Mujeeb Zadran and Andrew Tye as their four foreign players.



For Delhi, Colin Munro, Dan Christian, Chris Morris and Trent Boult are the four overseas players.

Kings XI Punjab's Ravichandran Ashwin starts off the right note on his captaincy debut as he wins the toss and elects to bowl against Delhi Daredevils, who welcome back skipper Gautam Gambhir.Hosts Punjab are fielding Marcus Stoinis, David Miller, Mujeeb Zadran and Andrew Tye as their four foreign players.For Delhi, Colin Munro, Dan Christian, Chris Morris and Trent Boult are the four overseas players.