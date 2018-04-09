IPL updates: Hyderabad win toss, to field vs Rajasthan









Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Monday.





Willliamson and Rahane will lead the teams in the absence of regular captains Warner and Smith, after they were barred from the IPL following their roles in the ball-tampering saga in the 3rd Test vs SA last and the consequent bans imposed on them by CA.





Teams:



