rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 

IPL updates: Hyderabad win toss, to field vs Rajasthan

Write a comment

April 09, 2018

19:39  Williamson and Rahane to lead teams:  


Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Monday.

Willliamson and Rahane will lead the teams in the absence of regular captains Warner and Smith, after they were barred from the IPL following their roles in the ball-tampering saga in the 3rd Test vs SA last and the consequent bans imposed on them by CA. 

Teams:

SRH: K Williamson, S Dhawan, M Pandey, D Hooda, Y Pathan, S Al Hasan, W Saha, R Khan, B Kumar, B Stanlake, S Kaul

RR: A Rahane, D Short, S Samson, B Stokes, R Tripathi, J Buttler, K Gowtham, S Gopal, D Kulkarni, J Unadkat, B Laughlin
rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use