IPL updates: Dhoni, Billings hammer the bowling

April 10, 2018

23:32 Kuldeep, Curran expensive:



CSK 145-3 (15 ovs) vs KKR 202-6 (20 ovs) | Scorecard



Tom Curran comes back into the attack and Dhoni gets a single to start the over.

Billings makes room and hammmers the ball to mid-off, Uthappa drops Billings at the edge of the circle. The fielder does well to keep the runs down to just two.

He then hammers the ball for a six on the off side.

Last ball of the over he hammers a six over deep square leg and 17 runs come off the over.

Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack and Dhoni gets into his groove finally.

He hammers the bowler for 16 runs, one big six and a four coming off it.

23:12 CSK in slight trouble:



CSK 112-3 (13 ovs) vs KKR 202-6 (20 ovs) | Scorecard



Chawla comes back into the attack and he is lucky to survive an inside edge and he gets a second ball off the 2nd ball of the over.

Wow! Billings come down the track and just plays the ball through the momentum and times the ball well to get a boundary to long on.

He then gets two runs to mid-wicket.

He follows that up with a single.

Dhoni gets a single off the last ball of the over. Nine runs have come off the over.

Narine continues and injured Raina is out here!

He tries to wallop the ball, gets the top edge and finds the fielder at deep mid-wicket.

Sam Billings is the new batsman and gets off the mark with a single.

Dhoni takes a single off the last ball of the over.

Again just three runs come off the over, more importantly a wicket has fallen in that over.



Kuldeep continues and Raina is dropped by Curran who is unable to judge the catch.

The batsmen run four singles and then Raina slaps the bowler over extra cover for a six!

23:00 Dhoni, Raina at the crease:



CSK 90-2 (10 ovs) vs KKR 202-6 (20 ovs) | Scorecard







Narine continues and Raina and Dhoni happy to just rotate the strike here.

Raina is in pain and the medics take a look at his calf. All seems ok for now and Narine continues.

Again just four runs come off the over.

Dhoni is the new batsman in and gets off the mark off the third ball with a single.

3 runs and a wicket come in the over.

Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack.

A wicket in the offing here, maybe?

Rayudu and Raina start with a couple of singles off the first two balls.

Kuldeep gets the breakthrough.

Rayudu holes out at cover and is gone for 39.



Narine comes into the attack and the batsmen take a couple of singles off the first four balls.

A little short and Rayudu pulls it to mid-wicket for a single and again just four runs come off the over.

Russell comes into the attack and gives just 4 runs in the over.

22:41 Curran takes his first IPL wicket:



CSK 75-1 (6 ovs) vs KKR 202-6 (20 ovs) | Scorecard



Raina comes into the attack is welcomed with a yorker.

12 runs and a wicket come in that over.

Curran making his IPL debut is brought into the attack.

Short ball and Watson clobbers the ball over mid-wicket for a four.

Another four as Watson hammers it over long-off for a six!

Watson then gets a single off an overthrow.

Rayudu then gets a single to backward point.

Short ball again but this time Watson finds the man at the cow corner and he goes for 42 off 19.

CSK lose their first wicket.

Russell comes back into the attack.

Wow! Rayudu plays the ramp shot and that a four down to third man.

He then pulls the ball to the leg side for a single.

10 come off the over.



22:20 KKR set Chennai massive 203 for victory:





CSK 53-0 (4 ovs) vs KKR 202-6 (20 ovs) | Scorecard



Chawla continues and Rayudu starts the over with a clean six over the bowler, straight into the sight screen!

Wow! Rayudu swings his arms and that is another six, this time over long-off.

Rayudu then cuts the ball past point for a four.

Rayudu then gets a single to square leg, that brings up the 50 inside four overs.

Dot ball to end the over.

Russell comes in to bowl and he just surprises Watson.

Watson then gets a single to mid-on.

Rayudu tries to go after Russell and misses the ball completely.

A little straightish delivery, missed yorker and Rayudu just clips it off his pads for a four to fine leg.

Nice comeback by Russell, short and quick. Rayudu cannot do anything about it.

Rayudu gets a single to deep-mid wicket.

Piyush Chawla comes into the attack.

Rayudu gets off the mark with a single.

Then 5 overthrows for Watson, Karthik and Russell are the culprits.

Watson then hammers a six over mid-wicket and follows that up with a single to long-on.



R Vinay Kumar opens the bowling for KKR and is off the third ball is played down to third man by Watson for a couple.

That is followed by a pull, not well middled but a four nonetheless to Watson.

Full ball and Watson then just hammers the ball over the bowler's head for a huge six!

Wow! Watson times the ball to perfection as it races through the point-cover region and 16 runs come off the first over.



21:48 Russell hammers 88 off 36 deliveries:



KKR 202-6 (20 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



Andre Russell's put on a fine exhibition of superb strokeplay as KKR scored 202 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Russell clobbered 11 sixes in his innings of 88-run innings off just 36 balls to help KKR conjure up a challenging total.

Earlier, Robin Uthappa was also involved in some lusty hitting but Russell it was who eventually propped KKR to the big total.

Thakur comes back into the attack and he has been clobbered for a six off the very first ball of the 20th over.

Slow bouncer and Curran misses.

Curran plays and misses again.

Curran then runs off a mis-field to bring Russell on strike and he finishes off in style.

Slower ball and Russell just smothers that over long-off for another six as KKR go past the 200-run mark.

Bravo continues and Russell just chips it effortlessly over cover for a six!

Russell then gets a single to deep mid-wicket.

Russell then whacks the ball over long-off for another six.

Russell then slaps the ball over mid-wicket for another maximum!

Nice yorker dug out and a misfield by Chahar at short fine leg allows Russell to get back in time.

Curran then takes a single to sweeper cover.

Russell then flicks the ball to the leg side for a single. 21 runs come off the over.

21:38 Karthik out LBW:





KKR 167-6 (18 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



Watson comes back into the attack, short, wide and Russell slaps it over Rayudu at deep cover for a six.

That is Russell's fifty and 6th six of the innings!

He then gets a single to long-on.

A wide ball and then Karthik is gone! LBW for 26 (25). He is hit low on the pada, umpire raises the finger. Karthik loses the review and has to walk back.

Tom Curran is the new batsman and gets off the mark with a single.

Russell gets a single off the last ball of the over and keeps the strike.

Bravo comes back into the attack.

He starts with a short bouncer.

Bravo then gets a stick. A full toss and Russell sends it out of the park over long-on.

Slower ball and Russell lets it go.

A low full toss, a slower ball and Russell hammers it over long-on for second six of the over.

He then gets a single to cover.

Karthik now joins the party and clobbers the ball for a third six of the over as 19 runs come off it.

Thakur back into the attack and Russell gets a single to long-on.

Karthik then takes a single to third man.

Thakur's slower ball whacked over long-off for a huge six by Russell! Wow!

Russell gets under the ball again, this time the ball is slower again, full toss and it gets the treatment, this time over long-on.

Russell then plays a single to long-on.

Yorker and well dug out by Karthik.

15 runs come off the over and a strategic timeout is signalled.

21:19 Tahir keeps scoring under check:



KKR 123-5 (15 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard







Tahir continues and Russell and Karthik just happy to rotate the strike.

Russell then swings his arms and plays the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.

Karthik then gets a single to cover.

Just five come off the over as Russell gets a single to long-on.

Bravo comes into the attack.

Karthik gets a single to covers for a single.

Russell then gets a single to long-off.

Karthik then gets another single.

Russell then pummels the ball over long-on for a massive six.

Russell digs out the yorker and gets a single off the last ball of the over.

Tahir continues and after two dot balls, Russell cuts the ball past point for a couple.

Just four runs come off the over.

21:04 KKR lose 5 wickets!:



KKR 104-5 (12 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



Watson continues and Russell gets off the mark with a single.

Karthik then gets a single to sweeper cover.

Half-volley and Russell just drives the ball past extra-cover for a four to bring up the team 100.

He follows that up with a single to long-on.

Karthik then gets a single to fine-leg.

Russell just plays the ball to cover for a single as 9 runs come off the over.

Imran Tahir brought back into the attack and Karthik welcomes him with a four, as the ball races past slips to the third man boundary.

Karthik then takes 2 runs off the 5th ball of the over and that is just 6 runs off the over.

Thakur continues and Rinku gets a single to third man.

Three balls later, Karthik gets a single to third man.

Thakur gets some swing and Rinku plays and misses.

Rinku tries to go after the bowling, cuts the ball hard but finds Bravo at backward point. Rinku gone for 2 and KKR lose their 5th wicket.



20:52 KKR lose 4h wicket:



KKR 87-4 (9 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



Rinku Singh is the new batsman in but Karthik is on strike.

Karthik gets a boundary to the off-side, a cracking shot.

He then gets a single to the leg side.

Rinku gets off the mark with a single. A wicket and 7 runs come in the over.

Karthik is the new man in but Uthappa keeps the strike as the batsmen had crossed.

Watson follows the wicket with a wide.

KKR lose another wicket here.

Uthappa gone after a superb direct throw at the non-strikers' end by Raina.

Big wicket for CSK here.

Watson comes back into the attack and he strikes!

Rana gone! Short ball and Rana does not have control over the shot as the ball balloons in the air and Dhoni completes an easy catch.

Rana gone for 16 off 14.

Umpires call a time-out.





20:41 Uthappa hammers CSK bowlers:



KKR 80-2 (8 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



Shardul Thakur comes into the attack. Rana plays out two dot balls.

Thakur then bowls a bouncer.

Thakur then bowls a half-volley and that is in the slot for Rana who just follows through with the shot for a beautiful four over mid-off.

He then cuts the ball to backward point for a couple.

Nitish then takes a single off the last ball.

Bhajji comes back into the attack and Rana starts with a single.

Uthappa then gets another single to mid-on.

Rana then tries to go hard at the ground but gets nothing off it.

He then plays it to deep fine leg for a couple.

Wow! Rana now cuts the ball through point for his first boundary.

Rana ends the over with a single to long-off.

20:33



KKR 64-2 (6 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



KKR are racing to a big total despite losing two wickets as Uthappa's is playing an innings of beautiful, clean stroke play.

Jadeja continues. Lynn gets a boundary after misfield at backward point.

Jadeja has the big wicket of Lynn.

Lynn tries to go down the track, misses the ball completely and is bowled all ends up. He goes for 22 off 16.

Nitish Rana comes in to bat and gets off the mark with a single off the 2nd ball he faces.

Uthappa showing the bowlers no mercy and he is hitting it cleanly. Here is a six over mid-wicket. Wow!

Uthappa wants more, this time he goes over long-on to score another maximum.

Imran Tahir gets the ball now.

And Uthappa scampers for a single off the third ball of the over.

Lynn then just stretches, middles the ball and sends it through covers for a boundary.

Lynn follows that up with a single.

Last ball of the over and Uthappa just hammers the ball over mid-wicket for a six!

Jadeja comes into the attack and Lynn starts with a single to covers.

Wow! He nearly foxed Uthappa there.

The batsman then gets a single to mid-wicket. Lynn plays out three dot balls and Jadeja starts well, giving away just two in the over.

Watson comes into the attack, he starts with a short and wide ball and Lynn just punches it through mid-off for a boundary.

He follows that up with a single.

Uthappa gets off the mark with a boundary, Watson bowls to his pads and he just chips it to backward square leg for a four.

Two balls later, Uthappa cuts the ball past slips for a boundary to third man.

Dot ball to end the over.

20:13 CSK win toss, to field vs KKR:



KKR 20-1 (2 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard



Lynn dropped by Chahar off the next delivery at backward point.

Uthappa plays out two deliveries and is yet to get off the mark.

Harbhajan Singh bowls the 2nd over.

And Lynn gets a single off the 2nd ball of the over.

This is going to be interesting, Narine vs Bhajji.

Narine tries to go after Bhajji, the ball is tossed up and Narine miscues, the ball flies and Raina waits patiently and completes a good catch.

Narine gone for 12.

Chahar bowls it in the corridor and Lynn leaves it.

Short and wide and Lynn whacks the ball through covers for a four, the first of the match.

He follows that up with a single to deep backward point.

Narine on strike and that is a wide on the leg side.

Narine then gets an inside edge on to his pad for no run.

Short ball and Narine just pulls it through deep square leg for the first six.

He follows that up with another six in the same area! What a start! 18 runs come off the first over.

Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine open the batting for Kolkata, while Deepak Chahar opens the bowling for the hosts.

19:50 Protests in Chennai ahead of CSK vs KKR match:

MS Dhoni has won the toss and Chennai Super Kings will bowl first in their match against KKR at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai amid raging demonstrations over cauvery.



Chennai Super Kings will aim to dominate Kolkata Knight Riders in the presence of die-hard fans when they play their first Indian Premier League home game in two years.

The visiting Kolkata side started with a convincing win against the strong Royal Challengers Bangalore with Sunil Narine blasting a quickfire half-century and Nitish Rana's all-round contribution.

The batting sports a formidable look with in-form Dinesh Karthik leading a mix of experience and youth. Australian Chris Lynn, when in the mood, can make any ground look small and KKR will be hoping he plays a big role this season given his trysts with injury.



Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.