IPL updates: Short run out for 6, Rajasthan lose early wicket

20:11 Short run out for 6, Rajasthan lose early wicket:
Rajasthan 14-1 (2 ovs) vs Delhi | Scorecard
Ajinkya Rahane and D'Arcy Short are the two opening batsmen for Rajasthan, who will be desperate to start their home matches with a win.
Trent Boult to bowl the first over as Rahane turns the second ball on the leg side for two runs before he gets an inside edge for three runs, off the fifth ball and then takes a single from the last ball.
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem comes into the attack. Short smashes the first ball through the covers for a four but he perishes off the very next ball.
Short had hit the ball towards midwicket as Rahane pushed him for a second but the Australian hesitated at the end of the first run and he had to pay a price for it as Vijay Shankar got him run out with a direct hit from the deep.
Ben Stokes promoted to No. 3 and he gets off the mark with a single and Rahane does the same off the fifth ball.
Another single to Stokes makes it eight from the second over.
19:45 Delhi win toss, elect to bowl vs Rajasthan:
Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir has won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals, in the sixth match of the IPL, in Jaipur on Wednesday.
Delhi have made a couple of changes with Glenn Maxwell coming into the team in place of Dan Christian. Maxwell had missed the first match as he had gone back to Australia to attend the wedding of his best friend Aaron Finch, who also missed the opening game for Kings XI Punjab.
Delhi also dropped veteran spinner Amit Mishra as they included left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are unchanged.
19:24 IPL updates: Rajasthan eye winning return at home:
Rajasthan Royals will need to regroup quickly after a heavy loss when they face Delhi Daredevils in what will be their first IPL home game in five years at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, on Wednesday.
Both Royals and Daredevils were outplayed in their opening games and will be itching to bounce back.
Daredevils were severely hit by KL Rahul's fastest fifty against Kings XI Punjab, losing in Mohali by six wickets.
Royals, on the other hand, could never cope with the bowling might of Sunrisers Hyderabad and went down by nine wickets, in Hyderabad, on Monday.
It was a rather forgettable opening for the hosts who are making a comeback in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension.
Skipper Anjikya Rahane too would like to forget the outing where he failed with the bat, missed a sitter in slips and also gambled with batting only to see a complete rout of his team.
The batting order in absence of Steve Smith looked brittle, the overseas players including Ben Stokes looked shaky against the spinners and the bowlers lost heart once the batsmen could put only 125 on the board.
Barring a 49 by Sanju Samson, none of other the batsmen showed any confidence nor they could build any partnerships.
They face Daredevils who are still in shock and feel that despite doing all good, it was just Rahul's lightning fifty which took the match away from them. The skipper Gautam Gambhir looked good and determined during his 55 and Rishabh Pant and Morris too contributed.
They also have a good and experienced bowling side with Boult, Mohammad Shami, Morris and Amit Mishra in the forefront.