IPL updates: Short run out for 6, Rajasthan lose early wicket

April 11, 2018

20:11 Short run out for 6, Rajasthan lose early wicket:



Rajasthan 14-1 (2 ovs) vs Delhi | Scorecard



Ajinkya Rahane and D'Arcy Short are the two opening batsmen for Rajasthan, who will be desperate to start their home matches with a win.



Trent Boult to bowl the first over as Rahane turns the second ball on the leg side for two runs before he gets an inside edge for three runs, off the fifth ball and then takes a single from the last ball.



Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem comes into the attack. Short smashes the first ball through the covers for a four but he perishes off the very next ball.



Short had hit the ball towards midwicket as Rahane pushed him for a second but the Australian hesitated at the end of the first run and he had to pay a price for it as Vijay Shankar got him run out with a direct hit from the deep.



Ben Stokes promoted to No. 3 and he gets off the mark with a single and Rahane does the same off the fifth ball.



Another single to Stokes makes it eight from the second over.

19:45 Delhi win toss, elect to bowl vs Rajasthan: Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir has won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals, in the sixth match of the IPL, in Jaipur on Wednesday.



Delhi have made a couple of changes with Glenn Maxwell coming into the team in place of Dan Christian. Maxwell had missed the first match as he had gone back to Australia to attend the wedding of his best friend Aaron Finch, who also missed the opening game for Kings XI Punjab.



Delhi also dropped veteran spinner Amit Mishra as they included left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.



Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are unchanged.

