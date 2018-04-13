IPL updates: Punjab losing wickets in a heap

21:23 7 down with 5 overs to go:
Khejroliya continues, he bowls short and on the leg stump and Ashwwin just plays it down wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
The batsmen then take a couple of singles.
Ashwin then finds the short ball and just times it through covers for a boundary.
He then gets a single.
LBW appeal against Axar Patel who has beebn hit thud on the pads off the last ball of the over. Umpire raises his finger, the batsmen review it but lose the review and Punjab lose their 8th wicket.
Ashwin is the new batsman in and he gets off the mark with his 2nd delivery, gets a single to mid-wicket.
Axar takes a single to long off.
Stoinis just comes down the ground and hammers a six over long off.
Next ball he comes down again, Sundar slips in a quicker one, Stoinis misses it and De Kock just calmly whips off the bails to send the batsman back to the hut.
Sundar continues and that is a leg bye for Stonis.
Kohli asks for the review for LBW but RCB lose a review.
Khejroliya gets the breakthrough as Nair tries to go after the bowling but he is clean bowled and Punjab are now 5 down.
Khejroliya comes into the attack.
Nair takes a single off the 2nd ball off the over.
Stoinis and Nair keep the scorecard ticking.
Stoinis living dangerously, nearly holed out to deep mid-wicket, falls just short of the fielder.
21:07 Punjab four down:
Marcus Stoinis is the new batsman in and he starts with a dot.
He then gets off the mark with a couple to cover.
Stonis then gets a single to long-on.
Nair then gets a single to short cover.
sundar continues and he takes out Rahul who plays a wreckless shot.
Rahul goes after a ball that was not there to be hit, gets the top-edge and is caught at short-third man and he is gone for 47 off 30.
44 come off the last 5 overs.
Chahal continues and Nair sweeps it to deep square leg for a couple.
He then gets a single to deep square leg.
Rahul then tries the helicopter shot and gets couple to backward point.
After a single to Rahul, Nair reverse sweeps and gets a boundary down to third man.
Last ball is a dot and 10 runs come off that over.
Washington Sundar comes into the attack and Nair starts with a single.
Rahul then gets a single to mid-icket.
Nair then comes down the track but De Villiers gets a good slide in at the deep mid-wicket boundary to keep it down to only a single.
Just five runs come off the over.
Chahal continues and both batsmen are now happy to just keep the scorecard ticking with singles and twos.
After taking four singles, Rahul plays the ball fine and ends the over with a boundary. 8 runs come off the over as the umpire signals strategic timeout.
Woakes brought back into the attack and he starts with a dot.
Rahul then gets a single.
Nair then plays the ramp shot over the slip cordon for a four.
Woakes follows that up with a wide.
Nair then flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
He then gets a single to mid-wicket.
Rahul then flicks his wrist and it's a single to long on.
20:43 Rahul continues to hammer bowling:
Chahal comes into the attack. He starts with a dot.
Rahul then gets a single off a mis-field.
Nair then gets a single.
Rahul then goes on the backfoot and gets a single to mid-wicket but an overthrow allows him to get another.
Short ball and Rahul just pulls it for a six over the man at square leg.
He ends the over with a single to mid-wicket.
Yadav continues.
Following a dot, Nair then gets a single.
Rahul flashes, lucky he didn't get the edge.
Rahul then plays another dot.
He then just taps the ball to short point and runs a single to bring up the team 50.
slow full toss, that is a dot to end the over and close the Powerplay.
Khejroliya continues and again a wrong line and Rahul just swivels and places it over fine leg for a six!
Next ball is a dot.
Rahul then takes a single down to long-off.
Karun Nair then gets off the mark with a beautiful boundary through mid-off.
A dot ball later, Nair gets a single to end the over.
20:29 Nullifies Punjab's good start:
Three wickets in the over and this certainly a game-changer.
Umesh strikes!
Agarwal flirts with the ball, gets a thick outside edge and De Kock completes a good diving catch to send him back.
Finch is the new batsman in, he gets caught in the stumps and is hit on the pads. Umpire raises his finger but the batsman take the DRS. Punjab lose the referral and Finch gone for first ball duck and they are now two wickets down. Two from two for Umesh and he is now on a hat-trick.
Hat-trick averted as Yuvraj plays his first ball to mid-off. Next ball he plays a back-foot defenCe.
Yuvraj then pulls the ball and the ball flies just over square leg for a boundary.
Next ball, good length, angling in and the ball crashes into the stumps to send Yuvraj back to the dugout for just 4.
Khejroliya is the new bowler in and the left-armer bowls leg side and Agarwal just flicks it to fine leg for a boundary.
He then takes a single to mid-off.
After a dot, Rahul picks up the bowler and tries to dispath the ball but is lucky to be dropped at deep square leg.
20:15 RCB win toss, to bowl first vs Kings XI Punjab:
Mayank Agarwal gets into the action this time, Umesh Yadav the victim now.
Agarwal gets into position early and just flicks it over square leg for a four.
Agarwal then plays a lovely four down the ground.
He then plays the ball to deep square for a single.
Dot to end the over and 9 come off the 2nd over.
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal open the batting for Kings XI Punjab while Chris Woakes opens the bowling for RCB.
Woakes starts with two dot balls.
A little width and Rahul slaps the ball over cover for four.
Next ball, a fraction leg side and Rahul flicks it for a six over mid-wicket.
Two balls later, Rahul just plays the ball past fine leg for a boundary.
16 come off the first over and Punjab are off to a flyer!
19:41 Punjab make one change:
Virat Kohli's RCB has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab in Bengaluru on Friday.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are hoping to get their campaign back on track after an opening game defeat.
Skipper Virat Kohli, surprisingly, played second fiddle by scoring 31 off 33 balls, and he would like to have a better outing against KXIP.
Punjab are coming into the match with their tails up, having started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets.
Local player KL Rahul, who scripted victory with the fastest-ever fifty in IPL, will be seeking to repeat his show, and he is playing at home.
Rahul had smashed six boundaries and four sixes in his 16-ball-51.
Karun Nair, who scored a 33-ball fifty, also would be keen to continue the good work.
Yuvraj Singh, who looked a pale shadow of his old self in the last match where he got 12 off 22 balls, would be keen to regain his touch.
Teams (From):
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton de Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson, M Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Joshi.
Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Dagar, Aaron Finch, Chris Gayle, Manzoor Dar, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Lokesh Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Manoj Tiwary, Andrew Tye, Ben Dwarshuis, Ankit Rajpoot, Pardeep Sahu, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Akshdeep Nath.