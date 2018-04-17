IPL updates: Lewis hits 31-ball fifty to boost Mumbai

Write a comment

April 17, 2018

20:55 Lewis hits 31-ball fifty to boost Mumbai:



Mumbai 95-2 (10 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard



After an expensive first over, Siraj makes a good comeback, giving away just three singles in his second.



Meanwhile, Sundar also comes back into the attack. Rohit wastes no time in going after the young spinner, carting him over midwicket for a six.



Lewis pulls the last ball square for a four to get 13 from the over, with Sundar conceding 32 in his two overs.



Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack with RCB desperate for a breakthrough to end this dangerous partnership.



Lewis sweeps the fourth ball powerfully over square leg for a six to race to his fifty, from 31 balls.



Left-arm medium pacer Corey Anderson, who has not had much cricket lately, comes into the attack.



Rohit skips down the track to the next ball and hammers it over the covers for a four and targets the same area off the next ball for another boundary.



Lewis, on 51, gets a lifeline as Rohit taps it to point and sets for a quick run but his partner is struggling and is lucky that Mandeep missed the direct hit.



Another close shave off the last ball as Lewis pinches another quick run, with Rohit having to dive at the last minute to make his crease.



After 10 overs, Mumbai have reached 95 for two with Lewis on 52 and Rohit on 32.

20:33 Lewis, Rohit rally Mumbai after early wickets:



Mumbai 60-2 (6 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard



Pacer Mohammed Siraj comes into the attack. He starts with a short ball which Lewis pulls over square leg for a six and then drives the third powerfully but can't beat the fielder in the covers.



Siraj tries the slower ball but it goes well wide of the batsman and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is beaten by the bounce as RCB give away five wides.



Siraj bowls another short ball as Lewis guides it through the vacant thirdman region for another four and keeps strike with one from the last ball.



Mumbai have smashed 35 runs from the last two overs to reach 56 for two in five overs.



Woakes comes back as Lewis again steers it past the short thirdman fielder for a four. But the England pacer makes a good comeback, bowling five dot balls in a row.



Mumbai have done well to rally to 60 for two in six overs, with Lewis on 37 from 24 balls and Rohit on 12 from 10 balls.

20:25 Lewis, Rohit rally Mumbai after early wickets:



Mumbai 40-2 (4 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard



Chris Woakes to bowl the second over. Rohit Sharma drives the second ball in the gap through the covers for the first four of the innings.



He takes a single before Lewis powerfully pulls a short ball over square leg for a six before an inside edge gets him one off the last ball.



Umesh tries a short ball to Lewis, but the ball is down the leg side as the left-hander pulls it fine for a four.



Kohli does well to push the fielder back to long-off with Lewis going hard at the full deliveries. He drills the fourth ball along the ground on the off-side to the left of long-off for one and Rohit picks one off the last ball.



Off-spinner Washington Sundar comes into the attack. He starts with a short ball as Rohit punches it through the covers for a four and then takes a single on the off-side.



Sundar errs with his line and length, short and wide, as Lewis cuts it past point for the second four of the over. The next ball is down the leg side and it goes for five wides with Lewis missing the sweep.



He bowls a similar ball as Lewis sweeps it fine this time for another four.



The last ball is on the spot as Lewis defends it to thirdman and Rohit calls him for a quick single and the West Indian just about makes his crease, beating the direct hit.



Mumbai have recovered after losing two wickets in the opening over, to reach 40 for two in four overs.

20:16 Umesh's double strike rocks Mumbai early:



Mumbai 3-2 (1 ov) vs RCB | Scorecard



Umesh Yadav gives RCB the perfect start as Suryakumar Yadav is bowled off the very first ball of the match.



A full delivery which comes in as Yadav is caught on the crease with the ball going in the gap between bad and pad.



Umesh produces a similar delivery to send back Ishan Kishan off the very next delivery, bowling him through the gate.



Two golden ducks for Mumbai off the first two balls to leave the home crowd stunned in silence.



Rohit Sharma avoids the hat-trick as he picks a leg bye, missing the flick but gets the first run for Mumbai.



Even Lewis drives the next ball down the ground to mid-on for one and Rohit punches the next ball straight but the fielder at mid-off does well to stop it with a dive and concede just a single.



A superb opening over by Umesh, conceding just three runs, while picking up two wickets.

19:35 RCB win toss, elect to bowl vs Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians.



RCB have made three changes with local boy Sarfaraz Khan coming back into the team along with Corey Anderson and Mohammed Siraj. They replace Brendon McCullum, Kulwant Khejroliya and Pawan Negi.



Meanwhile, Mumbai have made one change as they replace spinner Akila Dananjaya with left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan.

