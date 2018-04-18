IPL updates: Tripathi out for 15, Rajasthan 4 down

Write a comment

April 18, 2018

21:12 Tripathi out for 15, Rajasthan 4 down:



Rajasthan 112-4 (15 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard



Kuldeep comes back as he gives away three singles from the first three balls before Tripathi pulls it in the gap through midwicket for a four.



He tries to play the inside out lofted shot off the last ball but fails to get enough elevation as Russell takes a good catch leaping high at short cover to send back the right-hander for 15.



Narine is back into the attack. After two expensive overs, Narine manages to bowl a tidy over, starting with two dot balls to Stokes, who then takes one before Jos Buttler clips the fourth ball to deep midwicket for two runs.



A single to Buttler off the next before Stokes flicks the last ball wide of long-on for two runs.

21:02 Short out for 44, Rajasthan 3 down:



Rajasthan 99-3 (13 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard



A lot of bowling options on hand for KKR captain Karthik as he brings on pacer Tom Curran, to bowl the 10th over.



Short not getting the boundaries and also struggling to rotate the strike, having made 19 from 29 balls, with the help of two fours.



Tripathi picks up a single before Short turns the fifth ball on the leg side for two runs and then clips the last ball past short fine leg for a four to release some pressure as Royals reach 71 for two in 10 overs.



Narine is not have a good day with the ball so far. You don't bowl short to Short, who calmly pulls it over square leg for a four.



Another short ball from Narine and this time Tripathi pulls it for a four to get 10 from the over.



Narine has suffered so far, conceding 28 from his first two overs.



Stand and deliver from Short as he heaves Mavi over square leg for a six and then steers the next ball past point for a four.



He punches the last ball through the covers for two runs to get 14 from the over and take Rajasthan to 95 for two in 12 overs.



Part-timer Rana comes back into the attack. And the move of bowling spin to Short work as the left-hander has a swing but misses and is bowled after a good innings of 44 from 43 balls.



Ben Stokes gets off the mark with a single to long-on as Royals reach 99 for three in 13 overs.

20:43 Samson out for 7, Rajasthan 2 down:



Rajasthan 62-2 (9 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard



Kuldeep comes back as he bowls another tight over, giving away three runs for a total of six runs from his two overs as Short continues to struggle against the spinners.



The in-form Samson looking in good touch as he steers a wide ball from Mavi square on the off-side for a four.



However, the young pacer gets revenge off the very next delivery, as Samson pulls a short ball straight into the hands of Kuldeep at deep square leg.



Samson walks back for seven as Rajasthan are reduced to 62 for two in nine overs.



Mavi went for runs in his first over but he has made a good comeback, giving away just four and picking up the key wicket of Samson.



Interestingly, Rajasthan have promoted Rahul Tripathi ahead of Ben Stokes.

20:35 Rahane out for 36, Rajasthan lose 1st wicket:



Rajasthan 55-1 (7 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard



Part-time spinner Nitish Rana comes into the attack. Rahane picks a single from the first ball before Short glances the next ball fine for a four.



Short survives an appeal for caught behind but the ball bounced Karthik took it and he then takes out.



But against the run of play, Rajasthan lose the key wicket of Rahane, who is run out after a quickfire 36 from 19 balls.



Supert glovework from Karthik as Rahane stepped out of the crease trying to play the flick but got hit on the pads and the momentum carried him a long way out. Karthik was quick to get to the ball on the leg side and flick it back on to the stumps to catch his opposite number short of the crease.

20:25 Rahane, Short give Royals a good start:



Rajasthan 48-0 (6 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard



Sunil Narine comes into the attack. Rahane gets his front foot across and sweeps the spinner over short fine leg for a four. He comes down the track and hammers the second ball straight down the ground past mid-off for another boundary.



Rahane makes it a hat-trick of fours as he cuts a short ball from Narine through the covers.



A horror start for Narine as Rahane repeats the shot to make it four boundaries in a row.



Two singles from the last two balls make it 18 from Narine's first over.



Young fast bowler Shivam Mavi comes into the attack. Short continues to struggle as he plays another dot ball before pulling the next to deep square leg for one.



Rahane then comes down the track and hammers Mavi back over his head for a straight six and he manages to fend the next ball on the off-side as it rises more than expected.



Short gets going as he lofts Mavi over mid-off for a four from the 13th ball he faces followed by a single off the last ball.



31 runs from the last two overs as Rajasthan rally to 40 for no loss in five overs.



Change of ends for leg-spinner Chawla. Short clips the first ball on the leg side for a single before Rahane plays a beautiful drive past the cover fielder for a four.



Rahane then punches the third ball to long-on for one followed by two singles from the last two balls.



After scoring just nine runs from the first three runs, Rajasthan have reached 48 for no loss in six overs, with Rahane on 35 from 17 balls and Short on 12 from 19 balls.

20:11 Rajasthan off to a slow start vs KKR:



Rajasthan 9-0 (3 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard



Captain Ajinkya Rahane opens the batting with D'Arcy Short, who is desperately in need of runs after failing in the first three games.



Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla will open the bowling for KKR.



Rahane gets a full toss first up which he drives to long-on for a single to get off the mark.



Short defends the next ball before he is beaten by one which goes straight through and the Australian gets off the mark with a single down the ground.



Rahane makes room and tries to play the cut shot but is beaten before he hits the last ball on the leg side for one as just three come from the first over.



Spin from both ends as Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack from the other end.



Rahane sweeps the first ball to deep midwicket for a single before Short is nearly done in by one which doesn't spin but the inside edge saves him as he picks a single.



Rahane drives the next ball straight but can't beat the fielder at mid-off for a single and Short picks a leg bye from the last ball.



The pressure building on Rajasthan after two quiet overs as Rahane looks to break the shackles attempting to reverse Chawla but can't connect.



He then comes down the track and tries to loft it down the ground but can't make proper connection for a single on the leg side.



Short is struggling to get going as he is unable to read the spinners, managing just three runs from 11 balls.



Rajasthan have struggled to reach nine for no loss in three overs.

19:58 KKR win toss, elect to bowl vs Rajasthan: Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:



Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson (w/k), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin.



Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain, w/k), Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav

19:32 KKR win toss, elect to bowl vs Rajasthan: KKR captain Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.



Interestingly, both teams have retained the playing combinations from their previous games.

