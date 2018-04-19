IPL updates: KXIP post 193 after Gayle ton

Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin has won the toss and elected to bat vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali on Thursday.
Hyderabad have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and will look to continue in the same vein.
Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers have won all three games played so far, mainly riding on the good performance by their bowlers.
On the other hand, under Ravichandran Ashwin, the 'new look' Kings XI Punjab have been 'aggressive' in the batting department, tearing opposition attacks.
The home side has won two out of its three matches so far, including a close finish against the Chennai Super Kings in the previous match played in Mohali.
SRH's bowling attack does not have star names but the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan and Sandeep Sharma, have been among the wickets and have managed to contain the batsmen from rival camps.
Teams (from):
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle.