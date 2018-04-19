IPL updates: KXIP post 193 after Gayle ton

rediff.com

April 19, 2018

21:47  Hyderabad have their task cut out:  


KXIP  193-3 (20 ovs) vs Sunrisers Hyd | Scorecard

A fine batting performance by Chris Gayle, who scored his 6th IPL ton, took Kings XI Punjab to a massive 193 for 3 in 20 overs.

He first started off steadily with Rahul and later partnered with Karun Nair to slap the bowling all over the park and put up a big tally.

For Hyderabad, Rashid Khan was the most expensive giving 55 off his 4 overs.

Rashid is given the last over and it is Finch this time who gtheoes after him.

Gayle gets a single off the second ball and gets Finch on strike, who clobbers the bowling for a six and a four before they take 2 singles to take 13 off the over.

Kaul comes back into the attack and Finch gets off the mark with a single to bring Gayle on strike.

Gayle just slashes the ball to backward point to get a single and get his 6th IPL century.

6 singles come in the over.



The batsmen had crossed, bringing Gayle back on strike and he ends the over with a huge six!

Bhuvi continues and the batsmen take off for a single after an over-throw by Williamson.

Bhuvi bowls a wide and the batsmen run a couple of runs.

Bhuvi then makes the breakthrough.

Nair tries to go after the bowler but fails to clear the fielder at deep mid-wicket and Dhawan completes a good catch to send back Nair. 

21:27  Gayle nears ton:  



KXIP  164-2 (17 ovs) vs Sunrisers Hyd | Scorecard


Jordan comes back into the attack and starts with a wide.

Nair then hares down the wicket for a single to mid-off.

Slow full toss and Gayle swings his arms and slams it over deep backward square for a six!

He then runs a good single.

Nair then plays the ball over mid-off for a boundary.

Nair is then tested with two good deliveries to end the over.




Bhuvi comes back into the attack and Gayle start with taking 5 runs off the first 3 three balls.

The batsmen happy with the singles and twos in the over and take runs off it.



Kaul comes back into the attack and Nair gets two wickets to deep mid-wicket to bring up the 50-run partnership.

He then sends the ball over the bowler's head for a six over long-off.

He then makes room and just slaps the ball over deep mid-off for a one-bounce four. 

Nair takes a single off the next ball.

Gayle then digs out the yorker. And again, this time Gayle plays it out to mid-wicket and gets a single for it.

12 come off the over.

21:14  Gayle, Nair go after the bowling:  


KXIP  131-2 (14 ovs) vs Sunrisers Hyd | Scorecard



Rashid comes back into the attack and Gayle's turning on the screws here. Nair takes a single to start off and then Gayle hammers Rashid for 3 sixes straight over the bowler's head and then again a huge one pulled over mid-wicket.

He ends the over with two over long-on. 

27 big runs come off Rashid's 3rd over. 


Jordan conrtinues and Gayle scampers through for a single to complete his half-century.

So far just three have come off five balls.

Gayle ends the over with a single to fine leg. Just four runs come off the over.

Shakib continues and now Nair goes after him. He starts with a huge six over long-off,

Gayle also comes to the party, clobbering him for a six over long-on.

He ends the over with a single as 14 come off it.



20:59  Punjab lose 2nd wicket:  


KXIP  86-2 (11 ovs) vs Sunrisers Hyd | Scorecard



Kaul comes back in the attack and Gayle starts with a single.

Agarwal then sees the ball a little wide, is cramped for room and plays the ball straight into the hands of Hooda at backward point. He goes for 18 off 9.

New man in, Nair gets off the mark with a single to cover.

After a dot ball, Gayle gets a single to long off. 

Nair ends the over with a single to mid-wicket.


Shakib comes into the attack and he is welcomed with a boundary.

Agarwal plays the ball over extra cover for a four.

He then runs a single after which Gayle gets a single to bring Agarwal on strike.

Agarwal goes after the full toss and plays it over the bowler for a six. 

The batsmen take 14 off the over.


Umpire calls strategic timeout.

Hooda continues and starts with a wide.

Gayle then just pummels the ball over the bowler's head right into the sightscreen to start the over well.

He then takes a single.

Agarwal is the new batsman and gets off the mark with a four as he slashes at the ball and it runs down to third man boundary.

The batsmen then run another three singles to take 15 runs off the over.

20:46  Rahul gone for 18:  



KXIP  53-1 (8 ovs) vs Sunrisers Hyd | Scorecard


Rashid comes back into the attack and after giving two runs in the over he makes the first strike!

Rahul gone for 18 off 21.

Rashid .continues and the ball smashes into Rahul's back leg right in front of the stumps.

The umpire has no hesitation in raising the finger. 

Spinner Hooda comes to bowl and Gayle gets a single off the 2nd ball of the over.

Hooda drops it wide but Rahul gets only one for his effort.

Hooda testing Gayle here as he plays out three dot deliveries as he starts with giving just two runs in the over.
20:35  Gayle, Rahul punish bowling:  
KXIP  49-0 (6 ovs) vs Sunrisers Hyd | Scorecard


Punjab batsman have fruitfully used up Powerplay overs.


Kaul comes into the attack and the batsmen are happy to take three singles off the first four balls off the over.

Fifth ball, Rahul just latches onto the ball and times it sweetly through covers for a boundary.

He then goes aerial to get a four off the last ball off the over.

11 runs come off the over!

20:30  He makes most of reprieve :  



KXIP  38-0 (5 ovs) vs Sunrisers Hyd | Scorecard

Rashid Khan starts with a top delivery as Gayle gets a bottom edge and has been dropped by Saha behind the wickets.

Gayle gets a life and then smashes the ball over square leg for a six.

A dot ball and then Gayle smashes the ball over the bowler's head for another six.

He ends the over with a single as 13 runs come off it.

Jordan continues and Gayle is taking the attack to him.

Rahul starts the over with a dot and follows it with a single.

Gayle then pulls  the ball over mid-wicket for the first six of the match. 

He then plays on the off side for a boundary off the next ball.

Gayle then takes a single. Rahul ends the over with a dot.

20:17  Kings ]Punjab win toss, to bat vs Sunrisers Hyd:  


KXIP  13 (3 ovs) vs Sunrisers Hyd | Scorecard



Bhuvi continues and he starts too straight and Rahul plays it off his pads to start the over with a boundary through mid-wicket.

Rahul survives LBW appeal after using the DRS, replays showed he had edged the ball.

Rahul then takes a single to mid-off after playing two dot balls. Gayle ends the over with a dot as 5 come off the over.


Jordan opens the bowling at the other end and it's 4 leg byes as Gayle tries to play it down to fine leg off the 2nd ball of the over.

Jordan getting some good swing here.

Gayle then tries to hit the short ball over long on, doesn't middle it and lucky it falls past mid-on. Gayle gets 2 runs as 6 come off the over.

Bhuvi starts with a mixed approach, slower balls and he is getting some swing. Rahul plays out 4 dot balls before getting off the mark with a single to third man.

Gayle on strike and he gets off the mark with a tight single.

Just 2 runs come off the opening over of the match.

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle open the innings for Punjab while Bhuvi opens the bowling for Hyderabad.
19:38  



Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin has won the toss and elected to bat vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali on Thursday.

Hyderabad have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and will look to continue in the same vein. 


Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers have won all three games played so far, mainly riding on the good performance by their bowlers.

On the other hand, under Ravichandran Ashwin, the 'new look' Kings XI Punjab have been 'aggressive' in the batting department, tearing opposition attacks.

The home side has won two out of its three matches so far, including a close finish against the Chennai Super Kings in the previous match played in Mohali.

SRH's bowling attack does not have star names but the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan and Sandeep Sharma, have been among the wickets and have managed to contain the batsmen from rival camps.


Teams (from):

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle.
