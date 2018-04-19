IPL updates: KXIP post 193 after Gayle ton

A fine batting performance by Chris Gayle, who scored his 6th IPL ton, took Kings XI Punjab to a massive 193 for 3 in 20 overs.





He first started off steadily with Rahul and later partnered with Karun Nair to slap the bowling all over the park and put up a big tally.





For Hyderabad, Rashid Khan was the most expensive giving 55 off his 4 overs.





Rashid is given the last over and it is Finch this time who gtheoes after him.





Gayle gets a single off the second ball and gets Finch on strike, who clobbers the bowling for a six and a four before they take 2 singles to take 13 off the over.





Kaul comes back into the attack and Finch gets off the mark with a single to bring Gayle on strike.





Gayle just slashes the ball to backward point to get a single and get his 6th IPL century.





6 singles come in the over.













The batsmen had crossed, bringing Gayle back on strike and he ends the over with a huge six!





Bhuvi continues and the batsmen take off for a single after an over-throw by Williamson.





Bhuvi bowls a wide and the batsmen run a couple of runs.





Bhuvi then makes the breakthrough.





Nair tries to go after the bowler but fails to clear the fielder at deep mid-wicket and Dhawan completes a good catch to send back Nair.



