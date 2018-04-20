IPL updates: Bravo picks up two quick wickets

rediff.com

April 20, 2018

23:08  Rajasthan staring down the barrel :  



RR 103-5 (13 ovs) vs CSK 204-5 (20 ovs) Scorecard



Stokes then takes a single.

Binny gets off the mark with a single.

Stokes then gets a single. 

Binny ends the over with a four down to fine leg and that brings up Rajasthan's 100 on the board.

Bravo gets another wicket

Bravo continues and Stokes gets a single.

He then bowls a wide. 

Another slower delivery and Tripathi goes down on one knee, gets nothing on it and is caught at long-on by Billings. 


Tahir continues and starts with a wide. He then gets clobbered straight down the ground by Stokes for a four.

The batsmen then pick 5 runs and again 10 runs come Tahir's over.


Bravo comes into the attack and strikes off his first ball, slow delivery and Buttler goes after it, he miscues the short and is caught by Tahir at 

Tripathi is the new batsman in and is bowled the same slower, wide one and he gets off the mark with a single.

Stokes then hits the ball to mid-wicket for a single.

Bravo runs a wide and 7 runs and a wicket come off the over.
22:55  Stokes struggling to get big shots in:  



RR 77-3 (10 ovs) vs CSK 204-5 (20 ovs) Scorecard


Rajasthan have taken around 10 runs off the last three overs but it is not helping the team's cause.


Tahir continues and Stokes gets a couple to long-on.

Stokes then slaps the ball through covers for a boundary.

Stokes then takes a quick single after a misfield at backward point.

The batsmen then take a another 3 singles as 10 runs come off the over.

Watson comes back into the attack and Stokes gets his first boundary, a cheeky one to fine leg. Watson also bowls a wide in the over that costs him 10 runs.

Tahir introduced into the attack and he gets a battering!

Buttler takes a fancy to him and hammer him for a six and four. Stokes and Buttler also take 4 singles as 14 runs come off the 8th over.


Chahar comes in to bowl his last over and gives away 9 runs, including 2 wides.


22:40  Chahar, Thakur bowling well:  



RR 35-3 (6 ovs) vs CSK 204-5 (20 ovs) Scorecard



Watson given last over of the Powerplay and he has done well to give just a single in the 6th over.

Stokes finding it tough to get going.

Chahar continues. Stokes takes a cheeky single.

Chahar now cleans up Rahane.

Slower ball, Rahane fails to read it and is beaten all ends up and he goes cheaply too.

Buttler is the new man in and gets off the mark with a single.

Stokes ends the over with a single as 3 runs and a wicket come off the over. 

Thakur continues and Rahane and Stokes take six runs off him.

22:15  Samson, Klaasen out cheaply:  





RR 25-2 (3 ovs) vs CSK 204-5 (20 ovs) Scorecard





Chahar continues and Rahane is caught in front of the pad. Big appeal, not out says the umpire, Dhoni takes the referral but the umpire's decision is what they go with.

Rahane then takes a couple on the on side. 

He then chips it to square on the on side for a single.

Short ball and Samson pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.

Samson then plays into the hands of CSK, he goes for the pull shot, only to hole out to the man in the deep and he is gone for 2. 


Samson is the new batsman in and there is an LBW shout against him. 

He survives.


Thakur comes in to bowl and Klaasen plays a well-timed shot and a misfield at mid-wicket sees him earn a boundary.

He then gets a couple of dots.

Wow! What a ball, Klaasen misses the ball completely and is clean-bowled by Thakur for 7.




CSK's Chahar starts the innings with a wide as Rahane and Klaasen opens the innings.

Rahane then plays down the next ball and runs for a single.

Klaasen gets a leading edge and is dropped by Watson at first slip.

Klaasen then gets a single to the leg side.

Rahane then nearly chops it on.

Wow! Rahane comes down the track and just plays a lovely six straight over the bowler's head.

He ends the over with a lucky four down to fine leg that comes off the inside edge of his bat. 

14 come off the first over.
21:44  Watson scores 3rd IPL ton:  



CSK 204-5 (20 ovs) vs RR | Scorecard


CSK have tallied a massive 204 for 5 in their 20 overs.

Shane Watson scored a brilliant century, his 3rd in the IPL to prop Chennai to a massive total.

For Rajasthan, Gopal was the only decent bowler whose figures read 4-20 with 3 wickets.

Laughlin bowls the last over and Watson starts with a single.

Bravo then tries to slash at the ball, gets an edge but falls short of the keeper. 

He then bowls a wide bouncer.

Bravo brings up the team 200 with a couple to deep wicket.

Another wide ball and next ball Bravo gets a single.

Slower, swinging one, Watson goes after it and is caught behind by Buttler. He goes for a superlative 106 off 57 balls!

Jadeja is the new batsman and plays the last ball of the innings for a couple to mid-wicket.


Stokes comes back to bowl the 19th over and Bravo starts the over with a four!

Bravo then takes a single.

A dot ball later, Watson gets 2 runs to square leg and then a single to long-on.

Bravo ends the over with a four over extra cover! What power in that one!



21:30  CSK go on a rampage:  




CSK 184-4 (18 ovs) vs RR | Scorecard



Unadkat comes back into the attack and Bravo gets a single to bring Watson on strike.

Watson plays it to the off side and gets a single to get to his 3rd IPL and 4th T20 ton.


After a dot, a full toss and Bravo just slashes it over point for another boundary.

Bravo gets a life here, Bravo slashes at the ball and it comes fast and hard at Samson at backward point, who drops it, Bravo scampers through for a single.

Watson then ends the over with 2, again the ball falls short of third man.


Laughlin comes back into the attack and Watson cuts it past point to get start the over with a boundary.

He then takes a single to get to 99.

Bravo then just glances the ball towards fine-leg for a four.

After two dot balls, Bravo ends the over with a single.


Rahane persists with Gopal and he gets the desired result.

He drops it short, Billings pulls, gets the bottom edge and is straight down the throat of Stokes at deep mid-wicket.

Bravo then gets off the mark with a single.

Watson then plays a couple to long-on.

Watson ends the over with a single to extra cover. Gopal is the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan here, with figures of 4 for 20 and 3 wickets.


Unadkat comes back into the attack and is welcomed with a four wide off the keeper.

Watson and Billing then just get 4 singles as 8 come off the over.


Gopal continues and he strikes off the very 2nd ball of the over.

Dhoni is caught out by Gowtham at the boundary.

New batsman Billings comes to the crease and gets off the mark with a single.

Just 3 overs and a wicket come off the over.


Binny back into the attack.

Dhoni gets off the mark with a single to fine leg.

Next ball slower and Watson finds the gap at fine leg for another four.

Watson then plays the ball past point for a four to third man.

Binny then bowls a wide.

Slow and short, and Watson pulls it past deep square leg for another four.

He then clips it to square leg for a single.

Binny bowls a slower one and Dhoni just plays it past backward point and short third man to finish the over with another boundary. 19 runs come off the over.
21:01  Gowtham gets the important wicket:  



CSK 131-2 (12 ovs) vs RR | Scorecard


Leggie Gopal comes back into the attack, Raina just cuts it behind point to start the over with a four.

A dot ball later, Raina goes on one knee and slaps it over covers for another well-timed boundary.

Ohh! He just misses the edge.

A wide ball later, Raina is finally dismissed! 

He pulls a slog sweep but is caught by Gowtham, a good diving catch to send back Raina for a well-made 46. 


Laughlin comes back and Watson starts the over with a single.


Raina then hammers the ball over extra cover for a four.

Laughlin then bowls a wide.

Raina then plays the ball to fine leg for a single.

Short ball and Watson pulls it over deep square leg for a flat six!

Watson and Raina then take a single each to end the over with 15 runs coming off it.





Unadkat brought back into the attack.

He starts well, giving just two runs but Raina then just hammers the bowler for consecutive boundaries to bring up a 50-run partnership and the team 100.


Gowtham continues and Raina gets a life as Gowtham makes a hash of a throw to run out the batsman the non-strikers' end.

Watson gets to his half-century after a huge six over Ben Stokes at long-on.

He then cuts it past cover for a four. He then cleared the fence again, swinging his arms and hammering it over mid-wicket for a six.

The batsmen then take a couple of singles as 19 runs come off the over.


Leggie Shreyas Gopal comes into the attack and the batsmen are happy to just taking the singles and twos as four runs come off the over.

20:41  CSK make most of Powerplays:  



CSK 74-1 (7 ovs) vs RR | Scorecard


Watson plays a paddle sweep to fine leg for a couple as Gowtham comes back into the attack.

The batsmen take just 3 singles to take 5 runs off the over.


4 boundaries in that over and CSK have made the most of the Powerplay overs, racing to 69 for 1.

Stokes continues.

Raina gets the inside edge on to his pads, LBW appeal turned down by the umpire.

After 2 dot balls, Raina makes room and slashes it over cover for a four.

He then tickles the ball to fine leg for another four.

And again! Stokes strays and Raina just puts it down to fine leg for another four.

Raina then cuts the ball through slips to the third man boundary for another 4! 
20:31  CSK off to a flying start:  


CSK 53-1 (5 ovs) vs RR | Scorecard


Ben Laughlin comes into the attack and Raydu and Watson take a run each.

Laughlin gets the wicket! Rayudu plays the cut, gets a faint edge and he is out for 12.

Raina gets off the mark with a single.

Watson then takes a single.

Raina pulls, it's a mishit but the ball falls in no man's land and he will keep the strike in the next over.


Ben Stokes comes into the attack and Rayudu welcomes him with a four to fine leg. 

Then the batsmen just take singles off the next three balls. Watson finishes the over with a four to fine leg. 11 come off it.
20:16  Rajasthan Royals win toss, to bowl vs CSK:  


CSK 37-0 (3 ovs) vs RR | Scorecard


Watson is certainly making Royals pay for the two dropped chances.


Unadkat comes into the attack. 

Third ball of the over, wide one and Watson just swings his arms and sends it over cover for a six!

Watson ends the over with another six! This time he pulls one over mid-wicket to take 12 runs off the over.



Spinner Gowtham comes into the attack and Watson and Rayudu take a run each.

A dot ball later Watson then hammers him over mid-wicket for a couple.

Watson then hits the first six of the match! A maximum over long off.

Has Watson been dropped again at point? Yes! And Tripathi is the villain again! 



Stuart Binny opens the bowling for Rajasthan and gets some swing but he starts off with a no ball.

Watson's on strike and makes  the most of the free-hit, slower ball and he just hammers the ball down the ground for a four.

Short and wide and Watson just cuts it through covers for another boundary.

Better length this time. Next ball another dot.

Binny induces the edge with a great ball but Watson's dropped by Tripathi at first slip, they run a single.

Rayudu comes down the track and slaps the ball over covers for another boundary. 14 runs come off the first over.

19:37  Rahane calls correctly at the toss:  


Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to field first in CSK's 'home' match in Pune on Friday.

A loss in their last outing has hurt both the former champions and they will look to get back to winning ways when they face off.

Both the teams were missing in action owing to a two-year ban for corruption.

They will look to put those demons behind them and log another win and some points to their kitty.

Teams (From):

Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (capt), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.

