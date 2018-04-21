IPL updates: Punjab off to a flier before rain halts play

Write a comment

April 21, 2018

18:43 Punjab off to a flier before rain halts play:



Punjab 96-0 (8.2 ovs) vs KKR 191-7 | Scorecard



The third spinner in the attack for KKR as Kuldeep Yadav is introduced, to bowl the seventh over.



He starts with a short ball as Rahul pulls it through midwicket for a four and then takes one.



Gayle warming up nicely as he smashes a full delivery for a six over long-on. The tall West Indian has gone past the 200-run mark in the tournament in just his third innings and also bags the 'Orange Cap'.



Three more singles as Kuldeep goes for 13 in his first over with Punjab's openers dishing out a flurry of boundaries.



Narine comes back, replacing Chawla, as he bowls with a slight drizzle in the air at the Eden Gardens.



He manages to keep things tight, conceding just three singles from his second over.



Chawla also back from the other end as KKR shuffle their spinners around.



A single to Rahul off the first ball before Gayle takes on Chawla and seems to have miscued it, but the ball goes high and the breeze carries it over the ropes for a six.



The rain has gone a bit heavier forcing the players off the field.



Punjab are pretty well placed on 96 for no loss in 8.2 overs with Rahul on 46 from 23 balls and Gayle on 49 from 27 balls.

The third spinner in the attack for KKR as Kuldeep Yadav is introduced, to bowl the seventh over.He starts with a short ball as Rahul pulls it through midwicket for a four and then takes one.Gayle warming up nicely as he smashes a full delivery for a six over long-on. The tall West Indian has gone past the 200-run mark in the tournament in just his third innings and also bags the 'Orange Cap'.Three more singles as Kuldeep goes for 13 in his first over with Punjab's openers dishing out a flurry of boundaries.Narine comes back, replacing Chawla, as he bowls with a slight drizzle in the air at the Eden Gardens.He manages to keep things tight, conceding just three singles from his second over.Chawla also back from the other end as KKR shuffle their spinners around.A single to Rahul off the first ball before Gayle takes on Chawla and seems to have miscued it, but the ball goes high and the breeze carries it over the ropes for a six.The rain has gone a bit heavier forcing the players off the field.Punjab are pretty well placed on 96 for no loss in 8.2 overs with Rahul on 46 from 23 balls and Gayle on 49 from 27 balls.

18:31 Gayle, Rahul give Punjab a quickfire start:



Punjab 73-0 (6 ovs) vs KKR 191-7 | Scorecard



Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla comes into the attack. Gayle goes hard at a wide one but is beaten before he takes one.



A short ball is then pulled past short fine leg for a four before Rahul paddles the next fine on the leg side for another boundary.



While Gayle is the focus of attention, Rahul is looking the more dangerous of the two.



Gayle has hit 35 from 22 balls, while Rahul has stroked 37 from 14 balls at a strike rate of 264 with Punjab racing to 73 for no loss in six overs, to begin their run chase in the right ernest.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla comes into the attack. Gayle goes hard at a wide one but is beaten before he takes one.A short ball is then pulled past short fine leg for a four before Rahul paddles the next fine on the leg side for another boundary.While Gayle is the focus of attention, Rahul is looking the more dangerous of the two.Gayle has hit 35 from 22 balls, while Rahul has stroked 37 from 14 balls at a strike rate of 264 with Punjab racing to 73 for no loss in six overs, to begin their run chase in the right ernest.

18:26 Gayle, Rahul give Punjab a quickfire start:



Punjab 62-0 (5 ovs) vs KKR 191-7 | Scorecard



Gayle gets the second ball through the off-side for a four before he is beaten off the next ball by Mavi.



Gayle not in control but still manages to beat Narine at midwicket for another boundary.



The last ball is short and this time Rahul slams it over midwicket for a six as Mavi goes for 19 in his second over.



Russell gets some taste of his own medicine as he comes under heavy attack from Gayle. The first ball is right up as Gayle hammers it over long-on for a six followed by two singles before the tall West Indian drives the fourth ball through the covers for a four.



Russell drops short as Gayle carves it over the thirdman region for the second six of the over.



Russell is down with some injury and has to retire off the field, leaving his over incomplete. Part-timer Nitish Rana bowls the last ball as Gayle is nearly done in, but manages to get his bat down in time.



Mystery spinner Sunil Narine comes into the attack with KKR desperate to make the breakthrough.



Rahul picks a single off the first ball before Narine manages to tie down Gayle with four dot balls in a row.



But Gayle ends the over well with a boundary off the last ball to take Punjab to 62 for no loss in five overs.



Gayle is looking dangerous once again, smashing 34 from 20 balls, while Rahul has stroked 27 from 10 balls.

Gayle gets the second ball through the off-side for a four before he is beaten off the next ball by Mavi.Gayle not in control but still manages to beat Narine at midwicket for another boundary.The last ball is short and this time Rahul slams it over midwicket for a six as Mavi goes for 19 in his second over.Russell gets some taste of his own medicine as he comes under heavy attack from Gayle. The first ball is right up as Gayle hammers it over long-on for a six followed by two singles before the tall West Indian drives the fourth ball through the covers for a four.Russell drops short as Gayle carves it over the thirdman region for the second six of the over.Russell is down with some injury and has to retire off the field, leaving his over incomplete. Part-timer Nitish Rana bowls the last ball as Gayle is nearly done in, but manages to get his bat down in time.Mystery spinner Sunil Narine comes into the attack with KKR desperate to make the breakthrough.Rahul picks a single off the first ball before Narine manages to tie down Gayle with four dot balls in a row.But Gayle ends the over well with a boundary off the last ball to take Punjab to 62 for no loss in five overs.Gayle is looking dangerous once again, smashing 34 from 20 balls, while Rahul has stroked 27 from 10 balls.

18:10 Punjab off to a quick start after KKR post 191:



Punjab 22-0 (2 ovs) vs KKR 191-7 | Scorecard



The young Shubham Mavi to open the bowling for KKR against Punjab's dangerous opening duo of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle.



Rahul keen to get going right from the start as he attempts to drive the first ball but gets a thick inside edge for a four fine on the leg side.



He steers the next ball past point for another four followed by a single.



Gayle, who hit a century in the last match, is beaten by a good delivery from Mavi as the ball slants across him. Mavi starts off well as he beats Gayle again off the last ball.



Andre Russell to bowl the second over. The first ball is slightly wide as Rahul slaps through the covers for a four and then steers the next past short thirdman for another boundary.



A single to Rahul before his partner Gayle crashes the fourth ball through the covers for a four as Punjab race to 22 for no loss in two overs.



The young Shubham Mavi to open the bowling for KKR against Punjab's dangerous opening duo of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle.Rahul keen to get going right from the start as he attempts to drive the first ball but gets a thick inside edge for a four fine on the leg side.He steers the next ball past point for another four followed by a single.Gayle, who hit a century in the last match, is beaten by a good delivery from Mavi as the ball slants across him. Mavi starts off well as he beats Gayle again off the last ball.Andre Russell to bowl the second over. The first ball is slightly wide as Rahul slaps through the covers for a four and then steers the next past short thirdman for another boundary.A single to Rahul before his partner Gayle crashes the fourth ball through the covers for a four as Punjab race to 22 for no loss in two overs.

17:48 Lynn's 41-ball 74 to power KKR to 191:



KKR 191-7 (20 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Chris Lynn stroked a quickfire 74 from 41 balls, while captain Dinesh Karthik slammed 43 from 28 balls to power KKR to a huge 191 for seven in their 20 overs.



After an early wicket, Lynn and Robin Uthappa (34 from 23 balls) brought KKR back on track as they added 72 runs for the second wicket.



Lynn then put on another good stand, 62 runs for the fourth wicket with Karthik before KKR struggled at the end.



Andre Russell's early departure followed a few quick wickets at the end helped Punjab restrict KKR to within the 200-run mark.



Andrew Tye bowled two excellent overs at the end, to finish two for 30 in four overs, while Barinder Sran claimed two for 50.

Chris Lynn stroked a quickfire 74 from 41 balls, while captain Dinesh Karthik slammed 43 from 28 balls to power KKR to a huge 191 for seven in their 20 overs.After an early wicket, Lynn and Robin Uthappa (34 from 23 balls) brought KKR back on track as they added 72 runs for the second wicket.Lynn then put on another good stand, 62 runs for the fourth wicket with Karthik before KKR struggled at the end.Andre Russell's early departure followed a few quick wickets at the end helped Punjab restrict KKR to within the 200-run mark.Andrew Tye bowled two excellent overs at the end, to finish two for 30 in four overs, while Barinder Sran claimed two for 50.

17:45



KKR 191-7 (20 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Rajpoot starts the next over with a wide one as Karthik guides the first ball through thirdman and steers the next fine on the off-side for successive fours.



A couple of wides from the pace bowler before Gill strokes it wide of long-off for two runs and cover drives the last ball for a four to make it 17 from the over.



Sran bowls a superb penultimate over, giving away singles and a wide from the first four balls before he strikes with the wicket of Karthik.



The KKR captain, who smashed 43 from 28 balls, is caught in the deep on the leg side.



Sran ends his spell with a good over, giving away just six, as he finishes with two for 50 in four overs.



Tye to bowl the final over. Tom Curran is beaten off the first ball by the slower ball before he is caught at short thirdman for one.



No boundaries in the last two overs, as Tye gives away just five in the final over to register good figures of two for 30 in four overs.



Having failed to fire at the end, KKR fail to cross 200 but still manage to post a huge 191 for seven in their 20 overs.

Rajpoot starts the next over with a wide one as Karthik guides the first ball through thirdman and steers the next fine on the off-side for successive fours.A couple of wides from the pace bowler before Gill strokes it wide of long-off for two runs and cover drives the last ball for a four to make it 17 from the over.Sran bowls a superb penultimate over, giving away singles and a wide from the first four balls before he strikes with the wicket of Karthik.The KKR captain, who smashed 43 from 28 balls, is caught in the deep on the leg side.Sran ends his spell with a good over, giving away just six, as he finishes with two for 50 in four overs.Tye to bowl the final over. Tom Curran is beaten off the first ball by the slower ball before he is caught at short thirdman for one.No boundaries in the last two overs, as Tye gives away just five in the final over to register good figures of two for 30 in four overs.Having failed to fire at the end, KKR fail to cross 200 but still manage to post a huge 191 for seven in their 20 overs.

17:34 Lynn and Russell depart; KKR 5 down:



KKR 163-5 (17 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Sran comes back and comes under attack from Russell. A full toss is driven straight for a four by the in-form West Indian before he pulls the next ball behind square for another boundary.



But pacer Sran has the last laugh as he bags the key wicket of Russell, who targets the straight boundary but is caught at long-off for 10.



Under-19 star Shubman Gill gets going with a boundary off the first ball he faces, square on the off-side.

Sran comes back and comes under attack from Russell. A full toss is driven straight for a four by the in-form West Indian before he pulls the next ball behind square for another boundary.But pacer Sran has the last laugh as he bags the key wicket of Russell, who targets the straight boundary but is caught at long-off for 10.Under-19 star Shubman Gill gets going with a boundary off the first ball he faces, square on the off-side.

17:20 Lynn out for 74; KKR lose 4th wicket:



KKR 148-4 (16 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Tye is back into the attack. A single off the first ball before Lynn slams the second ball down the ground over long-on for a six.



He then cuts the next ball over point for a four before he gets a lifeline off the last ball.



DROPPED! Lynn (62) smashes Tye over the off-side but Sran at sweeper cover was unable to hold on to the catch to give the KKR opener a lifeline.



In the nexdt over Mujeeb drops short as Karthik plays the cut shot for a four followed by three singles.



Lynn drives the last ball through the off-side for a couple to get nine from the over as Mujeeb finishes one for 32 in four overs.



Ashwin comes back, to bowl his final over. He starts with a wide followed by two singles before Karthik slashes the fifth ball past point for a four and then Lynn drives a short ball through midwicket for two runs to get 10 from the over.



Tye makes the breakthrough in the next over with the key wicket of Lynn. He walks across a long way and looks to swing the second ball over the leg side but gets the edge and is caught behind after a cracking innings of 74 from 41 balls.



Tye bowls two dot balls to new batsman Andre Russell, who then gets off the mark with one before Karthik is beaten off the last ball, trying to pull.



Just two overs conceded by Tye and he also manages to pick the big wicket of Lynn.

Tye is back into the attack. A single off the first ball before Lynn slams the second ball down the ground over long-on for a six.He then cuts the next ball over point for a four before he gets a lifeline off the last ball.Lynn (62) smashes Tye over the off-side but Sran at sweeper cover was unable to hold on to the catch to give the KKR opener a lifeline.In the nexdt over Mujeeb drops short as Karthik plays the cut shot for a four followed by three singles.Lynn drives the last ball through the off-side for a couple to get nine from the over as Mujeeb finishes one for 32 in four overs.Ashwin comes back, to bowl his final over. He starts with a wide followed by two singles before Karthik slashes the fifth ball past point for a four and then Lynn drives a short ball through midwicket for two runs to get 10 from the over.Tye makes the breakthrough in the next over with the key wicket of Lynn. He walks across a long way and looks to swing the second ball over the leg side but gets the edge and is caught behind after a cracking innings of 74 from 41 balls.Tye bowls two dot balls to new batsman Andre Russell, who then gets off the mark with one before Karthik is beaten off the last ball, trying to pull.Just two overs conceded by Tye and he also manages to pick the big wicket of Lynn.

16:59 Lynn hits 30-ball fifty to boost KKR:



KKR 112-3 (12 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Mujeeb comes back as Punjab claim another wicket as the in-form Rana is run out for three.



He cuts the ball to short thirdman and sets off for a quick run before he is sent back but is caught short by a long way.



KKR captain Dinesh Karthik gets off the mark with a single from the last ball.



Karthik looks to keep the runs flowing as he sweeps Ashwin for a four before he flicks the next through midwicket for another boundary.



Karthik then taps the next two deliveries on the leg side for two runs off back to back deliveries and then takes one.



Part-timer Yuvraj Singh comes into the attack. Karthik opens the face of the bat at the last minute runs the first ball past the wicketkeeper for a four.



A single before Lynn smashes the third ball straight down the ground past mid-off for another four before he complete his fifty off the last ball of the over with two runs to long-off.

Mujeeb comes back as Punjab claim another wicket as the in-form Rana is run out for three.He cuts the ball to short thirdman and sets off for a quick run before he is sent back but is caught short by a long way.KKR captain Dinesh Karthik gets off the mark with a single from the last ball.Karthik looks to keep the runs flowing as he sweeps Ashwin for a four before he flicks the next through midwicket for another boundary.Karthik then taps the next two deliveries on the leg side for two runs off back to back deliveries and then takes one.Part-timer Yuvraj Singh comes into the attack. Karthik opens the face of the bat at the last minute runs the first ball past the wicketkeeper for a four.A single before Lynn smashes the third ball straight down the ground past mid-off for another four before he complete his fifty off the last ball of the over with two runs to long-off.

16:44 Uthappa out for 34, KKR 2 down:



KKR 83-2 (9 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Ashwin strikes after the first time out. Infact, Uthappa manages to pull a short ball straight into the hands of Nair at deep midwicket to perish after scoring 34 from 23 balls.



Uthappa and Lynn rallied KKR after an early wicket as they put on 72 runs from 41 balls for the second wicket.



Nitish Rana gets off the mark with one to long-off before Lynn nudges the next ball to square leg for two runs followed by one and Rana takes one.

Ashwin strikes after the first time out. Infact, Uthappa manages to pull a short ball straight into the hands of Nair at deep midwicket to perish after scoring 34 from 23 balls.Uthappa and Lynn rallied KKR after an early wicket as they put on 72 runs from 41 balls for the second wicket.Nitish Rana gets off the mark with one to long-off before Lynn nudges the next ball to square leg for two runs followed by one and Rana takes one.

16:38 Uthappa, Lynn on the attack:



KKR 78-1 (8 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack. He makes a quiet start, giving away just five singles in his first over.



Sran is back into the attack after just one over from Tye.



The first ball is short as Uthappa pulls it over the square leg fence for a six followed by a single.



Lynn hammers the third ball over the covers for a four before he smashes the fourth ball over midwicket for a huge six, to raise the 50-run stand for the second wicket.



The last ball is a slow ball but Lynn has read it as he despatches over midwicket for the third six of the over, which goes for 23 runs.



This is brilliant batting from the duo with Lynn hitting 40 from 23 balls and Uthappa on 34 from 22 balls, having added 72 runs from 40 balls so far.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack. He makes a quiet start, giving away just five singles in his first over.Sran is back into the attack after just one over from Tye.The first ball is short as Uthappa pulls it over the square leg fence for a six followed by a single.Lynn hammers the third ball over the covers for a four before he smashes the fourth ball over midwicket for a huge six, to raise the 50-run stand for the second wicket.The last ball is a slow ball but Lynn has read it as he despatches over midwicket for the third six of the over, which goes for 23 runs.This is brilliant batting from the duo with Lynn hitting 40 from 23 balls and Uthappa on 34 from 22 balls, having added 72 runs from 40 balls so far.

16:28 Uthappa, Lynn rally KKR:



KKR 50-1 (6 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Left-arm pacer Barinder Sran comes into the attack. Lynn clips the first ball behind square for two runs before he pulls the slower bouncer through the leg side for a four.



But Sran makes a good comeback with three dot balls in a row.



Andrew Tye comes into the attack and he starts with a no ball. But its a shocker from the umpire as the pacer's front foot was clearly behind the crease as is evident in the replays and Punjab's players are clearly unhappy with the call after watching the replay on the big screen.



But Tye bowls a good delivery, a yorker, as Lynn can only stroke the free hit delivery to long-on for one.



After playing three dot balls in a row, Uthappa picks the slower bouncer as he pulls it over square leg for a four and steers the last ball to thirdman for one as KKR reach 50 for one in six overs with Uthappa on 24 from 16 balls and Lynn on 22 from 17 balls.

Left-arm pacer Barinder Sran comes into the attack. Lynn clips the first ball behind square for two runs before he pulls the slower bouncer through the leg side for a four.But Sran makes a good comeback with three dot balls in a row.Andrew Tye comes into the attack and he starts with a no ball. But its a shocker from the umpire as the pacer's front foot was clearly behind the crease as is evident in the replays and Punjab's players are clearly unhappy with the call after watching the replay on the big screen.But Tye bowls a good delivery, a yorker, as Lynn can only stroke the free hit delivery to long-on for one.After playing three dot balls in a row, Uthappa picks the slower bouncer as he pulls it over square leg for a four and steers the last ball to thirdman for one as KKR reach 50 for one in six overs with Uthappa on 24 from 16 balls and Lynn on 22 from 17 balls.

16:19 Uthappa, Lynn rally KKR:



KKR 36-1 (4 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Uthappa plays away from his body as he edges Rajpoot but Chris Gayle in the slips is slow to react with the ball flying away for a four.



He is beaten two balls later with another one that moves away and then takes a single off the fifth ball.



The last ball is short as Lynn deposits over the square leg fence for a six.



Uthappa on the charge as he hits Mujeeb for three boundaries in a row. He reverse sweeps the second ball for a boundary through thirdman before sweeping the next for the same result.



Mujeeb then gets one to turn big as Uthappa gets the inside edge to make it three fours in a row followed by singles off the last two balls as KKR recover to 36 for one in four overs.

Uthappa plays away from his body as he edges Rajpoot but Chris Gayle in the slips is slow to react with the ball flying away for a four.He is beaten two balls later with another one that moves away and then takes a single off the fifth ball.The last ball is short as Lynn deposits over the square leg fence for a six.Uthappa on the charge as he hits Mujeeb for three boundaries in a row. He reverse sweeps the second ball for a boundary through thirdman before sweeping the next for the same result.Mujeeb then gets one to turn big as Uthappa gets the inside edge to make it three fours in a row followed by singles off the last two balls as KKR recover to 36 for one in four overs.

16:11 Narine out for 1, KKR lose early wicket:



KKR 10-1 (2 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard



Pacer Ankit Rajpoot to bowl the first over. Chris Lynn taps the first ball on the off-side for one to get KKR off the mark and Sunil Narine clips the next on the leg side for a single.



A couple of single each and a leg bye as KKR get five runs from the first over.



Mystery spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman strikes in his first over, with the wicket of the dangerous Narine (1). He comes down the track and swings it over midwicket but Karun Nair runs it across to his right and manages to hold on to a low catch.



Mujeeb drops slightly short as Lynn slaps it through the covers for a four.

Pacer Ankit Rajpoot to bowl the first over. Chris Lynn taps the first ball on the off-side for one to get KKR off the mark and Sunil Narine clips the next on the leg side for a single.A couple of single each and a leg bye as KKR get five runs from the first over.Mystery spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman strikes in his first over, with the wicket of the dangerous Narine (1). He comes down the track and swings it over midwicket but Karun Nair runs it across to his right and manages to hold on to a low catch.Mujeeb drops slightly short as Lynn slaps it through the covers for a four.

15:44 Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:



Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain, w/k), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav.



Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul (w/k), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh,Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Dinesh Karthik (captain, w/k), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav.Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul (w/k), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh,Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

15:37 Kings XI Punjab elect to bowl vs KKR: Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin has won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders.



Hosts KKR are unchanged, while Punjab have made one change as Ankit Rajpoot replaced fellow opener Mohit Sharma.



The winner of the match will go top of the IPL standings.

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin has won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders.Hosts KKR are unchanged, while Punjab have made one change as Ankit Rajpoot replaced fellow opener Mohit Sharma.The winner of the match will go top of the IPL standings.