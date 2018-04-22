rediff.com

IPL updates: Rayudu half-century props CSK to 182

April 22, 2018

17:44  Sunrisers Hyderabad need 183 to win:  


CSK 182-3 (20 ovs) vs Sunrisers Hyd | Scorecard

After a slow start and losing two quick wickets, CSK have done well to fight back and put up a big total here against Sunrisers.

It's all thanks to local boy Ambati Rayudu and veteran Suresh Raina who hammered the bowling around the park, chipping in with quick half-centuries.

Stanlake comes to bowl the last over of the innings and Raina starts by trying to heave him but he gets a shot to fine leg for a single.

Next ball is a slower one, Dhoni picks it and slaps it over mid-wicket for a six!

A full ball, Dhoni mistimes and the ball falls between two fielders in the deep as the batsmen cross for a single.

Stanlake gets off with a leg side wide.

Raina then chips it to square leg for a single.

Full ball and Dhoni just plays it straight down, the ball ricochets off the stumps at the non-strikers' end and goes to mid-wicket as the batsmen run a quick couple.

11 come off the last over.




Kaul continues and Dhoni starts with a boundary, top edge pull down to fine leg for a four.

He then gets a single to long-on

Raina brings up his 50 with a four past point. Slow and wide and Raina just cuts it to perfection.

Raina then gets a single off a leg bye.

Dhoni end the over with cutting the low full toss past backward point to the boundary.

Dot ball to end the over as 14 come off the 19th.


Rashid brought back into the attack.

He starts with a dot.

Dhoni just smashes it straight over a ducking Raina's head for a powerful four.

The batsmen then take three runs each, before Raina plays a awkward pull to play the ball past a diving fielder at short fine leg to end the over with a four as 11 come off it.


Kaul brought back into the attack.

Rayudu and Raina take a single each and Rayudu then reverse sweeps for a boundary to third man.


What a comedy of errors, even Rayudu sees the funny side as he is run-out going for the second that wasn't there. He is run-out for 79.

New man Dhoni gets off the mark with a single.

Raina then takes a single to end the over.

9 runs come off the over.

17:21  CSK send Hyderabad bowlers to the cleaners:  



CSK 137-2 (16 ovs) vs Sunrisers Hyd | Scorecard


Rashid contiues and the batsmen take a couple off the next two balls.

Wrong one, Rayudu reads it and pulls it to deep square leg for a four.


He then sweeps the ball for a six on the leg side to bring up the 100-run partnership.

He then takes a single.

Raina ends the over with a cut through covers for a boundary.




Shakib continues and Raina starts the over with a single.

Rayudu brings up his 50 with a single to long-off.

Raina takes a single to bring Rayudu on strike.

Rayudu punishes the full toss, comes down the track and hammers it over the bowler for a six!

He then sweeps it for a boundary behind square.

Rayudu ends the over with a pre-meditated reverse sweep, gets only one for it as 14 runs come off the 15th over.

Stanlake brought back into the attack and Rayudu starts with a dot.

Next ball he cuts it well past backward point for a boundary.

A dot ball later, Rayudu flashes at the ball and he gets a thick edge and the ball flies to the third man boundary.

Stanlake then bowls a wide.

Rayudu brings up the 100 with a six straight over the bowlers' head, he picks the slower one, comes down the track and gives it the treatment.

Last ball of the over, Rayudu again flashes hard and sends the ball to the 3rd man boundary to take 19 runs off the over.


Shakib comes back into the attack and Rayudu starts with a couple.

He then gets a single.

Raina gets a single to long-on to bring up the 50-run partnership.

Has Rayudu gone? Hyderabad take the review as a bat-pad takes flight, keeper takes a catch and that is not out. 

Rayudu makes room and hammers it past cover-point for a single.

Rayudu ends the over with a single.
17:06  Raina-Rayudu finally finding the gaps:  



CSK 78-2 (12 ovs) vs Sunrisers Hyd | Scorecard


The batsmen are finally getting the big shots in as a partnership is building for CSK since the first time-out was taken.

Rashid comes back into the attack and the batsmen start with singles off the first two balls.

Raina then tries to smash it to the on side but the ball isn't coming on to the bat and gets a single.

Rayudu then runs a quick single.

Raina then comes down the track and chips it to cow corner for a six!

And another one off the last ball of the over, this time he sweeps it over deep mid-wicket.


Off spinner Deepak Hooda comes into the attack and Rayudu starts the over well. He reverse sweeps and the ball races past slips to the third man boundary for a four.

He then gets a single.

Raina dropped! Raina just plays it back towards the bowler, who dives but the ball falls just short.

Raina then gets a single to mid-off.

Rayudu then gets a single to mid-wicket.

Stanlake does well at backward square leg to keep it down to a single as the over ends and 7 come off it.




Bhuvi brought back into the attack.

First ball is a dot and then Rayudu just goes down on one knee and hoicks the ball over mid-wicket for a six!

The batsmen then take a single each off the next three balls as the Rayudu brings up the 50 after a single to backward point.

Raina then just dances down the track, makes room, picks the ball and plays it over cover-point, to end the over with a boundary. 

16:45  Rashid Khan sends back Du Plessis:  


CSK 41-2 (9 ovs) vs Sunrisers Hyd | Scorecard


Kaul comes back into the attack and Rayudu starts with a single.

Raina looking tentative here and he plays out three dot balls. 

Raina unable to middle the balls and take any run off them.

Raina chips it in the air over mid-wicket, the ball goes to deep mid-wicket and Raina gets a single.

Kaul bowls a bouncer and a wide is called. 

Full length ball, Rayudu plays it to point and scampers through for a single. He'd have been gone if the fielder would have essayed a direct hit at the non-strikers' end.

9 overs are up and that is the strategic timeout.

Rashid comes into the attack and he gets the wicket off the first ball!

Du Plessis gets ambitious and he goes on one knee, tries to sweep, misses the ball completely and is stumped by the keeper!

He goes for 11 off 13.

Ambati Rayudu comes to the crease and after being nearly foxed by a wrong one goes after Rashid. He hoicks one over backward square leg for a four.

A dot ball later he takes a single.

Raina ends the over with a dot. 

16:36  Sunrisers rotate bowling well:  




CSK 32-1 (7 ovs) vs Sunrisers Hyd | Scorecard



Shakib back in the attack and begins with a dot.

Raina and Du Plessis then take a run each.

A dot later, he bowls a wide on the leg side.

Raina then takes a single to mid-off.

Du Plessis then comes down the track and whips the ball off the pads for a single to mid-wicket. 

5 runs come off the over.


6 off the over.

Kaul comes into the attack and Du Plessis welcomes him with a four over cover.


A dot ball later, Du Plessis tries to go cute but misses it.

He then gets a single to mid-on.

Raina plays a dot and then he digs out the yorker to take a single to long-off.

Stanlake comes back into the attack and starts with a two dots. 

Third ball, Raina makes room and cuts it past backward point for a four.

After a dot, Raina  makes room again, the ball flies behind square, Manish Pandey runs back and dives in an attempt to complete a catch and falls short. 2 runs to Raina.

Dot to end the over.

16:21  Watson gone for 9 as quiet start for CSK:  


CSK 15-1 (4 ovs) vs Sunrisers Hyd | Scorecard



Raina comes to the crease and is welcomed by a snorter! 

Raina gets off the mark with a single to square leg.


Bhuvi continues and Watson starts with a dot.

This time short ball and Watson just pulls it and pulls it well and that is the first maximum of the match!

Watson gone here!

He is deceived by the slower one, tries to chip it on the on side and is caught at mid-on. He is gone for 9 off 15.


An unusually quiet start for CSK as Shakib comes to bowl.

Du Plessis starts with a dot to point.

He then makes room and places it to mid-on for a single.

Again, good lengths bowled here and the batsmen take a single each.

Nice bowling by Shakib as only 4 singles come off the over.


Stanlake comes into the attack and he nearly has Du Plessis out. Du Plessis gets a life as he gets a thick outside edge and it falls just short of Hooda at  first slip.

Watson then plays out two dots before Stanlake bowls a bouncer and it's called wide by the umpire.

Yorker is next and is dug out nicely by Watson.

Again a good delivery and Watson plays a defensive shot to mid-on. Another dot to end the over as just 2 runs come off it.

What a start! Good length and the ball moves ever so slightly, Watson holds his line as the ball carries nicely to the keeper.

Bhuvi then bowls slightly wide and Watson cuts it to third man to get off the mark with a single.

Du Plessis starts with a dot. He then is surprised by the bounce but gets off the mark with a single.

Bhuvi then the ball to come back, Watson plays 2 dot balls to end the over. 2 come off it.

Shane Watson and Faf Du Plessis open the innings for CSK while Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens the bowling for the hosts.
15:42  Du Plessis gets a game:  

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field first during their IPL match against CSK in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Both the Sunrisers and the Super Kings have six points each from four matches, having lost just one game so far, and a win by either side at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal will take them to the top of the table.

The teams (From):

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.
