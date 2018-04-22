IPL updates: Rayudu half-century props CSK to 182

After a slow start and losing two quick wickets, CSK have done well to fight back and put up a big total here against Sunrisers.

It's all thanks to local boy Ambati Rayudu and veteran Suresh Raina who hammered the bowling around the park, chipping in with quick half-centuries.





Stanlake comes to bowl the last over of the innings and Raina starts by trying to heave him but he gets a shot to fine leg for a single.





Next ball is a slower one, Dhoni picks it and slaps it over mid-wicket for a six!





A full ball, Dhoni mistimes and the ball falls between two fielders in the deep as the batsmen cross for a single.





Stanlake gets off with a leg side wide.





Raina then chips it to square leg for a single.





Full ball and Dhoni just plays it straight down, the ball ricochets off the stumps at the non-strikers' end and goes to mid-wicket as the batsmen run a quick couple.





11 come off the last over.

















Kaul continues and Dhoni starts with a boundary, top edge pull down to fine leg for a four.





He then gets a single to long-on





Raina brings up his 50 with a four past point. Slow and wide and Raina just cuts it to perfection.





Raina then gets a single off a leg bye.





Dhoni end the over with cutting the low full toss past backward point to the boundary.





Dot ball to end the over as 14 come off the 19th.









Rashid brought back into the attack.





He starts with a dot.





Dhoni just smashes it straight over a ducking Raina's head for a powerful four.





The batsmen then take three runs each, before Raina plays a awkward pull to play the ball past a diving fielder at short fine leg to end the over with a four as 11 come off it.









Kaul brought back into the attack.





Rayudu and Raina take a single each and Rayudu then reverse sweeps for a boundary to third man.









What a comedy of errors, even Rayudu sees the funny side as he is run-out going for the second that wasn't there. He is run-out for 79.





New man Dhoni gets off the mark with a single.





Raina then takes a single to end the over.





9 runs come off the over.