IPL updates: Disciplined Delhi restrict KXIP to 143 for 8

21:46 Boult is pick of the bowlers for DD:
Boult comes in to bowl the last over and what an over that is!
He has taken 2 wickets and given only 4 runs in the over.
Plunkett continues and he does well to give just 6 in the penultimate over.
Christian comes into the attack and he is welcomed back with a boundary and a couple.
He then has his man as Miller is caught out for 26 off 19.
Tye is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a four.
12 runs and a wicket come in the over.
Plunkett comes back into the attack and he gets Nair off the first ball of the over.
Nair is caught in the deep and is gone for 34 off 32.
Just 5 runs and a wicket come in the over.
Mishra continues and now Miller and Nair take the attack to him and take 16 runs off the over including 2 wides.
Spinner Tewatia comes into the attack and again the batsmen cannot get the big shots as only six come in the over.
Mishra continues and the batsmen are just happy to just get the singles and twos as 8 come off the over.
Avesh brought back into the attack and he gets the breakthrough.
Nair and Yuvi get a couple of fours in the over before the latter is scalped.
Miller gets off the mark with a single as 10 runs and a wicket come in the over.
21:27 Punjab dealing in singles and twos:
Mishra continues and he gives 4 in the over.
Spin from both ends as Maxwell comes into the attack and gives a 4 runs in the over.
Mishra comes into the attack and gives 5 runs.
Christian continues and he gives 2 runs off the over.
Plunkett comes back into the attack and strike.
Nair gets a single off the 2nd ball and then Plunkett sends Agarwal back, bowled neck and crop. He is gone for 21 off 16.
Yuvraj comes into bat and gets off the mark with a single.
2 runs and a wicket come off the over.
20:43 Rahul gone early:
Dan Christian comes into the attack and the bowlers are just leaking runs here. 8 runs come off the over.
What a shot to start the over from Avesh.
Nice shot! Well timed and the ball is caressed through the covers for a boundary.
The batsmen run a couple and take a single each as 8 runs come off the over.
Liam Plunkett comes into the attack and he strikes off the third ball!
Rahul hammers the bowling for a boundary but Plunkett gets his revenge. Rahul tries to clip it off his hips but is caught by Avesh, who dives forward to complete a catch at short fine leg.
6 runs and a wicket come in the over.
Avesh continues and he is hammered for 12 big runs as Rahul hits a six and then Agarwal hammers a four.
20:23 Delhi win toss, to field vs KXIP:
Boult continues and 14 runs come off the 3rd over. New man Agarwal is on fire here.
Avesh Khan comes into the attack and Rahul gets a run off the 2nd ball of the over.
Finch is beaten for pace, tries to go for the big one but only manages to sky it to the man at extra cover.
11 runs and a wicket come off the over.
KL Rahul and Aaron Finch open the innings for Punjab as Trent Boult opens the bowling for Delhi.
5 runs come off the first over.
19:40 First game to be played at Kotla:
Delhi Daredevils' captain Gautam Gambhir has won the toss and elected to field vs Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Monday.
Without an iota of doubt, the Daredevils have been the least impressive of all teams in the past few seasons of the cash-rich extravaganza, only managing to finish at the bottom half of the pecking order.
In the last two seasons, the Daredevils ended their campaign at sixth position, were a place down in 2015 and finished last the year before, in 2014.
The story has been similar in the ongoing edition as they struggle with fours reverses from five outings to occupy the last place.
Thanks to Gayle's belligerence, Kings XI Punjab are firmly placed at the top of the order with four victories and a solitary defeat.
Given the form they have shown in the previous encounters, Kings XI Punjab will fancy their chances to continue the momentum against an embattled Delhi Daredevils outfit.
Teams:
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Aaron Finch, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Delhi Daredevils (Playing XI): Gautam Gambhir(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Shahbaz Nadeem, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult