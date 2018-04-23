IPL updates: Disciplined Delhi restrict KXIP to 143 for 8













KXIP 143-8 (20 ovs) vs DD | Scorecard









Boult comes in to bowl the last over and what an over that is!





He has taken 2 wickets and given only 4 runs in the over.





Plunkett continues and he does well to give just 6 in the penultimate over.





Christian comes into the attack and he is welcomed back with a boundary and a couple.





He then has his man as Miller is caught out for 26 off 19.





Tye is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a four.





12 runs and a wicket come in the over.









Plunkett comes back into the attack and he gets Nair off the first ball of the over.





Nair is caught in the deep and is gone for 34 off 32.





Just 5 runs and a wicket come in the over.





Mishra continues and now Miller and Nair take the attack to him and take 16 runs off the over including 2 wides.





Spinner Tewatia comes into the attack and again the batsmen cannot get the big shots as only six come in the over.





Mishra continues and the batsmen are just happy to just get the singles and twos as 8 come off the over.





Avesh brought back into the attack and he gets the breakthrough.





Nair and Yuvi get a couple of fours in the over before the latter is scalped.





Miller gets off the mark with a single as 10 runs and a wicket come in the over.