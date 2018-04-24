IPL updates: Mumbai Indians have won the toss, to field vs SRH





MI had started their campaign with three losses on the trot before a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore arrested the streak, but the three-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday, their fourth last-over setback, has put them under tremendous pressure.





With nine games left before the play-off stage, MI find themselves in a difficult situation to win at least seven of them to improve their chances. As such, a win over SRH on Tuesday is imperative to keep them in the hunt.





Sunrisers too have slipped from their earlier top perch after suffering back-to-back defeats, following three straight wins, and would be as keen to bounce back to winning ways.



