IPL updates: 50 for De Kock as CSK bowlers get hammered

21:02 RCB on song:
Watson comes back into the attack and starts with a wide.
De Villiers then takes a single to long-on.
De Kock then reaches for the wide ball and sweeps it to deep square leg for a couple.
He then gets a single.
De Villiers survives after mistiming a shot as the ball falls just short of the incoming fielder from long-on.
Last ball of the over and De Kock brings up his 50 with a huge six over mid-wicket.
Tahir continues.
De Villiers takes his countryman to the cleaners, picking two sixes and a four off the first four balls in the over.
He then takes a single to mid-wicket.
De Kock then plays the ball to square leg and scampers through for a couple.
Bravo comes into the attak and starts with a dot.
De Kock smashes Bravo for a second ball six.
A dot ball later, De Kock plays a couple to bring up the 50-run partnership.
De Kock then scampers throuh for a single.
De Villiers then digs out the yorker and gets a single to end the over as 10 come off it.
20:48 RCB rally after losing early wicket:
Tahir comes into the attack and De Kock gets himself in a tangle in an attempt to reverse sweep.
He then gets a single to deep fine leg.
De Villiers then gets a single to the deep.
A dot ball later, De Kock tries to sweep and he didn't get a hold of it, gets a single for it.
De Villiers ends the over with a couple, nice fielding in the deep by Thakur to deny him the boundary.
Just five come off the over.
Watson brought into the attack and De Kock run for a quick couple.
He then cuts the wide ball through backward point to third man for a boundary.
Slower ball and De Kock tries to play cut shot, luckily he didn't get the edge as the ball carried to the keeper.
De Kock then cuts through to backward point for a single.
De Villiers then cuts the ball to deep backward point for a single.
De Kock then plays the ball to long on for a single.
Jadeja comes into the attack and De Kock takes a single off the 2nd ball.
De Villiers sweeps and sweeps it effortlessly over deep square leg for a six.
He then takes a single to cover-point.
De Kock then gets a couple to square leg.
A single to end the over as 11 come off it.
Bhajji continues and De Kock gets a single to the on side.
De Villiers dances down the pitch, plays with the spin and hammers the ball over long on for the first six of the over.
De Villiers slaps a flat six over covers
Another four and this time he makes room and plays it over point to bring up the 50.
20:27 CSK win toss, to bowl first vs RCB:
De Villiers is the new batsman in and plays out two dot balls.
He then swings and misses!
Another dot to end the over and that is a wicket maiden.
Just when RCB were building a partnership, Thakur strikes!
Thakur back into the attack and strikes off the 2nd ball.
Kohli comes down the track and tries to play it over mid-wicket but cannot get enough flight and Jadeja completes a good catch diving in front.
Kohli gone for 18.
Bhajji comes into the attack.
Starts with a dot and then Kohli then plays him to long-on for a single.
Flighted ball and wide, De Kock facing turn and bounce twice.
De Kock then comes down the track and swings his arms as he hoicks the ball over long on for a six
Chahar continues and Kohli taps it to point and scampers through for a single.
Short ball and De Kock gets a top edge, MS runs back and does well to clear the ball off the boundary, 2 runs to De Kock.
Another short ball and De Kock smashes the ball high and far over long for the first six of the match!
He then takes a single.
Virat then whips the ball off his pads to deep mid. Good job by Billings to cut the boundary, is that a boundary? Third umpire says its a boundary.
Next ball is a single as 15 come off the over.
Shardul Thakur is the new bowler and starts with a dot.
2nd ball, De Kock takes a single to the leg side.
Next ball Kohli smashes the ball over extra cover for a boundary.
What timing, Kohli plays it past covers for a couple to become the highest run-getter in IPL.
Next ball is a dot.
He ends the over with a single down to third man as 8 come off the over.
De Kock gets off the mark with a single off the 2nd ball.
A dot ball later, Kohli whips the ball off his pads to mid-wicket for a boundary, the first of the match, to get off the mark.
Two dot balls to end the over as 5 come off the first over.
Quinton de Kock and captain Virat Kohli open the batting for RCB while Chahar opens the bowling for CSK.
19:35 Bhajji, Tahir come in for CSK:
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni wins the toss and elects to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, on Wednesday.
Negi and De Grandhomme come in for RCB while Bhajji and Tahir come in for CSK.
Though Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK lead RCB 13-7 in the overall head-to-head record, both teams have won three games each out of the seven played at the high-scoring Chinnaswamy Stadium with one producing a no-result.
Dhoni's men have been much better than RCB in their comeback season, winning four out of the five games they have played so far. The Virat Kohli-captained RCB have won two out of their five matches and would be eager to maintain momentum after the win against Delhi Daredevils at home last week.
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.
Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.