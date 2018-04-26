IPL updates: Punjab elect to bowl; Yuvraj DROPPED, Gayle back

19:49 Punjab elect to bowl; Yuvraj DROPPED, Gayle back:
Yuvraj has struggled with the bat in the tournament so far. He has made just 50 runs in six innings at an average of 12, with a best of 20.
Meanwhile, Gayle, who missed the previous match because of an injury is back to bolster Punjab. He along with KL Rahul has formed a potent opening pair for the Kings.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are still without their strike bowler Bhuvneshwar. However, following their superb showing with the ball against Mumbai Indians when they defended 118, they will be looking towards their bowlers to contain the dangerous Punjab batting line-up.Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Kane Williamson (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (w/k), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.Kings XI Punjab:
Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul (w/k), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Manoj Tiwary, Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Welcome to the coverage of the 25th match of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin has won the toss and elected to bowl.
The visitors have made a big decision of dropping veteran Yuvraj Singh, who has struggled for runs this year. He has made way for Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary.
The other big change for Punjab is that the in-form Chris Gayle is back into the team.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are unchanged.