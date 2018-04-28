IPL updates: Rayudu out for 46, CSK 2 down

Write a comment

April 28, 2018

20:54 Rayudu out for 46, CSK 2 down:



CSK 99-2 (12 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Krunal makes the breakthrough with the key wicket of the in-form Rayudu. The opener, who smashed 46 from 35 balls, hits a slog sweep straight into the hands of the fielder at deep midwicket.



New batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets a huge cheer as he makes his way out to the middle. He gets off the mark with a single to sweeper cover and Raina picks one off the last ball on the leg side.



Krunal gives away just two runs and also breaks the partnership to reduce CSK to 99 for two in 12 overs.

Krunal makes the breakthrough with the key wicket of the in-form Rayudu. The opener, who smashed 46 from 35 balls, hits a slog sweep straight into the hands of the fielder at deep midwicket.New batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets a huge cheer as he makes his way out to the middle. He gets off the mark with a single to sweeper cover and Raina picks one off the last ball on the leg side.Krunal gives away just two runs and also breaks the partnership to reduce CSK to 99 for two in 12 overs.

20:46 Rayudu, Raina put CSK in control:



CSK 91-1 (10 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Raina cuts a short ball from Krunal past point for a four before he is beaten off the next ball.



Krunal bowls a wide followed by two singles before Raina clips the last ball over midwicket for two runs.



Leg-spinner Mayank Markande comes into the attack. He makes a tidy start, conceding just three singles from his first over.



Medium pacer Ben Cutting comes into the attack. He starts with a wide before Rayudu lofts the next ball over long-on for a six. Two balls later, Raina leans forward and lofts it over the covers for a four.



Two more singles as Cutting goes for 14 in his first over with CSK building a good platform.



Raina goes after leg-spinner Markande as he lofts the fourth ball back over the bowler's head for a four. He chips down the track to the next ball and smashes it wide of long-on for a six to get 14 from the over.



CSK well placed on 91 for one in 10 overs with Rayudu on 45 from 32 balls and Raina on 31 from 17 balls.

Raina cuts a short ball from Krunal past point for a four before he is beaten off the next ball.Krunal bowls a wide followed by two singles before Raina clips the last ball over midwicket for two runs.Leg-spinner Mayank Markande comes into the attack. He makes a tidy start, conceding just three singles from his first over.Medium pacer Ben Cutting comes into the attack. He starts with a wide before Rayudu lofts the next ball over long-on for a six. Two balls later, Raina leans forward and lofts it over the covers for a four.Two more singles as Cutting goes for 14 in his first over with CSK building a good platform.Raina goes after leg-spinner Markande as he lofts the fourth ball back over the bowler's head for a four. He chips down the track to the next ball and smashes it wide of long-on for a six to get 14 from the over.CSK well placed on 91 for one in 10 overs with Rayudu on 45 from 32 balls and Raina on 31 from 17 balls.

20:29 Watson falls for 12, CSK lose 1st wicket:



CSK 51-1 (6 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



All-rounder Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. A single each to Rayudu and Watson before the former smashes Pandya past point for a four.



He looks to pull the next but is beaten by the change of pace and then can't beat the fielder at short thirdman.



Pandyas from both ends as left-arm spinner Krunal is introduced and he makes the breakthrough in his first over. Watson looks to play the slog sweep but miscues it and is caught on the leg side for 12.



Despite the wicket, Rayudu not holding back as he comes down the track and chips Krunal over midwicket but the timing is so good that it carries all the way over the fence for a six.



A single before Suresh Raina slog sweeps Krunal over midwicket for the second six of the over, which goes for 15 runs.



Rayudu pulls a short ball from Hardik through square leg for one and Raina picks a leg bye off the next.



Rayudu drives a full toss straight back as Hardik who gets his hands but the ball misses the stumps with non-striker Raina a long way out of his crease.



Rayudu gets a thick outside edge past short thirdman for a four and lofts the next ball straight down the ground for a six.



CSK have recovered after the early wicket of Watson, racing to 51 for one in six overs, with Rayudu on 32 from 22 balls and Raina on six.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. A single each to Rayudu and Watson before the former smashes Pandya past point for a four.He looks to pull the next but is beaten by the change of pace and then can't beat the fielder at short thirdman.Pandyas from both ends as left-arm spinner Krunal is introduced and he makes the breakthrough in his first over. Watson looks to play the slog sweep but miscues it and is caught on the leg side for 12.Despite the wicket, Rayudu not holding back as he comes down the track and chips Krunal over midwicket but the timing is so good that it carries all the way over the fence for a six.A single before Suresh Raina slog sweeps Krunal over midwicket for the second six of the over, which goes for 15 runs.Rayudu pulls a short ball from Hardik through square leg for one and Raina picks a leg bye off the next.Rayudu drives a full toss straight back as Hardik who gets his hands but the ball misses the stumps with non-striker Raina a long way out of his crease.Rayudu gets a thick outside edge past short thirdman for a four and lofts the next ball straight down the ground for a six.CSK have recovered after the early wicket of Watson, racing to 51 for one in six overs, with Rayudu on 32 from 22 balls and Raina on six.

20:14 CSK off to a steady start vs Mumbai:



CSK 18-0 (3 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan to open the bowling for Mumbai as Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson walk out to open the batting for hosts CSK.



Watson slashes at a wide delivery but gets a thick outside edge for a single to thirdman to get off the mark.



Rayudu edges the next delivery but it falls short of wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Rayudu then comes down the track to the next ball and lofts it back over the bowler's head for a six to get off the mark in some style.



Two balls later, he plays the pull shot for a single to deep square leg to get eight from the over.



Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the second over. Rayudu nearly lobs a return catch but Bumrah can't get to the catch as he plays four dot balls in a row followed by two singles off the last two balls.



Watson reaches out to a full delivery and crashes it past mid-off for a four before he looks to hit McClenaghan's next ball fine but can't beat the fielder.



Two singles before Watson glances the last ball fine for a couple as CSK reaches 18 for no loss in three overs.

Left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan to open the bowling for Mumbai as Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson walk out to open the batting for hosts CSK.Watson slashes at a wide delivery but gets a thick outside edge for a single to thirdman to get off the mark.Rayudu edges the next delivery but it falls short of wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Rayudu then comes down the track to the next ball and lofts it back over the bowler's head for a six to get off the mark in some style.Two balls later, he plays the pull shot for a single to deep square leg to get eight from the over.Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the second over. Rayudu nearly lobs a return catch but Bumrah can't get to the catch as he plays four dot balls in a row followed by two singles off the last two balls.Watson reaches out to a full delivery and crashes it past mid-off for a four before he looks to hit McClenaghan's next ball fine but can't beat the fielder.Two singles before Watson glances the last ball fine for a couple as CSK reaches 18 for no loss in three overs.

19:47 Mumbai elect to bowl; Pollard dropped: Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:



Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain, w/k), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Jean-Paul Duminy, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah



Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain, w/k), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran TahirRohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Jean-Paul Duminy, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

19:36 Mumbai elect to bowl; Pollard dropped: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings.



Mumbai have finally lost patience with the struggling Kieron Pollard, who has been dropped from the team. South African veteran JP Duminy will take his place.



Mumbai also left out Mustafizur Rahman, replacing him with Ben Cutting.



Meanwhile, table toppers Chennai Super Kings are unchanged.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings.Mumbai have finally lost patience with the struggling Kieron Pollard, who has been dropped from the team. South African veteran JP Duminy will take his place.Mumbai also left out Mustafizur Rahman, replacing him with Ben Cutting.Meanwhile, table toppers Chennai Super Kings are unchanged.