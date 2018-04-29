IPL updates: Stokes falls for a duck, Rajasthan in trouble

Write a comment

April 29, 2018

18:46 Stokes falls for a duck, Rajasthan in trouble:



Rajasthan 77-3 (11 ovs) vs Sunrisers 151-7 | Scorecard



Kaul comes back and strikes with the key wicket of Samson, who is caught at midwicket as he looks to loft it over the leg side.



Samson is caught by Hales after a good innings of 40 from 30 balls, ending a 59-run stand for the second wicket with Rahane, which rallied the hosts after an early wicket.



At the halfway stage, Rajasthan have reached 72 for two in 10 overs, needing another 80 from the last 10 overs for victory.



Rahane will be the key to Rajasthan's hopes, he is looking to bat till the end, having made 27 from 23 balls so far.



Part-timer Yusuf Pathan comes into the attack and he claims the big wicket of Stokes, who attempts the heave over the leg side but misses and is bowled for a duck.



Rajasthan have two wickets for four runs off the last eight balls to be reduced to 73 for three, in the 11th over.

18:29 Samson, Rahane steady Rajasthan:



Rajasthan 69-1 (9 ovs) vs Sunrisers 151-7 | Scorecard



Spin introduced as left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan comes into the attack. Samson steers the first ball fine on the off-side for two runs followed by two singles.



Samson then paddle sweeps the fourth ball fine on the leg side for two more runs and keeps strike with one from the last ball.



Leg-spinner Rashid Khan comes into the attack. He starts with a short ball as Samson pulls it for just a single to deep midwicket and Rahane takes one to long-on.



Samson steers the third ball square for a couple and then gets a single before Rahane sweeps the fifth ball square for a four and keeps strike with one from the last ball.



Two singles from the first two balls before Rahane pulls a short ball over midwicket for a four.



They pick singles from the last three balls as Rajasthan reach 69 for one in nine overs, with Rahane on 26 and Samson on 39.

18:21 Samson, Rahane steady Rajasthan:



Rajasthan 43-1 (6 ovs) vs Sunrisers 151-7 | Scorecard



Pacer Basil Thampi comes into the attack. Samson punches the first ball through the covers for a four before he pulls the next over midwicket for a six.



Two balls later, Samson plays another pull shot for a boundary and then clips the fifth ball towards midwicket for two runs followed by a single to get 17 from Thampi's first over.



Sandeep continues to excel with the new ball for Sunrisers, who will be feeling confident after their good start, in the first few overs.



Samson has a close shave as he steals a quick single to mid-on who misses with the direct hit.



Just four singles from the over as Sandeep registers impressive figures of one for nine in three overs.



Pacer Siddarth Kaul comes into the attack. Rahane turns the second ball on the leg side before Samson clips the next ball from outside the off-stump through midwicket for a four.



Samson then drives the fourth ball through the covers for two runs and then takes a single off the last ball.



Rajasthan have recovered after a slow start and an early wicket, to reach 43 for one in six overs, with Samson on 27 and Rahane on 12.

18:08 Rajasthan lose early wicket after SRH post 151:



Rajasthan 14-1 (3 ovs) vs Sunrisers 151-7 | Scorecard



Pacer Sandeep Sharma to bowl the first over for Sunrisers as Rajasthan open with Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi.



Rahane defends the first two deliveries from Sandeep Sharma before the Rajasthan captain flicks the third delivery through midwicket for a four.



Sandeep gets it right for the last three balls as Rahane can only defend.



Spin from the other end as Shakib Al Hasan comes into the attack. Tripathi strokes the first ball wide of long-off for two runs followed by a single.



A single each to Rahane and Tripathi before the Rajasthan captain pulls the last ball through midwicket for a boundary.



Sandeep makes the breakthrough with the wicket of Tripathi, who comes down the track but is beaten and is bowled for four.



Sanju Samson starts with three dot balls in a row before taking a single off the last ball of the over.



A good start with the ball for Sunrisers as Rajasthan are struggling on 14 for one in three overs.

17:51 Archer, Gowtham limit Sunrisers to 151:



Sunrisers 151-7 (20 ovs) vs Rajasthan | Scorecard



Jofra Archer picked up three wickets, while Krishanappa Gowtham claimed a couple as Rajasthan Royals restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 151 for seven.



Gowtham struck early, dismissing Shikhar Dhawan for six, before Alex Hales (45) and Kane Williamson (63) rescued the visitors as they put 92 runs for the second wicket.



Williamson was dropped on 11 in the fifth over off Archer and he made Rajasthan pay big time for that lapse.



Archer crippled Sunrisers in the final few overs, claiming wickets at regular intervals.



He dismissed Shakib Al Hasan (6) and Yusuf Pathan in a single over as Sunrisers could manage only 31 runs from the last five overs, losing four wickets.

17:38 Archer takes 3 to limit Sunrisers to 151:



Sunrisers 151-7 (20 ovs) vs Rajasthan | Scorecard



Unadkat comes back into the attack. Pandey takes a single before Wriddhiman Saha picks two runs to thirdman and gets another couple off the next ball.



Pandey looks to break free but is foxed by the slower as he slices it on the off-side to be caught for 16.



Rashid Khan has a wild swing off the last ball but is beaten all ends up as the ball narrowly misses the stumps.



Archer to bowl the final over as Saha crashes the first ball through the covers for a four.



Three singles off the next three balls before Rashid has a wild swing but is caught at deep midwicket for one followed by a bye off the last ball.



Sunrisers finish on a disappointing 151 for seven in their 20 overs.

17:33 Archer's double strike cripples Sunrisers:



Sunrisers 137-5 (18 ovs) vs Rajasthan | Scorecard



Pandey and Shakib take a single each before the former drives Gowtham through the covers for a couple.



Pandey goes for the cross batted slog but gets it off the inside edge for two runs off the last ball.



Wonderful spell from Gowtham as he finishes with two for 18 in four overs.



Stokes comes back as Pandey looks to score some quick runs. Pandey drives the pacer through the covers for two runs and then lofts the next over mid-off for a four.



Archer comes back and starts off his spell with a cracking delivery. His quick yorker breaks through Shakib's defences who is beaten for pace to be bowled for six.



He is mixing his pace and length quite well to keep the SRH batsmen guessing.



Yusuf Pathan falls to the short ball as he steers it straight into the hands of the fielder on the thirdman boundary.



Archer's double strike reduces Sunrisers to 137 for five in 18 overs.

17:32 Shakib out for 6, Sunrisers 4 down:



Sunrisers 133-4 (17.2 ovs) vs Rajasthan | Scorecard



Pandey and Shakib take a single each before the former drives Gowtham through the covers for a couple.



Pandey goes for the cross batted slog but gets it off the inside edge for two runs off the last ball.



Wonderful spell from Gowtham as he finishes with two for 18 in four overs.



Stokes comes back as Pandey looks to score some quick runs. Pandey drives the pacer through the covers for two runs and then lofts the next over mid-off for a four.



Archer comes back and starts off his spell with a cracking delivery. His quick yorker breaks through Shakib's defences who is beaten for pace to be bowled for six.

17:08 Williamson out for 63, Sunrisers 3 down:



Sunrisers 120-3 (15 ovs) vs Rajasthan | Scorecard



Leg-spinner Sodhi comes back into the attack. Three singles from the first four balls before Williamson is beaten by one which keeps low and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler appeals for caught behind, which is given out.



Williamson takes the review but the DRS shows that there was indeed some edge and the SRH captain walks back after a cracking innings of 63 from 43 balls.



Shakib Al Hasan paddle sweeps the last ball fine, to get off the mark with a boundary as SRH reach 120 for three in 15 overs.

17:05 Hales out for 45, Sunrisers 2 down:



Sunrisers 113-2 (14 ovs) vs Rajasthan | Scorecard



Archer comes back as Williamson continues his attacking approach. Two singles off the first two balls before Williamson is upset as the umpire doesn't call it a wide.



He smashes the next ball over long-off for a six before Archer responds with a quick yorker which the SRH captain does well to keep out and ends the over with a bouncer.



Gowtham comes back as Hales tries the sweep but gets an inside edge which saves him from the LBW shout before Williamson drives it to long-off for one.



Gowtham strikes again, as he gets the wicket of Hales, who slices it on the off-side and is caught by Samson for 45.



Williamson lofts the fifth ball over the covers for two runs and then taps the last ball wide of long-on for two more runs.

16:58 Williamson slams 32-ball fifty:



Sunrisers 99-1 (12 ovs) vs Rajasthan | Scorecard



Left-arm spinner Mahipal Lomror comes into the attack. Four singles from the first four balls before Hales pulls a short ball for a boundary as Sunrisers look to lift the tempo.



Williamson goes after Unadkat, who is called back into the attack. He walks across a long way and paddle sweeps the pacer fine on the leg side for a four.



He smashes the next ball over mid-off for a six before he slams the third ball over the covers for a four followed by two runs to midwicket.



Williamson then throws his bat at a wide one but gets a thick outside edge for a four followed by a single as he races to his fifty from just 32 balls.



Unadkat goes for 21 in his second over as Sunrisers reach 99 for one in 12 overs.

16:46 Hales, Williamson rally Sunrisers:



Sunrisers 70-1 (10 ovs) vs Rajasthan | Scorecard



Debutant leg-spinner Ish Sodhi comes into the attack. Four singles from the first four balls before Williamson pulls a short ball through midwicket for a four.



The last ball is flighted right up as Williamson drives it powerfully, which is half stopped by short cover for a single.



Ben Stokes comes into the attack. Hales punches the second ball down the ground as Gowtham runs across to his left at long-on and comes up with a diving save to stop the boundary and concede just two runs.



Three more singles as Stokes goes for six runs in his first over.



Hales swings Sodhi over the leg side as Stokes dives forward and takes a low catch at deep midwicket but immediately signals that the ball bounced before he took it.



Hales mishits the third ball as it falls wide of the fielder at long-on for two runs before Williamson lofts the last ball over the covers for a four.



Hales growing in confidence as he pulls a short ball from Stokes through square leg for a four before he clips the next fine for two runs.



Hales plays a cracking drive but the diving stop from Rahane in the covers saves some runs for Rajasthan.



At the halfway mark, Rajasthan have reached 70 for one with Williamson on 27 and Hales on 37.

16:28 Dhawan falls early; Sunrisers off to a steady start:



Sunrisers 39-1 (6 ovs) vs Rajasthan | Scorecard



Dhawal starts his second over with another loose delivery, bowling it wide as Williamson drives it through the covers for his first four.



Williamson taps the third ball on the off-side for a single and Hles picks one to mid-off as Dhawal makes a good comeback, after being hit for a four off the first ball.



Two overs for Gowtham with the new ball before he makes way for pacer Jofra Archer.



Hales gets a single off the first ball before Williamson drives straight down the ground, past mid-on, for a four.



Archer bowls the next one slightly short and gets good bounce as Williamson looks to defend and gets the edge but is dropped by Rahul Tripathi in the lone slip region.



A single each to Williamson and Hales as Sunrisers get seven from Archer's first over.



Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat comes into the attack. Hales comes down the track but can only picks a single to mid-off before Williamson pulls it to the fielder in the deep for another run.



Hales clips the next on the leg side for two runs and pulls the next to the same region for two more runs.



A quiet start for Sunrisers as they reach 39 for one in six overs with Williamson on 13 and Hales on 20.



16:14 Gowtham strikes, Dhawan out for 6:



Sunrisers 20-1 (3 ovs) vs Rajasthan | Scorecard



Sunrisers Hyderabad have a new opening pair as Shikhar Dhawan walks out to open the batting with Alex Hales.



Rajasthan will open with spin with Krishnappa Gowtham bowling the first over.



Hales and Dhawan pick a single each off the first two balls to get their first runs.



Hales looks to slog sweep the fourth ball but misses before he takes one off the last ball to keep strike.



Pacer Dhawal Kulkarni to bowl the second over. He starts with a loosener, short and wide, as Hales hits it through the off-side for a four.



Two balls later, he pulls another short ball through square leg for another boundary before taking one.



Kulkarni then drifts on the pads as Dhawan flicks it square for the third four of the over followed by a single to get 14 from the over.



Dhawan tried to sweep initially as he went early and Gowtham shortened his length as the left-hander then tried to adjust trying to tap it on the off-side but got an inside edge to be bowled for six.



Captain Kane Williamson gets off the mark with a single and Hales also does the same.



Another single off the last ball as Gowtham sends down another tight over, he has conceded just six from his two overs, while picking up a wicket.

