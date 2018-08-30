4th Test: Pacers put India on top; England 57-4 at lunch

Write a comment

August 30, 2018

17:38 Pacers put India on top; England 57-4 at lunch:



England 57-4 (24 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

India's pacers chipped in with early wickets to leave England in trouble at lunch on Day 1 of the fourth Test match.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled an exceptional spell with the new ball to reduce England to 57 for four in 24 overs at the lunch interval.

Bumrah struck early with the wicket of opener Keaton Jennings, who was trapped leg before wicket for a duck in the third over of the innings.

Captain Joe Root, who survived a LBW shout off a Bumrah no-ball, was trapped leg before wicket by Ishant Sharma for four.

Bumrah then had Jonny Bairstow caught behind for six, before Hardik Pandya got Alastair Cook (17) caught at third slip with Virat Kohli taking a splendid low catch.

At the break, Ben Stokes was batting on 12, while Jos Buttler, who was dropped by wicketkepeer Pant, was unbeaten on 13.

India's pacers made most of bowling with the new ball in helpful conditions but the pitch is expected to ease out in the second session and England would be hoping the rest of their batsmen can stage a fightback and take them to a decent total.



Stokes misses the glance down the leg side off Shami as India appeal for catch down the leg side but it is turned down. The last ball is flicked through square leg for a couple of runs.

Buttler looks in good touch as he drills a full delivery from Pandya through the covers for a four. The next ball is on the pads as Buttler turns it square on the leg side for another boundary to take England's score to 50, in the 20th over.

Shami also drifts on the pads as Stokes clips it through square leg for a couple. Shami gets one to come in very late but it has pitched well outside the off-stump and wicketkeeper Pant is in some trouble as he dives full length to his right and half stops it, for a bye.

With 10 minutes to go for lunch, Bumrah comes back for another short burst before the break.

Stokes is beaten by one which is slanted across him by Bumrah, who continues to trouble the batsmen.

Stokes takes a couple of steps down the track but is again beaten by the away movement from Bumrah.

DROPPED CATCH! Pant puts down Buttler (11) as the right-hander looks to leave a wide delivery from Shami but the ball kisses the bottom of the bat. Wicketkeeper Pant has to go down suddenly and he gets his gloves to the ball but is unable to hold on.

Stokes clips the next ball through midwicket for two runs. The last ball is virtually unplayable, bounce and movement, as Stokes is beaten all ends up and Pant does well to stop the ball.

Bumrah to bowl the final over of the morning session. Buttler turns the first ball to fine leg for a single before a watchful Stokes defends the rest of the over to end the first session on Day 1.



17:15 Cook falls for 17, England 4 down:



England 40-4 (18 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Hardik Pandya comes into the attack, replacing Ishant, who bowled an excellent first spell of one for seven in six overs.

He starts with a full delivery which Cook inside edges before he cl;ips the next to fine leg for one.New batsman Ben Stokes watchfully plays the remaining four deliveries.

Mohammed Shami was about to come on to bowl before Bumrah continues to bowl another over, his eighth on the trot in his first spell, after being asked by captain Kohli.

Cook watchfully plays out the over from Bumrah as England look to rebuild after the early wickets.

Stokes gets off the mark, flicking a full delivery from Pandya off his pads through midwicket for a four, to get off the mark.



Finally, a break for Bumrah, after a wonderful first spell of two for 20 in eight overs, as he makes way for Mohammed Shami.

The first three balls as blocked by Stokes before he hits the fourth ball through the off-side for a couple.

Pandya strikes as Cook plays a loose shot and is caught at third slip by Kohli for 17. The veteran left-hander, who stayed at the wicket for 55 balls, tries to steer it past the slips but was unable to keep it down and Kohli did well to take a sharp low catch, taking it inches off the ground.

England continue to slip as they are reduced to 36 for four.

Jos Buttler gets a thick outside edge past the slips for three runs before Stokes takes a leg bye from the last ball.



16:44 Bairstow out for 6; England 3 down:



England 28-3 (13 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Bairstow's struggling innings ends as he is dismissed by Bumrah. The previous delivery had come in which Bairstow left alone but this one goes away and the right-hander looks to defend but gets an edge and is caught behind for six.

Bairstow never really looked comfortable against the Indian pace duo. He was beaten a couple of times by the incoming delivery from Ishant.

England slip further as they are reduced to 28 for three in 13 overs.

16:38 England struggle after early wickets:



England 26-2 (12 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Bumrah bowls a full toss as Cook slaps it through the off-side for a four before the pacer bowls a beauty to beat the left-hander off the last ball of the over. That was so close to the edge!

Ishant troubles Bairstow with the incoming delivery as the right-hander gets an inside edge on to his pads. Two balls later, Ishant produces another cracking delivery, as he goes through the gap between the bat and bad as Bairstow is beaten and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant does well with a flying take to his left as the ball keeps rising after passing the stumps.

In the next over, Cook clips a full delivery from Bumrah to midwicket for a single. Another overpitched delivery is driven through the covers by Bairstow for three runs before Cook has to keep out a yorker and is beaten by the last ball.

Cook has a close shave as he drives uppishly on the off-side but it falls short of Rahane who is standing square close-in.

The first hour has gone to plans for India as England are reduced to 26 for two in 12 overs, with Cook on 15 and Bairstow on five.





16:18 Root dismissed cheaply; England in trouble:



England 17-2 (9 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

A tidy over from Ishant as he sticks to the the line just outside the off-stump and the left-hander is happy to see through the over.

Bumrah seems to have struck again as Root is hit on the pads by one which comes in sharply but the leg before appeal is turned down. India take the DRS but the fast bowler has overstepped and the visitors end up losing their review.

That was dead in front but Bumrah, like he did in the last Test, overstepped and cost India a wicket and this time it is the big scalp of Root.

Surprising that the on-field umpire didn't give it out!

The next ball again comes in as Root clips it square for two runs and he defends the rest of the over.

In the next over, Cook chases a wide delivery from Ishant, hitting it square on the off-side for a four.

Bumrah misses his radar as he bowls it down the leg side to Cook, who flicks it fine for a four.

Root is unable to make most of the earlier lifeline as Ishant gets him dismissed in a similar fashion. The full incoming delivery has the England captain in trouble as he looks to play it across the line but misses and is trapped leg before wicket.

Root walks back for four as England are reduced to 15 for two.

Jonny Bairstow, who is playing as a pure batsman, after his finger injury in the previous Test gets off the mark with a single after defending the first three balls and Cook also picks a run off the last ball.



15:45 Bumrah strikes early; England lose Jennings:



England 2-1 (3 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Jasprit Bumrah opens the bowling for India and he starts with a beauty, getting the first ball to seam away from left-hander Alastair Cook, who has a tame poke and is beaten.

The second one is well wide and Cook is happy to see it go through before he clips the third ball to fine leg for one to get England off the mark.

Keaten Jennings is also beaten first ball he faces from Bumrah, who gets one to slant across the left-hander.

Ishant Sharma to bowl the second over. He starts from round the wicket and his first delivery is a wide one as Cook leaves it easily but the next one is closer to the stumps as the left-hander is forced to play at it and is beaten.

Bumrah strikes with the first delivery of his second over to dismiss Keaton Jennings for a duck. The left-hander offers no shot to a delivery pitched on the leg stump, expecting it to go across him but to his horror the ball comes in sharply and strikes him right in front of the stumps. He was dead in front of the stumps and walked off immediately without consulting the DRS.

New batsman Joe Root is also beaten by one that moves away as he plays a loose shot outside the off-stump.

The England captain clips the last ball through midwicket for two runs to get off the mark.



15:13 England elect to bat; India UNCHANGED: Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:



England: Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w/k), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson



India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

15:06 Nick Hoult from the Daily Telegraph has this interesting analysis of England's batting line-up.



'England have a bloke batting at three who likes to bat four, a bloke batting four who likes to bat five, a bloke batting five who likes to bat six, a bloke batting six who was picked as a specialist no 7 and a no 7 who scored 219 last week batting at no 3,' Hoult tweets.

15:04 England win toss; elect to bat vs India: England captain Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fourth Test at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Unbelievably, Captain Virat Kohli, for the first time as the India skipper, has not made any changes to the playing XI. This is the first time in 39 Tests that Kohli has gone in with the same team.

Meanwhile, England have made two changes to their team. Moeen Ali and Sam Curran come into the team in place of Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes.





