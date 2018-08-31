4th Test: Rahul out for 19; India lose 1st wicket

Write a comment

August 31, 2018

16:15 Rahul out for 19; India lose 1st wicket:



India 46-1 (13 ovs) vs England 246 | Scorecard

Dhawan looks to drive Anderson through the covers but gets a thick inside edge to fine leg for a single.

He tries to steal a quick single on the off-side off the last ball but Pujara is not at all interested in taking risks early on.

In the next over, Broad gets one to bounce a bit more as Pujara manages to fend it on the leg side. The next ball comes in as Pujara is hit high on the pads before he blocks the next with utmost caution.

Anderson drifts on the pads as Dhawan clips it to fine leg for one. Pujara turns Anderson behind square on the leg side two balls later to get off the mark.

He gets an edge off the last ball but it falls short of the slips.

In the next over, Dhawan looks to turns Broad on the leg side but gets a leading edge which falls safely. However, he gets the shot right a few balls later, as Broad bowls a full delivery on the stumps and he clips it behind square for a four.

The first bowling change for England as Sam Curran comes into the attack in place of Anderson, who bowled six overs for 21 runs.

Pujara is very solid with his defence as he plays out a maiden over from Curran.



India 37-1 (8 ovs) vs England 246 | Scorecard

India's openers are scoring at a good rate, at more than five per over. Anderson drops slightly short and Rahul picks the length quickly as he rocks back and slaps it through the covers for a four.

The next ball is full and on the stumps and this time the stylish right-hander clips it through square leg for two runs and then gets a single.

Dhawan is struck on the pads off the last ball but the leg before appeal is turned down.

Broad strikes the first blow, with the wicket of Rahul, who is trapped leg before wicket by an incoming delivery. That ball was fuller and came in sharply as Rahul tries to flick it across the line but misses and was struck in front.



He has a chat with his partner Dhawan before deciding to take the review. The impact is in line and the ball is going on to hit the stumps which means the decision stays and Rahul walks back for 19.

Cheteshwar Pujara watchfully defends the next ball which again nips in and he manages to play out the rest of the over.



15:39 India aim for good start on Day 2:



India 30-0 (6 ovs) vs England 246 | Scorecard

Veteran James Anderson to open the bowling for England. The first ball is well wide and moves away as Dhawan offers no shot, and he does the same with the next after initially deciding to poke at it.

The third ball is a bit fuller as Dhawan goes for the drive but gets a thick outside edge which goes past the slips for a four. He clips the next ball behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs and defends the last two balls.

Stuart Broad to bowl from the other end. KL Rahul gets a thick inside on to his shoes off the first ball and he picks a single as the ball goes on the off-side.

Broad then bowls a wide half-volley as Dhawan stretches forward and steers it through the covers for a four. Broad then goes a bit wide and shortens his length as Dhawan offers no shot to the last four balls.

