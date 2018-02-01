1st ODI: Chahal picks 2nd wicket

Write a comment

February 01, 2018

18:07 Markram out for 9:





South Africa 105-3 (22 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Duminy comes in place of Markram and Kuldeep continues from the other end.

Du Plessis gets a single on the off side and then Duminy gets off the mark with a single down to fine leg off the bowling of Kuldeep.

Just two runs come off the over.

Chahal comes to the crease and the 100 comes up for SA as Markram plays a shot for a single on the on side.

Du Plessis then plays a shot to backward point for a couple and then follows that up with a single to long-off.

Markram goes for 9! He flicks the ball through his pads and Pandya completes a superb catch.

SA lose their third as Markram's discomfort against spin is very apparent.

Kuldeep Yadav continues and four runs come off the over as South Africa play risk-free cricket.

Although he hasn't played too many big shots, Du Plessis has raced to 37 off 36 balls.

Chahal continue and this over has seen plenty of changes in field placing, especially for Markram. The slip comes on but he does well to negotiate the over and three runs come off the over.

17:52 Markram being tested by spinners:



South Africa 91-2 (18 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Wrist spinners Chahal and Kuldeep have put a lid on the scoring here with the batsmen taking just the singles as Markram is kept under a leash.

Kuldeep continues.

Du Plessis and Markram are just happy taking the singles and keep the scoreboard ticking

Chahal continues and Markram is under severe pressure here. He calls Du Plessis for a needless run. Luckily the dive has saved the South African captain from getting run-out.

Du Plessis plays the ball to covers for a single and just two runs have come off the over.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav comes in to bowl.

Aiden Markram comes in to bat in place of De Kock and boy, is he being tested here!

17:41 Pandya proving expensive:







South Africa 82-2 (15 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Chahal continues and De Kock gets a couple to fine leg.

De Kock gone! Chahal does the damage!

The ball turns and hits him on the pad. Chahal appeals and the umpire raises the finger.

De Kock does't review the wicket.

South Africa lose their 2nd wicket and De Kock gone for 34.

Pandya continues, comes around the wicket, a short ball and De Kock dispatches it to the square leg boundary.

Next ball is a no ball and De Kock plays a couple to point.

Free hit again a slow ball and De Kock could not connect. He gets hit on the thigh, that is a leg bye.

Du Plessis then gets another couple past square leg.

Du Plessis comes down the wicket, gets a bit of a bat. Ball fall short of Dhoni who fails to collect it neatly and the ball goes past him.

Du Plessis gets another boundary.

18 runs come off the over.

Chahal continues.

Just two come off that dramatic over that saw mis-communication between the batsmen and De Kock nearly playing it into the hands of a fielder.

17:27 Run rate just under 5:



South Africa 59-1 (12 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Pandya continues.

De Kock and Du Plessis doing well to rotate the strike and even though they haven't gone full throttle, the run rate is just under 5.

De Kock now getting into the groove. He hits the slower ball through covers for a couple. 5 come off the over.

Yuzvedra Chahal comes in to bowl.

Du Plessis takes a single and then De Kock plays a deft, fine shot past the keeper. Rohit Sharma does well to cut the ball in at fine leg boundary. Only two runs given.

Four runs come off the over.

17:20 Bumrah gets the breakthrough:







South Africa 49-1 (10 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

That is the end of the first Powerplay and South Africa have not been able to take advantage of it.

Wicket-taker Bumrah is replaced by Pandy and De Kock just plays the most exquisite drive. He opens the face of the bat and drives the ball through covers for a boundary.

He then plays a single to deep point.

Du Plessis plays two dot balls and he ends the over with a single down to sweeper cover.

Bhuvi continues and Du Plessis plays a lovely shot through covers but Dhawan dives to deny the batsman any runs.

Du Plessis then leans into the drive and the ball races Kohli to the boundary.

Bhuvi then bowls short and Du Plessis pulls it through mid-wicket for another boundary.

Du Plesssis opens the face of the ball and plays the ball past the keeper to the third man boundary.



17:10 Amla out for 16:





South Africa 31-1 (8 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Du Plessis comes in to bat and he gets the inside edge on to the pads and survives the LBW call.

Du Plessis gets off the mark with a single to third man.

Just two runs and a wicket in the over.

Bumrah continues and Kohli has gone off the field to check his knee.

De Kock plays the ball to the leg side for a single.

Amla gone!

Bumrah bowls the yorker, the ball nips back in, Amla is hit plumb on the pad. The appeal is made and the umpire raises his finger.

South Africa lose their first as Amla is gone for 16.

Bhuvi continues and off the 2nd ball, Amla drives through covers. Virat chases the ball, does some damage as he keeps the runs to three. The Indian captain seems fine.

De Kock then gets a run to square. Next ball, Amla gets the leading but lands safely.

De Kock plays a lovely straight drive to end the over with a single.

16:58 Bhuvi, Bumrah not too expensive:







South Africa 23-0 (6 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



South Africa batting at under 4 runs an over with the field in.

They are getting the odd boundary but it's not coming at will.

Bumrah continues and Amla plays it on the up and gets a boundary through covers.

The ball gets up, hits the shoulder of the bat and Amla gets a single down to short third man.

De Kock once again plays a defensive shot.

Another dot ball to finish the over.

Bhuvi continues and Amla runs a single off the second ball. That rapped his pads, it's a leg bye.

De Kock plays off the next four balls without scoring. That is nicely done by Bhuvi.

16:50 Bumrah strays and is punished:



South Africa 17-0 (4 ovs) vs India | Scorecard





Bumrah continues with De Kock facing. That is three dot balls to start the over.

De Kock comes down the wicket and tries to play him on the on side but gets nothing off it.

That a cross-batted shot off the penultimate ball of the over. No run off the over yet.

Slower ball and wide. De Kock gives it the treatment and the ball runs past deep cvoer to the bounsdary.

Bhuvi continues and Amla punches the ball through covers for a couple. Nice, confident shot that.

Amla then gets an inside edge but grabs a single down to long leg.

De Kock then gets a single down to deep backward point.

Amla then plays the ball through covers for a couple.

That is 6 runs off the over.

16:41 South Africa win toss, to bat vs India:





South Africa 7-0 (2 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Jasprit Bumrah is Bhuvi opening partner.

And he starts nicely, a length ball.

Next ball De Kock nearly chops it on.

De Kock then plays the ball straight down the ground for a lovely boundary.

Bunrah comes around the wicket and De Kock negotiates the next two balls with ease.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens the bowling for India as Ouinton de Kock takes strike.

De Kock starts with defensive straight batted shot and gets off the mark with a single off the third ball.

It brings his batting partner Hashim Amla on strike. Amla works the ball away through his pads to the leg side for a single.

That is 3 off the opening over.