3rd ODI: Duminy, Markram lead SA fightback

February 07, 2018

22:01







SA 79-2 (17 ovs) vs India 303-6 (50 ovs) | Scorecard

A change is made, Yadav comes in gets the breakthrough.

Markram is stumped by Dhoni. Yadav gets his first of the match.

Pandya and Chahal get smashed all over the park.

Chahal continues and he gives 8 runs in the over.

Pandya continues and both the batsmen take four runs in the over.



Leg-spinner Chahal comes in to the attack.

3 runs come off the over.

21:30 Bumrah, Bhuvi get the treatment:



SA 48-1 (10 ovs) vs India 303-6 (50 ovs) | Scorecard



Pandya comes in to bowl and gives just one run off the over.

Bumrah and Bhuvi continue and gave 13 runs off the over.

Bhuvi continues and Duminy plays it down to third man boundary.

The batsmen take three runs as 7 runs come off the over.

Bumrah continues and gives 6 runs in the over.

Duminy and Markram striking the ball well.

Bhuvi continues and Duminy gets a gift ball.

The ball is bowled on his pads and he just helps it to fine leg for a boundary.

6 runs come off the over.

Bumrah comes back nicely to give away just two runs in the over.

Bumrah continues.

Aiden Markram coming into his own here.

He first hoicks Bumrah for a six over long-on and follows that up with a classy drive through the off side.

11 runs come off the over.





21:05 India set SA 304 for victory:



SA 10-1 (3 ovs) vs India 303-6 (50 ovs)| Scorecard





Bhuvi continues and he gives four runs in the over.

South Africa opener Hashim Amla is gone for 1.

Rapped on the pads and Bumrah gets his first wicket in the second over of the SA innings..

Duminy gets off the mark with a four.

Bhuvneshwar starts with just a single in the over as Amla and Markram open the batting for SA.

20:22 Kohli makes 160 not out:



India 303-6 (50 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

Kohli makes a massive 160 not out (159 balls) as he propels India to a massive 303-6 in 50 overs.

Thanks to some not so accurate bowling from Rabada, Kohli and Bhuvi pulled off 15 runs off the last over.

JP Duminy, with 2 wickets for 60 runs off his 10 overs, was the standout bowler for SA as the others were hammered for nearly 8 runs an over.

Kohli gets to 150 with a single on the on-side from the first ball off the last over of the innings.

Bhuvi takes a run off the fourth ball and brings Kohli to the strike.

10 runs come off the last two balls as the total goes past the 300-mark.

Morris continues and Bhuvi has done well to keep the runs ticking from one end while Kohli goes on the attack at the other.

12 runs come off the over.



20:08 Pacers get a pasting:





India 278-6 (48 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

31 runs have come off the last four overs.

Rabada continues and 6 runs come off the over.

Chris Morris comes back into the attack and 5 runs come off the over.

Rabada gets back into the attack and he gives away nine runs in the over.



Phehlukwayo continues and Kohli takes him to the cleaners. 11 runs come off the over. Phehlukwayo continues and Kohli takes him to the cleaners. 11 runs come off the over.

19:46 India 6 wickets down:









India 245-6 (44 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

Tahir continues and Kohli smacks him for a four over mid-wicket.

Kohli then gets two leg byes, Tahir asks for DRS and SA lose their review.

9 runs come off the over.

6 runs and a wicket come off the over.

Phehlukwayo continues.

Kohli gets a four off the 2nd ball.

Phehlukwayo then chases a wide ball, trying to run it down to third man only to give a simple catch to the keeper.

19:35 Tahit gets the first wicket:





India 230-5 (42 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



Just 3 runs and a wicket come off the over.

Jadhav comes in to bat and gets off the mark with a single.

Tahir comes back into the over. First he nearly has Kohli and next ball Dhoni holes out to Ngidi at long-on as he tries to go after him. He is deceived by the googly and is gone for 10 off 22.

Phehlukwayo gets back into the attack and he gives just 4 runs off the over.

19:23 India cruise along:



India 223-4 (40 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



Kohli is on 99 and takes strike as Duminy comes to bowl.

Kohli gets to his 34th ODI 100 with a couple to fine leg.

His 100 includes just 7 boundaries.

Duminy bowls a full toss and Kohli places it well to mid-wicket for a boundary.

11 runs come off the 40th over.

Tahir back in the attack.

Kohli takes a couple of singles to get to 99.

Three runs come off the over.

Duminy continues and Kohli starts the over with a four.

7 runs come off the over.

Morris continues and he has given just two runs in the over.

Nice way to keep the runs down.

19:09 Kohli, Dhoni keep runs coming:





India 200-4 (36 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

Duminy continues and again runs coming easily off singles and twos. The SA fielders are failing to cut down these runs and now 6 runs have come off the over as the 200 comes up for India.

Morris continues he is now testing Kohli here with variations in line and length.

Kohli goes for the pull and falls just short of Amla at mid-wicket.

Just three come off the over.

Duminy continues and gives 3 runs in the over as Dhoni gets off the mark with a single.

18:59 India lose their 4th wicket:



India 188-4 (33 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

Dhoni comes to the crease.

Morris comes back into the attack and against the run of play, South Africa strike.

Pandya edges the ball to the keeper and is gone for 14 off 15.

Duminy continues and 10 runs comes off the over.

Rabada continues and Kohli and Pandya just milking the bowling for singles and twos.

Another 6 easy runs as the scoreboard keeps ticking.



Duminy continues and Pandya now keeps the scorecard ticking.

6 runs come off the over.

Rabada comes back into the attack as Pandya takes an unnecessary single to get off the mark.

3 runs come off the over.

18:36 Rahane gone for 11:



India 161-3 (28 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

Pandya comes in to bat. He plays the first ball down for nothing.

Good over by Duminy. 3 runs and a wicket there.

Duminy continues and he strikes!

Rahane tries to go over mid-off, he gets no control of the shot is now gone for 11. He has gifted his wicket here with that nothing shot.

Rahane was batting nearly run-a-ball and the in-form batsmen is out.

Tahir continues and he gives four runs in the over.

18:28 India keep scoreboard ticking:



India 154-2 (26 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



Rahane and Kohli creaming the bowling here. Even after Dhawan's dismissal the runs continue to flow.

Duminy continues.

Easy four runs in the over.

Tahir continues and the runs are leaking here. 5 runs come off the over.

18:20 Duminy puts the breaks on India here:





India 145-2 (24 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



Duminy continues and strikes!

Dhawan gone for 76 (63). Duminy gives the ball flight, Dhawan comes down the track and a lovely catch by Markram at mid-wicket.

Rahane comes to the crease and gets off the mark with a single.

Five runs and wicket off that Duminy over.



Tahir continues and that is a googly!

Another expensive over as Tahir gives away 8.

JP Duminy brought into the attack.

Kohli plays a single to long on and gets to his 46th ODI 50.

Little turn here for Duminy.

Loose ball and Kohli cuts it through point and gets 3 for it. Nice work by Rabada at the crease.

5 off the over.

Tahir continues and Dhawan goes after him.

Dhawan comes down the track and launches into the ball. One bounce and past the deep mid-wicket field for a four.

9 runs come off it.



18:04 India cruise along:





India 118-1 (20 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



Ngidi continues, short ball and Dhawan cuts it square on the off for a boundary.

He is proving mighty expensive, leaking runs from both sides of the wicket and 10 runs come off it.

Tahir continues and that is a better comeback. He gives just three runs in the over.

Ngidi is come back into the attack. And he gives away 8 runs on return for his second spell.

Dhawan gives Tahir a not so good welcome as 10 runs come off the over.

Markram brings Tahir into the attack and Dhawan just sweeps him to deep backward square for a boundary to bring up his 50.

Dhawan then gets two to long off.

Dhawan going after Tahir here, he just goes down on one knee and gets a four to deep mid-wicket for another four.

17:46 SA bowlers under pressure:



India 87-1 (16 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

India are batting at ease, putting the SA bowlers under pressure as drinks are called.

Morris continues and Kohli starts with a single.

The batsmen do well to keep the scoreboard ticking. Dhawsn then gets a short one and Dhawan just pulls it down to fine leg for a four.

And that is 8 runs off the over.

Phehlukwayo continues.

Dhawan gets 2 runs.

Dhawan comes down the track and slams the ball over mid-wicket for a four.

The batsmen rotate the strike and 10 runs come off the over.

17:35 Dhawan, Kohli keep scoreboard ticking:



India 71-1 (14 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

Morris continues.

Dhawan gets a small inside edge off the slower ball. Lucky it didn't carry through to the keeper.

Dhawan plays the ball down to third man off the last ball of the over.

2 runs come off the over.

Phehlukwayo continues.

This period of play has gotten a bit in favour of India as the bowlers are trying but getting no fruit for their effort.

He gives away 10 runs.

Morris continues and he gives 5 runs in the over.

Andile Phehlukwayo comes into the attack in place of Rabada at the other end.

Starts well. Gives just two in the over.

17:17 Good fight back after losing Rohit for a duck:





India 50-1 (10 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

Six runs off the over and 50 up for India.

Chris Morris replaces Ngidi and he is bowling well herw.

Kohli gets a thick inside edge and the ball goes to third man for a couple.

The last ball of the over is a four down to fine leg courtesy another inside edge.

Five runs off the over.

Rabada continues. He is varying his lengths here to make Kohli think.\

Kohli takes a single.

Slightly over-pitched and Dhawan just crashes the ball through the off-side for a boundary.

Ngidi continues and Dhawan gets a run down to third man.

What a short. The ball is pitched in line for the drive, Kohli just leans in and pushed it through covers for a single.

Kohli then just plays the ball down and scampers for the single.



Another wide ball and Dhawan cuts it through point for a boundary.

Rabada bowling a tight line and giving very little away.

Just one off that over.

Rabada continues and he starts with a quick ball.

Short and wide, Dhawan cuts and point fielder JP Duminy jumps at the ball in a flash to save a certain boundary.

Rabada comes around the wicket, a little movement, Dhawan gets the edge, no gully and the ball goes once bounce to the third man for a single.

16:59 Ngidi leaking runs:



India 28-1 (6 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



Nigidi continues and Dhawan gets the inside edge down to third man for a single.

Slightly straight, Kohli picks it and flicks it through his pads for a boundary to square leg.

Nice comeback after that loose ball.

Rabada continues. Bowls two dot balls and follows that up with a wide down the leg side.

Short ball and Kohli pulls it down to mid-wicket for a boundary.

Nice finish to the over that has produced five runs.

16:51 Rohit out for a duck!:









India 18-1 (4 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

10 runs come off the over.

Nigidi continues and it's another half-volley and Dhawan just hits through the line and that is a four through covers.

Dhawan then gets a run to fine leg.

Kohli then gets a single down to fine leg for a single.

Dhawan plays the ball past slip and gully for a boundary.

Rabada continues.

And what a ball to Kohli first up! That is a play and a miss.

The next ball is a bouncer.

Has Rabada struck? Kohli is hit flush on the pads. Umpire Gould raises the finger. Kohli in disbelief and asks for a review.

On the evidence that there was some bat involved, the umpire's decision has to be reversed.

Good bit of bowling there by Rabada.

Rabada stays and Rohit plays it to fine leg for a boundary to end the over.

Ngidi comes in to bowl his first over in ODI cricket and starts with a juicy half-volley. Dhawan connects and times it to perfection for a boundary on the off side.

Ngidi comes back nicely to give away just those four runs in the over.

16:37 SA win toss, elect to bowl:





India 0-1 (1 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

India lose first wicket without a run on the board.

Rohit gone for a duck and Rabada makes early breakthrough.

India open the batting with Rohit Sharma and Shkhar Dhawan as Kagiso Rabada starts off for South Africa.

And that is a nice start. Some movement for Rabada there off the second ball.

That's a quick one angled in.

Banged it in, the ball flies off the shoulder of the bat but falls short of

Rabada is on fire! Lovely ball.

Rohit is gone here! A slight inside edge, fuller ball and it takes Rohit's inside edge to the keeper.