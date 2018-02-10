4th ODI: Lightning stops play again

Write a comment

February 10, 2018

22:35 SA lose first wicket:



SA 43-1 (7.2 ovs) vs India 289-7 (50 ovs) | Scorecard

South Africa lose the wicket of Markram who has been trapped before the wickets. Review taken and South Africa lose it.

Markram is out for 22 off 23.

Lightning has stopped play again.

22:23 India set SA 290 for victory:



SA 31-0 (5 ovs) vs India 289-7 (50 ovs) | Scorecard



South Africa openers have gotten off to a big start here. Amla and Markram have scored 22 off 4 overs here.

Bumrah and Bhuvi have been taken to the cleaners.

21:21 Dhoni scores 42 off 43 to prop the total, Dhawan makes ton:

India 289-7 (50 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard





India make 289 for 7 in their 50 overs after Dhoni's late push.

The former captain made 42 (not out) off 43 balls to propel the score after Shikhar Dhawan scored his 13th century in his 100th ODI.

Kohli also chipped in with a valuable 75.

Morris continues.

Dhoni starts the over with a four.

Full toss, Dhoni plays it to long-on. They run for two but Bhuvneshwar is run out

Rabada continues and the Indians are getting runs in just singles and twos.

A lucky four for Dhoni, he goes down the ground, misses the ball that goes flying off the grill for 4 past the keeper.

10 runs off the over.

21:08 India's unable to find big hits:



India 267-6 (48 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



Breaks have been put on India's scoring as Iyer and Pandya have gone off cheaply.

Morris continues and four runs come off the over.

Rabada continues and he gets the important wicket of Pandya after Markram takes a splendid catch.

Morris comes back in the over and gives away 6.

Rabada comes back in the attack and gives away four runs.

Ngidi continues and he gets the wicket of Iyer.

Phehlukwayo cotinues and gives away three runs in the over.







20:39 India looking at big score:



India 240-4 (42 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



Ngidi continues.

Iyer gets a single to get Dhoni on strike.

Dhoni edges and plays it past slips to third man for a boundary.

He then gets a single off the last ball off the over to get 6 runs off the over.

Phehlukwayo continues and four runs come off the over.

20:32 India lose two quick wickets after the break:







India 230-4 (40 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

With Dhoni and Iyer at the crease, except some big hitting and running in the next few overs.

Morkel continues and the batsmen keep the scoreboard ticking.

Four runs come off the over.

Phehlukwayo comes back into the attack and he gives four runs in his comeback over.



11 runs come off the over.

Morkel continues and Dhoni clobbers him for a six!

He then plays the ball down to fine leg for a single.

Iyer drives it straight past mid-on for a four.

20:17 Dhawan, Rahane gone:





India 211-4 (37 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



Ngidi continues and India have lost another wicket here.

Rahane tries to go after the short ball, does not get control of it and is caught by Rabada in the deep.

Dhoni comes in to bat and gets off the mark with a single.

Two runs and a wicket come off the over.

Four runs and a wicket in the over.

Shreyas Iyer and he could have been gone.

He got a thick outside edge, the ball goes past first slip for a single.

Morkel comes back into the attack.

And he strikes off the third ball!

Dhawan drives, does not get a hold of the shot and hands De Villiers an easy catch at mid-off.

Dhawan gone for 109 (105).

20:05 Dhawan on song:

India 205-2 (35 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



Rabada continues for SA as India resume their innings after the break due to lightning.

There was a bit of rain too but all overs will be played.



Short ball and wide called by the umpire.

Short ball again, Rahane pulls and the ball falls just short of fine leg.

Inside edge, Dhawan nearly chops it on and that is a couple down to fine leg.

8 come off the over.



19:31 Dhawan scores 13th ODI ton:





India 200-2 (34.2 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



Rabada continues and Dhawan pulls him for a couple.

200 comes up for India as Dhawan plays a single down to long-on.

Covers are on and players are off with threat of lightening.

19:06 Kohli out for 75! :





India 197-2 (34 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

10 runs come off the over.

Morris continues and Dhawan gets to his century with a four straight down the ground.

Rahane then tucks the ball to mid-wicket for a four.

The runs are flowing again after the slight lull.



Rabada comes back into the attack.

Dhawan just launches into the ball and sends it over mid-wicket for a six.

7 runs come off the over.

18:57 Morris strikes:



India 180-2 (32 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

The pressure has shown and Morris strikes just as he returns to the attack.

Kohli hands an easy catch to Miller at cover and is gone for 75.

Rahane comes to the crease and gets off the mark off the second ball for a single.

Dhawan then plays the ball down to mid-wicket for a single.

Two runs come off the over.

Just 7 runs have come off the last 3 overs as Duminy continues.

Kohli then plays a single down to third man.

Five runs come off the over.

Ngidi continues and Kohli plays it down past point for a single.

Dhawan then plays and misses.

Dhawan then plays the ball to mid-off for a single.

Kohli plays the ball down to short 3rd man for a single.

Duminy continues and only 2 runs come off the over.

18:38 Clueless bowlers smashed :



India 168-1 (28 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



Ngidi continues.

Kohli plays the ball down to third man for a single.

A better over as only two runs come off it.

JP Duminy continues.

Kohli smacks the ball through covers for a four after the batsmen run a couple.

Again 8 runs come off the over as the batsmen milk the bowlers.



Ngidi comes back into the attack.

Dhawan gets a single on the on-side.

8 runs come off the over.

18:23 Batsmen milking the bowling:





India 150-1 (25 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



JP Duminy comes into the attack and batsmen are effortlessly getting the singles.

Five come off the over.

The Proteas are consistently giving away 7 runs an over here. The last six overs have produced 45 runs.

Morkel continues.

Dhawan gets a single to deep square leg.

Slower ball and Kohli gets the outside edge past the keeper for a four.

He then gets a single down to third man. Phehlukwayo continues and ten runs come off the over.



18:13 South African bowlers are unable to plug the free flow of runs:



India 128-1 (22 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



Morkel comes back into the attack and the Kohli gets two.

He then gets to his 50 by smashing it to long-off for a boundary.

Kohli gets the leading edge and Morkel hurts himself as he attempts to dive to take the catch.

Another 7 runs come off the over.

Phehlukwayo continues and the batsmen are just caressing the ball all over the park to record easy singles and twos.

Once again, the South African bowlers are unable to plug the free flow of runs. The 100-run partnership comes up as this over accounts for 7 runs.



18:02 Batsmen on song:



India 114-1 (20 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

Morris continues and Kohli comes down the track and hammers him for a four over long-on.

Kohli nearly in trouble as he miscues a hook.

He then gets a single down to fine leg.

Dhawan ends the over with a four down to mid-wicket.

9 come off the over.



Phehlukwayo comes in to the attack.

He raps Dhawan on the pads off the first ball but umpire not interested in the appeal.

Dhawan then plays a couple down to fine leg to register another 50. '

He ends the over with a huge six over mid-wicket as India cross the 100-run mark.

17:54 Kohli, Dhawan batting well:



India 95-1 (18 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

Five runs come off the over.

Morris continues.

Dhawan and Kohli start with a run each.

Dhawan then gets two runs to long-off, De Villiers does well to cut it off.

Beaten! Good ball.

Dhawan then plays the ball down to third man for a single.

That last ball bounced on Kohli who just played it down for a dot.

Ngidi continues after the break and Kohli slaps his straight over the head for a six over long on, that is as straight bat a shot as there are.

He then takes 3 runs and Dhawan takes a single to end the over.

17:46 Kohli, Dhawan cruise:



India 80-1 (16 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

Drinks are called as India once again dominate proceedings.

Kohli and Dhawan have done well to recover after another early dismissal of Rohit Sharma.

Just three runs come off the over.

Morris continues and Dhawan gets a single square on the off side.

Kohli gets hit on the pad and takes a run. Appeal for LBW turned down by the umpire.

Dhawan then plays out three dot balls to end the over.

Ngidi continues and bowls an expensive over as Kohli goes after him this time.





17:34 India race to 68:



India 68-1 (14 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



Morris continues.

Kohli plays the ball down to point and scampers. Had Duminy got the direct hit, Dhawan would have been gone.

Short ball and Dhawan pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for four.

Dhawan then plays the hook shot for a four to square leg.

9 runs come off the over.

Ngidi continues.

Kohli plays first four balls for no runs and then plays the fifth ball for a single to third man.

WOW! Dhawan gets beaten. Good ball to end the over.

17:25 Good start for India:



India 56-1 (12 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



Chris Morris comes in to bowl.

Kohli plays it to point and takes off. He is sent back by Dhawan.

Two balls later, Kohli plays the ball down to third man for a single.

Dhawan then plays three dot balls.

Ngidi comes in to the attack.

Dhawan gets the inside edge and runs a single to short fine leg.

Kohli then plays the next four balls for no runs.

The last ball of the over he cuts it through point for a single to keep strike.

17:16 Dhawan, Kohli put on fight:



India 53-1 (10 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

3 runs come off the over and India once again get off to a good start despite losing an early wicket.

Rabada continues.

Dhawan helps the ball down to fine leg for a single.

Kohli leaves the next ball.

Kohli then plays the ball to backward square leg for a couple.

Morkel continues and Dhawan gets a single off the inside edge.

Kohli then scampers for a single.

Dhawan then plays the ball down to fine leg for a single.

A wide ball and Morkel has to bowl that one again.

Rabada continues.

Dhawan gets a single and brings Kohli on strike. He plays the ball over second slip for a four.

He then follows it up with another four through square leg.

Kohli then plays a straight down the ground for a couple.

17:03 Rohit gone for another low score:





India 35-1 (7 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard



Morkel continues.

It's a short ball and Dhawan pulls it with perfect timing to the boundary, one bounce in front of square and that's four.

Two balls later, Dhawan plays the ball down to fine leg for a single.

Kolhi leaves the last ball and five runs come off the over as clouds start to gather overhead.

Kohli comes in to bat and gets off the mark with a single.

Dhawan then clips the ball for a couple on the leg side.

He then gets a single to bring Kohli on strike, who plays out two dot balls.

Morkel continues. Dhawan gets a couple down the leg side and then gets a lucky. Just those 6 off the over.

16:53 Rabada gets first breakthrough:



India 20-1 (4 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

Rabada continues and Dhawan once again plays the shot down the ground for a couple.

Dhawan then runs a single and the fielder gives away five overthrows.

Nice comeback, an inswinging ball

Rohit plays the next two balls for dots and he is gone next ball.

He gets an inside edge, plays the ball right back to the bowler, who bends, gets his fingers under the ball and completes a good catch on his follow through.

Rohit gone for 5.

Morne Morkel continues and he bowls another wide.

Dhawan then plays a straight drive, bat face open and that is a lovely four down the ground.

Five runs off the over.

16:40 Dhawan playing his 100th ODI:





India 7-0 (2 ovs) vs SA | Scorecard

Rababa opens the bowling from the other end and is bowling a good line here.

He is getting nice bounce off the surface.

A wide ball here.

Full toss and Sharma just times it wide off mid-off through the covers for a four.

Five runs off the over.

Morkel starts with a loosener, he gets a bit of away swing.

Rohit opens his account with a single down the leg side.

Dhawan swings and misses. Nice ball. It just misses the outside edge.

Some inswing and Dhawan made to play. Good carry to the keeper. Lucky he got no edge to that.

One run and a wide comes off the over.

Shikhar Dhawan, playing his 100th ODI for India, opens the innings along with Rohit Sharma.

Morne Morkel comes back and opens the innings in this Pink ODI in Johannesburg on Saturday.





