2nd Test: Kohli, Vijay drive India forward

January 14, 2018

18:43 Kohli, Vijay drive India forward:



India 93-2 (30 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



Spinner Maharaj starts off proceedings after the tea break. Kohli gets going with a single off the first ball and Vijay takes one off the next ball before the former defends the rest of the over.



Morne Morkel bowls a full delivery first up as Vijay hits it through midwicket for a four and then takes a single.



A couple of singles before Kohli drives the last ball straight down the ground for the second four of the over, which goes for 11 runs.



India are 93 for two in 30 overs, trailing South Africa by 242 runs.

18:17 Kohli, Vijay rally India to 80-2 at tea:



India 80-2 (28 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



Captain Virat Kohli played positively to stroke 39 to steady India after a few early wickets and guide them to 80 for two at tea on Day 2.



India were rocked early as KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara fell off successive deliveries to be reduced to 28 for two.



Kohli hit six fours in his 51-ball knock to lift India after those early dismissals, putting on an unbeaten stand of 52 runs for the third wicket with Vijay, who looked solid on 31.



Rahul was caught and bowled by Morkel for 10, while Pujara was run out for a duck, in the 10th over.



Earlier, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets, while Ishant Sharma picked up three as India bowled out South Africa for 335 in their first innings.



Faf du Plessis was instrumental in reviving South Africa with a gritty innings of 63. Opener Aiden Markram top-scored for the hosts with 94, while Hashim Amla stroked 82 before South Africa lost a few quick late wickets on the opening day.



Du Plessis frustrated the Indians with his patient batting in the morning session as he also scored some useful runs with the lower order. He put on 31 runs for the seventh wicket with Maharaj, who made 18, and then added 42 runs for the eighth wicket with Rabada (11), which proved crucial in steering South Africa past 300.



They added 66 runs in 23.5 overs while losing four wickets in the morning session.

18:13 Kohli, Vijay rally India to 80-2 at tea:



India 80-2 (28 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



Kohli is looking in superb touch. Rabada overpitches slightly and Kohli is quick to rock on the frontfoot and play another elegant drive through the covers for a four.



He has been quite positive with his footwork and has been right to the pitch of the ball when defending off the backfoot or right back when it's short.



Still no signs of spin as South Africa continue with their pace battery despite Ashwin getting a lot of help on the first two days.



Philander comes back into the attack. Vijay taps the fifth ball on the off-side for a single before Kohli gets two runs on the leg side off the last ball.



Another change from the other end as Morkel replaces Ngidi, who bowled a good first spell of four overs for six runs.



Vijay takes a single from the fifth ball before he steers a wide ball from Philander through the vacant thirdman region for a four.



Left-arm spinner Maharaj finally comes back into the attack. And both the batsmen find it easy against the spinner, picking up four easy singles from the over.



Vijay adopts a cautious approach against Philander with tea just round the corner.



Maharaj drops short as Kohli is quick to rock back and play the cut shot for a boundary. The spinner rushes through his over, enabling the Proteas another over before the tea break.



He has not made an impression so far on a wicket where Ashwin was brilliant, even on the first day.



The wicketkeeper is up to the stumps for Philander, a tactic which worked in the last Test when Ashwin was brilliantly caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock standing up.



Vijay not wanting to flirt with deliveries outside the off-stump and leaving as much as possible.





17:44 Kohli, Vijay steady India after early wickets:



India 60-2 (20 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



World No. 1 bowler Kagiso Rabada comes into the attack in place of Philander.



Virat Kohli taps the second ball on the off-side and steals a quick single as Vijay has rush to make his crease.



In the next over, Kohli drives a wide delivery from Morkel through the covers for a four. The next ball is clipped past the fielder at mid-on for another boundary before he takes a single.



Kohli looking to be positive as he steers Rabada with the open face of the bat, beating the fielder at gully for another four, his third boundary in eight balls faced.



He turns the next ball off his pads through square leg for a couple and keeps strike with one from the last delivery of the over.



Debutant fast bowler Lungi Ngidi comes into the attack. He starts with a good first over to Kohli, who is watchful against the young pacer as he plays out a maiden over.



In the next over, Vijay defends solidly against Rabada before he plays a delightful drive through the covers for a four.



Kohli shuffles across his stumps and looks to turn Ngidi on the leg side and is nearly struck in the front by the incoming delivery but the inside edge saves him.



The next ball again comes in but this time Kohli works it using his wrists through midwicket and calls back his partner for three runs to take India past the 50-run mark, in the 16th over.



Kohli's positive start has steadied things for India as they reach 60 for two in 20 overs.



Kohli has raced to 27 from 35 balls, while Vijay has been solid on 23 from 63 balls.

16:56 Rahul and Pujara perish, India 2 down:



India 28-2 (10 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



Rahul and Vijay have opened together 18 times in Tests but are yet to register a century stand with their highest being 91.



Philander dragging Vijay wider with the outswinger, who is shuffling across and looking to cover the line of the off-stump. He tries the inswinger but this time Vijay manages to clip it through midwicket for two runs.



He plays a nice drive off the fifth ball but Markram does well at covers to save some runs.



Vijay plays a nice drive through the covers off Philander for three runs as the fielder does well to stop it just inside the ropes. Rahul steers the last ball through the vacant thirdman region for two runs.



Vijay is beaten outside the off-stump before Morkel bowls on the stumps and the opener clips him through midwicket for a four.



Morkel immediately gets back to wide outside the off-stump as Vijay leaves before another on the pads is turned on the leg side, this time for one.



Rahul then looks to cut Morkel over the point region but miscues it much squarer on the off-side but it falls safely and goes away for a four.



Philander trying to drag Vijay wide and force him to have a go at deliveries outside the off-stump. He is leaving wide ones but has been quite confident with his footwork when blocking.



Morkel makes Rahul to poke at one outside the off-stump as the right-hander is beaten. However, the pacer gets his man two balls later as Rahul chips one straight back to the bowler, who does well to take a sharp catch on his follow through.



Rahul, who made 10, initially looks to drive but seems to have checked on his shot at the last minute and ends up lobbing a simple return catch.



Cheteshwar Pujara perishes off the very first delivery. He attempts a quick single to mid-on but Ngidi catches him short with a direct hit at the non-striker's end.

16:25



India 12-0 (4 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



South Africa start with pace after the lunch break as Morne Morkel is handed the ball.



KL Rahul turns the third ball off his pads on the leg side for a four to get off the mark in the same style as his partner Vijay.



Vernon Philander takes over from Maharaj, who bowled just the one over before the break.



Vijay shuffles across and clips the first ball through the leg side for two runs. The two openers have a misunderstanding before they steal a quick single off the fourth ball.



Morkel beats Vijay outside the off-stump before he leaves the next couple of balls and then gets one.



The key for India would be see off the new ball without much damage with the pitch not doing much for the seamers, instead it is giving a bit of turn which should make them feel at home.

15:33 Ashwin takes 4, SA bowled out for 335:



LUNCH - DAY 2



India 4-0 (1 ov) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



South Africa open with spin as Keshav Maharaj opens the bowling, the only over possible before the lunch break.



He starts with a full toss which Murali Vijay drives through the covers for a four to get off the mark in some style.



The third ball is hit firmly by Vijay as it strikes Dean Elgar at silly point who seems have to be hit on his ankle. No reprive for Elgar as the next two balls are hit straight into him before Vijay gets an inside edge off the last ball which beats the fielder at short leg.



At lunch on Day 2, India are four no loss, in reply to South Africa's 335.

15:27 Ashwin takes 4, SA bowled out for 335:



SA 335-all out (113.5 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets, while Ishant Sharma picked up three as India bowled out South Africa for 335 in their first innings.



Faf du Plessis was instrumental in reviving South Africa with a gritty innings of 63. Opener Aiden Markram top-scored for the hosts with 94, while Hashim Amla stroked 82 before South Africa lost a few quick late wickets on the opening day.



Du Plessis frustrated the Indians with his patient batting in the morning session as he also scored some useful runs with the lower order. He put on 31 runs for the seventh wicket with Maharaj, who made 18, and then added 42 runs for the eighth wicket with Rabada (11), which proved crucial in steering South Africa past 300.



They added 66 runs in 23.5 overs while losing four wickets in the morning session.



The Indians were also guilty of missing chances as they dropped as many as three catches in the first session.



The pitch has surprisingly aided spinner Ashwin quite a lot, while the fast bowlers have also got some uneven bounce but have not posed so much of a threat.



Interestingly, India's openers have just one over to survive before the lunch interval.

15:20 Ashwin takes 4, SA bowled out for 335:



SA 335-all out (113.5 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Ashwin beats Morkel with one that spins away from the left-hander before he takes a quick single on the off-side.



Ngidi takes a single off the fourth ball to get off the mark in Test cricket.



Ashwin finishes off South African innings with the wicket of Morkel, who holes out to the fielder in the deep on the off-side to perish for six.

15:15 Du Plessis falls for 63, SA 9 down:



SA 323-9 (113 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Du Plessis attacks Ashwin as he comes down the track and heaves the off-spinner wide of the fielder at long-on for a four.



In the next over, Morne Morkel clips a short ball from Ishant off his hips through the leg side for a four. He then throws his bat a wide one but is beaten and immediately apologises to his captain for the loose shot.



Ishant bags the big wicket of du Plessis, who is bowled after a good innings of 63. The Proteas captain tries to heave Ishant across the line on the leg side but is beaten as the ball goes through the gap between the bat and pad and crashes into the stumps.



Debutant Lungi Ngidi is beaten off the first ball he faces in Test cricket but defends the last ball.

15:05 Rabada out for 11, SA 8 down:



SA 324-8 (111 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



India continue to miss chances. This time, du Plessis on 54, gets a lifeline as wicketkeeper Patel puts down a straightforward chance off Ashwin after the right-hander got the edge.



That's already three chances put down by India in the morning session and all three have been off Ashwin.



Du Plessis leaves Ashwin more frustrated as he cuts the last ball for a boundary past point.



Ishant comes back and makes the breakthrough with the wicket of Rabada. The left-hander goes for the pull shot but can't keep it down as Pandya does well to dive forward and take a splendid catch at deep square leg.

14:54 Du Plessis hits fifty to take SA past 300:



SA 318-7 (109 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Du Plessis looking to get a move along. He hits a nice drive off the backfoot through the off-side for a four and then keeps strike with a single from the last ball.



In the next over, he takes a big stride down and sweeps Ashwin in front of square to bring up South Africa's 300, in the 106th over.



He sensibly takes a single from the fifth ball to give Rabada strike for just one delivery, who defends it watchfully.



All-rounder Hardik Pandya comes into the attack, in place of Shami. Du Plessis takes a single from the first ball before Rabada gets an edge but it falls short of Kohli at first slip as the ball goes past him for a couple of runs. Maybe wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel could have tried to catch it with a full length dive to his left.



Du Plessis gets a thick outside edge off the fifth ball which beats Rohit's dive at point for a boundary.



Ashwin gets one to turn and bounce as Rabada is beaten all ends up before he clips the off-spinner on the leg side for two runs.



In the next over, du Plessis clips Pandya to deep square for two runs to bring up his fifty, from 127 balls. He repeats the shot off the next ball for another couple of runs and then picks one to take the total to 318 for seven in 109 overs.

14:34



SA 292-7 (104 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack from the other end. He starts from round the wicket to du Plessis, who comes down the track to the second ball and is nearly beaten before he sees off the over with utmost caution.



Ashwin getting a lot of turn as Rabada watches it spin past well outside the off-stump. The left-hander is content to defend as Ashwin bowls another good over, his second maiden in a row.



Du Plessis makes most of a loose delivery from Shami as he punches it on the up, straight down the ground for a four. The pacer gets back off the next ball, beating the right-hander outside the off-stump before Faf picks a leg bye.



Rabada is dropped two balls in a row!



Ashwin is the unlucky bowler both times as first Kohli puts down a simple catch at slip as Rabada gets an outside edge. Off the next ball, he comes down the track but ends up skying it high on the off-side and what should have been an easy catch is put down as Shami collides with Pandya, who had taken the catch but ends up spilling after the clash.



How costly will those two lapses prove for India? Rabada is quite handy with the bat and even an innings of 30-odd could make the difference and could also help Faf build a partnership.



At the first drinks break, South Africa have reached 292 for seven in 104 overs, having scored 23 runs in 14 overs for the loss of one wicket.



Du Plessis has battled hard for his 34 from 113 balls.

Rabada is dropped two balls in a row!

14:16 Shami strikes, SA lose 7th wicket:



SA 282-7 (99 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Faf plays a nice drive off Bumrah's half-volley but the fielder at mid-off does well with a dive to his left to stop a certain boundary.



The next ball comes in sharply as du Plessis is again hit on the box, the second blow he has suffered there in the matter of a few overs.



Maharaj plays a nice drive through the covers for a four as Ishant gives him some width.



He has been beaten quite a few times but importantly he has hung out in the middle and the longer he stays the more frustrating it will be for the Indians.



Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack, in place of Ishant. He makes the breakthrough in his very first over, with the wicket of Maharaj.



The ball moves enough to take the edge as Parthiv takes the edge with Shami completing 100 wickets in Tests.

13:56 Du Plessis, Maharaj keep India at bay:



SA 276-6 (95 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Ishant Sharma opens the bowling on Day 2. Faf du Plessis offers no shot to the first ball which comes in and hits him high on the pads before he leaves the next two deliveries.



After defending the next few balls, he keeps strike with a single from the last ball.



Jasprit Bumrah to bowl from the other end. The ball keeps slightly low as du Plessis manages to clip it on the leg side for one. Keshav Maharaj defends the next few balls and nearly ends up edging the last ball, which goes straight on.



The ball is doing some tricks with some keeping low and the uneven bounce could get worse as the match progresses.



Bumrah has a confident shout for leg before wicket against du Plessis turned down. Captain Kohli takes his time as he consults the bowler before taking the DRS at the very last second. However, it turns out to be a waste as the ball hits him high on the pads and is going over the stumps as India lose their second and final review.



South Africa are looking to just to play out the first hour and just tire out the Indian bowlers.



Captain Faf du Plessis will hold the key, he is batting on a patient 28 from 91 balls, while Maharaj has made 13 from 39 balls.

