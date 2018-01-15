2nd Test: SA recover to 68-2 before rain stops play

Write a comment

January 15, 2018

19:24 SA recover to 68-2 before rain stops play:



SA 68-2 (23.5 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



The umpires have called players off the field as a storm hits the Centurion stadium, resulting in a heavy downpour with thundering and lightning.



South Africa have recovered to 68 for two in 23.5 overs in their second innings. The hosts have stretched their lead to 96 runs on a pitch which is increasingly getting difficult to bat due to the uneven bounce.



AB de Villiers was instrumental in South Africa's revival after a couple of early wickets, as he stroked 35 from 60 balls.



Dean Elgar struggled at the start as he battled to 29 form 65 balls, with the duo having put on 65 runs so far for the third wicket.



The raining is coming down quite heavily as the groundstaff have covered the entire ground, which means it won't take long to restart once the rain stops.



We will be back once the action resumes!

The umpires have called players off the field as a storm hits the Centurion stadium, resulting in a heavy downpour with thundering and lightning.South Africa have recovered to 68 for two in 23.5 overs in their second innings. The hosts have stretched their lead to 96 runs on a pitch which is increasingly getting difficult to bat due to the uneven bounce.AB de Villiers was instrumental in South Africa's revival after a couple of early wickets, as he stroked 35 from 60 balls.Dean Elgar struggled at the start as he battled to 29 form 65 balls, with the duo having put on 65 runs so far for the third wicket.The raining is coming down quite heavily as the groundstaff have covered the entire ground, which means it won't take long to restart once the rain stops.We will be back once the action resumes!

18:43 De Villiers, Elgar rally SA after early wickets:



SA 67-2 (22 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Mohammed Shami comes into the attack after the tea break. AB de Villiers carefully defends the first over of the post-tea session from the Indian fast bowler.



Elgar looks to turn Ashwin on the leg side but can't make connection. However, two balls later he swings the off-spinner straight down the ground over mid-on for a six.



Shami looking to bowl straight on the stumps, hoping one would keep low and hit the pads right in front.



The first one stays a bit low but de Villiers is able to keep it out before he takes one off the fourth ball and Elgar defends the last two balls.



Meanwhile, dark clouds start gathering above the Centurion stadium and against the weather forecast there could be some rain sooner or later.

Mohammed Shami comes into the attack after the tea break. AB de Villiers carefully defends the first over of the post-tea session from the Indian fast bowler.Elgar looks to turn Ashwin on the leg side but can't make connection. However, two balls later he swings the off-spinner straight down the ground over mid-on for a six.Shami looking to bowl straight on the stumps, hoping one would keep low and hit the pads right in front.The first one stays a bit low but de Villiers is able to keep it out before he takes one off the fourth ball and Elgar defends the last two balls.Meanwhile, dark clouds start gathering above the Centurion stadium and against the weather forecast there could be some rain sooner or later.

18:14 De Villiers, Elgar guide SA to 60-2 at tea:



SA 60-2 (19 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar rallied South Africa after a few early wickets to guide the hosts to 60 for two at tea on the third day.



De Villiers was unbeaten on 33, hitting five fours, while Elgar struggled to 23 from 54 balls, to rally the Proteas after a couple of early wickets as they stretched their overall lead to 88 runs.



South Africa were rocked early by the two early dismissals of Aiden Markram (1) and Hashim Amla (1), who were both trapped leg before wicket by Jasprit Bumrah.



Earlier, Captain Virat Kohli single-handedly kept India in the contest with a splendid innings of 153 before the visitors were bowled out for 307.



Kohli hit 15 fours in his 217-ball knock, scoring nearly half of the team's total.



India ended up conceding a slender lead of 28 runs after South Africa had made 335 in their first innings.



Kohli's 71 run-partnership with Ashwin, who made 38, was instrumental in India getting past the 300-run mark.

AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar rallied South Africa after a few early wickets to guide the hosts to 60 for two at tea on the third day.De Villiers was unbeaten on 33, hitting five fours, while Elgar struggled to 23 from 54 balls, to rally the Proteas after a couple of early wickets as they stretched their overall lead to 88 runs.South Africa were rocked early by the two early dismissals of Aiden Markram (1) and Hashim Amla (1), who were both trapped leg before wicket by Jasprit Bumrah.Earlier, Captain Virat Kohli single-handedly kept India in the contest with a splendid innings of 153 before the visitors were bowled out for 307.Kohli hit 15 fours in his 217-ball knock, scoring nearly half of the team's total.India ended up conceding a slender lead of 28 runs after South Africa had made 335 in their first innings.Kohli's 71 run-partnership with Ashwin, who made 38, was instrumental in India getting past the 300-run mark.

18:10 De Villiers, Elgar guide SA to 60-2 at tea:



SA 60-2 (19 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Ashwin seems to be tiring out as he gifts Elgar another freebie. This time Elgar sweeps a full toss through square leg for a four to take his score to 23.



Kohli is unhappy with his bowler, who makes a good comeback with a ripper which spins and turns, beating the left-hander all ends up.



Kohli having a go at Elgar from the slips as the two players exchange words forcing the umpire to intervene.



Bumrah did give the batsmen some problems with the ball but Ishant has so far not made an impression, bowling four quiet overs.



Ashwin to bowl what could possibly be the final over of the session. De Villiers turns the first ball on the leg side for one before Elgar defends the next on the off-side and turns down the single.



Ashwin produces a beauty, turn and bounce, going past the outside edge as Elgar comes forward to defend and leaves the last ball alone.

Ashwin seems to be tiring out as he gifts Elgar another freebie. This time Elgar sweeps a full toss through square leg for a four to take his score to 23.Kohli is unhappy with his bowler, who makes a good comeback with a ripper which spins and turns, beating the left-hander all ends up.Kohli having a go at Elgar from the slips as the two players exchange words forcing the umpire to intervene.Bumrah did give the batsmen some problems with the ball but Ishant has so far not made an impression, bowling four quiet overs.Ashwin to bowl what could possibly be the final over of the session. De Villiers turns the first ball on the leg side for one before Elgar defends the next on the off-side and turns down the single.Ashwin produces a beauty, turn and bounce, going past the outside edge as Elgar comes forward to defend and leaves the last ball alone.

18:01 De Villiers, Elgar steady SA after early wkts:



SA 54-2 (16 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



De Villiers looks to cut Ashwin off the backfoot and nearly ends up dragging it back on to his stumps.



Two balls later, he plays down the wrong line as he gets a thick outside edge for a single on the off-side.



Elgar is beaten off the last ball outside the off-stump as Ashwin continues his impressive showing with the ball.



Ishant Sharma comes into the attack in place of Bumrah, who bowled an excellent first spell of two for 19 in five overs.



The third ball is pitched right up as AB slaps it down the ground past mid-off for a four to continue his positive approach.



Elgar slowly finding his feet as he continues to defend. Ashwin drops short as de Villiers cuts it square on the off-side for a four and then takes a single from the last ball.



Elgar finally gets something friendly Ashwin. The off-spinner gifts him a full toss which the left-hander flicks through the leg side for a four and then takes a single and de Villiers also takes one from the last ball.



Ishant overpitches as de Villiers punches it straight down the ground for a four to take South Africa past the 50-run mark, in the 16th over.



A single to the right-hander two balls later helps the duo raise the 50-run stand for the third wicket from 61 balls, with AB contributing 31 from 33 balls.

De Villiers looks to cut Ashwin off the backfoot and nearly ends up dragging it back on to his stumps.Two balls later, he plays down the wrong line as he gets a thick outside edge for a single on the off-side.Elgar is beaten off the last ball outside the off-stump as Ashwin continues his impressive showing with the ball.Ishant Sharma comes into the attack in place of Bumrah, who bowled an excellent first spell of two for 19 in five overs.The third ball is pitched right up as AB slaps it down the ground past mid-off for a four to continue his positive approach.Elgar slowly finding his feet as he continues to defend. Ashwin drops short as de Villiers cuts it square on the off-side for a four and then takes a single from the last ball.Elgar finally gets something friendly Ashwin. The off-spinner gifts him a full toss which the left-hander flicks through the leg side for a four and then takes a single and de Villiers also takes one from the last ball.Ishant overpitches as de Villiers punches it straight down the ground for a four to take South Africa past the 50-run mark, in the 16th over.A single to the right-hander two balls later helps the duo raise the 50-run stand for the third wicket from 61 balls, with AB contributing 31 from 33 balls.

17:36 Bumrah's double strike leaves SA in trouble:



SA 27-2 (10 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Elgar struggling against Ashwin. He tries to flick him on the leg side but misses and hit on the pads. The next ball turns sharply as the left-hander is beaten again as he tries to play it.



Bumrah gets one to bounce higher than expected outside the off-stump as de Villiers lets it go and wicketkeeper Parthiv does well to stop it. The next ball is a bouncer as de Villiers goes for the pull but fails to connect and India appeal for a catch down the leg side which is turned down.



Elgar then gets the edge which flies past the slips and goes for a four before he takes a single on the leg side.



In the next over, Elgar whips Ashwin across the line through midwicket for two runs. The left-hander then decides to attack the off-spinner as he comes down the track and fails to make proper connection but somehow clears the fielder at mid-off who runs back to keep it down to two.



Bumrah drops it slightly short and gives some width. This time the bounce is normal as AB slaps it square on the off-side for a four. However, Bumrah beats the right-hander with a beauty, extra bounce and movement.



He then clips the next ball through square leg as Pandya does well near the ropes to stop the boundary.



South Africa have reached 27 for two in 10 overs, for an overall lead of 55 runs.



De Villiers is looking to be positive and keep the scoreboard moving as he hits 14 from 13 balls faced, while Elgar has struggled to 10 from 29 balls.

Elgar struggling against Ashwin. He tries to flick him on the leg side but misses and hit on the pads. The next ball turns sharply as the left-hander is beaten again as he tries to play it.Bumrah gets one to bounce higher than expected outside the off-stump as de Villiers lets it go and wicketkeeper Parthiv does well to stop it. The next ball is a bouncer as de Villiers goes for the pull but fails to connect and India appeal for a catch down the leg side which is turned down.Elgar then gets the edge which flies past the slips and goes for a four before he takes a single on the leg side.In the next over, Elgar whips Ashwin across the line through midwicket for two runs. The left-hander then decides to attack the off-spinner as he comes down the track and fails to make proper connection but somehow clears the fielder at mid-off who runs back to keep it down to two.Bumrah drops it slightly short and gives some width. This time the bounce is normal as AB slaps it square on the off-side for a four. However, Bumrah beats the right-hander with a beauty, extra bounce and movement.He then clips the next ball through square leg as Pandya does well near the ropes to stop the boundary.South Africa have reached 27 for two in 10 overs, for an overall lead of 55 runs.De Villiers is looking to be positive and keep the scoreboard moving as he hits 14 from 13 balls faced, while Elgar has struggled to 10 from 29 balls.

17:26 Bumrah's double strike leaves SA in trouble:



SA 8-2 (6 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Left-hander Dean Elgar struggling for runs in this series, starts off cautiously against Ashwin.



He defends the first three balls before clipping the fourth on the leg side and gets a single courtesy of the overthrow.



Elgar has a close shave as the inside edge saves him from a leg before shout. That looked dead but Bumrah signals to his captain that there was some inside edge.



The opener survives another shout for LBW against Ashwin in the next over with the impact outside the line.



Bumrah strikes again in the next over, with the key wicket of Amla, who is trapped leg before wicket for one.



The ball again stays a bit low as Amla plays right back in his crease and looks to play across the line on the leg side but fails to make connection and is hit right in front of the stumps.



South Africa in trouble on three for two in the sixth over.



Bumrah bowls a yorker to new batsman AB de Villiers, who manages to glance it fine for a four to get off the mark and then picks a quick single on the off-side.

Left-hander Dean Elgar struggling for runs in this series, starts off cautiously against Ashwin.He defends the first three balls before clipping the fourth on the leg side and gets a single courtesy of the overthrow.Elgar has a close shave as the inside edge saves him from a leg before shout. That looked dead but Bumrah signals to his captain that there was some inside edge.The opener survives another shout for LBW against Ashwin in the next over with the impact outside the line.Bumrah strikes again in the next over, with the key wicket of Amla, who is trapped leg before wicket for one.The ball again stays a bit low as Amla plays right back in his crease and looks to play across the line on the leg side but fails to make connection and is hit right in front of the stumps.South Africa in trouble on three for two in the sixth over.Bumrah bowls a yorker to new batsman AB de Villiers, who manages to glance it fine for a four to get off the mark and then picks a quick single on the off-side.

17:03 SA lose early wicket after India post 307:



SA 1-1 (2 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Surprise move from India as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opens the bowling for the visitors in the second innings.



Aiden Markram defends the first five balls before he gets a thick outside off the last ball for a single to get off the mark.



Jasprit Bumrah strikes in his very first over. A full incoming delivery which stays low hits Markram on the pads plumb in front of the stumps.



The first ball had bounced quite a bit as Markram left it alone but he was left surprised by the next one which hardly bounced.



Infact, Bumrah didn't even appeal and started celebrating as soon as the ball hit the pads. And Markram rightly decides not to take the review as South Africa lose an early wicket.



Hashim Amla also gets one which stays a bit low as he inside edges it back on to his pads but he manages to see off the rest of the over.

Surprise move from India as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opens the bowling for the visitors in the second innings.Aiden Markram defends the first five balls before he gets a thick outside off the last ball for a single to get off the mark.Jasprit Bumrah strikes in his very first over. A full incoming delivery which stays low hits Markram on the pads plumb in front of the stumps.The first ball had bounced quite a bit as Markram left it alone but he was left surprised by the next one which hardly bounced.Infact, Bumrah didn't even appeal and started celebrating as soon as the ball hit the pads. And Markram rightly decides not to take the review as South Africa lose an early wicket.Hashim Amla also gets one which stays a bit low as he inside edges it back on to his pads but he manages to see off the rest of the over.

16:51 Kohli falls for 153, India bowled out for 307:



India 307-all out (92.1 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



Captain Virat Kohli single-handedly kept India in the contest with a splendid innings of 153 before the visitors were bowled out for 307.



Kohli hit 15 fours in his 217-ball knock, scoring nearly half of the team's total.



India ended up conceding a slender lead of 28 runs after South Africa had made 335 in their first innings.



Kohli's 71 run-partnership with Ashwin, who made 38, was instrumental in India getting past the 300-run mark.



The India captain walked back to a standing ovation from the Centurion crowd and even the South African players congratulated him as he made his way back.



Morkel was the top wicket-taker for South Africa, having taken four for 60, while Maharaj, Philander, Rabada and Ngidi picked up a wicket, and India lost two wickets via run outs.



With the pitch not offering much assistance to the fast bowlers, Ashwin's role will become crucial for the Indians, who will fancy their chances in this contest.

Captain Virat Kohli single-handedly kept India in the contest with a splendid innings of 153 before the visitors were bowled out for 307.Kohli hit 15 fours in his 217-ball knock, scoring nearly half of the team's total.India ended up conceding a slender lead of 28 runs after South Africa had made 335 in their first innings.Kohli's 71 run-partnership with Ashwin, who made 38, was instrumental in India getting past the 300-run mark.The India captain walked back to a standing ovation from the Centurion crowd and even the South African players congratulated him as he made his way back.Morkel was the top wicket-taker for South Africa, having taken four for 60, while Maharaj, Philander, Rabada and Ngidi picked up a wicket, and India lost two wickets via run outs.With the pitch not offering much assistance to the fast bowlers, Ashwin's role will become crucial for the Indians, who will fancy their chances in this contest.

16:46 Kohli falls for 153, India bowled out for 307:



India 307-all out (92.1 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



Ishant survives a run out scare as he fails to slide his bat and if the fielder had scored a direct hit he would have been run out.



Kohli picks a single to thirdman and Ishant also takes a run to the same region.



Philander denies Kohli the single off the last ball as he bowls a bouncer and the India captain is happy to duck under it.



Morkel tries the short ball strategy from around the wicket to Ishant, who offers no shot to the first three balls. But he gets it right off the fourth ball, as Ishant can only fend the bouncer straight to the fielder at short leg to perish for three.



New batsman Jasprit Bumrah is struck on the grill by a quick bouncer from Morkel. He tries to fend the last ball on the leg side but it goes off the inside half of the bat but falls just short of the fielder at leg gully.



Rabada comes back in place of Philander. The field is well spread around as Kohli drives the third ball to thirdman and turns down the single.



Kohli looking to launch Rabada down the ground but can't get underneath the ball. He then pulls the last ball over midwicket for just a single.



In the next over, Kohli gives Morkel the charge but ends up holing out a simple catch to the fielder at long-on.



Kohli perishes after a wonderful innings of 153 as India are bowled out for 307.

Ishant survives a run out scare as he fails to slide his bat and if the fielder had scored a direct hit he would have been run out.Kohli picks a single to thirdman and Ishant also takes a run to the same region.Philander denies Kohli the single off the last ball as he bowls a bouncer and the India captain is happy to duck under it.Morkel tries the short ball strategy from around the wicket to Ishant, who offers no shot to the first three balls. But he gets it right off the fourth ball, as Ishant can only fend the bouncer straight to the fielder at short leg to perish for three.New batsman Jasprit Bumrah is struck on the grill by a quick bouncer from Morkel. He tries to fend the last ball on the leg side but it goes off the inside half of the bat but falls just short of the fielder at leg gully.Rabada comes back in place of Philander. The field is well spread around as Kohli drives the third ball to thirdman and turns down the single.Kohli looking to launch Rabada down the ground but can't get underneath the ball. He then pulls the last ball over midwicket for just a single.In the next over, Kohli gives Morkel the charge but ends up holing out a simple catch to the fielder at long-on.Kohli perishes after a wonderful innings of 153 as India are bowled out for 307.

16:29 Kohli hits 150 to take India past 300:



India 303-8 (89 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



Kohli turns down the single against Morkel after he steers the first ball to thirdman and then does it again two balls later.



He then looks to take on the short ball from Morkel but gets a bottom edge on to his body.



The field comes in with just two balls left in the over. As expected Morkel drops it short and Kohli pulls it powerfully through midwicket for a four to bring up his 150, from 207 balls, having hit 15 fours.



Kohli kisses the chain on is neck to celebrate the landmark and signals toward someone in the stands, maybe his wife Anushka.



He tries the ramp shot off the last ball but it goes too high over him and the umpire calls it a wide.



Kohli tries the shot again off the last ball, but he misses again and the ball goes through wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's gloves for four byes.

Kohli turns down the single against Morkel after he steers the first ball to thirdman and then does it again two balls later.He then looks to take on the short ball from Morkel but gets a bottom edge on to his body.The field comes in with just two balls left in the over. As expected Morkel drops it short and Kohli pulls it powerfully through midwicket for a four to bring up his 150, from 207 balls, having hit 15 fours.Kohli kisses the chain on is neck to celebrate the landmark and signals toward someone in the stands, maybe his wife Anushka.He tries the ramp shot off the last ball but it goes too high over him and the umpire calls it a wide.Kohli tries the shot again off the last ball, but he misses again and the ball goes through wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's gloves for four byes.

16:24 Kohli's century boosts India on Day 3:



India 294-8 (88 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



Philander resumes proceedings after the lunch break with a relatively new ball as South Africa look to pick up the remaining two wickets early and finish off the Indian innings.



Kohli taps the first ball on the off-side and settles for a single after initially looking for two runs.



The next ball kicks off length and Ishant gets it off the handle on the leg side for a single and Kohli picks one to long-on.



Philander beats Ishant with one that moves away enough to beat his defensive prod before he manages to defend the last two balls of the over.



Morne Morkel from the other end. Kohli drives the second ball wide of long-on for two runs as Ishant makes his crease despite some hesitation before starting off for the second run.



Kohli then steps down the track and slaps it powerfully through the covers but only for a single to the sweeper in the deep, leaving Ishant to contend with the last two balls, which he does successfully.



Kohli giving Philander the charge but is unable to make proper connection. He slaps the third ball powerfully but straight to AB de Villiers at thirdman for a single and Ishant plays out the remaining three balls of the over.

Philander resumes proceedings after the lunch break with a relatively new ball as South Africa look to pick up the remaining two wickets early and finish off the Indian innings.Kohli taps the first ball on the off-side and settles for a single after initially looking for two runs.The next ball kicks off length and Ishant gets it off the handle on the leg side for a single and Kohli picks one to long-on.Philander beats Ishant with one that moves away enough to beat his defensive prod before he manages to defend the last two balls of the over.Morne Morkel from the other end. Kohli drives the second ball wide of long-on for two runs as Ishant makes his crease despite some hesitation before starting off for the second run.Kohli then steps down the track and slaps it powerfully through the covers but only for a single to the sweeper in the deep, leaving Ishant to contend with the last two balls, which he does successfully.Kohli giving Philander the charge but is unable to make proper connection. He slaps the third ball powerfully but straight to AB de Villiers at thirdman for a single and Ishant plays out the remaining three balls of the over.

15:37 Kohli's century guides India to 287-8 at lunch:



India 287-8 (85 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



Captain Virat Kohli led from the front with the bat with an unbeaten century to keep India afloat, on Day 3 of the second Test.



Kohli was unbeaten on a splendid innings of 141, hitting 14 boundaries in his 193-ball knock, to guide India to 287 for eight in 85 overs at the lunch interval.



They trail South Africa by just 48 runs after the hosts had posted 335 in their first innings.



His partnership of 71 runs for the seventh wicket with Ashwin was crucial in helping India seize the momentum in the morning session after the shock dismissal of Pandya, who was run out for 15 after making a lazy effort to get back to his crease.



Ashwin played a good hand of 38, hitting seven fours in his 54-ball knock before he was caught in the slips off Vernon Philander, after South Africa took the second new ball.



Morne Morkel dismissed Mohammed Shami for one but Kohli was standing tall at the other end to keep India's hopes alive in the second Test.

Captain Virat Kohli led from the front with the bat with an unbeaten century to keep India afloat, on Day 3 of the second Test.Kohli was unbeaten on a splendid innings of 141, hitting 14 boundaries in his 193-ball knock, to guide India to 287 for eight in 85 overs at the lunch interval.They trail South Africa by just 48 runs after the hosts had posted 335 in their first innings.His partnership of 71 runs for the seventh wicket with Ashwin was crucial in helping India seize the momentum in the morning session after the shock dismissal of Pandya, who was run out for 15 after making a lazy effort to get back to his crease.Ashwin played a good hand of 38, hitting seven fours in his 54-ball knock before he was caught in the slips off Vernon Philander, after South Africa took the second new ball.Morne Morkel dismissed Mohammed Shami for one but Kohli was standing tall at the other end to keep India's hopes alive in the second Test.

15:32 Kohli's century guides India to 287-8 at lunch:



India 287-8 (85 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



Morkel comes back into the attack to bowl with the new ball. And he also picks up a wicket as Shami is forced to have a poke only to get an edge to be caught in the slips for one.



The onus will be on Kohli now to score as many as possible with just two wickets in hand and South Africa leading by 54 runs.



Kohli shows how it is done as he drives a full delivery from Philander through the covers for a four. Initially he called for two but the timing was so good that it beat the fielder at sweeper cover.



Kohli then taps the fourth ball through the covers for a single to bring Ishant on strike for the last two balls of the over, who does well to defend them.



Kohli keen to block against Morkel in the final over of the session. He defends the first three balls before asking Ishant in Hindi 'Will you be able to play the last two balls?' and Ishant replies in the affirmative.



Kohli takes a single from the fifth ball, giving Ishant the strike for only the last ball of the over, who defends it watchfully to end the morning session.

Morkel comes back into the attack to bowl with the new ball. And he also picks up a wicket as Shami is forced to have a poke only to get an edge to be caught in the slips for one.The onus will be on Kohli now to score as many as possible with just two wickets in hand and South Africa leading by 54 runs.Kohli shows how it is done as he drives a full delivery from Philander through the covers for a four. Initially he called for two but the timing was so good that it beat the fielder at sweeper cover.Kohli then taps the fourth ball through the covers for a single to bring Ishant on strike for the last two balls of the over, who does well to defend them.Kohli keen to block against Morkel in the final over of the session. He defends the first three balls before asking Ishant in Hindi 'Will you be able to play the last two balls?' and Ishant replies in the affirmative.Kohli takes a single from the fifth ball, giving Ishant the strike for only the last ball of the over, who defends it watchfully to end the morning session.

15:17 Ashwin out for 38, India 7 down:



India 281-7 (82 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



Maharaj switches to round the wicket to Ashwin and immediately makes an impression. Ashwin is beaten off the second ball trying to lash at a wide ball before the next ball hits the gloves but flies over the fielder at slip.



Two singles from that over as India continue to eat up on South Africa's lead, but South Africa are waiting to get their hands on the second new ball which is due after the next over.



Ngidi comes back as Kohli taps a short ball on the off-side for one before Ashwin also picks a single.



Kohli then pulls a short ball through midwicket but the fielder in the deep keeps it down to two.



India are 269 for six in 80 overs but South Africa decide against taking the new ball as Maharaj continues.



Ashwin seizes the opportunity as he lofts the first ball from the spinner over the off-side for a four. He survives a close shout for leg before wicket later in the over as the umpire turns it down and the South Africans decide against taking the DRS.



South Africa take the new ball at the end of the 81st over as Philander, who has bowled 11 overs so far, comes back.



Kohli welcomes the second new ball in grand style, crashing it through the covers for a lovely boundary. He is half forward to the next ball and gets an inside edge for three runs fine on the leg side.



Philander makes the new ball count with the wicket of Ashwin. He throws his bat at a wide delivery, which moves away enough to take the edge and du Plessis does well to hold on at second slip. Infact, that ball flew to du Plessis, who barely had time to react but managed to hold on.



Ashwin played a good hand of 38 runs, hitting seven fours in his 54-ball knock, but importantly added 71 runs for the seventh wicket with Kohli.



Mohammed Shami plays a strange shot first, walking right across his stumps before he is squared up by the outswinger. Shami gets off the mark with a single from the last ball of the over.

Maharaj switches to round the wicket to Ashwin and immediately makes an impression. Ashwin is beaten off the second ball trying to lash at a wide ball before the next ball hits the gloves but flies over the fielder at slip.Two singles from that over as India continue to eat up on South Africa's lead, but South Africa are waiting to get their hands on the second new ball which is due after the next over.Ngidi comes back as Kohli taps a short ball on the off-side for one before Ashwin also picks a single.Kohli then pulls a short ball through midwicket but the fielder in the deep keeps it down to two.India are 269 for six in 80 overs but South Africa decide against taking the new ball as Maharaj continues.Ashwin seizes the opportunity as he lofts the first ball from the spinner over the off-side for a four. He survives a close shout for leg before wicket later in the over as the umpire turns it down and the South Africans decide against taking the DRS.South Africa take the new ball at the end of the 81st over as Philander, who has bowled 11 overs so far, comes back.Kohli welcomes the second new ball in grand style, crashing it through the covers for a lovely boundary. He is half forward to the next ball and gets an inside edge for three runs fine on the leg side.Philander makes the new ball count with the wicket of Ashwin. He throws his bat at a wide delivery, which moves away enough to take the edge and du Plessis does well to hold on at second slip. Infact, that ball flew to du Plessis, who barely had time to react but managed to hold on.Ashwin played a good hand of 38 runs, hitting seven fours in his 54-ball knock, but importantly added 71 runs for the seventh wicket with Kohli.Mohammed Shami plays a strange shot first, walking right across his stumps before he is squared up by the outswinger. Shami gets off the mark with a single from the last ball of the over.

14:59 Kohli's century boosts India on Day 3:



India 263-6 (78 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



Kohli clips Rabada on the leg side for a single before Ashwin leaves a couple of bouncers and then is struck by one close to the stumps.



Ashwin then steers a wide delivery past the gully fielder for two runs before he blocks the last ball.



Spin introduced as Keshav Maharaj comes into the attack. The third ball is short and wide as Kohli cuts it past point for a four. The next ball is guided to the left of the fielder at point for two runs and then keeps strike with a single from the last ball.



South Africa must be desperate to see the back of Kohli and polish off India quickly.



Rabada doesn't help the cause as he bowls a full toss as Kohli drives it along the ground through square leg for a four. The next ball is short as Kohli steers it past point and gets two runs after AB de Villiers puts in the dive on the thirdman fence to save the boundary but seems to have injured his knee in the process.



In the next over, Ashwin steers a wide delivery from Rabada through the vacant thirdman region for a four. A single off the next ball brings up the 50-run stand for the seventh wicket from just 62 balls with Ashwin having contributed 32 of those from 41 balls.



Rabada draws Kohli into a rare loose shot as the India captain goes for the pull and ends up miscuing it but fortunately for India it falls safely on the leg side for two runs to fine leg.



Rabada follows it up with a quick bouncer and this time Kohli ducks under it and gets two runs from the last ball to the fielder at deep point.



The runs are coming at a good rate as India reach 263 for six in 78 overs, with the deficit reduced to 72 runs.

Kohli clips Rabada on the leg side for a single before Ashwin leaves a couple of bouncers and then is struck by one close to the stumps.Ashwin then steers a wide delivery past the gully fielder for two runs before he blocks the last ball.Spin introduced as Keshav Maharaj comes into the attack. The third ball is short and wide as Kohli cuts it past point for a four. The next ball is guided to the left of the fielder at point for two runs and then keeps strike with a single from the last ball.South Africa must be desperate to see the back of Kohli and polish off India quickly.Rabada doesn't help the cause as he bowls a full toss as Kohli drives it along the ground through square leg for a four. The next ball is short as Kohli steers it past point and gets two runs after AB de Villiers puts in the dive on the thirdman fence to save the boundary but seems to have injured his knee in the process.In the next over, Ashwin steers a wide delivery from Rabada through the vacant thirdman region for a four. A single off the next ball brings up the 50-run stand for the seventh wicket from just 62 balls with Ashwin having contributed 32 of those from 41 balls.Rabada draws Kohli into a rare loose shot as the India captain goes for the pull and ends up miscuing it but fortunately for India it falls safely on the leg side for two runs to fine leg.Rabada follows it up with a quick bouncer and this time Kohli ducks under it and gets two runs from the last ball to the fielder at deep point.The runs are coming at a good rate as India reach 263 for six in 78 overs, with the deficit reduced to 72 runs.

14:38 Kohli's century keeps India in the hunt:



India 235-6 (73 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



Barely had India settled after Kohli's century than they were dealt with the rude of shock of Pandya's wicket via a tame run out.



Pandya tried to steal a quick run on the leg side but was sent halfway down. The fielder at mid-on threw the stumps down as Pandya was casually making his way back to the crease. Pandya made the mistake of not dragging his bat and was very careless in getting back to the crease but was caught short by a direct hit.



That is an unfortunate wicket for India and deal their chances of posting a good total a big hit.



Ravichandran Ashwin is welcome by a barrage of bouncers from Rabada. He ducks under the first two short balls but the third one hits him on the gloves and the physio comes out to attend and thankfully for India it is on the left hand.



Rabada then gets one to bounce off length as Ashwin hangs his bat out but gets a thick outside edge which flies over the slips for a four and he takes a single from the last ball of the over.



Ashwin plays another loose shot, outside the off-stump against Ngidi and is lucky not to have edged it. He then steers one past the gully fielder for a four and keeps strike with one from the last ball.



After being peppered with a few bouncers by Rabada in his previous over, Ashwin goes on the attack against the pacer in his next over, with three fours in a row.



Ashwin plays three cracking shots through the off-side off Rabada to race to 22 from 15 balls, having hit five boundaries already.



Morne Morkel comes into the attack as Kohli picks a single off the third ball and Ashwin takes one off the last ball.



Ashwin gets a thick outside edge as AB de Villiers takes a sharp low catch at gully but the decision is referred upstairs. The close up of the catch shows that the ball might have bounced before it was taken. Paul Reiffel the on field umpire's soft signal was not out and the third umpire sticks with that call with no clear evidence of that catch being taken cleanly.



The next ball is again a beauty short and bouncing as it beats Ashwin all ends up.



In the next over, Morkel hits the stumps before he delivers the ball and the umpire calls it a no-ball while Kohli also takes a single.



India have scored 52 runs from 12 overs in the first hour on Day 3 to take their score to 235 for six in 73 overs.

Barely had India settled after Kohli's century than they were dealt with the rude of shock of Pandya's wicket via a tame run out.Pandya tried to steal a quick run on the leg side but was sent halfway down. The fielder at mid-on threw the stumps down as Pandya was casually making his way back to the crease. Pandya made the mistake of not dragging his bat and was very careless in getting back to the crease but was caught short by a direct hit.That is an unfortunate wicket for India and deal their chances of posting a good total a big hit.Ravichandran Ashwin is welcome by a barrage of bouncers from Rabada. He ducks under the first two short balls but the third one hits him on the gloves and the physio comes out to attend and thankfully for India it is on the left hand.Rabada then gets one to bounce off length as Ashwin hangs his bat out but gets a thick outside edge which flies over the slips for a four and he takes a single from the last ball of the over.Ashwin plays another loose shot, outside the off-stump against Ngidi and is lucky not to have edged it. He then steers one past the gully fielder for a four and keeps strike with one from the last ball.After being peppered with a few bouncers by Rabada in his previous over, Ashwin goes on the attack against the pacer in his next over, with three fours in a row.Ashwin plays three cracking shots through the off-side off Rabada to race to 22 from 15 balls, having hit five boundaries already.Morne Morkel comes into the attack as Kohli picks a single off the third ball and Ashwin takes one off the last ball.Ashwin gets a thick outside edge as AB de Villiers takes a sharp low catch at gully but the decision is referred upstairs. The close up of the catch shows that the ball might have bounced before it was taken. Paul Reiffel the on field umpire's soft signal was not out and the third umpire sticks with that call with no clear evidence of that catch being taken cleanly.The next ball is again a beauty short and bouncing as it beats Ashwin all ends up.In the next over, Morkel hits the stumps before he delivers the ball and the umpire calls it a no-ball while Kohli also takes a single.India have scored 52 runs from 12 overs in the first hour on Day 3 to take their score to 235 for six in 73 overs.

14:00 Kohli completes century; India cross 200:



India 202-5 (65 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



Rabada comes into the attack. Kohli taps the second ball on the leg side for a single to move to 98 and Pandya picks another single to bring his captain back on strike.



Kohli sneaks another quick single off the last ball to take his score to 99.



Kohli completes his century off the first ball of the next over, from just 146 balls, hitting 10 fours. A quick single off Ngidi on the leg side helps Kohli his century but he has to stop his celebrations midway as he responds to Pandya's call for the extra run off an overthrow.



This is Kohli's 21st century in Test cricket and one of the more important ones for his country.



India would want him to push on and build the total in excess of the 300-run mark.

Rabada comes into the attack. Kohli taps the second ball on the leg side for a single to move to 98 and Pandya picks another single to bring his captain back on strike.Kohli sneaks another quick single off the last ball to take his score to 99.Kohli completes his century off the first ball of the next over, from just 146 balls, hitting 10 fours. A quick single off Ngidi on the leg side helps Kohli his century but he has to stop his celebrations midway as he responds to Pandya's call for the extra run off an overthrow.This is Kohli's 21st century in Test cricket and one of the more important ones for his country.India would want him to push on and build the total in excess of the 300-run mark.

13:53 Kohli closes in on century, India cross 200:



India 202-5 (65 ovs) vs SA 335 | Scorecard



Vernon Philander opes the bowling for South Africa on Day 3 and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is right up at the stumps.



He starts with a wide one down the leg side which Hardik Pandya can't glance but even the wicketkeeper is beaten for four byes.



Pandya takes a single from the third ball on the leg side before Kohli defends the remaining three balls to end the first over of the day.



Lungi Ngidi to bowl the second over. Pandya resorts to his tactics of walking across and getting outside the line of the off-stump. He defends the first five balls before taking a single from the last ball.



In Ngidi's next over, Kohli gets a thick outside edge which goes past the slips for a four to take his score to 90.



But the next ball is hit right off the middle, through the covers for another boundary as Kohli closes in on his century.



Ngidi then gets the edge but it falls short of the fielder at slip before he punches the last ball down the ground for three runs to take his score to 97.

Vernon Philander opes the bowling for South Africa on Day 3 and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is right up at the stumps.He starts with a wide one down the leg side which Hardik Pandya can't glance but even the wicketkeeper is beaten for four byes.Pandya takes a single from the third ball on the leg side before Kohli defends the remaining three balls to end the first over of the day.Lungi Ngidi to bowl the second over. Pandya resorts to his tactics of walking across and getting outside the line of the off-stump. He defends the first five balls before taking a single from the last ball.In Ngidi's next over, Kohli gets a thick outside edge which goes past the slips for a four to take his score to 90.But the next ball is hit right off the middle, through the covers for another boundary as Kohli closes in on his century.Ngidi then gets the edge but it falls short of the fielder at slip before he punches the last ball down the ground for three runs to take his score to 97.