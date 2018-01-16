2nd Test: India need 287 to win after SA bowled out for 258

Write a comment

January 16, 2018

19:38 India need 287 to win after SA bowled out for 258:



SA 258-all out (91.3 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged four as India bowled out for South Africa for 258 in their second innings.



AB de Villiers was instrumental in helping South Africa reach a healthy total in the second innings amidst some testing bowling by the Indian pacers.



He stroked 80 from 121 balls, adding 141 runs in a crucial third-wicket stand with Dean Elgar, who overcame a shaky start to score 61.



Faf du Plessis battled hard for 48 from 141 balls, but his partnership of 46 with Vernon Philander (46) proved to be crucial.



The pitch is still uneven with some balls shooting up for length and India will need to bat out of their skin to clinch victory on Day four and five.

19:31 South Africa 258 all out; India need 287 for win:



SA 258-all out (91.3 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



South Africa are bowled out for 258 in their second innings, setting India a stiff target of 287 to win the Test match and level the series 1-1.



Morkel was looking to chance his arm as he hit Bumrah back over his head for a four.



Debutant Ngidi tries to repeat the dose but he ends up holing out to Murali Vijay at long-on to perish for one.



India need 287 to win the second Test match.

19:23 Du Plessis out for 48, SA 9 down:



SA 251-9 (90 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Bumrah strikes in the very next over with the key wicket of du Plessis. The South Africa captain, who battled hard for his 48 from 141 balls, is deceived by the slower ball as he chips one straight back to the bowler, who does well to take a sharp catch to his right.



South Africa's last pair, Morkel and Lungi Ngidi are out in the middle.



India bring back Ashwin to replace Shami from the other end, despite the fast bowler having taken a wicket in his previous over.



Morkel gets the second ball fine on the leg side for two runs and then punches the last ball through midwicket for a four to take South Africa past the 250-run mark.

19:14 Shami picks 4th wkt; SA 8 down:



SA 245-8 (88 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Du Plessis, on 46, is dropped by Bumrah after a full toss is hit straight back to the bowler who barely has time to react.



He pulls the next ball for a single before Rabada sees off the rest of the over.



Shami makes the breakthrough with the wicket of Rabada, who is caught at second slip for four. Once again, Shami gets some extra bounce and movement as Rabada gets the outside edge to be caught by Kohli.



South Africa are 245 for eight, for an overall lead of 273 runs, with two wickets in hand. Captain du Plessis (48) holds the key, if he can stitch together a couple of partnerships with the last two batsmen then South African can take the lead past the 300-run mark.



Shami tries a bouncer at Morne Morkel who ducks under it and then sees off the rest of the over.

19:06 Captain du Plessis builds India's lead:



SA 243-7 (86 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Ashwin starts off with the ball after the tea break. He makes a tidy start, sending down a maiden over to left-hander Rabada.



Mohammed Shami from the other end. Du Plessis chops the third ball down to deep point for a single before Rabada slaps the last ball straight down the ground for a four.



Just one over for Ashwin before Bumrah takes over. The second ball is short as du Plessis pulls it for a boundary through midwicket and then takes a single to take his score into the 40s.



South Africa continue make progress as they reach 243 for seven in 86 overs, stretching their lead to 271 runs.

18:31 Bowlers keep India in the hunt; SA 230-7 at tea:



SA 230-7 (82 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Captain Faf du Plessis battled hard for his unbeaten innings of 37 to guide South Africa to 230 for seven in 82 overs at tea on Day 4.



South Africa swelled their overall lead to 258 runs with four sessions still left in the match.



It was a rather lacklustre session of Test cricket. South Africa seem to have shut shop after the lunch break, while India were content to keep things tight.



The over rate was around 12, while the scoring rate was just over two in the second session for the loss of two wickets.



Ishant kept India in the hunt with the wickets of Philander and Keshav Maharaj in successive overs in the post-lunch session.



Philander was instrumental in building South Africa's lead, with a handy knock of 26, having added 46 runs for the sixth wicket with du Plessis.



South Africa's primary aim after the tea interval will be to take their lead past the 300-run mark, while India are aiming to bundle out the Proteas as early as possible.

18:22 Ishant's double strike lifts India:



SA 226-7 (80 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Ashwin comes back into the attack with left-hander Kagiso Rabada out in the middle.



Du Plessis edges the second ball for two runs past the slips before he is beaten off the fifth ball and then keeps strike with one from the last ball.



Du Plessis takes a single from the third ball off Ishant on the off-side before Rabada defends the rest of the over.



A rare boundary for South Africa as du Plessis smashes a wide delivery from Pandya through the covers for a four to take his score into the 30s.



Ashwin comes back and gets one to spin big, beating Rabada easily but it goes through the wicketkeeper too for two byes.



South Africa are 225 for seven in 80 overs, with an overall lead of 253 runs.



India are not taking the second new ball as Pandya continues as the Indians are way of the new ball going for runs. They don't want to let South Africa off the hook, a couple of wickets here could turn things in their favour.

18:00 Ishant's double strike lifts India:



SA 215-7 (76 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Pandya has a huge appeal for caught behind turned down against du Plessis as he slashes at a wide short ball.



The Indians all go up but the umpire is unmoved and there is no review this time around.



Keshav Maharaj looks to get along with things as he paddle sweeps Ishant behind square on the leg side for a four.



However, Ishant gets revenge a few balls later as the extra bounce beats Maharaj, taking the edge through to wicketkeeper Parthiv.



South Africa are 215 for seven in 76 overs, with an overall lead of 243 runs.

17:47 Philander falls for 26, SA 6 down:



SA 211-6 (74 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



India have not allowed South Africa to break free as they have kept the scoring rate under control.



But du Plessis and Philander have gradually build the total, inch by inch, with ones and twos.



The two have put on 43 runs so far from 134 balls for the sixth wicket to take the total to 206 for five in 70 overs, with an overall lead of 234 runs.



After a few quiet overs, India finally make the breakthrough with the wicket of Philander. The slower bouncer does the trick as the right-hander lobs the pull shot on the leg side to be caught for 26, after putting on 46 runs for the sixth wicket with Faf.



India still in with a shout as they have not let South Africa get away in the post-lunch session, keeping things tight.



Faf du Plessis will hold the key yet again, his half-century in the first innings proved crucial when he added crucial runs with the lower order.



South Africa are 211 for six in 74 overs, with an overall lead of 239 runs.

17:18 Du Plessis, Philander take SA past 200:



SA 202-5 (67 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



A desperate India take the review after Pandya hits du Plessis on the pads. The bowler himself was unsure but Kohli standing next to him at silly mid-off after a brief discussion decides to take the review.



But the impact is too high on the pads and the ball is going on to clip the top of the stumps which means the decision stays with the umpire's call and India also end up saving their review.



Du Plessis drives the last ball straight to mid-off and takes a risky single but he makes it safely and anyways the fielder didn't hit the stumps.



That takes South Africa's total to 200 for five in 65 overs, to stretch their overall lead to 228 runs.



Ishant beats du Plessis with a beauty as the ball moves away enough to past the edge before the Proteas captain defends the rest of the over.



In the next over, Philander looks to drive Pandya but the ball stays low and comes in to take the inside edge but falls well short of wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel.



Philander looks to pull a short ball and doesn't connect properly but the ball falls safely behind square to fetch him a single.



Du Plessis clips the last ball of his pads for one to retain strike.

16:51 Du Plessis, Philander stretch South Africa's lead:



SA 198-5 (64 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Ashwin overpitches as Philander drives the half-volley in the gap through the covers for a four.



He then hits one back but Ashwin does well to stop it on his follow through before Philander takes a single off the fifth ball.



Bumrah has another shout for leg before wicket turned down against Philander before the right-hander punches the next ball through the covers for two runs.



Another quiet over from Ashwin, who has struggled to make an impression on Day 4 as he gives away three singles in his next over.



Bumrah bowls a good yorker as du Plessis digs it out before the Indians appeal for LBW which is turned down. The Indians take the DRS but to their horror it has come off the middle of the bat and didn't even touch the bat as they lose their review.



Bumrah goes for another yorker but this time he slips it down the leg side as Philander nudges it fine for a four.



India need to make a breakthrough soon else South Africa will run away with a handy lead.



Hardik Pandya comes into the attack for the first time in South Africa's second innings, to bowl the 63rd over.



Du Plessis has again looked to just stay at the wicket and bat with patience and he taps the third ball on the off-side for a single.



Change from the other end as Ashwin makes way for Bumrah. Nothing much happening in the game at the moment except that South Africa are slowly inching towards safety, while building their total and the lead.



South Africa are 198 for five in 64 overs, with an overall lead of 226 runs.

16:23 Du Plessis, Philander build SA's lead:



SA 180-5 (58 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



The highest run chase at Centurion is 251 for eight by England against South Africa in 2000. And most certainly, India won't want much more than 250 to chase on this pitch offering uneven bounce to the pacers.



Bumrah to start off with the ball for India after the lunch interval. Philander taps the second ball and runs across for a quick single.



Du Plessis also picks up a single before Philander awkwardly defends one which rises steeply and manages to keep it down.



Ashwin to bowl from the other end as India will need to keep a check on the scoring along with going for wickets.



South Africa easily pick four singles off the spinner's 23rd over, who has gone wicketless so far.



Bumrah bowls a full delivery which shapes in sharply and hits Philander on the pads but the leg before appeal is turned down with the ball looking to go down the leg side.



South Africa are 180 for five in 58 overs with an overall lead of 208 runs.

15:38 Shami's triple strike boosts India; SA 173-5 at lunch:



SA 173-5 (55 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Pacer Mohammed Shami claimed three quick wickets to reduce South Africa to 173 for five in 55 overs, with an overall lead of 201 runs, at the lunch break on Day 4.



Captain Faf du Plessis was unbeaten on 12, while Vernon Philander was not out on three at the break.



Overall, South Africa scored 83 runs in 26 overs in the morning session, while losing three wickets in the process.



AB de Villiers built South Africa's lead with a brisk 80, laced with 10 fours in his 121-ball knock. He added 141 runs in a crucial third-wicket stand with Dean Elgar, who overcame a shaky start to score 61.



Shami brought India back into the contest with the wickets of de Villiers, Elgar and Quinton de Kock (12).



With the pitch still doing tricks and run scoring not proving to be easy, India would be looking to bowl out South Africa cheaply after the lunch break and keep the target within reach.



If South Africa manage to score another 75-100 runs then they would make it very difficult for India to chase a target of around 275-300 on a Day 4 and Day 5 pitch.

15:31 Shami's triple strike keeps India in the hunt:



SA 173-5 (55 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Shami gets the ball to reverse in sharply as du Plessis is beate and struck on the pads but the LBW appeal is turned down.



The match is evenly poised as South Africa reach 167 for five in 50 overs, for an overall lead of 195 runs.



Du Plessis using the sweep to counter Ashwin as he hits it to deep square leg for a single. Philander tries to cut but the ball comes in sharply and also bounces before he turns the next on the leg side for one.



Philander steals a quick single off Shami on the leg side before du Plessis clips the next ball behind for two runs as Pandya does well to dive full length and stop the boundary.



With around 10 minutes to go for lunch, India will looking to pick up another wicket and go into the break with a slight upperhand.



Bumrah comes back as du Plessis is content to defend with caution with lunch round the corner. Ashwin bowls the final over of the session as du Plessis continues to defend.



South Africa go into the lunch interval on 173 for five in 55 overs, for an overall lead of 201 runs.

15:04 Shami's triple strike lifts India on Day 4:



SA 164-5 (48 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Du Plessis gets a lifeline as KL Rahul fails to hold on to a very difficult chance at leg slip. That came off the inside edge as du Plessis tries to flick but the inside edge went too quickly for Rahul standing close.



Shami bowls a wonderful over and is unlucky three balls in a row. Left-hander Quinton de Kock throws his bat at a wide one but it flies past the lone slip fielder for a four.



The left-hander looks to clip the next ball through the leg side and this time the edge goes in the gap between wicketkeeper and the first slip fielder for a four.



No stopping de Kock from flashing at wide ones as he has another go but again gets the edge which goes past the second slip for the third four in a row.



Shami is finally rewarded for his persistence. This time the edge goes straight to wicketkeeper Parthiv, who pouches it easily to his left.



De Kock walks back for 12 as Shami picks up his third wicket of the morning to bring India back in the contest.



South Africa are 164 for five in 48 overs for an overall lead of 192 runs.

14:51 Shami's double strike lifts India:



SA 151-4 (45.5 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Ashwin gets one to kick off the rough and turn enough to beat the defensive prod of Elgar. There was a puff of dust as the ball landed on the pitch. The last ball of the over is a full toss but Elgar is so intent on defending that he fails to get proper timing on it and is unable to beat the fielder at short cover.



Shami picks another wicket to bring India back into the contest. Elgar goes for the pull shot but fails to get hold of it as KL Rahul takes a simple catch on the leg side despite an initial fumble.



Elgar, who was dropped by Parthiv Patel and struggled for major part of his innings, returns with an useful innings of 61 from 121 balls.

14:44 De Villiers out for 80, SA lose 3rd wicket:



SA 150-3 (43 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Elgar looks to attack Ashwin but mishits it straight down the ground and gets a four in the process.



Mohammed Shami comes into the attack as India look for a breakthrough. The first ball is short as de Villiers runs it past the slips for a four, hitting it much fine and beating the fielder at deep point.



He takes a single before Elgar turns Shami on the leg side for another boundary.



Three singles off Ashwin's next over before Elgar is beaten off the next ball as the wicket continues to elude India.



Shami makes the breakthrough with the wicket of de Villiers who is caught behind for 80. That ball kicked off alarmingly off length as de Villiers gets it on the gloves in his attempt to run it down to thirdman.



De Villiers put South Africa in control with his positive knock, while adding 141 runs for the third wicket with Elgar.



Faf du Plessis shows his intent as he sweeps Ravichandran Ashwin and even though it doesn't connect off the middle, it goes for a boundary fine on the leg side.



A single to the South African captain brings up South Africa's 150, in the 43rd over.

14:17 De Villiers, Elgar hit 50s to stretch SA's lead:



SA 128-2 (38 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



De Villiers strokes a short wide delivery from Ishant through the off-side for a couple to raise the 100-run stand for the third wicket from 168 balls.



In the next over, Elgar gets an edge off Bumrah but it falls short of the slips and goes through for a four.



Two balls later, he clips the pacer off his pads for two runs to keep the scoreboard moving.



Ishant beats de Villiers with a full delivery which moves away enough to beat the edge. The next ball is short and wide and this time de Villiers hammers it square on the off-side for a four.



Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack with India also worried with the flow of runs.



The field is spread around as Elgar takes a single to long-on before de Villiers hits the fourth ball through the off-side for two runs. He sweeps the last ball square on the leg side for a four as South Africa's lead continues to grow.



Ishant has been disappointing in the second innings, he has bowled quite a few loose deliveries.



He overpitches and gives some width as Elgar drills it through the covers for a four to bring up his fifty, from 116 balls.



Both batsmen have registered half-centuries as South Africa take their score to 128 for two in 38 overs, stretching their lead to 156 runs.

13:52



SA 102-2 (33 ovs) & 335 vs India 307 | Scorecard



Ishant Sharma opens the bowling for India on Day 4. AB de Villiers offers no shot to the first four balls before he gets a single off the fifth ball and Dean Elgar defends the last ball of the over.



Jasprit Bumrah from the other end. The pacer overpitches as de Villiers drives it through the covers for a four and then takes a single and Elgar takes one on the off-side.



In the next over, Ishant has a close shout for leg before wicket turned down against AB. He was looking it hit it across the line on the leg side and missed but the impact was just around the leg stump and India rightly decide not take the DRS.



De Villiers cuts a short ball from Bumrah to the fielder in the deep on the off-side for a single to bring up South Africa's 100, in the 33rd over.



AB is completely beaten by one from Bumrah which doesn't get up at all and scoots along the ground to wicketkeeper Parthiv. Thankfully, it was not on the stumps or else he would have found it difficult to keep it out.

