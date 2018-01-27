3rd Test: Elgar, Amla take strike as play commences on Day 4

Write a comment

January 27, 2018

14:38 SA need 224 runs to win:



SA 30-1 (10 ovs) 194 vs India 247 & 187 | Scorecard



Shami continues and off the second ball of the over Amla just cuts it effortlessly to backward point for a boundary.

Shami then raps Amla on the pads, big shout but umpire not interested.

Shami then bowls short and wide and Amla punches it through square cover for a boundary. That is the 2nd boundary in the over.

Amla plays out two dot balls. Good over for the hosts.

Play starts on Day 4 after wet outfield delayed the start.

Elgar takes strike and Bumrah starts with a short ball and the ball goes over the batsman and behind the keeper for 5 WIDES.

He follows that with a short ball that raps Elgar on the gloves. No more runs in the over.

14:10 Outfield still wet:



Start of play on Day 4 of the third Test between South Africa and India has been delayed due to overnight rain.

After conducting an inspection, officials have announced that play will start at 1100 local time (1430 IST).

The pitch is slightly damp but is due to dry out as the sun will come out.

Earlier, it was reported that play would resume as per schedule on Day 4 despite the controversy-filled third day when play was stopped early because of a dangerous pitch at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday.

"The match referee has had a word with both team managements and the play is scheduled to start on time on Day 4," the BCCI spokeperson said.

A dangerous pitch brought play to a close 20 minutes early on the third day between South Africa and India with the home side chasing an unlikely target of 241.

The Wanderers wicket had seen balls lifting sharply off a good length all day. Umpires Ian Gould and Aleem Dar, after at least four discussions on whether to take the players off the field, finally took the decision when South Africa opener Dean Elgar was struck on the helmet by a short ball from seamer Jasprit Bumrah.



The home side were 17 for one at the close, with Elgar 11 not out and Hashim Amla at the other end on 2, still needing 224 for victory in their second innings.



India had earlier showed admirable bravery in posting 247 in their second innings, with their final four wickets adding what could be a vital 99 runs as they took the attack to the bowling.



