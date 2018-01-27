3rd Test: Elgar, Amla take strike as play commences on Day 4

14:38 SA need 224 runs to win:
SA 30-1 (10 ovs) 194 vs India 247 & 187 | Scorecard
Shami continues and off the second ball of the over Amla just cuts it effortlessly to backward point for a boundary.
Shami then raps Amla on the pads, big shout but umpire not interested.
Shami then bowls short and wide and Amla punches it through square cover for a boundary. That is the 2nd boundary in the over.
Amla plays out two dot balls. Good over for the hosts.
Play starts on Day 4 after wet outfield delayed the start.
Elgar takes strike and Bumrah starts with a short ball and the ball goes over the batsman and behind the keeper for 5 WIDES.
He follows that with a short ball that raps Elgar on the gloves. No more runs in the over.
14:10 Outfield still wet:
Start of play on Day 4 of the third Test between South Africa and India has been delayed due to overnight rain.
After conducting an inspection, officials have announced that play will start at 1100 local time (1430 IST).
The pitch is slightly damp but is due to dry out as the sun will come out.
Earlier, it was reported that play would resume as per schedule on Day 4 despite the controversy-filled third day when play was stopped early because of a dangerous pitch at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday.
"The match referee has had a word with both team managements and the play is scheduled to start on time on Day 4," the BCCI spokeperson said.
A dangerous pitch brought play to a close 20 minutes early on the third day between South Africa and India with the home side chasing an unlikely target of 241.
09:46 3rd Test: Play to start on time on Day 4:
The Wanderers wicket had seen balls lifting sharply off a good length all day. Umpires Ian Gould and Aleem Dar, after at least four discussions on whether to take the players off the field, finally took the decision when South Africa opener Dean Elgar was struck on the helmet by a short ball from seamer Jasprit Bumrah.
The home side were 17 for one at the close, with Elgar 11 not out and Hashim Amla at the other end on 2, still needing 224 for victory in their second innings.
India had earlier showed admirable bravery in posting 247 in their second innings, with their final four wickets adding what could be a vital 99 runs as they took the attack to the bowling.
Ajinkya Rahane (48), not picked for the first two Tests of the series, played some sublime shots in difficult conditions.
09:42 LIVE: Ashwin, Stokes, Gayle among marquee players at IPL Auction:
Welcome to the coverage of the players' auction for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, to be held in Bengaluru, on Saturday.
Troubled England all-rounder Ben Stokes and India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are among the 16 marquee players for the IPL auction.
Australian speedster Mitchell Starc and England captain Joe Root are also among the top foreigners who will be under the hammer in the auction.
While more than 1000 players had registered for the auctions, the BCCI has pruned the list to 578 players.
The players have been bracketed into eight distinct slabs as per their profiles.
The slabs for internationals (Indian and foreign) are Rs 2 crore, Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively while uncapped players are base-priced at Rs 40, 30 and 20 lakh respectively.
Among the 16 marquee players bracketed into M1 and M2 categories, current India players Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane are in the top marquee list along with Stokes, who is again expected to trigger a bidding war.
Currently the world's premier fast bowler Mitchell Starc and T20 match-winner Chris Gayle are also in the M1 category.
Some of the veteran internationals in the second tier of the marquee list (M2) are Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh.
With 13 Indian players in the Rs 2 crore bracket, after a long time franchises will get to choose from current India players.
Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik are in the top wishlist of the franchises along with Afghan sensation Rashid Khan Arman.
South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is in the Rs 1.5 crore bracket while Brandon McCullum and Faf du Plessis are priced at Rs 2 crore, with Australian dasher Chris Lynn also in the same bracket.
As per the list provided, 36 players are in all in Rs 2 crore bracket while 32 have priced themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore zone.
There are 31 in the Rs 1 crore category followed by 23 in the Rs 75 lakh and a whopping 122 in the Rs 50 lakh base price bracket respectively.
There are 62 capped Indian players in the auction while the number of uncapped local players is 288.
Compared to Indians, the number of capped foreign internationals is 92 while 36 uncapped overseas talent have thrown their hat in the ring.
Some of the famous uncapped names, who are expected to fetch big names include Krunal Pandya along with Under-19 players Prithvi Shaw and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.