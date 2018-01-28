LIVE IPL Auction: Johnson sold to KKR for 1 crore, Steyn UNSOLD again

Write a comment

January 28, 2018

15:12 Johnson sold to KKR for 1 crore, Steyn UNSOLD again: Mumbai Ranji player Siddhesh Lad sold at his base price of Rs. 20 lakh to Mumbai Indians.



Rajasthan Royals snap up wicketkeeper batsman Prashant Chopra for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh but another wicketkeeper Nikhil Naik goes UNSOLD.



Mumbai Ranji captain Aditya Tare is also bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh.



Uncapped spinner Sai Kishore Ravi Srinivaasan with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh goes UNSOLD



Australia left-hander Shaun Marsh also goes UNSOLD again



New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson with a base price of Rs. 2 crore remains UNSOLD



South Africa pacer Dale Steyn with a base price of Rs. 1 crore also stays UNSOLD



All-rounder Bipul Sharma is sold for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh to Sunrisers Hyderabad.



Fast bowler Sayan Ghosh is also sold for his opening bid of Rs. 20 lakh to Delhi Daredevils, while S Midhun is sold to Rajasthan Royals for the same amount.



Mayanak Markande is sold to Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh.



Former India fast bowler Varun Aaron with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh goes UNSOLD



Australia fast bowler Ben Laughlin is sold for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh to Rajasthan Royals.



Mumbai Indians buy Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh.







14:57 Johnson sold to KKR for Rs. 1 crore: Wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh comes up.



He is bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs. 1.4 crore.



Another wicketkeeper up next in Parthiv Patel for a base price of Rs. 1 crore. He is bought by RCB for Rs. 1.7 crore.



Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson is bought by KKR for his base price of Rs. 1 crore.



RCB make a smart buy in Kiwi veteran fast bowler Tim Southee for Rs. 1 crore.



But there are no bids for NZ spinner Ish Sodhi, who remains UNSOLD

14:51 Gayle goes UNSOLD again; CSK buy Vijay for 2 crore: We are back with the second round of the accelerated process in the IPL Auction.



We will take the unsold players from the Marquee List.



The first name up for grabs is Chris Gayle, who was left unsold on Day 1, but yet again there are no bids for him.



Gayle goes UNSOLD yet again and so does Martin Guptill.



But India Test opener Murali Vijay is bought by Chennai Super Kings for his base price of Rs. 2 crore.



They also successfully buy England wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings for his base price of Rs. 1 crore.

14:08 Unadkat, Gowtham, Tye shine on Day 2: We will back after the lunch break at 230pm IST.



Jaydev Unadkat was the highlight of the second day with a massive bid of Rs. 11.5 crore, the highest Indian in this year's Auction.



Sandeep Lamichhane created history when he became the first cricketer from Nepal to land an IPL contract when he was picked by Delhi Daredevils. The 17-year-old, the only Nepal player in the IPL auction, was sold at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.



Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye was snapped up by Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 7.2 crore.



Rajasthan Royals also clinched Karnataka off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham for Rs 6.2 crore.



13:39 Batsman Sharad Lumba is sold to Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh.



All-rounder Kanishk Seth is also sold at his base price of Rs. 20 lakh to CSK, who also bag Delhi all-rounder Dhruv Shorey for the same price.



West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams unsold and so is England fast bowler Mark Wood.



After a few players going unsold, all-rounder Anirudha Joshi is sold to RCB for Rs. 20 lakh.



All-rounder MS Midhun is sold for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh to Rajasthan Royals.



19-year-old all-rounder Utkarsh Singh with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh remains UNSOLD. He is the last player who comes up for sale.



13:21 Sandeep Lamichhane creates history for Nepal: Spinner Sandeep Lamichhane makes history for his country as he is bought for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh by Delhi Daredevils.



He will be the first player from Nepal to playing in the IPL.



Meanwhile, South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh stays UNSOLD



Meanwhile CSK buy Lungi Ngidi for Rs. 50 lakh, his starting price.

13:15 Sandeep Lamichhane creates history for Nepal: Delhi batsman Unmukt Chand with a base of Rs. 20 lakh goes UNSOLD



Fast bowler Deepak Chahar with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh gets the opening bid from CSK before Punjab and then Delhi jump into the fray.



South Africa's Cameron Delport is bought for his base price of Rs. 30 lakh by KKR.



All-rounder Tajinder Dhillon with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh is sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 55 lakh.



Karnataka leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal is sold for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh to Rajasthan Royals.



Akshdeep Nath with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh gets some fierce bidding before he is bought for Rs. 1 crore by Kings XI Punjab.



Wicketkeeper Sreevats Goswami with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh gets the opening bid from Sunrisers before RCB also make a strong case for him.



And eventually Goswami is bought by Sunrisers for Rs. 1 crore.



Fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis from Australia with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh triggers a bidding war between Punjab and Rajasthan taking his price to Rs. 1 crore mark.



He is finally sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 1.4 crore.



Fast bowler KM Asif is up for sale next with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh and he goes to CSK for Rs. 40 lakh.



India U-19 fast bowler Ishant Porel with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh goes UNSOLD



Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane makes history for his country as he is bought for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh. He is the first player from Nepal to take part in the IPL.

12:47 Kings XI Punjab buy Tye for Rs. 7.2 crore: Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye, who did well for Gujarat Lions last season, starts with a base price of Rs. 1 crore.



Punjab and KKR start off strongly with quick bids as the bid reaches the 2 crore mark.



CSK jump into the fray as the price keeps going up beyond the Rs. 5 crore mark.



And eventually Punjab bag the player at a massive Rs. 7.2 crore.

12:44 Kings XI Punjab buy Sran for Rs. 2.2 crore: Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh goes UNSOLD



New Zealand's Luke Ronchi with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh goes UNSOLD



Former India fast bowler Varun Aaron with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh finds no takers and goes UNSOLD



Australia pacer Jason Behrendroff with a base price of Rs. 1 crore gets the opening bids from Mumbai and Punjab before KKR come into the picture.



Mumbai eventually bag the player for Rs. 1.5 crore.



England pacer Tymal Mills who was bought last year for a massive Rs. 12 crore is starting with a base price of Rs. 1 crore. But this year he gets no bids and goes UNSOLD



Former India pacer Barinder Sran with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh is sold for Rs. 2.20 crore to Kings XI Punjab.







12:30 CSK buy Santner for Rs. 50 lakh: England fast bowler Chris Jordan is bought for his base price of Rs. 1 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad.



West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh goes UNSOLD



New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner is sold for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh to CSK. That's a pretty good price for a very good spinner.

12:27 Duminy sold to Mumbai for Rs. 1 crore: Afghanistan spin bowler Zahir Khan Pakteen with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 60 lakh.



South Africa opener Aiden Markram with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh goes UNSOLD



Australia's Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright and John Hastings also find no takers.



South Africa's veteran player JP Duminy is bought for his base price of Rs. 1 crore by Mumbai Indians.



12:22 The accelerated process starts in the IPL Auction as only the players requested by the franchises will be presented and that will be a total of 104 players.



The first player presented after the mini-break is West Indies wicketkeeper Johnson Charles with a starting price of Rs. 75 lakh but he ges UNSOLD



Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh also goes UNSOLD and so does Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies.



No takers for the Indian wicketkeepers either as CM Gautam and Kedar Devdhar also find no takers.



But CSK buy N Jagadeesan for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh.



Former India spinner Narendra Hirwani's son Mihir goes UNSOLD and so does Mayank Markande.



12:01 Pacer Sangwan sold to Mumbai for Rs. 1.5 crore: Next coming up is the set of uncapped fast bowlers.



Former India pacer Ishwar Pandey is the first name out with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh goes UNSOLD and so does Bengal pacer Sayan Ghosh.



Delhi T20 captain Pradeep Sangwan with a base price of Rs. 30 lakh makes a good start with Delhi and Punjab going strong.



Mumbai again make a late entry pushing the price up further beyond the 1 crore mark.



And finally no stopping Mumbai as they buy the pace bowler for Rs. 1.5 crore.



Anureet Singh is the next player up for sale at Rs. 30 lakh and he is sold to Rajasthan Royals at the same price.



Fast bowler Nathu Singh starts with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh but he also goes UNSOLD



11:52 U-19 pacer Mavi sold to KKR for Rs. 3 crore: Next we will have the list of uncapped all-rounders.



Ankit Sharma is sold at his base price of Rs. 20 lakh to Rajasthan Royals.



Under-19 fast bowler Shivam Mavi with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh sees his price go up 10 times in the matter of a few minutes to a whopping Rs. 2 crore.



Mumbai also enter the fray but KKR manage to hold on and get the young pacer at a huge Rs. 3 crore.



His Under-19 team mate Abhishek Sharma is sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs. 55 lakh.



Veteran Bipul Sharma with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh goes UNSOLD and so does Swapnil Singh.

11:42 Afghanistan's Zadran sold to Punjab for Rs. 4 crore: The next set coming up is of uncapped batsmen and the first name out is Anmolpreet Singh with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh.



Apoorv Wankhede is bought by KKR for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh, who also snap up Rinku Singh for Rs. 80 lakh



The teams are making up their numbers as Sachin Baby is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for his starting price of Rs. 20 lakh.



India Under-19 player Manjot Kalra is also sold for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh to Delhi Daredevils.

11:35 Afghanistan's Zadran sold to Punjab for Rs. 4 crore: 17-year-old Afghanistan mystery spinner Mujeeb Zadran with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh gets strong bids from Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils as the bid swells past the Rs. 3 crore mark in no time.



And finally, Punjab snap him up for a massive Rs. 4 crore.



Incidentally Zadran, who debuted against Ireland in December, is the first 21st-century born male player to feature in international cricket.



But Australia's veteran spinner Nathan Lyon with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore gets no bid and remains UNSOLD



Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh goes UNSOLD



11:32 Afghanistan's Zadran sold to Punjab for Rs. 4 crore: 17-year-old Afghanistan mystery spinner Mujeeb Zadran with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh gets strong bids from Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils as the bid swells past the Rs. 3 crore mark in no time.



And finally, Punjab snap him up for a massive Rs. 4 crore.



Incidentally Zadran, who debuted against Ireland in December, is the first 21st-century born male player to feature in international cricket.



But Australia's veteran spinner Nathan Lyon with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore gets no bid and remains UNSOLD





11:15 Unadkat sold to Rajasthan for Rs. 11.5 crore: The experienced pacer Jaydev Unadkat has a good day as starting from a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore he is bought by Rajasthan Royals for a massive Rs. 11.5 crore.



Unadkat gets the second highest amount in this year's auction after Ben Stokes, who is still top with 12.5 crore, both of whom have been bought by Rajasthan Royals.



Initially, Punjab and Chennai went all out for him, raising the price as high as 11 crore before Rajasthan stole the show at the last moment with that high bid as both CSK and Punjab backed out.



Australia fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile is bought by RCB for 2.2 crore.

11:12 Unadkat sold to Royals for 11.5 crore; Steyn UNSOLD: India fast bowler Shardul Thakur with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh is sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 2.6 crore.



South Africa's premier pace bowler Dale Steyn with a base price of Rs. 1 crore goes UNSOLD

10:58 RCB buy pacer Siraj for Rs. 2.6 crore: Former India fast bowler R Vinay Kumar is sold at his base price of Rs. 1 crore to KKR.



Mohammed Siraj with the same base price is bought by RCB for Rs. 2.6 crore.





10:51 Sunrisers buy Sandeep for Rs. 3 crore: Punjab's young fast bowler Sandeep Sharma up for grabs next with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh.



He has done well in the last few seasons on the IPL and no wonder Punjab and KKR are going strongly after him as the price soon touches the Rs. 2 crore mark.



In the end, Sunrisers buy the young pacer for Rs. 3 crore

10:46 Punjab retain Mohit for Rs. 2.4 crore: The set of capped fast bowlers will be drawn next.



Veteran pacer Dhawal Kulkarni with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh is the first name drawn among the fast bowlers.



KKR open the bidding before RCB come in and snap up the player at Rs. 75 lakh.



But Rajasthan use the RTM to retain Dhawan Kulkarni for Rs. 75 lakh.



Former India fast bowler Mohit Sharma with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore and he is sold to CSK for 2.4 crore.



And this time Punjab use the RTM to retain Mohit for Rs. 2.4 crore





10:39 Afghanistan's Nabi sold to Sunrisers for Rs. 1 crore: Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh gets good opening bids from Sunrisers and KKR before his price doubles to Rs. 1 crore.



And it his old franchise Sunrisers, who nab Nabi for Rs. 1 crore.



All-rounder Rishi Dhawan with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh goes UNSOLD



10:36 Mumbai buy Ben Cutting for Rs. 2.2 crore: Off-spinner Jayant Yadav is sold to Delhi Daredevils for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh



Punjab batsman Gurkeerat Singh with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh is sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs. 75 lakh.



Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson with a base price of Rs. 2 crore goes UNSOLD



Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore also goes UNSOLD



His compatriot Ben Cutting with a base price of Rs. 1 crore gets strong interest from his old franchise Sunrisers and Punjab before Mumbai Indians come into the picture.



Sunrisers come back with a Rs. 2 crore bid before Mumbai buy the Australian for Rs. 2.2 crore

10:27 Delhi buy Dan Christian for Rs. 1.5 crore: Left-arm spinner Pawan Negi with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh is sold for double the price to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1 crore.



But RCB spoil their plans by using the RTM to retain Negi at Rs. 1 crore.



All-rounder Dan Christian with a base price of Rs. 1 crore is sold to Delhi for Rs. 1.5 crore





10:21 RCB buy Washington for Rs. 3.2 crore: Next up is the set of capped all-rounders with the first name out in Washington Sundar with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore.



RCB and Punjab start off the bidding before the latter backs out and Mumbai Indians enter the fray.



Just when it looked Washington was going for Rs. 2 crore Punjab jumped back as the price kept going up.



But it is RCB, who bag Washington for Rs. 3.2 crore

10:16 Tiwary sold to Punjab for Rs. 1 crore: Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh, with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh, was sold to RCB for Rs. 1.4 crore.



Australia's Travis Head remains UNSOLD, and so does Colin Ingram of South Africa.



Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh gets the opening bid from Kings XI Punjab and followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad.



But it is Punjab, who bag the player at Rs. 1 crore.

10:10 Morgan, Marsh, Hales remain UNSOLD: Former India batsman Saurabh Tiwary with as base price of Rs. 50 lakh got the opening bid from Mumbai Indians before Punjab made a late entry.



However, it is Mumbai who manage to buy Tiwary for Rs. 80 lakh.



England batsman Alex Hales with a base price of Rs. 1 crore goes UNSOLD



England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan also meets the same fate, maybe due to his high base price of Rs. 2 crore



Australia's Shaun Marsh with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore also remains UNSOLD



West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons with a base price also stays UNSOLD





10:03 Mumbai buy WI opener Lewis for Rs. 3.8 crore: We will next have the list of capped batsmen and the first name out is West Indian opener Evin Lewis with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore.



Mumbai start off the bidding before Sunrisers come into the picture doubling his cost to Rs. 3 crore in the matter of a couple of minutes.



Lewis is rated as a dangerous batsmen in the limited overs format and only last year had smashed a century against India in a T20 international.



A good bargain for Mumbai as they buy Lewis for Rs. 3.8 crore.





09:58 K Gowtham sold to Rajasthan for Rs. 6.2 crore: Another spinner Sai Kishore Ravi Srinivaasan, with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh goes UNSOLD



Tejas Baroka with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh also goes UNSOLD and Karnataka's left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith also meets the same fate.



Karnataka's Gowtham Krishnappa with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh gets the opening bid from RCB followed by KKR.



He had a good season in domestic cricket and no wonders quite a few franchises are interested.



RCB start off the bidding before backing out around the Rs. 40 lakh mark but KKR and Mumbai in the fray taking the bid past the Rs. 1 crore mark.



As KKR pull out at 1.2 crore, Rajasthan enter the fray and take it higher to Rs. 1.5 crore.



RCB re-enter the bidding race as the price continues to move upwards to Rs. 2 crore and doubles to Rs. 4 crore in no time and onto Rs. 6 crore.



Finally, Rajasthan hold on to bag the off-spinner at Rs. 6.2 crore.



Left-arm spinner Iqbal Abdullah with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh goes UNSOLD, while Shivil Kaushik with the same base price also meets the same fate.



Murugan Ashwin with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh gets the opening bid from Punjab before RCB jump into the picture.



RCB are desperate to bolster their squad with some spinners but have already failed thrice so far on Day 2.



RCB finally get their hands on a spinner as they snap up leggie Ashwin for Rs. 2.2 crore.



09:44 Delhi buy Nadeem for Rs. 3.2 crore: Karnataka's mystery spinner KC Carriappa is the next spinner up for grabs with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh but he goes UNSOLD.



Shahbaz Nadeem, with a base price of Rs. 40 lakh, gets the opening bid from Delhi Daredevils before Royal Challengers Bangalore join the fray.



Nadeem has done well for Delhi in the past and they are quite keen on bagging him but RCB also in the fight as the price crosses Rs. 1 crore mark.



Every Delhi bid is countered with another superb quick response from RCB as the price keeps jumping up and touches Rs. 2 crore in no time and on to Rs. 3 crore.



Finally, Delhi hang on to buy the player at Rs. 3.2 crore





09:38 Mumbai buy Rahul Chahar for Rs. 1.9 crore: Spinner Rahul Chahar is the first player up for sale on Day 2 with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh.



Mumbai Indians open the bidding before Rajasthan Royals jump into the action as the price keeps going up.



Mumbai take the bid as high as Rs. 75 lakh as Rajasthan take some time to think before raising it further to Rs. 80 lakh



Mumbai look desperate but Rajasthan not holding back as the bid touches the Rs. 1 crore mark and keeps going north.



Some fierce bidding for Chahar before Mumbai finally bag the spinner for Rs. 1.9 crore.

