One-off Test: India bowled out for 474 in first innings

June 15, 2018

11:43 India bowled out for 474 in first innings:



India 474-all out (104.5 ovs) vs Afghanistan | Scorecard

Openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan hit centuries as India posted a huge 474 in their first innings against Afghanistan, on Day 2 of the one-off Test in Bengaluru, on Friday.

Dhawan smashed a quickfire 107 from 96 balls, while Vijay hit 105 putting on 168 runs for the opening wicket.

KL Rahul stroked a fluent 54 before Afghanistan struck back with a few quick wickets late on the second day.

Hardik Pandya boosted India on Day 2 as he stroked 71 before Umesh Yadav stroked a quickfire 26 from 21 balls to take India past 450.

For Afghanistan, pacer Yamin Ahmadzai starred with the ball, picking up three for 51, while Wafadar and Rashid Khan claimed two wickets each.



Spinner Mujeeb comes into the attack from the other end. A single each to Umesh and Ishant before the former smashes one straight down the ground for a four.

In the next over, Rashid picks up the wicket of Ishant, who is given out leg before wicket.

And not surprising the Indian decides to take the review as he is given out leg before wicket trying to play the sweep shot.

But the decision stands as Ishant is struck in line and the ball is going on to hit middle stump.

India are bowled out for 474 in 104.5 in their first innings.



11:28 Umesh's attack boosts India:



India 466-9 (103 ovs) vs Afghanistan | Scorecard

Leg-spinner Rashid comes back as Ishant and Umesh gets off the mark with a single each.

In the next over, Wafadar drops short as Umesh pulls it over midwicket for a four before he makes room and slashes a short ball from the pacer over the covers to bring up India's 450.

Wafadar bowls a good bouncer which comes in as Umesh does well to fend it with his gloves before he heaves the next ball over midwicket for a six.

He drives the next ball down to long-on for one before Ishant edges the last ball to the right of a diving wicketkeeper for a four as 21 come from the over.

In the next over, Umesh slog sweeps Rashid over midwicket but just for a single. Ishant gets a good stride forward before he tries to sweep but misses and is hit on the pads.

The umpire is not interested as Afghanistan decide to take the review but to no avail as the impact is well outside the line of off-stump.

Umesh also gets a lifeline as he top edges the sweep. The fielder Rahmat Shah takes the catch but the momentum carries him over the ropes and he manages to lob the ball back and keep it down to just one despite not being able to take the catch.



11:19 Pandya and Jadeja perish; India 9 down:



India 440-9 (100 ovs) vs Afghanistan | Scorecard

Jadeja attempts to clear the straight field again as he gives Nabi the charge but this time he fails to get the distance and is caught just inside the ropes after scoring 20.

In the next over, Pandya gets a thick outside edge which goes past a diving wicketkeeper Zazai for a four.

He tries to ramp the short ball from Wafadar but this time he gets the gloves and is caught behind after a good innings of 71 from 94 balls, inclusive of 10 fours.

That ball came in sharply and Pandya was cramped for room and nicked his gloves.

No. 11 Umesh Yadav plays four dot balls in a row as India reach 440 for nine in 100 overs.



11:02 Pandya hits fifty to take India past 400:



India 434-7 (98 ovs) vs Afghanistan | Scorecard

Pandya sweeps Nabi powerfully square on the leg side for a four to bring up his half-century in style, from 83 balls.

A good innings from Pandya as he shown some great defence and not let Afghanistan continue the momentum from the evening session on Day 1 when they claimed a few quick wickets and were all over the Indians.

In the next over, Pandya goes after Wafadar, hitting the pacer to back to back fours before he gets five overthrows off the next ball as he looks for a quick single.

Three more singles as Wafadar concedes 16 runs in the 98th over.



10:46 Pandya takes India past 400:



India 407-7 (95 ovs) vs Afghanistan | Scorecard

Off-spinner Nabi comes into the attack, replacing Rashid, who was hit for three fours in his previous over by Pandya.

He makes a tidy start to his new spell, giving away just a single to Pandya off the last ball as the right-hander sweeps it for one.

Change of pacers from the other end as Wafadar comes in from the other end. He bowls a maiden over as Pandya continues to be watchful and waits for the loose deliveries to get the runs.

The run rate has taken a slight dip as Afghanistan's bowlers look to build some pressure.

Jadeja smashes a full delivery from Nabi straight back but hits Pandya's bat at the other end to be denied a boundary as he picks up just a single and Pandya also picks one off the last ball.

Pandya steers a wide delivery from Wafadar square on the off-side for two runs before he takes one.

In the next over, Pandya turns Nabi on the leg side for a single to bring up India's 400, in the 95th over.

Jadeja chips down the track and lofts the off-spinner down the ground for a six before he takes one.

India are 407 for seven in 95 overs, with Pandya on 45 and Jadeja on 14.



10:22 Pandya builds India's total on Day 2:



India 393-7 (90 ovs) vs Afghanistan | Scorecard

Pandya is playing a sensible innings, out of character, trying to stay as long as possible and carry India past 400.

Rashid gifts him a loose delivery, full and on the pads, as Pandya clips him through square leg for a four before he shows good defence to block the rest of the over.

After the dropped catch in the previous over, Jadeja adopts a watchful approach against pacer Ahmadzai as he plays out a maiden over.

Rashid bowls another poor delivery, short and wide, as Pandya cuts it behind point for another four.

Three balls later, he slaps a half volley straight down the ground for another four before playing a cracking cover drive off the last ball for the third boundary of the over.

Jadeja has had enough of the defending as he takes on the short ball from Ahmadzai and pulls it to fine leg for one.

Pandya stretches forward and plays another good cover drive but the fielder does well to restrict it to just a single.

After 90 overs, India have reached 393 for seven with Pandya on 39 and Jadeja on six.



10:05 Ashwin out for 18, India lose 7th wicket:



India 373-7 (86 ovs) vs Afghanistan | Scorecard

Afghanistan's ploy is surprising to say the least as they keep delaying the second new ball and India keep the scoreboard ticking with some easy ones and twos.

Rashid's extra bounce troubles Ashwin, who gets the edge but it flies past the first slip fielder for a couple of runs before he takes one on the leg side.

Pacer Ahmadzai makes the first breakthrough for Afghanistan with the old ball on Day 2 as Ashwin gets the edge and is caught behind for 18 with wicketkeeper Zazai taking a good low catch.

The fast bowler is unlucky not to get another wicket off the next ball. Ravindra Jadeja goes for the drive through the off-side but gets an edge which wicketkeeper Zazai drops and also concedes a boundary.



09:50 Pandya, Ashwin take India past 350:



India 357-6 (82 ovs) vs Afghanistan | Scorecard

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan starts off with the ball for Afghanistan on Day 2. Hardik Pandya turns the first ball on the leg side for a single before Ravichandran Ashwin taps the fifth ball on the off-side for one.

Pace from the other end as Yamin Ahmadzai comes back into the attack. Ashwin flicks the first ball uppishly but it falls short of the fielder at mid-on for a single.

Two balls later, Pandya clips the pacer through square leg for a four before he sees off the rest of the over.

India are 354 for six in 80 overs but Afghanistan decide against taking the new ball.

Rashid continues with the old ball as Ashwin and Pandya keep the scoreboard ticking with regular singles.

