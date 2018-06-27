1st T20I: Ireland elect to bowl; India leave out Rahul, Umesh

20:13 Ireland elect to bowl; India leave out Rahul, Umesh:
India have gone in with two specialist spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav with two frontline pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya expected to fill in as the fifth bowler.
KL Rahul finds no place in the Indian team despite a spectacular showing in the IPL as Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are the preferred openers, while Manish Pandey and Suresh Raina are picked in the middle order ahead of Dinesh Karthik.
Fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who impressed with the ball in IPL, also sits out of the match.Check out India's playing XI:
Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (w/k), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Ireland's playing XI:
Gary Wilson (captain), Paul Stirling, James Shannon, Andrew Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Stuart Poynter(w), Kevin O Brien, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase
20:08 Ireland win toss, elect to bowl vs India:
Ireland captain Gary Wilson has won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first T20 International.
"It is a good wicket, it is a very difficult ground to defend," says Wilson explaining his decision to put India into bat.
"I am completely fit now. I was 70 percent around a month ago but I am completely fit now," said Virat Kohli, giving details about his fitness status.
19:54 Chahal ready to bamboozle batsmen with his new weapon:
Young leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is ready to bamboozle the Irish batsmen with his variety. He revealed he has developed two variations of googly, which he believes is difficult to pick.
"I have two googlies -- one closer to the head and one more side-arm. So I try to mix it up. Batsmen have to look at the head position, so it is an advantage for me," Chahal said before India's opening T20 International against Ireland.
"For example, a left-arm spinner can have only two variations, but a leg spinner has at least four variations so the batsmen are always thinking about what he is going to face next," said Chahal.
"Wrist spinners are a recent trend, and it is not like without wrist spin you cannot win here. But I think conditions here (in Ireland and England) will help spinners. English spinners have picked up wickets in the ODI series against Australia, so that is encouraging for us. England have scored 400-plus tall scores against Australia, and not us," he added.
This is Chahal's first tour of the United Kingdom and he is desperate to make it count.
"Every tour is important for us, but for me especially this is an important one because I have come here for the first time, whether it is Ireland or England. Yesterday, I bowled in the nets in London and the weather was hot, almost same as in the sub-continent.
"I hope the weather stays the same and I am looking forward to more hot days like that. Whether I get to play in the first T20 or the second, I am going to enjoy my outing here," he added.
19:48 India aim to start off on a winning note:
Welcome to the coverage of the first T20 International between India and Ireland in Dublin, on Wednesday.
The Virat Kohli-led India would do well not to let the guard down when they take on a lowly but effervescent Ireland in the two-match T20 International series.
Since the tour of South Africa, this is the first time a full-strength Indian team will be seen in action.
Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were rested for the T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka in March. The former trio also missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru recently.
With Rahul in contention for a starting spot in the middle order, Manish Pandey, Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik will be left jostling for two spots.
As part of the full-strength Indian side, the three had featured in the T20 series against South Africa. Raina had been used as a pinch-hitting, aggressive number three option, but the current situation might warrant a re-think.
Nevertheless, Raina provides a sixth bowling option as well. India would also not want to drop Dinesh Karthik, who is in sizzling form since March.
It could mean that Pandey eventually warms the bench, despite scoring 255 runs in eight T20Is this year against South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at an average of 85.
On the bowling front, Kohli will be tempted to field both leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, giving them an early taste of conditions in United Kingdom.
However, the pace department is an area of concern, as the second-choice fast bowlers have not enjoyed enough game time.
Since the 2017 Champions Trophy, India have played 32 ODIs and 18 T20Is, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah handling the new ball in 26 ODIs and 9 T20Is, respectively.
Umesh Yadav last played an ODI in September 2017 against Australia at Bengaluru. Siddharth Kaul was in the Indian squad for the home ODIs against Sri Lanka in December, but was not picked ahead of Kumar-Bumrah.
Kaul is also yet to make his T20I debut, while Yadav played his only T20I back in 2012. It remains to be seen if the think tank will bench either Kumar or Bumrah against Ireland to give other pacers some much needed overs.
India and Ireland do not have a rich playing history. Despite touring England in 2011 and 2014, this is the Men in Blue's first visit here since 2007 when they played a solitary ODI at Belfast.
Overall, India and Ireland have played only four times, in three ODIs
(the other two during 2011 and 2015 ODI World Cups) and a T20I in 2009
during the World T20 in England.