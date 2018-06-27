1st T20I: Ireland elect to bowl; India leave out Rahul, Umesh

Write a comment

June 27, 2018

20:13 Ireland elect to bowl; India leave out Rahul, Umesh: India have gone in with two specialist spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav with two frontline pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya expected to fill in as the fifth bowler.



KL Rahul finds no place in the Indian team despite a spectacular showing in the IPL as Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are the preferred openers, while Manish Pandey and Suresh Raina are picked in the middle order ahead of Dinesh Karthik.



Fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who impressed with the ball in IPL, also sits out of the match.



Check out India's playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (w/k), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.



20:08 Ireland win toss, elect to bowl vs India: Ireland captain Gary Wilson has won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first T20 International.

"It is a good wicket, it is a very difficult ground to defend," says Wilson explaining his decision to put India into bat.

"I am completely fit now. I was 70 percent around a month ago but I am completely fit now," said Virat Kohli, giving details about his fitness status.



19:54 Chahal ready to bamboozle batsmen with his new weapon: Young leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is ready to bamboozle the Irish batsmen with his variety. He revealed he has developed two variations of googly, which he believes is difficult to pick.



"I have two googlies -- one closer to the head and one more side-arm. So I try to mix it up. Batsmen have to look at the head position, so it is an advantage for me," Chahal said before India's opening T20 International against Ireland.



"For example, a left-arm spinner can have only two variations, but a leg spinner has at least four variations so the batsmen are always thinking about what he is going to face next," said Chahal.



"Wrist spinners are a recent trend, and it is not like without wrist spin you cannot win here. But I think conditions here (in Ireland and England) will help spinners. English spinners have picked up wickets in the ODI series against Australia, so that is encouraging for us. England have scored 400-plus tall scores against Australia, and not us," he added.



This is Chahal's first tour of the United Kingdom and he is desperate to make it count.



"Every tour is important for us, but for me especially this is an important one because I have come here for the first time, whether it is Ireland or England. Yesterday, I bowled in the nets in London and the weather was hot, almost same as in the sub-continent.



