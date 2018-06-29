2nd T20I: India off to a flier despite Kohli's early wicket

Write a comment

June 29, 2018

20:56 India off to a flier despite Kohli's early wicket:



India 50-1 (5 ovs) vs Ireland | Scorecard

As expected, Rankin starts with a short delivery to Raina, who tucks it on the leg side for one and Rahul also takes a single on the leg side.

Another short ball to Raina, who pulls it to fine leg for a single before Rahul takes full of a short ball, pulling it over the fine leg region for a six.

Rankin bowls the next two balls up as Rahul defends it.

Pacer Stuart Thompson comes into the attack. He starts with a wide half volley which Raina blasts over the cover fence for a six. Two balls later, he picks another full delivery off his pads over the leg side fence for another six.

An under pressure Thompson then bowls three wides in a row to Raina followed by two more singles as 17 runs come from the over with India racing to 50 for one in five overs.



20:44 Kohli fails again; India lose early wicket:



India 24-1 (3 ovs) vs Ireland | Scorecard

Ireland's hero with the ball in the previous match Peter Chase comes into the attack.

Kohli and Rahul pick a single each before Chase strikes with the wicket of the India captain.

Kohli top edges the pull shot and is caught on the fine leg fence for nine as he fails for the second match in a row.

Chase has picked up Kohli two matches in succession as he gives Ireland an early breakthrough.

Suresh Raina comes in at No. 3 and he gets off the mark with a single as India reach 24 for one in three overs.



20:40 Ireland elect to bowl; India include Rahul, Karthik:



India 20-0 (2 ovs) vs Ireland | Scorecard

The wicket has a slight greenish tinge but Ireland opt to open with off-spinner Simi Singh. While India have a completely new opening pair in Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Rahul clips the second ball to deep midwicket for a single to get off the mark and Kohli punches the next to long-on for one.

Rahul wastes no time as he comes down the track and lofts Simi straight back over his head for a four.

The fourth ball is down the leg side as Rahul attempts the sweep but misses before he plays the inside out lofted shot over the covers for another boundary.

He keeps strike with a single from the last ball on the leg side as 12 come from the first over.

Pacer Boyd Rankin from the other end. He starts with a full delivery which Rahul taps on the leg side for one.

Kohli turns the third ball through midwicket for two runs before he heaves the next to the same region and despite not making good connection he is able to beat the man at mid-on to get a four.

Kohli looks to defend the next ball which is short as he gets a leading edge but it falls short of the fielders on the off-side.

The India captain drives the last ball on the up past point for a single as the fielder half stops it.



20:20 Ireland elect to bowl; India include Rahul, Karthik: India would look to continue the momentum after their dominating 76-run victory in the opening game.



While the batting is still strong as the in-form duo of KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik are brought in, but the absence of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah has weakened India's bowling. But both Siddarth Kaul and Umesh Yadav fared well during the IPL and cannot be taken lightly.



Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:



India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (w/k), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal



Ireland: Gary Wilson (captain, w/k), Paul Stirling, James Shannon, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Kevin O Brien, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase

20:05 Ireland elect to bowl; India include Rahul, Karthik: Ireland captain Gary Wilson has won the toss and once again has elected to bowl against India in the second and final T20 International.



India, who won the first T20 match, have made as many as four changes.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been rested as he makes way for Dinesh Karthik, while KL Rahul comes in for Shikhar Dhawan.

Two changes in the bowling department as well with Umesh Yadav and Sidharth Kaul replacing Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar respectively.

Ireland have made just one change with William Porterfield taking the place of Stuart Poynter.

