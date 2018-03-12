4th T20: Rohit and Dhawan fall cheaply, India in trouble

Write a comment

March 12, 2018

22:36 Rohit and Dhawan fall cheaply, India in trouble:



India 30-2 (4/19 ovs) vs SL 152-9 | Scorecard



KL Rahul comes in at No. 3 as Lakmal continues. Four singles from the first four balls before Dhawan pulls a short ball fine on the leg side for a four before taking another single to get nine from the over.



Dananjaya strikes again in his next over. He picks up both openers, as Dhawan comes down the track but ends up lobbing a simple catch to the fielder at mid-on to be dismissed for eight.



India lose nearly another wicket as Suresh Raina is sent back halfway down, trying to take a single. But the dive saves him as he makes his crease just in time and is given not out by the third umpire.



Raina has another close shave as he tries to slog sweep Dananjaya but fails to time it well as it falls just short of the fielder at deep midwicket running to his right.



India are 30 for two in four overs, needing another 123 runs in 15 overs for victory with eight wickets in hand.

22:24 Rohit out for 11, India lose early wicket:



India 13-1 (2/19 ovs) vs SL 152-9 | Scorecard



Rohit Sharma wastes no time in taking on the bowlers. Normally, Rohit likes to take his time before he goes on the attack but today there is a change of plan.



He defends the first ball from Suranga Lakmal before pulling the next ball for a six to get off the mark in grand style.



The next ball is again pulled through the leg side for a four before he gets a leg bye off the next as India get 11 from the first over.



Akila Dananjaya to bowl from the other end. Rohit picks up a single from the first ball as the bowler is unable to stop it cleanly before Dhawan takes one to get off the mark from the fourth ball.



Dananjaya strikes in his very first over with the big wicket of Rohit, who looks to flick it over the leg side but ends up hitting it straight to Mendis at midwicket to perish for 11.



Rohit has struggled so far in the series, failing for the third innings in a row.

22:08 Thakur's four limits Sri Lanka to 152 in rain-hit match:



SL 152-9 (19 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Pacer Shardul Thakur claimed four wickets to restrict Sri Lanka to 152 for nine in the rain-hit match.



The match was reduced to 19-overs a side after a delay of 65 minutes because of rain before India won the toss and elected to bowl.



Kusal Mendis gave Sri Lanka a flying start despite early wickets as he stroked a quickfire 55 from 38 balls.



However, pacer Thakur lead India's strong comeback as he bagged four for 27, while Washington Sundar picked up two for 21.



Sri Lanka looked well placed at one stage on 108 for three in 11 overs, before losing their way as they lost six wickets for 44 runs in the last eight overs.

22:04 Thakur's four limits Sri Lanka to 152 in rain-hit match:



SL 152-9 (19 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Thakur comes back as Shanaka guides the first ball fine on the off-side for a four and then takes one.



Akila Dananjaya has a go at a wide one but can't get hold it as Raina at mid-off is unable to hold on to a tough chance, leaping high to his right.



Thakur bowls two dot balls to Shanaka, who then gets one off the last ball to get seven from the over.



Unadkat continues to keep things tight before Shanaka breaks the shackles as he lofts the left-arm pacer over the covers for a six.



Unadkat strikes with the last ball of the over as Dananjay goes for the big hit but is caught on the boundary for five.



Thakur to bowl the final over of the innings. Suranga Lakmal lofts the first ball back over the bowler's head for a four.



India appeal for obstructing the field off the second ball as Lakmal went for the quick single. The on-field umpires had a small chat before referring it upstairs with 'not out' being the soft signal.



And the third umpire also rules it not out as Lakmal was found to have ran straight down the pitch without changing his path as the ball hit the back of his foot.



However, Thakur strikes off the very next ball. The knuckle ball does the trick as Shanaka has a wild swing but only manages the edge and is caught behind for 19.



He gets another wicket off the next ball as Dushmantha Chameera miscues it behind the stumps and Unadkat at short thirdman does well to hold on to a tough high catch.



Thakur on a hat-trick off the final ball of the innings.



He nearly gets the hat-trick as Nuwan Pradeep gets the inside edge, trying to hit it across and gets a single on the leg side.



Sri Lanka finish on 152 for nine in their 19 overs in the rain-shortened match.

21:44 Chahal and Sundar cripple Sri Lanka:



SL 129-6 (16 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Chahal, who went for 27 runs in his first two overs, makes a good comeback. Jeevan Mendis picks up a single from the second ball before Kusal plays the sweep for two runs.



Kusal has another go but misses and then takes one from the last ball as Chahal does well to give away just four runs from his third over.



India continue their wicket ways as Sundar claims the wicket of Jeevan Mendis, who makes room and tries to drive it through the off-side but misses one which goes on straight and is bowled for one.



Just even runs from the last two overs as Sri Lanka are reduced to 120 for five in 14 overs.



Chahal continues India's fine comeback with the key wicket of Kusal Mendis, who is caught in the covers after a fine innings of 55 from 38 balls.



Dasun Shanaka has a go at a wide full delivery but is beaten before taking one to long-off.



A good second spell from Chahal, giving away just seven runs in his last two overs, to finish with one for 34 in four overs.



Part-time Suresh Raina comes into the attack. He starts off with a wide but bowls a tidy over, giving away just six runs from his first over.

21:27 Perera falls for 15, SL 4 down:



SL 113-4 (12 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Perera looks like a man on a mission! He lofts Thakur straight down the ground but gets only two runs with the fielder at long-on doing well to pull it back, with a diving stop.



He has another heave but gets a bottom edge before picking up one. Mendis mishits the pull shot but it falls safely on the leg side for a single as he races to his fifty, from 31 balls.



Thakur checks Sri Lanka's charge with the wicket of Perera, who skies it high and is caught on the off-side for 15 from six balls.

21:19 Shankar dismisses Tharanga; SL 3 down:



SL 108-3 (11 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Tharanga lofts Shankar back over his head but again struggles with his timing to pick up two runs.



He then walks across his stumps but misses the flick before he is beaten outside the off-stump.



Tharanga's struggling knock of 22 from 24 balls finally ends when he has another wild swing against Shankar but misses and is bowled.



Thisara Perera gets a loose delivery first up, a half-tracker from Shankar, which he pulls over square leg for a six to bring up Sri Lanka's 100, in the 11th over.



The next ball is pitched right up and Perera hammers it down the ground, over long-off for another six.

21:14 Mendis on the attack, SL on top:



SL 94-2 (10 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



All-rounder Vijay Shankar comes into the attack. Mendis gets a single from the first ball before Tharanga is beaten off the next ball followed by four singles as five come from the over.



Tharanga goes after Chahal as he lofts the leggie straight down the ground for a six over long-on.



The spinner is brave enough to again flight the next ball as Tharanga hits him powerfully down to long-on for one.



Chahal drops it short as Mendis pulls it comfortably over square leg for the second six of the over, in which he goes for 17 runs.



Mendis walks across his stumps and paddle scoops Shankar fine on the leg side for two runs as the fielder does well to stop the boundary.



He then misses the pull shot before Shankar gets one to bounce alarmingly beating the right-hander as wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik does well to half stop it.



Shankar then gifts Tharanga a full toss which he despatches over the covers for a four and picks up two runs from the last ball.



Unadkat comes back into the attack. And the left-arm pacer does well to build up some pressure, giving away just two runs from five balls before Mendis heaves the last ball over square leg for a six.



Sri Lanka are well placed on 94 for two in 10 overs with Mendis on fire with a quickfire 48 from 29 balls, while Tharanga is on 20.

20:54



SL 53-2 (6 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack. He drops short as Mendis pulls it through midwicket for two runs and repeats the shot off the next ball for a boundary.



Chahal then oversteps to give away a no-ball and a free hit inside the Powerplay.



Tharanga is unable to make most of the free hit as he heaves it on the leg side but is caught at deep midwicket and gets just a single.



Mendis is on fire at the moment. He gets his front feet across, reaches out and sweeps Sundar behind square on the leg side for a four to race to 26 from 15 balls and also bring up Sri Lanka's 50, in the sixth over.



Sri Lanka have started off strongly despite the two wickets to reach 53 for two in six overs with Mendis stroking 28 from 17 balls and Tharanga on three.

20:42 Perera out for 3, SL lose 2nd wicket:



SL 36-2 (4 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Sundar strikes in the next over with the key wicket of the in-form Perera, who is bowled for three.



Perera goes for the reverse sweep but the ball deflects off his pads on to the stumps as Sri Lanka are reduced to 34 for two, in the fourth over.



Upul Tharanga misses out on a short wide delivery as he is unable to find the gap on the off-side.



A good over from Sundar, giving away just two runs as India pull back Sri Lanka after a fiery start.

20:37 Thakur strikes, SL lose early wicket:



SL 34-1 (3 ovs) vs India | Scorecard



Off-spinner Washington Sundar to bowl from the other end. Gunathilaka wastes no time as he lofts the young spinner back over his head for a straight six.



The left-hander flicks the third ball on the leg side for two runs and then picks one before Mendis defends the last two balls as nine come from the over.



Shardul Thakur comes into the attack. He starts off with a wide before Suresh Raina comes up with a superb reflex catch at mid-on to dismiss Gunathilaka for a quickfire 17 from eight balls.



New batsman Kusal Perera slashes at a wide delivery but fails to get proper time as it just about clears the off-side ring for a couple of runs and then takes one.



Mendis then cuts a short ball from Thakur square on the off-side for a four and then picks up two runs from the last ball.

20:25



SL 15-0 (1 ov) vs India



Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat to open the bowling for India. Danushka Gunathilaka taps the first ball to the covers and sets off for a quick single as the fielder on the off-side has a shy at the stumps but misses and ends up giving away five overthrows as the ball looks to have deflected off the bat.



The next ball is full and wide as Kusal Mendis flays it over the off-side for a six to get off the mark in grand style.



Unadkat shortens the length as Mendis takes a single two balls later and Gunathilaka clips the next ball behind square and comes back for a risky second, putting in the dive at the last minute to complete two runs.



Another single off the last ball as Sri Lanka get 15 runs off the first over.



20:09 India elect to bowl vs SL; Rahul replaces Pant: India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the T20 tri-series in Colombo.



India, who were beaten by Sri Lanka in the first match of the tournament, made one change with KL Rahul replacing Rishabh Pant.



Sri Lanka are being captained by Thisara Perera after regular captain Dinesh Chandimal was suspended for two matches because of slow over rate. He will be replaced by pacer Suranga Lakmal.



20:03 Toss to take place at 8:05pm: The covers have come and it won't be long before the toss takes place.



The latest update courtesy of BCCI is that toss will take place at 8:05PM and start of play at 8:20PM, provided there is no further rain.



Not much play lost as the match has been reduced to 19 overs per side.

4 bowlers can bowl 4 overs

1 bowler can bowl 3 overs

19:42 The wait continues in Colombo! With the rain not relenting yet, it could be long before we could get the game underway.



As of now, the whole ground is under covers and the steady drizzle continues.



"No official call on the start as yet. It's started to drizzle again. A call will be taken once the rain stops and the umpires inspect the field," said a member of BCCI's media and communications team from Colombo.



18:54 Rain delays start of India vs SL T20 match: The toss and start of play has been delayed further as the rain has become a bit heavier in the last few minutes.



"The drizzle has got slightly heavy. And the covers are coming back on. Toss and start of play delayed. Stay tuned for further updates #TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted.

