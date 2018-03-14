5th T20: Bangladesh 4 down; India in control

Write a comment

March 14, 2018

21:26 Bangladesh 4 down; India in control:



B'desh 61-4 (9 ovs) vs India 176-3 | Scorecard



Bangladesh won't let the spinners settle down. The in-form Rahim plays a risky reverse sweep which just about clears the fielder at short thirdman for a four.



A single off the last ball helps Rahim keep strike as Bangladesh go past the 50-run mark, in the seventh over.



Medium pacer Vijay Shankar comes into the attack. He makes a tidy start conceding just four singles, doing well with his change of pace as India look to stem the flow runs in the middle overs with the field well spread around.



Chahal continues as Bangladesh look to get after the leg-spinner. Mahmudullah hits one powerfully down the ground for a single to long-off and Rahim sweeps the next to deep square leg for another single.



Chahal cripples Bangladesh further with the wicket of Mahmudullah (11), who pulls a short ball straight into the hands of fielder at deep midwicket.



Bangladesh are struggling on 61 for four in nine overs, needing another 116 runs from 11 overs for victory.

Bangladesh won't let the spinners settle down. The in-form Rahim plays a risky reverse sweep which just about clears the fielder at short thirdman for a four.A single off the last ball helps Rahim keep strike as Bangladesh go past the 50-run mark, in the seventh over.Medium pacer Vijay Shankar comes into the attack. He makes a tidy start conceding just four singles, doing well with his change of pace as India look to stem the flow runs in the middle overs with the field well spread around.Chahal continues as Bangladesh look to get after the leg-spinner. Mahmudullah hits one powerfully down the ground for a single to long-off and Rahim sweeps the next to deep square leg for another single.Chahal cripples Bangladesh further with the wicket of Mahmudullah (11), who pulls a short ball straight into the hands of fielder at deep midwicket.Bangladesh are struggling on 61 for four in nine overs, needing another 116 runs from 11 overs for victory.

21:12 Sundar's triple strike leaves Bangladesh in a mess:



B'desh 48-3 (6 ovs) vs India 176-3 | Scorecard



Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack. Mushfiqur Rahim picks a single off the first ball before Tamim takes one on the leg side.



Rahim plays a nice drive through the off-side but Rohit makes a good stop to keep it down to a single as just three runs come from the over.



Sundar keeps the pressure with some tight bowling. Tamim is beaten by one but the appeal for leg before wicket is turned down.



But Sundar gets his man two balls later as Tamim goes for the sweep but is beaten and is bowled for a quickfire 27 from 19 balls.



Mahmudullah gets a freebie first up, short and wide from Sundar, as he slaps it through the covers for a four.



He chips down the track to the next ball and lofts it over mid-off for another boundary as Bangladesh try to keep up the scoring rate despite the fall of early wickets.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack. Mushfiqur Rahim picks a single off the first ball before Tamim takes one on the leg side.Rahim plays a nice drive through the off-side but Rohit makes a good stop to keep it down to a single as just three runs come from the over.Sundar keeps the pressure with some tight bowling. Tamim is beaten by one but the appeal for leg before wicket is turned down.But Sundar gets his man two balls later as Tamim goes for the sweep but is beaten and is bowled for a quickfire 27 from 19 balls.Mahmudullah gets a freebie first up, short and wide from Sundar, as he slaps it through the covers for a four.He chips down the track to the next ball and lofts it over mid-off for another boundary as Bangladesh try to keep up the scoring rate despite the fall of early wickets.

21:04 Sundar's double strike lifts India:



B'desh 36-1 (4 ovs) vs India 176-3 | Scorecard



Shardul Thakur comes into the attack after just one over with the new ball for Siraj.



Tamim makes room and flays the second ball through the covers for a four before slashing the next past point for the same result.



The next ball is short as Tamim pulls it fine on the leg side for a six before pulling the next over midwicket for a four.



A single off the last ball helps Tamim keep strike with Shardul going for 19 runs in his first over.



Sundar strikes again in his next over. Soumya Sarkar attempts a reckless heave over midwicket but misses it completely and is bowled for one as Bangladesh lose their second wicket.



Two good overs with the new ball for Sundar, who has taken two for nine in two overs, reducing Bangladesh to 36 for two in four overs.

Shardul Thakur comes into the attack after just one over with the new ball for Siraj.Tamim makes room and flays the second ball through the covers for a four before slashing the next past point for the same result.The next ball is short as Tamim pulls it fine on the leg side for a six before pulling the next over midwicket for a four.A single off the last ball helps Tamim keep strike with Shardul going for 19 runs in his first over.Sundar strikes again in his next over. Soumya Sarkar attempts a reckless heave over midwicket but misses it completely and is bowled for one as Bangladesh lose their second wicket.Two good overs with the new ball for Sundar, who has taken two for nine in two overs, reducing Bangladesh to 36 for two in four overs.

20:54 Bangladesh lose early wicket after India post 176:



B'desh 12-1 (2 ovs) vs India 176-3 | Scorecard



Mohammed Siraj to open the bowling for India. Tamim Iqbal gets off the mark in grand style as he crashes the second ball square on the off-side for a four and then takes one off the fourth ball.



Liton Das clips the fifth ball through midwicket for a couple of runs before taking off the last ball as eight runs come from the first over.



Washington Sundar to bowl the second over. Das comes down the track to the first ball but misses a full toss and is hit on the pads as the appeal for LBW is turned down.



The Indians take the DRS immediately but the impact is well outside the line of the off-stump which means the decision stays.



Two dot balls before Das again comes down but this time he smashes it over mid-off for a four.



But Sundar gets revenge as Das chips down the track and looks to heave it on the leg side but misses and wicketkeeper Karthik completes an easy stumping.

Mohammed Siraj to open the bowling for India. Tamim Iqbal gets off the mark in grand style as he crashes the second ball square on the off-side for a four and then takes one off the fourth ball.Liton Das clips the fifth ball through midwicket for a couple of runs before taking off the last ball as eight runs come from the first over.Washington Sundar to bowl the second over. Das comes down the track to the first ball but misses a full toss and is hit on the pads as the appeal for LBW is turned down.The Indians take the DRS immediately but the impact is well outside the line of the off-stump which means the decision stays.Two dot balls before Das again comes down but this time he smashes it over mid-off for a four.But Sundar gets revenge as Das chips down the track and looks to heave it on the leg side but misses and wicketkeeper Karthik completes an easy stumping.

20:38



India 176-3 (20 ovs) vs B'desh | Scorecard



Captain Rohit Sharma roared back to form with a blazing half-century to power India to 176 against Bangladesh in the fifth match of the T20 tri-series.



Rohit smashed a quickfire 89 from 61 balls, hitting five sixes and as many fours, to boost India's total in the final few overs.



He scripted the turnaround in the company of Suresh Raina, who smashed 47 from 30 balls, as the duo put on 102 runs for the second wicket from 56 deliveries.



Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (35) had laid the platform with a 70-run opening stand after India were put into bat by Bangladesh.



India have made one change with pacer Mohammed Siraj replacing Jaydev Unakdat

Captain Rohit Sharma roared back to form with a blazing half-century to power India to 176 against Bangladesh in the fifth match of the T20 tri-series.Rohit smashed a quickfire 89 from 61 balls, hitting five sixes and as many fours, to boost India's total in the final few overs.He scripted the turnaround in the company of Suresh Raina, who smashed 47 from 30 balls, as the duo put on 102 runs for the second wicket from 56 deliveries.Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (35) had laid the platform with a 70-run opening stand after India were put into bat by Bangladesh.India have made one change with pacer Mohammed Siraj replacing Jaydev Unakdat

20:34 Rohit's 61-ball 89 lifts India to 176:



India 176-3 (20 ovs) vs B'desh | Scorecard



Hider comes under attack from Rohit. A short ball is easily despatches off the front foot over midwicket for a six before he digs out a yorker for one.



Two balls later Raina pulls a short ball over the leg side for the second six of the over.



It has turned out to be a horror over for Bangladesh as Hider bowls a full toss which Rohit smashes over the midwicket fence for the third six of the over.



Hider ends up giving away 21 runs in his fourth and final over as India continue their good showing in the last few overs, with 57 coming from the last four overs.



The floodgates have opened as Rohit continues his assault. Mustafizur bowls two full tosses in a row which the India captain hits for successive fours to raise the 100-run stand for the second wicket from 53 balls.



Hossain makes the breakthrough in the final over with the wicket of Raina. The left-hander, who smashed 47 from 30 balls, looks for a big hit on the leg side but fails to get enough distance and is caught on the midwicket fence.



The in-form Dinesh Karthik gets a promotion to No. 4.



Rohit has scored 29 runs from the last eight deliveries he has faced and if he continues the attacking approach, he stands in with a chance of getting to the hundred.



But Rubel bowls a good delivery which comes in and Rohit gets an inside edge on the pads for a single.



Karthik takes another single before Rohit is run out off the final over trying to steal another run.

Hider comes under attack from Rohit. A short ball is easily despatches off the front foot over midwicket for a six before he digs out a yorker for one.Two balls later Raina pulls a short ball over the leg side for the second six of the over.It has turned out to be a horror over for Bangladesh as Hider bowls a full toss which Rohit smashes over the midwicket fence for the third six of the over.Hider ends up giving away 21 runs in his fourth and final over as India continue their good showing in the last few overs, with 57 coming from the last four overs.The floodgates have opened as Rohit continues his assault. Mustafizur bowls two full tosses in a row which the India captain hits for successive fours to raise the 100-run stand for the second wicket from 53 balls.Hossain makes the breakthrough in the final over with the wicket of Raina. The left-hander, who smashed 47 from 30 balls, looks for a big hit on the leg side but fails to get enough distance and is caught on the midwicket fence.The in-form Dinesh Karthik gets a promotion to No. 4.Rohit has scored 29 runs from the last eight deliveries he has faced and if he continues the attacking approach, he stands in with a chance of getting to the hundred.But Rubel bowls a good delivery which comes in and Rohit gets an inside edge on the pads for a single.Karthik takes another single before Rohit is run out off the final over trying to steal another run.

20:19 Rohit, Raina on the attack:



India 140-1 (17 ovs) vs B'desh | Scorecard



Pacer Rubel comes back into the attack. Rohit whips a low full toss through midwicket for two runs and then picks one.



Raina top edges the pull which goes behind the wicketkeeper but Mustafizur on the fine leg fence messes up an easy save and ends up conceding a boundary.



The next ball goes off the middle as Raina crashes it over mid-on for another boundary.



He flicks the last ball through midwicket for two runs as 13 come from the over.



Part-time spinner Mahmudullah comes into the attack. Raina pulls the second ball over midwicket for a four while the two batsmen pick singles off the remaining five deliveries to get nine from the over.



Mustafizur comes into the attack. Rohit gets a leading edge which falls safely and short of the fielder at long-off before Raina makes room and slashes the next ball over short thirdman for a four.



A single before Rohit slog sweeps the fast bowler over midwicket for a six followed by one and Raina takes a single to get 14 from the over.

Pacer Rubel comes back into the attack. Rohit whips a low full toss through midwicket for two runs and then picks one.Raina top edges the pull which goes behind the wicketkeeper but Mustafizur on the fine leg fence messes up an easy save and ends up conceding a boundary.The next ball goes off the middle as Raina crashes it over mid-on for another boundary.He flicks the last ball through midwicket for two runs as 13 come from the over.Part-time spinner Mahmudullah comes into the attack. Raina pulls the second ball over midwicket for a four while the two batsmen pick singles off the remaining five deliveries to get nine from the over.Mustafizur comes into the attack. Rohit gets a leading edge which falls safely and short of the fielder at long-off before Raina makes room and slashes the next ball over short thirdman for a four.A single before Rohit slog sweeps the fast bowler over midwicket for a six followed by one and Raina takes a single to get 14 from the over.

20:03 Rohit hits half-century as India cross 100:



India 104-1 (14 ovs) vs B'desh | Scorecard



Nazimul continues to build the pressure as he concedes just a single from his first four balls.



Rohit breaks the shackles as he comes down the track and swings the left-arm spinner over midwicket for a six. He flicks the last ball along the ground towards the same region and comes back for two runs to get nine from the over.



Left-arm pacer Mustafizur comes back into the attack. Raina picks up one from the first ball before Rohit plays two dot balls in a row and then takes two runs on the leg side followed by a single.



Raina is hit on the pads off the last ball but the appeal for leg before wicket is turned down.



Rohit looking lift the tempo as he sweeps pacer Hider behind square on the leg side for a four. He takes a single off the next ball to bring up his half-century, from 42 balls.



Raina decides to attack spinner Hasan as he slog sweeps him over midwicket for a six. He comes down the track before lofting the next ball down the ground for a four to take India past the 100-run mark, in the 14th over.

Nazimul continues to build the pressure as he concedes just a single from his first four balls.Rohit breaks the shackles as he comes down the track and swings the left-arm spinner over midwicket for a six. He flicks the last ball along the ground towards the same region and comes back for two runs to get nine from the over.Left-arm pacer Mustafizur comes back into the attack. Raina picks up one from the first ball before Rohit plays two dot balls in a row and then takes two runs on the leg side followed by a single.Raina is hit on the pads off the last ball but the appeal for leg before wicket is turned down.Rohit looking lift the tempo as he sweeps pacer Hider behind square on the leg side for a four. He takes a single off the next ball to bring up his half-century, from 42 balls.Raina decides to attack spinner Hasan as he slog sweeps him over midwicket for a six. He comes down the track before lofting the next ball down the ground for a four to take India past the 100-run mark, in the 14th over.

19:46 Dhawan out for 35, India lose 1st wicket:



India 71-1 (10 ovs) vs B'desh | Scorecard



Pacer Hider comes back into the attack. The first ball deceives Rohit, who is beaten by the change of pace, but the thick outside edge flies past the wicketkeeper for a four.



Three singles before Dhawan lofts the left-arm pacer down the ground for a four to take the score to 49 for no loss in six overs.



Left-arm spinner Nazimul comes back. A single to Rohit off the first ball brings up India's 50, in the seventh over. Dhawan (22) skies the third ball high on the leg side but Liton Das puts down a tough chance close to the ropes to give the left-hander a lifeline.



In the next over, Dhawan pulls Hasan through midwicket for a four to get nine runs from the eighth over.



This has been a conservative approach by the two openers, taking calculated risks to keep the run rate going while looking for singles throughout. They have laid a solid platform for the middle order and if they can have a strong finish they could end up in a total in excess of 175.



A good over from Nazimul conceding just four runs in his third as Bangladesh look to build some pressure and force the batsmen into a mistake.



Pacer Hossain comes back and he makes the much-needed breakthrough with the wicket of Dhawan.



The left-hander, who made 35 from 27 balls, plays all over a full straight delivery only to miss it and is bowled.



Suresh Raina nearly falls off the very next delivery. He flicks the first ball uppishly off his hips but the fielder on the fine leg fence is late to react and misses out on a possible opportunity!

Pacer Hider comes back into the attack. The first ball deceives Rohit, who is beaten by the change of pace, but the thick outside edge flies past the wicketkeeper for a four.Three singles before Dhawan lofts the left-arm pacer down the ground for a four to take the score to 49 for no loss in six overs.Left-arm spinner Nazimul comes back. A single to Rohit off the first ball brings up India's 50, in the seventh over. Dhawan (22) skies the third ball high on the leg side but Liton Das puts down a tough chance close to the ropes to give the left-hander a lifeline.In the next over, Dhawan pulls Hasan through midwicket for a four to get nine runs from the eighth over.This has been a conservative approach by the two openers, taking calculated risks to keep the run rate going while looking for singles throughout. They have laid a solid platform for the middle order and if they can have a strong finish they could end up in a total in excess of 175.A good over from Nazimul conceding just four runs in his third as Bangladesh look to build some pressure and force the batsmen into a mistake.Pacer Hossain comes back and he makes the much-needed breakthrough with the wicket of Dhawan.The left-hander, who made 35 from 27 balls, plays all over a full straight delivery only to miss it and is bowled.Suresh Raina nearly falls off the very next delivery. He flicks the first ball uppishly off his hips but the fielder on the fine leg fence is late to react and misses out on a possible opportunity!

19:24 Rohit, Dhawan give India a good start:



India 38-0 (5 ovs) vs B'desh | Scorecard



Rubel Hossain comes into the attack after just one over from Hider. Two singles from the first four balls before Rohit (7) decides to break the shackles. He looks to loft it down the ground but only manages to sky it down the ground as Hider at long-on makes a valiant effort but is unable to judge the catch.



The last ball is short as Dhawan despatches it through the covers for a four.



Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman comes in from the other end as Bangladesh ring in the changes early on.



He looks to have bowled a good over till Dhawan spoils it as he comes down the track and lofts the last ball down the ground for a six.



Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan comes into the attack, the fifth bowler used for the first five overs.



Rohit also looking to lift the tempo as he slog sweeps the off-spinner over midwicket for a six.



He guides the last ball past short thirdman for three runs as India race to 38 for no loss in three overs.

Rubel Hossain comes into the attack after just one over from Hider. Two singles from the first four balls before Rohit (7) decides to break the shackles. He looks to loft it down the ground but only manages to sky it down the ground as Hider at long-on makes a valiant effort but is unable to judge the catch.The last ball is short as Dhawan despatches it through the covers for a four.Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman comes in from the other end as Bangladesh ring in the changes early on.He looks to have bowled a good over till Dhawan spoils it as he comes down the track and lofts the last ball down the ground for a six.Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan comes into the attack, the fifth bowler used for the first five overs.Rohit also looking to lift the tempo as he slog sweeps the off-spinner over midwicket for a six.He guides the last ball past short thirdman for three runs as India race to 38 for no loss in three overs.

19:10



India 11-0 (2 ovs) vs B'desh | Scorecard



The young Abu Hider to open the bowling for Bangladesh and he is up against the two of the best batsmen in limited overs cricket.



The first ball is wide as Rohit looks to cut but fails to get proper timing and gap through the off-side. The next ball shapes in sharply as Rohit is hit on the pads but the LBW appeal is turned down.



He then bowls a short wide ball which is ruled wide as Rohit has another go but misses.



Hider then gets one to jag back in sharply but this time Rohit defends it watchfully with a straight bat.



Rohit gets off the mark with a single off the fifth ball and Shikhar Dhawan defends the last ball.



Spinner from the other end as left-armer Nazimual Islam comes from the other end. The second ball is halfway down as Rohit rocks back and pulls it past mid-on for a four before taking a single off the fifth ball.



The last ball is short and down the leg side as Dhawan hits it for a bounday through the vacant fine leg region. Infact, Dhawan could have despatched it anywhere but he decided to wait before swatting it fine past the wicketkeeper.

The young Abu Hider to open the bowling for Bangladesh and he is up against the two of the best batsmen in limited overs cricket.The first ball is wide as Rohit looks to cut but fails to get proper timing and gap through the off-side. The next ball shapes in sharply as Rohit is hit on the pads but the LBW appeal is turned down.He then bowls a short wide ball which is ruled wide as Rohit has another go but misses.Hider then gets one to jag back in sharply but this time Rohit defends it watchfully with a straight bat.Rohit gets off the mark with a single off the fifth ball and Shikhar Dhawan defends the last ball.Spinner from the other end as left-armer Nazimual Islam comes from the other end. The second ball is halfway down as Rohit rocks back and pulls it past mid-on for a four before taking a single off the fifth ball.The last ball is short and down the leg side as Dhawan hits it for a bounday through the vacant fine leg region. Infact, Dhawan could have despatched it anywhere but he decided to wait before swatting it fine past the wicketkeeper.