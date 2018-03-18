T20 final updates: Bangladesh set India 167 for victory

Write a comment

March 18, 2018

21:01



Ind 7-0 (1 ov) vs Ban 166-8 (20 ovs) | Scorecard



Shakib opens the bowling for Bangladesh as Dhawan gets off the mark with a single.

Rohit comes down the track off the 3rd ball of the over and gets a boundary to long-on..

He then gets a single to mid-on.

Dhawan plays the ball to short fine and Rohit just scampers to get to the strikers' end.

Rohit plays the dot ball to end the over.

7 runs come off the first over.

20:51 Rahman stars for Bangladesh with 77 off 50 balls:



Ban 166-8 (20 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



18 runs have come off the last over as Bangladesh push their total to 166 for 8 in their 20 overs.

Rahman (77) played the sheet anchor's role and fought back after Bangladesh lost early wickets.

Mehidy Hasan then got some big shots going to propel Bangladesh to a fighting total.

For India, Chahal did well to pick 3 wickets early on before Unadkat got a couple in his last over.

Thakur continues and Mehidy plays a lovely shot over fine leg for a boundary.

He then plays a six over mid-wicket. That is also a no ball.

Free hit wasted but he slices the next ball and gets four runs for the team.

They then run a couple to square on the off side.

He ends the over with a couple to long-off.







20:42 Bangladesh lose 8th wicket:



Ban 148-8 (19 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



Unadkat brought back into the attack.

India appeal for LBW off Rahman.

Rahman is bowled all ends up as he misses the ball.

Rubel Hussain comes to the crease, it's a wide.

Rubel now swings his bat, misses the slower one and the ball crashes into the stumps. Bangladesh lose their 8th wicket.

Mustafizur Rahman is the new batsman in and he plays out three dot balls.

Just 3 runs and 2 wickets come in the over.

20:34 Bangladesh lose 6th wicket:

Ban 145-6 (19 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



Hasan is the new batsman in as Thakur comes back into the attack.

Rahman gets a single off the first ball of the over.

Hasan gets hit on the pad, India ask for review, not out shows DRS and Hasan gets off the mark with a single.

Rahan then guides the ball past short third man for a boundary.

He then picks up the knuckle ball and sweeps to the fine leg boundary.

He then gets a single to end the over.

Shankar continues and Rahman slaps him over mid-wicket for a six!

Slower ball and Rahman hits it over mid-wicket for another six.

Rahman tries a scoop shot, gets it all wrong, luckily gets a single for it.

Shakib is run out here! He takes on Rohit at mid-off, who relays the ball to Shankar, who dislodges the stumps before Shakib can make it.

Rahman gets a single off the last ball of the over.





20:21 Comedy of errors as Mahmudullah is run-out:



Ban 120-5 (16 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



Sundar comes back into the attack.

Shakib starts the over with a single.

Rahman sweeps well and that is a six to deep mid-wicket.

He gets to his 4th T20 fifty after a single.

Shakib gets a single to the leg side.

Rahman gets a single to long-on to end the over.



Shankar continues, slightly straight, angled into the pads and Mahmudullah plays it to deep square leg for a four.

Big mix-up! Comedy of errors here as Mahmudullah is run-out.

Mahmudullah plays the ball to the keeper as he is beaten. Rahman runs blindly even as Mahmudullah stays in the crease. Karthik tries to run out the batsman but Shankar gets the ball, and fumbles. He finally manages to get control and wins the race against Mahmudullah to run-out the batsman.

Slower one and Rahman gets one to mid-on.

Shakib gets off the mark with a boundary. He then gets a single off the last ball of the over.

20:11 Chahal gets his 3rd wicket:



Ban 100-4 (14 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard





Thakur comes back into the attack and misfield from Chahal at short fine leg gives Rahman a boundary.

The batsman then comes down the ground slaps it past the bowler for the second boundary of the over.

Rahman gets beaten by the slow, out swinger.

He then gets a single to the off side.

Another slow ball and Mahmudullah plays and misses.

He then plays the ball to long on for a single off the last ball of the over.

8 runs come off the over.

Unadkat comes back into the attack.

Mahmudullah gets a single to third man.

Rahman then gets a single to fine leg.

Unadkat gives some width, Rahman cuts the ball past the fielders at backward point and short third man for a four.

Mahmudullah then gets a single to mid-wicket.

Rahman ends the over with a single to point.

20:01 Shankar gets a tonking:



Ban 82-4 (12 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard





Shankar back into the attack.

Mahmudullah starts with a couple.

He then plays the ball to the deep, where Raina does well to keep the runs down to two.

Shankar then bowls a wide.

Mahnudullah then gets a couple to long-on.

He then gets a single.

Rahman gets a single to deep mid-wicket.

Mahmudullah then pulls the ball for a single and 10 runs come off the over.

19:56 Bangladesh in trouble:



Ban 72-4 (11 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



Rahman plays a single to deep mid-wicket.

Mahmudullah gets off the mark with a single.

Rahman and Mahmudullah then get a run a piece. Again 4 runs and wicket comes in the over.

Chahal continues and he sends Rahim back to the pavillion.

Rahim tries to go after Chahal, Rahim fails to read the slow, wrong one and Shankar completes a good catch.

Sundar continues.

Rahim and Rahman are only managing to get the singles.

The bowler has done well to read the batsmen and keep the runs down.

Just 5 come off the over -- all through singles.

19:47 Rahman goes after Shankar:



Ban 63-3 (9 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



Chahal continues and Rahman gets a single to start the over.

Rahim then gets a single.

Rahman gets a single to deep mid-wicket after 2 dot balls.

Another single to end the over and just 4 runs come off it.

19:43 14 runs come off the over:



Ban 59-3 (8 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



Vijay Shankar comes to the bowl and Rahim takes a single to long on.

Rahman gets a six to deep backward square leg.

Wow! Rahman then plays the ramp shot and the ball goes to the boundary behind the keeper.

He then follows that up with a quick single.

Rahim then pulls and Pandey does well in the deep to keep the runs down to just a single.

A dot to end the over and 14 come off it.

Chahal continues and 5 runs come off the over.

19:35 Bangladesh lose 3 wickets in quick succession:





Ban 40-3 (6 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



Thakur comes back into the attack as Bangladesh new man is Mushfiqur Rahim.

Sabbir Rahman gets a single off the first ball of thr over.

Rahim then gets a leg bye and is yet to get off the mark.

Rahman plays a dot ball. He then plays the ball over the keeper's head for a lovely boundary.

Rahman then plays a dot ball.

Thakur bowls a wide ball. This one is bowled way outside off.



Dot to end the over.

19:29 Chahal strikes twice in the over:



Ban 33-3 (5 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



Soumya Sarkar comes to the crease and gets off the mark with a single.

Rahman then sweeps the ball to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

He then gets hit on the thigh and that is a leg bye.

Sarkar then sweeps, no control on the shot and the ball goes straight to Dhawan at backward square leg. Bangladesh lose their third wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack and strikes in his 2nd delivery!

Tamim gets no run off the first ball. Next ball he comes down the track and tries to loft the bowler over long-on. But Thakur completes a superb catch as he balances himself nicely, ensuring he doesn't go over the boundary ropes.

Bangladesh lose their 2nd wicket and Chahal strikes.









19:20 Liton Das out!:



Ban 27-1 (4 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



Sundar continues and Iqbal gets a single off the first ball.

Sundar strikes!

A fuller ball, Das tries to sweep, the ball flies into the air and an easy catch to Raina at short fine.

Sundar tests new batsman Sabbir Rahman, who struggles to get off the mark.

Just one run and a wicket comes in the over.





19:16 Das gets first six:

Ban 26-0 (3 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



Unadkat contnues.

Iqbal starts with 3 runs to square leg. Manish Pandey does well to cut off the boundary.

Angled away and Das comes down the wicket, swings his arms and plays the ball for the first six of the match over point.

He then gets a single to long-off.

Iqbal then gets a single to the leg side.

Das then gets a single to deep square leg.

Another single to end the over.

19:11 Slow start for Bangladesh:

Ban 13-0 (2 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard

Four runs come off the over.

Offie Washington Sundar partners Unadkat at the other end.

Das picks up a single off the first ball.

Sundar then bowls short and Iqbal plays a pull to the deep on the on side for a couple.

He then gets a single in the deep mid-wicket.

Das ends the over with a dot.



19:07 India win toss, to field:



Ban 9-0 (1 ov) vs Ind | Scorecard

Unadkat opens the bowling for India and gets some swing first up and Tamim Iqbal gets off the mark with a single.

Unadkat bowls a wide. Liton Das then gets off the mark with a single.

Iqbal then gets a single square of the wicket.

Das then gets a single to short fine leg.

Iqbal flicks the ball to the fine leg boundary off the last ball of the over.




