IPL updates: De Grandhomme's late attack lifts RCB to 167

May 01, 2018

21:42 De Grandhomme's late attack lifts RCB to 167:



RCB 167-7 (20 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Colin de Grandhomme staged a great recovery for Royal Challengers Bangalore with three sixes in the final over to push the hosts to 167 for seven, against Mumbai Indians.



Manan Vohra hit 45 from 31 balls to rally RCB after an early wicket before Brendon McCullum (37) and Virat Kohli (32) pushed the total in the middle overs.



However, Hardik Pandya left RCB in a mess with three wickets in his third over before de Grandhomme's late assault, as the Kiwi smashed 23 from 10 balls.

21:37 RCB recover to post 167 vs Mumbai:



RCB 167-7 (20 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



RCB have been hit quite hard by those quick fall of wickets. Bumrah continues to squeeze the pressure with a cracking 19th over, not giving away anything.



Just two runs from four balls before Southee miscues a slower ball on the leg side and is caught on the deep for one.



Just two runs from the 19th over as Bumrah registers one for 22 in four overs.



McClenaghan to bowl the final over. A single each to Umesh and de Grandhomme before the former steals a quick bye to bring his partner back on strike.



And that proves vital as de Grandhomme blasts the fourth ball over midwicket for a six and slaps the next through the covers for two runs to keep strike.



McClenaghan then bowls a high full toss which de Grandhomme swings over square leg for a six and in a bonus for RCB that is ruled a no-ball for height.



The last ball is hammered down the ground, over long-off, for the third six of the over, which goes for 24 runs.



A sparkling cameo from de Grandhomme lifts RCB to 167 for seven in their 20 overs.

21:27 Hardik's triple strike cripples RCB:



RCB 141-6 (18 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Hardik comes back into the attack as Mandeep picks a single and Kohli also takes one off the third ball.



Hardik then drops short as Mandeep pulls it through square leg for a four.



Bumrah, who has two overs in hand, is called back into the attack. Three singles from the first three balls before Mandeep clubs a length over midwicket for a six and keeps strike with one from the last ball.



Mandeep looks to repeat the dose in the next over as he swings Hardik over the leg side but fails to get the distance and is caught at deep midwicket after scoring 14.



Hardik claims the big wicket of Kohli with the very next delivery. Kohli perishes after a good innings of 32 from 26 balls as he also attempts a big shot but is caught at long-on by Pollard.



Washington Sundar avoids the hat-trick with a single on the off-side before Colin de Grandhomme picks one for get off the mark as RCB look to rebuild again.



But Hardik strikes for the third time in his third over. Sundar pulls the last ball straight into the hands of Rohit at deep midwicket to make his way back for one.



Three wickets and just two runs off the Hardik over, who has resurrected his figures to 28 for three after an expensive start.



Including the run out of McCullum, Hardik has played a role in all of the last four RCB wickets.

21:21 Mandeep out for 14, RCB 4 down:



RCB 139-4 (17.1 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Hardik comes back into the attack as Mandeep picks a single and Kohli also takes one off the third ball.



Hardik then drops short as Mandeep pulls it through square leg for a four.



Bumrah, who has two overs in hand, is called back into the attack. Three singles from the first three balls before Mandeep clubs a length over midwicket for a six and keeps strike with one from the last ball.



Mandeep looks to repeat the dose in the next over as he swings Hardik over the leg side but fails to get the distance and is caught at deep midwicket after scoring 14.

21:09 McCullum out for 37, RCB 3 down:



RCB 123-3 (15 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



A desperate Mumbai bring back Bumrah, hoping to break this dangerous partnership.



He bowls a good short ball to Kohli, who top edges the pull but it falls safely on the leg side for a single.



Later in the over, there is an appeal for caught behind against Kohli but the umpire is not interested. And Mumbai didn't take the DRS but the UltraEdge later shows that Kohli did get some edge on it.



Kohli gets two runs off the last two balls to get seven from the over.



McClenaghan comes back into the attack as Mumbai finally make the breakthrough. A superb piece of fielding from Hardik helps Mumbai dismiss McCullum, who strokes it straight to the covers and sets off but is caught short by a direct hit.

21:03 McCullum, Kohli get RCB back on track:



RCB 112-2 (13 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



RCB nearly lose another wicket in the next over. Kohli taps the first ball to point and sets off for a quick single but McCullum is struggling to make his crease. However, Duminy at point misses the direct hit with McCullum (6 from 9 balls) way out of his crease to give the veteran a lifeline.



McCullum then chips down the track as Pandya bowls a high full toss which goes off the edge and hits the thirdman boundary for a six. That is ruled a no-ball for height as RCB are gifted a free hit.



McCullum makes most of the free hit as he shuffles across and scoops the full toss straight back over the wicketkeeper for another six, with Hardik giving away 14 runs from his first two deliveries.



McCullum comes down and has another swing but is beaten before he smashes the next over the covers for a four.



Two singles from the last two balls with Hardik going for 20 in his first over to take the total to 82 for two in 10 overs.



Krunal comes back into the attack. The first ball is pitched up as Kohli brings out his trademark cover drive for a boundary followed by two runs on the leg side.



Three more singles as Krunal concedes nine from his third over.



In the next over, Kohli smashes Markande's first ball for a four before he takes one.



McCullum then takes over as he smashes the leg-spinner for back to boundaries, sweeping him twice through midwicket as RCB go past the 100-run mark, in the 12th over.



Kohli comes down the track and lofts Krunal over long-on for a six before he takes one and McCullum takes one off the last ball.



Krunal goes for eight in his final over to finish with 24 runs from four overs.



RCB are well placed on 112 for two in 13 overs, with McCullum on 33 from 20 balls and Kohli on 23 from 15 balls.

20:42 Vohra out for 45, RCB lose 2nd wicket:



RCB 62-2 (9 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



A single to Vohra and McCullum before the former slog sweeps Markande over midwicket for a six.



He then tries to sweep the leg-spinner but misses and is given out leg before wicket before Vohra decides to take the DRS.



The impact is on leg stump and the ball is going on to hit the leg stump which means the decision stays as Vohra walks back after a good innings of 45 from 31 balls.



Captain Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a single as RCB reach 62 for two in nine overs.

20:37 RCB struggle after an early wicket:



RCB 53-1 (8 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya comes into the attack. Vohra plays a nice drive through the covers off the first ball as Pollard at long-off dives full length to his right to stop the boundary and concede just two runs.



He looks to swing it on the leg side but is beaten before he finally connects off the fifth ball for two more runs and then keeps strike with one off the last ball as RCB reach 43 for one in six overs.



Leg-spinner Mayank Markande comes into the attack. Vohra pulls the first ball to deep midwicket for one before Brendon McCullum reverse sweeps the next ball past short thirdman for a four to get off the mark.



A leg bye to McCullum before Vohra picks one off the last ball as RCB reach 50 for one in seven overs.



Krunal bowls another tight over, giving away three runs, including a leg bye, with Mumbai looking to build some pressure.



15 runs from the last three overs, takes RCB to 53 for one in eight overs, with Vohra on 38 from 28 balls and McCullum on five.



The pitch is offering some turn to the spinners as Krunal gets it to turn big and beat McCullum twice in a row.



But they will need to keep the scoreboard moving in the middle overs and ensure that RCB post somewhere around the 160-run mark.

20:24 De Kock out for 7, RCB lose 1st wicket:



RCB 38-1 (5 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Duminy comes back as Vohra looks to break the shackles after a slow start. He comes down the track and lofts the off-spinner down the ground over mid-on for a four.



Vohra then carts the next ball straight, this time it carries all the way over long-off for a six.



Vohra on the attack as he heaves Duminy across the line, beating the fielder at midwicket for another four.



Duminy then floats it wide as Vohra plays the inside out lofted shot for another six before he drives the next long-on for a single before de Kock punches it to sweeper cover for another single.



22 runs from Duminy's second over as RCB reach 33 for no loss in four overs, with Vohra stroking 30 from 17 balls and de Kock on three.



McClenaghan comes back as he starts with three dot balls to de Kock, before the left-hander carves it over thirdman for a four.



However, the pacer gets revenge off the last ball as de Kock looks to swing it through the leg side but Rohit Sharma takes a superb low catch, diving forward, after the decision is referred to the third umpire.

20:13 Mumbai elect to bowl vs RCB; Pollard back:



RCB 11-0 (3 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



A surprise move from RCB as Quinton de Kock walks out to open the batting with Manan Vohra as the dangerous Brendon McCullum is held back.



Mumbai also make a surprising choice with the ball as part-time off-spinner JP Duminy is given the new ball.



He starts from round the wicket as Vohra defends the first ball before he sweeps the next over square leg for a six to get off the mark in style.



Vohra walks across the stumps and is hit on the pads but the LBW appeal is turned down and Mumbai decide against taking the DRS.



He sweeps the first ball but can't beat the short fine leg fielder before Duminy turns the last ball a long way as Vohra chips it on the leg side, trying to flick it, but it falls safely.



Mitchell McClenaghan to bowl the second over. Quinton de Kock gets off the mark with a single from the first ball before Vohra is beaten by one that slants across him as he tries to flick it.



Vohra then is deceived by the change as he again looks to turn it on the leg side but gets a leading edge before he lofts the next over midwicket for a single to the fielder in the deep.



Two singles from the over as Mumbai keep it tight at the start.



Just a single over for Duminy with the new ball as Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack.



He makes a tidy start, giving away just three singles as RCB struggle to 11 for no loss in three overs.

19:52 Mumbai elect to bowl vs RCB; Pollard back:



Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Quinton de Kock (w/k), Brendon McCullum, Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Jean-Paul Duminy, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah



19:37 Mumbai win toss, elect to bowl vs RCB: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday.



Mumbai have made one change as veteran Kieron Pollard replaces Evin Lewis, who has been ruled out with some illness.



The Virat Kohli-led RCB also made a change as leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin makes way for off-spinner Sundar Washington.



Batting mainstay AB de Villiers has still not recovered from his illness and continues to miss out.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday.Mumbai have made one change as veteran Kieron Pollard replaces Evin Lewis, who has been ruled out with some illness.The Virat Kohli-led RCB also made a change as leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin makes way for off-spinner Sundar Washington.Batting mainstay AB de Villiers has still not recovered from his illness and continues to miss out.