IPL updates: Shaw, Iyer fight back after DD lose early wicket

K Gowtham comes into the attack and Iyer gets a single.





Next ball, Shaw cuts it through point for a lovely boundary.





He then gets a single.





Iyer goes inside out and he cuts it through backward point for another bounndary and then a single to long on.





Wide ball but Shaw finds the fielder at point, dot to end the over as 11 come from it.





Kulkarni continues, slightly short and Shaw pulls it over mid-wicket for a six! First maximum of the match.





Next ball is a dot.





Next ball, Shaw clubs it over mid-on for another six.





Nice yorker, well dug out by Shaw.





Slower ball and Shaw pummels it through covers for a superbly timed boundary.





Kulkarni drops Shaw! He puts down a return catch on his follow through! What a miss that is!





Jofra Archer comes in to bowl and starts off with 2 dots to Shaw.





Third ball Shaw plays a single down to fine leg.





Too straight and Iyer just plays it off his pads to get off the mark with a boundary to fine leg.





Next ball is a dot.





Last ball takes off, Iyer asks if that's a no ball, umpire not interested and that is the end of the over.





Iyer is the new batsman and he plays out two dot balls as DD 1 wicket down with one run on the board off the first over.









Prithvi Shaw and Munro open the innings for Daredevils as Dhawal Kulkarni starts with 2 dot balls.





Shaw gets off the mark with a single to the leg side off the 3rd ball.





Munro gone for a golden duck.





Full length, little in-swing, Munro gets the inside edge and the keeper completes a good catch to get an early breakthrough.