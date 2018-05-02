IPL updates: Shaw, Iyer fight back after DD lose early wicket

21:48 Match reduced to 18 overs a side :
K Gowtham comes into the attack and Iyer gets a single.
Next ball, Shaw cuts it through point for a lovely boundary.
He then gets a single.
Iyer goes inside out and he cuts it through backward point for another bounndary and then a single to long on.
Wide ball but Shaw finds the fielder at point, dot to end the over as 11 come from it.
Kulkarni continues, slightly short and Shaw pulls it over mid-wicket for a six! First maximum of the match.
Next ball is a dot.
Next ball, Shaw clubs it over mid-on for another six.
Nice yorker, well dug out by Shaw.
Slower ball and Shaw pummels it through covers for a superbly timed boundary.
Kulkarni drops Shaw! He puts down a return catch on his follow through! What a miss that is!
Jofra Archer comes in to bowl and starts off with 2 dots to Shaw.
Third ball Shaw plays a single down to fine leg.
Too straight and Iyer just plays it off his pads to get off the mark with a boundary to fine leg.
Next ball is a dot.
Last ball takes off, Iyer asks if that's a no ball, umpire not interested and that is the end of the over.
Iyer is the new batsman and he plays out two dot balls as DD 1 wicket down with one run on the board off the first over.
Prithvi Shaw and Munro open the innings for Daredevils as Dhawal Kulkarni starts with 2 dot balls.
Shaw gets off the mark with a single to the leg side off the 3rd ball.
Munro gone for a golden duck.
Full length, little in-swing, Munro gets the inside edge and the keeper completes a good catch to get an early breakthrough.
21:16 Rajasthan win toss, elect to field vs DD:
The IPL match between Rajasthan and Delhi is set to start at 2130.
The rain delay means the match has been reduced to 18 overs a side.
News from Delhi is that the rain has stopped and the match is set to resume soon.
Earlier, drizzle played a bit of a dampner here as slight rain delayed start of play.
The covers have been put on the pitch here at the Feroz Shah Kotla.
Earlier. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field first vs hosts Delhi Daredevils.
19:39 Must win game for both teams:
Rajasthan Royals' captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to field first vs Delhi Daredevils in their IPL match in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Staring at early exit after their sixth loss in eight games, bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils, under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, will have to treat each IPL game as a virtual knockout.
Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with six points from seven matches. Ajinkya Rahane's team has been inconsistent this season as most times a win has been followed by a loss and they will also have to find a way to stem the rot if they have to make it to the play-offs.
Teams:
Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Dushmantha Chameera, Prashant Chopra, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Heinrich Klaasen, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Jatin Saxena, D'Arcy Short, Ish Sodhi, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat.