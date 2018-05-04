IPL updates: Gayle hits half-century as Punjab post 174

Write a comment

May 04, 2018

21:47 Gayle hits half-century as Punjab post 174:



Punjab 174-6 (20 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Opener Chris Gayle hit a half-century to help Kings XI Punjab post a challenging 174 for six against Mumbai Indians in Indore.



Gayle hit a 40-ball 50, putting on 54 runs for the opening wicket with KL Rahul, who made 24.



Punjab lost the momentum after the dismissal of Gayle before Marcus Stoinis's late attack boosted their total.



Stoinis, who smashed a quickfire 29 not out from 15 balls, hit Hardik Pandya for two sixes and as many fours in the final over, which went for 22 runs.

Opener Chris Gayle hit a half-century to help Kings XI Punjab post a challenging 174 for six against Mumbai Indians in Indore.Gayle hit a 40-ball 50, putting on 54 runs for the opening wicket with KL Rahul, who made 24.Punjab lost the momentum after the dismissal of Gayle before Marcus Stoinis's late attack boosted their total.Stoinis, who smashed a quickfire 29 not out from 15 balls, hit Hardik Pandya for two sixes and as many fours in the final over, which went for 22 runs.

21:43 Stoinis's late attack lifts Punjab to 174:



Punjab 174-6 (20 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Bumrah keeps the Punjab batsmen in a tight leash in his final over. No boundaries in the 19th over as Mayank and Stoinis sneak just six runs as Bumrah finishes with impressive figures one for 19 in his four overs.



Hardik has struggled with the ball but Rohit still entrusts him to bowl the final over.



He starts with a wide before Stoinis lofts the next ball over long-off for the 500th six of IPL-11.



The next ball is slightly short as Stoinis heaves it past midwicket for a four before taking one to long-off.



Agarwal has a big swing but only manages to miscue it on the off-side to be caught by Krunal for 11.



Stoinis back on strike as Hardik tries the slower bouncer but the right-hander manages to slash it over the thirdman fence for the six of the over.



The last ball is hit over midwicket for a four as Punjab smash 22 from the final over to finish on 174 for six in their 20 overs.

Bumrah keeps the Punjab batsmen in a tight leash in his final over. No boundaries in the 19th over as Mayank and Stoinis sneak just six runs as Bumrah finishes with impressive figures one for 19 in his four overs.Hardik has struggled with the ball but Rohit still entrusts him to bowl the final over.He starts with a wide before Stoinis lofts the next ball over long-off for the 500th six of IPL-11.The next ball is slightly short as Stoinis heaves it past midwicket for a four before taking one to long-off.Agarwal has a big swing but only manages to miscue it on the off-side to be caught by Krunal for 11.Stoinis back on strike as Hardik tries the slower bouncer but the right-hander manages to slash it over the thirdman fence for the six of the over.The last ball is hit over midwicket for a four as Punjab smash 22 from the final over to finish on 174 for six in their 20 overs.

21:33 Mumbai's bowlers keep Punjab in check:



Punjab 146-5 (18 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Pacer Bumrah comes back into the attack. Punjab continue to flirt with danger as Marcus Stoinis taps it on the leg side and sets off for a quick single and is lucky that the fielder at midwicket misses the direct hit.



Bumrah has a leg before appeal against Axar turned down before he gets his man off the last ball.



Axar, who made 13 from 12 balls, lofts it straight back over the bowler but hasn't timed it too well to be caught at long-on.



Mumbai miss another opportunity on the field. Mayank Agarwal taps the first ball to the covers and looks to take a quick run but Suryakumar misses the direct hit with the batsman way out of his crease.



Four singles from the first four balls before Agarwal lofts Cutting over the long-on fielder just about clearing him, for a six and keeps strike with one from the last ball.

Pacer Bumrah comes back into the attack. Punjab continue to flirt with danger as Marcus Stoinis taps it on the leg side and sets off for a quick single and is lucky that the fielder at midwicket misses the direct hit.Bumrah has a leg before appeal against Axar turned down before he gets his man off the last ball.Axar, who made 13 from 12 balls, lofts it straight back over the bowler but hasn't timed it too well to be caught at long-on.Mumbai miss another opportunity on the field. Mayank Agarwal taps the first ball to the covers and looks to take a quick run but Suryakumar misses the direct hit with the batsman way out of his crease.Four singles from the first four balls before Agarwal lofts Cutting over the long-on fielder just about clearing him, for a six and keeps strike with one from the last ball.

21:23 Karun out for 23, Punjab lose 4th wicket:



Punjab 132-4 (16 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Leg-spinner Markande comes back. Karun picks a single from the first ball before Axar smokes the next back over the bowler's head for a six.



Three more singles as Markande goes for 10 in his third over.



Punjab looking to lift the tempo as Axar tries to loft it down the ground but it goes on the bounce to long-on for one.



Karun then pulls a short ball into the stands over square leg for a six and then takes one to the fielder at deep square leg.



Axar gets an inside edge as Karun (23 from 11 balls) runs halfway down and is sent back but McClenaghan misses the direct hit with the latter struggling to make his crease.



However, he fails to make most of the lifeline. Karun goes for the inside out lofted shot but is caught by Pandya running to his left at long-off as he perishes for 23 from 12 balls.

Leg-spinner Markande comes back. Karun picks a single from the first ball before Axar smokes the next back over the bowler's head for a six.Three more singles as Markande goes for 10 in his third over.Punjab looking to lift the tempo as Axar tries to loft it down the ground but it goes on the bounce to long-on for one.Karun then pulls a short ball into the stands over square leg for a six and then takes one to the fielder at deep square leg.Axar gets an inside edge as Karun (23 from 11 balls) runs halfway down and is sent back but McClenaghan misses the direct hit with the latter struggling to make his crease.However, he fails to make most of the lifeline. Karun goes for the inside out lofted shot but is caught by Pandya running to his left at long-off as he perishes for 23 from 12 balls.

21:15 Yuvraj run out for 14; Punjab 3 down:



Punjab 113-3 (14ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Krunal Pandya comes into the attack as Yuvraj goes after him straightaway, launching the first ball over long-on for a six.



But two balls later, he is dismissed run out to walk back after scoring just 14.



Karun Nair tapped the third ball to point and Yuvraj responded the call for a quick run but was way short of his crease.



Axar Patel gets off the mark with one followed by two more singles as Krunal goes for 10 in his first over.



Cutting continues to bowl tight as Karun tries to disrupt his rhythm. He looks to heave Cutting over the leg side but gets a thick outside edge for a four. But the next ball comes off the middle as Karun pulls it over midwicket for a six. He punches the next ball square on the off-side as the fielder in the deep does well to keep it down to two.

Krunal Pandya comes into the attack as Yuvraj goes after him straightaway, launching the first ball over long-on for a six.But two balls later, he is dismissed run out to walk back after scoring just 14.Karun Nair tapped the third ball to point and Yuvraj responded the call for a quick run but was way short of his crease.Axar Patel gets off the mark with one followed by two more singles as Krunal goes for 10 in his first over.Cutting continues to bowl tight as Karun tries to disrupt his rhythm. He looks to heave Cutting over the leg side but gets a thick outside edge for a four. But the next ball comes off the middle as Karun pulls it over midwicket for a six. He punches the next ball square on the off-side as the fielder in the deep does well to keep it down to two.

21:02 Gayle out for 50; Punjab 2 down:



Punjab 89-2 (12 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Part-time off-spinner JP Duminy comes into the attack but no signs of left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya yet.



Three singles from the first four balls before Gayle cuts a short ball past point for a four.



He taps the last ball to long-on for a single to take his score to 49 and also retain the strike.



Ben Cutting comes into the attack as Gayle clips the first ball to square leg for a single to race to his half-century, from 38 balls.



But he perishes three balls later, caught at deep square leg. Gayle goes for the pull shot but fails to get hold of it and is caught by Suryakumar after scoring 50 from 40 balls.



Punjab have a close shave off the very next ball as Yuvraj and new batsman Karun Nair have a huge misunderstanding after the former taps the ball to point as both are stranded midpitch but eventually they make it back safely.



Yuvraj picks a single off the last ball as Cutting bowls a wonderful over first up, conceding just three runs, while dismissing the dangerous Gayle.

Part-time off-spinner JP Duminy comes into the attack but no signs of left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya yet.Three singles from the first four balls before Gayle cuts a short ball past point for a four.He taps the last ball to long-on for a single to take his score to 49 and also retain the strike.Ben Cutting comes into the attack as Gayle clips the first ball to square leg for a single to race to his half-century, from 38 balls.But he perishes three balls later, caught at deep square leg. Gayle goes for the pull shot but fails to get hold of it and is caught by Suryakumar after scoring 50 from 40 balls.Punjab have a close shave off the very next ball as Yuvraj and new batsman Karun Nair have a huge misunderstanding after the former taps the ball to point as both are stranded midpitch but eventually they make it back safely.Yuvraj picks a single off the last ball as Cutting bowls a wonderful over first up, conceding just three runs, while dismissing the dangerous Gayle.

20:52 Gayle's attack lifts Punjab:



Punjab 78-1 (10 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Hardik, who went for runs in his first over, comes back into the attack. He starts with a wide to Gayle, followed by four singles from the rest of the over.



Gayle has been quiet for the last few overs before he breaks the shackles in his trademark fashion.



Markande overpitches and Gayle smashes it over the covers for a six and carves the next ball over the point region for a four.



In the next over, Hardik foxes Gayle with the slower ball as it goes through him before he taps the next on the leg side for one.



Yuvraj (3 from 6 balls) edges the next ball but wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan puts down the catch diving to his left.



Hardik then bowls it full and on the pads as Gayle looks to glance and misses but ends up getting four leg byes.



Hardik bowling it on the leg stump line to Gayle and mixing his pace quite well to keep the tall opener in check.



At the halfway stage, Punjab have reached 78 for one in 10 overs, with Gayle on 43 from 34 balls, and Yuvraj on three.

Hardik, who went for runs in his first over, comes back into the attack. He starts with a wide to Gayle, followed by four singles from the rest of the over.Gayle has been quiet for the last few overs before he breaks the shackles in his trademark fashion.Markande overpitches and Gayle smashes it over the covers for a six and carves the next ball over the point region for a four.In the next over, Hardik foxes Gayle with the slower ball as it goes through him before he taps the next on the leg side for one.Yuvraj (3 from 6 balls) edges the next ball but wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan puts down the catch diving to his left.Hardik then bowls it full and on the pads as Gayle looks to glance and misses but ends up getting four leg byes.Hardik bowling it on the leg stump line to Gayle and mixing his pace quite well to keep the tall opener in check.At the halfway stage, Punjab have reached 78 for one in 10 overs, with Gayle on 43 from 34 balls, and Yuvraj on three.

20:39 Rahul out for 24, Punjab lose 1st wicket:



Punjab 54-1 (7 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Leg-spinner Mayank Markande comes into the attack. Gayle smashes the first ball straight as the leg-spinner who dives to his right but is unable to take the catch as it is smashed back at him.



Rahul sweeps the next ball through square leg for for a four before he attempts the reverse sweep but can't beat the fielder at short thirdman.



Rahul then gives his wicket away as he pulls a short ball from the leg-spinner straight into the hands of Duminy at deep midwicket.



Rahul walks back disappointed after scoring 24 from 20 balls.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande comes into the attack. Gayle smashes the first ball straight as the leg-spinner who dives to his right but is unable to take the catch as it is smashed back at him.Rahul sweeps the next ball through square leg for for a four before he attempts the reverse sweep but can't beat the fielder at short thirdman.Rahul then gives his wicket away as he pulls a short ball from the leg-spinner straight into the hands of Duminy at deep midwicket.Rahul walks back disappointed after scoring 24 from 20 balls.

20:35 Rahul, Gayle give Punjab a good start:



Punjab 49-0 (6 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



Hardik Pandya comes into the attack, in place of Bumrah, who bowled just one over with the new ball.



Three singles from the first three balls before Gayle lofts Hardik straight down the ground, over mid-off for his first four, off the 10th ball he faces.



The next ball is wide as Gayle smashes it through the covers for another boundary before an under-pressure Hardik bowls a wide.



The last ball is short and wide as Gayle slashes it over the thirdman region for the third four of the over as Hardik goes for 16 in his first over.



Bumrah bowls another tight over, as he concedes just four singles in the over.



McClenaghan comes back into the attack. A wide before Gayle pulls a short ball over square leg for a six before he lofts the next ball over mid-off for a four.



12 from the over as Punjab reach 49 for no loss in six overs, with Gayle on 27 from 19 balls and Rahul on 20 from 17 balls.

Hardik Pandya comes into the attack, in place of Bumrah, who bowled just one over with the new ball.Three singles from the first three balls before Gayle lofts Hardik straight down the ground, over mid-off for his first four, off the 10th ball he faces.The next ball is wide as Gayle smashes it through the covers for another boundary before an under-pressure Hardik bowls a wide.The last ball is short and wide as Gayle slashes it over the thirdman region for the third four of the over as Hardik goes for 16 in his first over.Bumrah bowls another tight over, as he concedes just four singles in the over.McClenaghan comes back into the attack. A wide before Gayle pulls a short ball over square leg for a six before he lofts the next ball over mid-off for a four.12 from the over as Punjab reach 49 for no loss in six overs, with Gayle on 27 from 19 balls and Rahul on 20 from 17 balls.

20:17 Punjab off to a steady start vs Mumbai:



Punjab 17-0 (3 ovs) vs Mumbai | Scorecard



The dangerous duo of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle walk out to open the batting for Punjab, while Mitchell McClenaghan will start off with the ball for Mumbai Indians.



The first ball is full as Rahul defends it before he pulls the next ball to fine leg for one to get off the mark and Gayle also takes a single to get off the mark.



McClenaghan bowls a loose delivery, full and wide, as Rahul goes hard and slashes it over point for a six before keeping strike with one from the last ball.



Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the second over. He starts with a full delivery and slightly wide as Rahul drives it over the off-side and manages to clear the cover boundary for a six.



The next ball is short as Rahul pulls it to deep square leg for one.



Gayle is watchful at the start and rightly so, with Rahul starting off in smashing fashion at the other end, as Punjab reach 16 for no loss in two overs.



Bumrah made a good comeback after being hit for a six off the first ball as he got Gayle to edge one but it fell short of the first slip fielder.



McClenaghan bowls a superb second over, giving away just a single as Punjab reach 17 for no loss in three overs.

The dangerous duo of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle walk out to open the batting for Punjab, while Mitchell McClenaghan will start off with the ball for Mumbai Indians.The first ball is full as Rahul defends it before he pulls the next ball to fine leg for one to get off the mark and Gayle also takes a single to get off the mark.McClenaghan bowls a loose delivery, full and wide, as Rahul goes hard and slashes it over point for a six before keeping strike with one from the last ball.Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the second over. He starts with a full delivery and slightly wide as Rahul drives it over the off-side and manages to clear the cover boundary for a six.The next ball is short as Rahul pulls it to deep square leg for one.Gayle is watchful at the start and rightly so, with Rahul starting off in smashing fashion at the other end, as Punjab reach 16 for no loss in two overs.Bumrah made a good comeback after being hit for a six off the first ball as he got Gayle to edge one but it fell short of the first slip fielder.McClenaghan bowls a superb second over, giving away just a single as Punjab reach 17 for no loss in three overs.

19:37 Mumbai elect to bowl, Yuvraj back for Punjab: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in Indore.



Mumbai, who face a must-win game, have made one change as the struggling Kieron Pollard is dropped with the fit-again Evin Lewis back into the team.



Meanwhile, Punjab have made three changes as Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel are recalled into the playing XI.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in Indore.Mumbai, who face a must-win game, have made one change as the struggling Kieron Pollard is dropped with the fit-again Evin Lewis back into the team.Meanwhile, Punjab have made three changes as Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel are recalled into the playing XI.