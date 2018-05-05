IPL updates: Umesh strikes early

Write a comment

May 05, 2018

18:12 CSK need 128 for victory:





CSK 23-1 (4 ovs) vs RCB 127-9 (20 ovs) | Scorecard



Southee comes back into the attack and Raina gets off the mark with a couple as the batsmen take 5 runs off the over.

Umesh Yadav comes into the attack and Rayudu gets off the mark with a six off the second ball of the over.

Next ball is a leg bye, Watson then takes a couple and is bowled off the very next ball. He is done in by a fast bouncer by Umesh and he goes for 11.

Chahal brought into the attack early and he starts with a maiden!

Shane Watson and Raydu open the innings for CSK while Southee opens the bowling for RCB and Watson gets off the mark with boundary off the first ball.

9 runs come off the first over.

17:39 Jadeja stars with 3 wickets:



RCB stagger to 127 for 9 in their 20 overs after a poor batting display.

Parthiv was the only stand-out for them scoring 51 while Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for CSK with 3 wickets against his name.



Bravo continues.

Southee starts with a dot.

Next ball is a comedy of errors as Southee and Siraj are involved in a mix-up. Siraj runs half the length of the pitch but is sent back and Siraj injures his groin as he tries to get back in while Ngidi again overthrows.

Next ball Southee runs a couple to the leg side.

He then plays out a dot.

Southee then gets a inside edge and a single to short fine.

Siraj misses the full toss and is run-out off the last ball of the over as he attempts to complete the 2nd run and RCB get to 127 for 9 in their 20 overs.

Thakur comes back into the attack. Siraj gets a single off the first ball.

Southee then pulls the ball over deep square for a six.

He follows that up with a boundary.

After a dot he gets a single to extra cover.

Dot to end the over as 11 come off it.

17:25 Jadeja pick of the bowlers for CSK:



Bravo comes into the attack and Southee plays an exquisite shot to bring up the team 100 off a boundary.

He then gets a single off the next ball.

The batsmen are happy to just take the singles and they get a bonus boundary off the last ball after overthrows from Ngidi as 13 come off the over.

RCB making a mess here as they are 8 down now. What a atrocious display of irresponsible running.

Willey gets back into the attack and Southee starts with a dot and then gets a quick couple to extra cover.

Southee comes to the off stump, he gets the inside edge and the ball races to the fine leg boundary.

He plays the dot next.

Again he comes across the wickets and gets a single to long-on.







Southee then takes a single.

New batsman Siraj plays out 2 dots.

He then gets a single to fine leg.

Slower ball and Southee gets a single to mid-on.

Ngidi comes back into the attack.

Another wicket down here as Umesh is run-out by a long distance as he runs towards the bowlers' end. Willey breaks the stumps to send him back.



Southee then gets a single to the off-side.

New man Umesh Yadav play out a couple of dots.

Umesh then plays and misses.

He then gets off the mark off the last ball of the over..

RCB losing the plot here and what a shambolic batting display this is!

Willey comes back into the attack and gets his first IPL wicket as Grandhomme miscues only to hole out to Raina at mid-off.





Southee is the new batsman in and gets off the mark off the 3rd ball.

After a dot, Grandhomme ends the over with a single to long-off.

Bhajji continues and teams up with his captain to send Ashwin back.

MS completes a good stumping to make the dismissal.





16:59 Parthiv gets 11th IPL half-ton before getting out:



M Ashwin is the new batsman and gets off the mark with a single as 5 runs and a wicket come in the over.

Jadeja continues and the batsmen do well to rotate the strike.

He then accepts a return catch as Parthiv goes for 51.



Bhajji continues and Parthiv gets to his half-century off the 2nd ball of the over with a single to mid-wicket.

Grandhomme is the new man in and gets off the mark off the 2nd ball he's faced.

Parthiv then sweeps to fine leg for a single.

Grandhomme comes down the track and plays the ball back over the bowler for a once bounce boundary.

7 come off the over.

Jadeja continues and while the batsmen run for the singles and twos they have been done in.

Mandeep tries to sweep, only to send the ball down the throat of Willey at deep square leg.

He is gone for 7 as RCB lose their 4th.

Bhajji continues and Parthiv cuts past the two fielders at backward point for a boundary.

He gets a single off the next ball. The batsmen run three singles thereafter as 7 come off the over.





Jadeja continues and he gives four runs in the over.

16:39 Jadeja, Bhajji strike in consecutive overs:





Mandeep Singh is the new batsman in.

He starts with two dots.

He then gets off the mark with a single to mid-wicket.

Bhajji comes into the attack and is welcomed with a reverse sweep boundary by Parthiv.

Parthiv then offers Bhajji a return catch but the bowler cannot grasp it and Parthiv gets a single.

AB gone!

De Villiers preempts a sweep shot, misses the ball, Dhoni gathers it cleanly and whips off the bails to have the batsman stumped.

RCB lose third wicket.

De Villiers comes in to bat and gets off the mark with a single.

Parthiv then gets a couple to deep backward square.

Parthiv then gets a single to long-on.

AB then plays out two dot balls to end the over as 4 runs and a wicket come off the over.



Jadeja comes into the attack and strikes!

He bowls through the arm and Kohli misses it completely as the ball crashes into his stumps.

Kohli out for 8 off 11.





Ngidi comes back into the attack and Parthiv slashes and misses.

Parthiv then plays to the pace of the ball and pulls it over backward square leg for a six.

Parthiv then comes down the track and makes room, trying to go after the bowling, gets nothing on it.

Slower ball and Parthiv again gets a dot.

Another swing and a miss.

WOW! Shot! Parthiv gets it in the zone and he times it to perfection through the covers for a boundary.



Thakur comes into the attack and after the dot, Kohli smacks the ball over the bowler's head for a four! What a shot!

He then plays a dot before getting a single to mid-wicket.

Parthiv then pulls the ball and the ball takes flight, not controlled, luckily the ball falls in no man's land and he gets a couple.

Parthiv takes a single to end the over.





16:20 CSK win toss, to bowl first vs RCB:





Ngidi continues and Kohli gets a single off a leg bye.

Slower ball and Parthiv tries to play it down but the ball carries to Dhoni, lucky there was no edge.

Parthiv slashes and the ball falls short of MS. That could be a life for Parthiv.

A dot ball later, Parthiv plays the ball to long-off and scampers for a good single.

Kohli then just taps the ball to backward point and scampers for a single. That was a suicidal run but luckily for Parthiv Rayudu did not hit the stumps.

Willey continues and new man in Kohli just taps it for a dot.

He then gets off the mark with a single down to third man.

Parthiv then gets a single to third man.

Kohli then gets a dot.

He then gets a single to backward square leg.

Parthiv hits the first maximum of the match with a six over long-on.

After the wicket of Mcullum, Parthiv plays a dot.

Next ball he he just goes over the head of mid-on for a boundary.

He gets another boundary as he flicks it off his pads to the deep mid-wicket boundary.

A dot to end the over.

Ngidi cones into the attack and again Parthiv gets a single off the inside edge.

Next ball's a wide.

McCullum then tries to go down, makes room but the batsmen was done in by the slower one. Thakur collects the catch finally after a slight bobble.

Parthiv and McCullum open the batting for RCB while debutant David Willey opens the bowling for CSK.



Left-armer Willey starts over the wicket and Parthiv plays a dot.

Willey gets some in swing and hits Parthiv high on the leg, Willey appeals but unsuccessfully.

Parthiv gets off the mark with an inside edge, single to square leg.

McCullum comes down the track but only manages to play it down to the leg side for a single to deep square leg.

Parthiv then gets a single off an inside edge.

McCullum cuts it and hits it through backward point to end the over with a boundary to deep third man.