IPL updates: MI set KKR 182 for victory

KKR bowlers pulled things back after the 10th over after they were sent to the cleaners by Surya and Lewis at the top of the innings.
With figures of 2 for 12 Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR.
Prasidh comes on to bowl the last over and he starts well with a well-directed bouncer.
Duminy then slaps the ball down the ground for a single to long-on.
Hardik then edges the slower ball and it goes over short third man for a boundary.
He then bowls a wide.
Another edge and Hardik gets another four down third man.
Dot ball next and Hardik gets an inside edge and a single off the last ball of the over as MI get to 181 for 4 in their 20 overs.
Narine continues and Hardik gets a single off the first ball.
Short ball and Duniny pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a six.
He then plays a couple to long-on.
He then gets a single to mid-wicket.
Hardik then gets a single to the leg side.
Duminy gets a single to mid-wicket.
12 come off the over.
Johnson comes into the attack and he starts with a wide.
Hardik then gets a single to long-on.
Dumimy then gets off the mark with a couple to deep mid-wicket.
Two dot balls now to Duminy, one a short one.
Next ball is a wide.
Slower one and Duminy gets the inside edge to his pads and that is a single.
Hardik then plays the ball to long-on for a single.
Duminy is the new man and he plays out a dot.
Narine comes back into the attack.
Krunal starts with a dot.
He then plays a single to long-off.
Hardik then gets a single before Krunal sends the ball sailing over long-on for a six.
Krunal is out next ball, trying to be too ambitious he pulls and hands the catch to Shubman Gill at long-on.