IPL updates: MI set KKR 182 for victory

May 06, 2018

17:49  Russell pegs back MI with 2 wickets:  


MI 181-4 (20 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard


KKR bowlers pulled things back after the 10th over after they were sent to the cleaners by Surya and Lewis at the top of the innings.

With figures of 2 for 12 Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR.



Prasidh comes on to bowl the last over and he starts well with a well-directed bouncer.

Duminy then slaps the ball down the ground for a single to long-on.

Hardik then edges the slower ball and it goes over short third man for a boundary.

He then bowls a wide.

Another edge and Hardik gets another four down third man.

Dot ball next and Hardik gets an inside edge and a single off the last ball of the over as MI get to 181 for 4 in their 20 overs.






Narine continues and Hardik gets a single off the first ball.

Short ball and Duniny pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a six.

He then plays a couple to long-on.

He then gets a single to mid-wicket.

Hardik then gets a single to the leg side.

Duminy gets a single to mid-wicket.

12 come off the over.




Johnson comes into the attack and he starts with a wide.

Hardik then gets a single to long-on.

Dumimy then gets off the mark with a couple to deep mid-wicket.

Two dot balls now to Duminy, one a short one.

Next ball is a wide.

Slower one and Duminy gets the inside edge to his pads and that is a single.

Hardik then plays the ball to long-on for a single.






Duminy is the new man and he plays out a dot.

Narine comes back into the attack. 

Krunal starts with a dot.

He then plays a single to long-off.

Hardik then gets a single before Krunal sends the ball sailing over long-on for a six.

Krunal is out next ball, trying to be too ambitious he pulls and hands the catch to Shubman Gill at long-on.

17:29  Russell strikes again:  




MI 143-3 (16 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard





Prasidh comes into the attack and Krunal gets a single to fine leg.

Hardik then plays flick off his wrist down to mid-wicket for a single.

Dot ball next.

Krunal then pulls it over mid-wicket for a single.

Short and wide and Hardik slices it through point for a boundary.

Next ball, Hardik paddles it over short fine leg for a boundary.





Krunal is the new batsman and he pulls the ball over mid-wicket to get off the mark with a four.

He then plays and misses.

Bouncer and again Krunal swings his arms.

Krunal then plays the ball to mid-wicket and gets a single as 6 runs and a wicket come off the over.


Russell comes back into the attack.

Slower ball and Pandya gets a single to long-on.

Russell then bowls a little wide, Surya tries to cut, gets the bottom edge and Karthik completes a catch. Surya goes for 59.



Johnson comes back into the attack and starts with a dot.

Surya then clips the ball to the leg side for a single.

Full ball and Pandya just mistimes and he gets a single to a single on the leg side.

Surya then gets a single to cover.

Hardik then plays a dot and then he gets a single to long off as 4 runs come off the over.





Chawla continues and he is taken to the cleaners by Surya and Hardik as they take 13 runs off him, including a four and a six!

17:06  Surya gets half-century:  



MI 109-2 (12 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard


Narine comes back into the attack.

Surya gets to his 50 with a single.

Rohit then takes a couple to fine leg.

A dot ball later, Rohit is on his way back to the dug out as Narine strikes.

Rohit sweeps, gets a top edge and that is a catch at deep mid-wicket. 

Surya gets a single and then Hardik gets off the mark with a couple as 6 runs and a wicket come in the over.



Chawla comes back into the attack.

First ball is a dot.

Rohit picks the ball on the half-volley and drives it through covers for a four.

Rohit then takes a single on the off side to bring up the 100.

Surya then just taps the ball for a single.

Rohit then takes a couple and a dot to end the over.






Rohit comes into bat and gets off the mark off the 2nd ball. 

Russell then bowls a wice.

Surya then gets a single to mid-wicket.

Rohit ends the over with a single to backward point as 6 runs and wicket come in the over.

Andre Russell comes into the attack.

Lewis plays the ball off his pads for a couple. 

Russell strikes!

Slower one, Lewis mistimes it and it goes straight into the hands of short third man. He is gone for 43.




Kuldeep continues.

Surya then cuts it through point for a boundary to spoil what was a fairly decent over. 7 come off the over.


16:42  Surya, Lewis on song:  



MI 82-0 (8 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard


KKR bowlers still searching for the breakthrough after 8 overs as KKR score over 10 runs per over.

Rana comes back into the attack and Lewis gets a single to mid-wicket.

Next ball on the leg side and Surya then picks the gap and plays it in the cow corner for a boundary.

Next ball is a single.

Lewis then gets a bottom edge and nutmegs Karthik to get a boundary to third man.

Rana then bowls a wide and next ball Lewis hits the ball hard in the direction of the bowler who fails to latch on to the return chance. The batsmen take a single.

Surya then times the ball through deep extra cover for a boundary. 






With KKR looking for a wicket, Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack here.

Nicely cut late through short third man for a couple by Surya. 

Next is a short ball and he only manages to get a single to long-on

Lewis then gets a single.

Surya then comes down the track, swings his arms and plays it over deep mid-wicket for a huge six.

Two dot balls to end the over as 10 runs come off it.



Chawla comes into the attack and is welcomed with a six! 

It's a juicy full toss and Lewis slaps it over the leg side boundary for a six.

He then plays the ball to the off side for a boundary to bring up the 50.

Lewis then edges the ball to third man for another four.

Three dot balls and 14 runs come off the over.

 

Prasidh comes back into the attack and Surya plays the ball to backward point. It's a dot.

Surya then mishits and plays the ball to mid-on and hares down for a single.

The batsmen take a run each and then Lewis picks up the slower one and pulls it over mid-wicket for a six.

He then taps the ball around the corner for a single.
16:24  KKR win toss, elect to bowl vs MI:  


MI 32-0 (4 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard

Narine comes into the attack and Surya plays two dot balls.

He then plays the ball to long-on for a single.

Lewis starts with a dot and next ball he gets the inside edge and the ball races through mid-wicket for a boundary.

He then cuts the ball through covers for a four. 9 runs come off the over.

Mitchell Johnson comes into the attack and starts on the off side and Surya plays a dot.

Slower ball, Surya doesn't connect it too well, he gets a top edge and the ball sails over fine leg for six.

Half-volley next and Surya punches it through covers for a four.

Slower ball, a little width and Surya cuts it through backward point for another boundary.

Surya ends the over with a single as 15 big runs come off it.


Prasidh comes into the attack and starts with a dot. 

Short ball and Surya cuts it through point for a boundary, the first of the match.

Next two ball Surya bowls a dot.

Good length and Surya plays it to mid-on for a single. 

Lewis then plays the ball to fine leg for a couple as 7 come off  the over.

Nitesh Rana opens the bowling as Suryakumar takes strike and gets off the mark off the first ball.

Evin Lewis takes strike and is yet to get off the mark as offie Rana bowls a good over as only one run comes off it.


15:34  Karthik calls rightly at the toss:  


Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in sunny Mumbai on Sunday.

The defending champions appear resurgent after Fridays tense victory over Kings XI Punjab, though their play-off hopes still hang by a thread, thanks to the spate of reverses over the past few weeks.

Mumbais under-performing batsmen finally clicked against Kings XI and will look to replicate their performance against another top of the table outfit.

It is a different story for KKR, with skipper Dinesh Karthik leading the charge in style. Following an emphatic six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, KKR jumped to third spot and a third win on the trot will boost their qualifying hopes considerably.

Teams (from):

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.
