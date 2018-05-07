IPL updates: Williamson gone after trying to accelerate

Write a comment

May 07, 2018

21:21 Umesh breaks crucial partnership:



Sunrisers Hyd 112-4 (16 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard



Umesh continues and Shakib plays out a dot.

The batsmen then take a single.

Williamson then times the ball through covers for a boundary.

He then pulls the ball to mid-wicket for a single.

Shakib then pulls the ball to fine leg for a single.

Williamson is gone here. He gets across the stumps, tries to flick, gets flight but not the distance and is caught at deep backward square leg by Mandeep Singh. He is gone for a well made 56.



Chahal comes back into the attack and Shakib starts with a single to mid-wicket.

Widish ball and Williamson sweeps it for six over mid-wicket to get the team 100.

He then gets to his half-century with a single to cover.

Shakib then takes a single to short fine.

Willliamson then cuts it to cover-point for a single.

Shakib ends the over with a single as 11 come off it.





Umesh brought back into the attack and he starts with a dot.

Shakib then pulls the ball to deep square leg for a single.

A dot ball later, Williamson just helps the ball on its way to fine leg for a boundary.

Williamson then plays the ball through covers for a couple.

Umesh then bowls a wide.

Too straight and full and Williamson just whips it over fine leg for a six as 14 come off the over.





Siraj comes back into the attack and gives 4 runs including a wide in the over.

21:00 Lose 3 wickets early:





Sunrisers Hyd 76-3 (12 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard



De Grandhomme comes into the attack and starts with a short and wide ball and Shakib cuts it through point for a boundary.

A dot ball later, Shakib gets a single to deep point.

Williamson then gets a single to long-off.

A dot ball later, De Grandhomme bowls a wide to the leg side.

He bowls short and wide again and Shakib ends the over with a single as 8 come off it.

Chahal continues. He starts with a dot.

He then keeps it shot, Williamson goes one one knee and pulls it towards square leg for a boundary.

Next ball, he survives a stumping.

Williamson then takes a single to mid-wicket.

Shakib then plays the ball to fine leg for a single.

Chahal then bowls a no-ball.

Williamson does not do much off the free-hit and that is a dot.



Moeen brought back into the attack and Williamson takes a single off the first ball.

Shakib then takes back-to-back boundaries off the bowler.

After a dot, he then takes a single to mid-wicket.

Williamson ends the over with a single as 11 runs come off it.



Shakib is the new man in and gets off the mark with a couple.

He plays out a couple of dots to end the over.

Chahal continues and Williamson starts with a single.

Sunrisers lose another wicket as Pandey plays the catch straight to Kohli. He is gone for 5.

20:39 Hyderabad 2 down inside the Powerplay:



Sunrisers Hyd 47-2 (8 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard



Sunrisers Hyderabad are rotating the strike but are yet to get the big shots it consistently as Moeen comes back into the attack and Williamson starts the over with a single to fine leg.

Pandey then plays a dot and a single to mid-wicket.

Williamson plays a dot and then gets a single off the next ball.

Pandey ends the over with a couple to square leg.





Chahal comes into the attack.

Pandey gets off the mark with a single.

Williamson plays a dot and then plays a single to cover.

A dot ball later, Manish gets a single to mid-off after a misfield by Chahal.

Williamson gets a single to end the over.







Manish Pandey is the new man in but the batsmen had crossed so Williamson is on strike and a dot to end the over.

Siraj comes into the attack and the batsmen are happy to just get a run each off the first two balls.

Dhawan then plays and misses.

Short ball, Dhawan goes for the pull and he finds the fielder at deep backward square leg.

He is gone for 13 off 19.



Southee continues. He starts with giving just one run each.

Third ball he overpitches and Williamson just drives it to perfection for a boundary.

Williamson then runs a couple to mid-wicket.

Williamson then steals a single.

Dhawan ends the over with a single as 11 runs come off the over.

20:21 Southee strikes:





Sunrisers Hyd 25-1 (4 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard



Yadav continues and Dhawan and Williamson get a single off the first two balls.

Williamson then bottom edges to keep the yorker out.

He then plays the ball to backward point for a single.

Dhawan then taps the ball to point for a single.

Williamson then plays the ball to mid-on and scampers through for a single.







Williamson is the new man in and gets off the mark with a four.

The ball is bowled on the pads and Williamson helps it on its way to the fine leg boundary.

He gets a single off the next ball.

Dot to end the over as 6 runs and a wicket come off it.





Southee then comes into the attack and after a dot, Dhawan pulls it to square leg for a single.

Hales gone! The ball shapes away and Hales misses it completely and loses his middle stump. He is bowled for 5.



Umesh comes into the attack and starts with a dot.

Dhawan then plays the ball to the off side and that is another dot.

Dhawan finding it tough to pick Umesh.

Umesh then bowls a wide ball.

Short ball and slower one, and Dhawan rocks back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a four, the first of the night.

Dhawan then plays a single to long-off.

Hales ends the over with a four over covers as 10 runs come off the over.



Hales and Dhawan open the batting for Hyderabad while Moeen Ali opens the bowling for RCB.

The batsmen take a run each off the first two balls.

Leg bye off the 4th ball.

Dhawan then plays a dot.

Short ball and Dhawan pulls it to the man at square leg for a single as 4 come off the over.