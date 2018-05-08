IPL updates: KXIP Punjab keep the runs in check

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to bat against Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur, on Tuesday.
Three consecutive defeats have more or less sealed their fate and for things to turn around for the Royals, every aspect of their game needs to improve and click for them.
Nothing has gone right for the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, who lost their captain and batting mainstay -- Australian Steven Smith -- ahead of the tournament after he was banned following the ball-tampering scandal during Australia's tour of South Africa.
The lackluster performance by their batsmen and bowlers have landed them in a position where they need to win all their remaining games and also pray for favourable results in order to qualify for the play-offs.
On the other hand, the visitors are back to winning ways after an emphatic triumph over the Royals and would look to consolidate their position in the top-four. Punjab can even take the second place if they win against Royals, provided they improve their net run rate.
Though they rely heavily on good partnerships between Chris Gayle and KL Rahul the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and Marcus Stoinis have been able to contribute handsomely.
Their bowling too has the variety with captain Ravichandran Ashwin and the new sensation from Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, proving more than handful for the opponent.
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.
Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.