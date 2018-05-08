rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 

IPL updates: KXIP Punjab keep the runs in check

Write a comment

May 08, 2018

20:58  Buttler, Samson building a partnership:  



RR 96-2 (12 ovs) vs KXIP | Scorecard



Ashwin comes back into the attack and he is bowling well here allowing only the singles and giving just 5 in the over. 


Axar continues and after playing out 2 dots, Buttler pulls the ball to deep mid-wicket for a couple.


Buttler then cuts it through cover point and Tye misfields at the boundary line to gift Buttler a four.

Buttler then takes a single next ball.

Samson then just guides the ball through slips and Mujeeb mis-fields at short third man to gift an extra run to RR.

9 runs come off the over.




Mujeeb comes into the attack.

Buttler starts with a single to long-off.

Samson then gets a single to short third man.

Buttler then cuts the ball through to extra cover for a couple.

Buttler gets a bottom edge and the ball races past short fine for a boundary.

2 dot balls to end the over as 8 come off the over.





Axar comes back into the attack and bowls a teasing over to Buttler. Just one run comes off the last ball of the over.
20:44  RR lose 2 wickets:  



RR 72-2 (8 ovs) vs KXIP | Scorecard


Ashwin brings himself into the attack and Buttler starts with a single.

Samson gets a single.

Buttler then gets to his half-century with a single to short fine leg. His 3rd fifty back-to-back.

Samson plays a dot and then takes a single. 

Buttler ends the over with a single to long-on. Just 5 off the over.

The batsmen had crossed and Buttler gets a single, bringing new man Samson at the crease.

Samson gets off the mark with a single to the leg side.

Buttler then digs out the yorker length ball and plays it to long-on for a single.

Stoinis comes back into the attack and Buttler gets a single off the first ball.

Gowtham lucky to survive the inside edge.

Next ball, a little slower and Gowtham miscues, holing out to Tiwary at long-on as Rajasthan lose their 2nd wicket.



Rajasthan have done well in the Powerplay overs, Buttler in particular going full throttle to get to 63 for 1 in 6 overs.

Tye continues and its a first ball dot.

Buttler then just dissects the fielders at mid-on and mid-wicket for a boundary.

He then just hammers the ball over covers for another four.

He follows it up with a single in the deep.

Gowtham then taps the ball to mid-on for a single.

Buttler then gets a single to long-on and that is the end of the Powerplay overs.



Mohit continues and Buttler just places it through backward point for a boundary off the 2nd ball of the over.

He then takes a single to long-on.

The batsmen then take a single each to the deep.

Gowtham then just lofts the ball over the bowler's head for a six over long-on to bring up the team 50.
20:22  KXIP strike early:  



RR 38-1 (4 ovs) vs KXIP | Scorecard

The batsmen cross and Buttler gets a single next ball.

New batsman Gowtham faces the next and let's it go to the keeper.

3 runs and a wicket come in the over. Good start by Tye.

Tye comes into the attack and Rahane starts with a dot.

He then pulls the ball away to mid-wicket for a single.

Buttler then scampers for a single to mid-off.

Slower ball and Rahane gets the leading edge and is caught at point by Nath. The Rajasthan captain is gone for 9.


Rajasthan Royals have managed a good start here, Jos Buttler being the aggressor while Rahane happy to hand him the strike.

Mohit comes into the attack and it is short and Buttler just pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.

He then gets a single to the off-side.

Rahane then plays a 2 dots.

He then just cuts the ball late through backward point to third man for a boundary.

Rahane ends the over with a single to mid-wicket.


Axar Patel comes into the attack and the batsmen grab singles off the first 3 balls.

Buttler then just picks the ball and times it well over cover-point for a four.

Patel floats the ball and Buttler gets the first six of the match over extra cover.

A single to long-off to end the over as 14 come off it.



Stoinis opens the bowling while Rahane gets off the mark with a single to third man.

Joss Buttler gets off the mark with a couple past backward point.

Buttler gets the first boundary as the ball drifts to his pads and he just helps it on its way to the boundary at deep square leg.

Buttler then just punches the ball straight down the ground for another boundary.

2 dot balls and 11 come off the first over.



19:38  It's do or die tie for Rajasthan:  



Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to bat against Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur, on Tuesday.

Three consecutive defeats have more or less sealed their fate and for things to turn around for the Royals, every aspect of their game needs to improve and click for them.

Nothing has gone right for the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, who lost their captain and batting mainstay -- Australian Steven Smith -- ahead of the tournament after he was banned following the ball-tampering scandal during Australia's tour of South Africa.

The lackluster performance by their batsmen and bowlers have landed them in a position where they need to win all their remaining games and also pray for favourable results in order to qualify for the play-offs.

On the other hand, the visitors are back to winning ways after an emphatic triumph over the Royals and would look to consolidate their position in the top-four. Punjab can even take the second place if they win against Royals, provided they improve their net run rate.

Though they rely heavily on good partnerships between Chris Gayle and KL Rahul the likes of  Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and Marcus Stoinis have been able to contribute handsomely.

Their bowling too has the variety with captain Ravichandran Ashwin and the new sensation from Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, proving more than handful for the opponent. 

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera,  Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.
rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use