IPL updates: KXIP Punjab keep the runs in check

Axar comes back into the attack and bowls a teasing over to Buttler. Just one run comes off the last ball of the over.

2 dot balls to end the over as 8 come off the over.

Buttler gets a bottom edge and the ball races past short fine for a boundary.

Buttler then cuts the ball through to extra cover for a couple.

Samson then gets a single to short third man.

Mujeeb comes into the attack.

9 runs come off the over.

Samson then just guides the ball through slips and Mujeeb mis-fields at short third man to gift an extra run to RR.

Buttler then cuts it through cover point and Tye misfields at the boundary line to gift Buttler a four.

Axar continues and after playing out 2 dots, Buttler pulls the ball to deep mid-wicket for a couple.

Ashwin comes back into the attack and he is bowling well here allowing only the singles and giving just 5 in the over.













RR 72-2 (8 ovs) vs KXIP | Scorecard









Ashwin brings himself into the attack and Buttler starts with a single.





Samson gets a single.





Buttler then gets to his half-century with a single to short fine leg. His 3rd fifty back-to-back.





Samson plays a dot and then takes a single.





Buttler ends the over with a single to long-on. Just 5 off the over.





The batsmen had crossed and Buttler gets a single, bringing new man Samson at the crease.





Samson gets off the mark with a single to the leg side.





Buttler then digs out the yorker length ball and plays it to long-on for a single.





Stoinis comes back into the attack and Buttler gets a single off the first ball.





Gowtham lucky to survive the inside edge.





Next ball, a little slower and Gowtham miscues, holing out to Tiwary at long-on as Rajasthan lose their 2nd wicket.













Rajasthan have done well in the Powerplay overs, Buttler in particular going full throttle to get to 63 for 1 in 6 overs.





Tye continues and its a first ball dot.





Buttler then just dissects the fielders at mid-on and mid-wicket for a boundary.





He then just hammers the ball over covers for another four.





He follows it up with a single in the deep.





Gowtham then taps the ball to mid-on for a single.





Buttler then gets a single to long-on and that is the end of the Powerplay overs.













Mohit continues and Buttler just places it through backward point for a boundary off the 2nd ball of the over.





He then takes a single to long-on.





The batsmen then take a single each to the deep.





Gowtham then just lofts the ball over the bowler's head for a six over long-on to bring up the team 50.