IPL updates: Kishan slams 17-ball fifty, Mumbai in control

Write a comment

May 09, 2018

21:10 Kishan slams 17-ball fifty, Mumbai in control:



Mumbai 137-2 (14 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard



Pacer Prasidh comes back as Rohit looks to lift the tempo with back to back fours in the over.



He gets a thick outside edge off the third ball which goes fine on the off-side for a boundary before he pulls the next ball over midwicket for the same result.



Kishan gets the last ball over the fine leg region for the third four of the over, which goes for 15 runs as Mumbai go past the 100-run mark, in the 13th over.



The duo raise their 50-run stand for the third wicket from just 24 balls.



Spinner Kuldeep is called back as KKR look for a breakthrough to check Mumbai's charge.



Kishan continues his attack as he comes down the track and swings Kuldeep over the square leg fence for a six.



He slog sweeps the next ball over midwicket for another maximum to race to 44 from 16 balls.



No stopping Kishan as he smashes the third ball straight down the ground for his third six in a row, to race to his fifty from just 17 balls.



This is unbelievable hitting from the young wicketkeeper as Kishan swings the last ball of the over using the helicopter shot, for another six, to make it four sixes in a row.



Kuldeep has gone for 25 runs in his third over, with Mumbai on the charge, having scored 65 runs from the last four overs to reach 137 for two in 14 overs.

Pacer Prasidh comes back as Rohit looks to lift the tempo with back to back fours in the over.He gets a thick outside edge off the third ball which goes fine on the off-side for a boundary before he pulls the next ball over midwicket for the same result.Kishan gets the last ball over the fine leg region for the third four of the over, which goes for 15 runs as Mumbai go past the 100-run mark, in the 13th over.The duo raise their 50-run stand for the third wicket from just 24 balls.Spinner Kuldeep is called back as KKR look for a breakthrough to check Mumbai's charge.Kishan continues his attack as he comes down the track and swings Kuldeep over the square leg fence for a six.He slog sweeps the next ball over midwicket for another maximum to race to 44 from 16 balls.No stopping Kishan as he smashes the third ball straight down the ground for his third six in a row, to race to his fifty from just 17 balls.This is unbelievable hitting from the young wicketkeeper as Kishan swings the last ball of the over using the helicopter shot, for another six, to make it four sixes in a row.Kuldeep has gone for 25 runs in his third over, with Mumbai on the charge, having scored 65 runs from the last four overs to reach 137 for two in 14 overs.

21:00 Kishan, Rohit boost Mumbai in middle overs:



Mumbai 97-2 (12 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard



The ball seems to be holding up for the spinners.



Rohit Sharma, on 8 from 11 balls, is foxed by the variation as he chips one straight back but Kuldeep is unable to take the catch on his follow through.



Ishan Kishan also fails to read Kuldeep and is beaten before he charges down and smacks the next over midwicket for a six.



A single off the last ball as Kuldeep concedes 10 in his second over, as Mumbai reach 72 for two in 10 overs.



Kishan looking to go after the spinners. He reverse sweeps Chawla over the short thirdman fielder for a four but is beaten next ball as he looks to swing it across the line with the ball staying a touch low.



KKR take the DRS but they end up losing the review with the ball pitching outside the line of leg stump.



Two balls later, he sweeps Chawla past short fine leg for another boundary. He pulls the last ball over square leg for the third four of the over, as Piyush ends up conceding 14 in his third.



Russell comes back into the attack and starts off with a leg side wide to Rohit before he takes one and the pacer sends down another wide.



Rohit, on 10, is dropped off the third ball as Nitish Rana puts down a simple catch. Two more singles before Kishan smashes the last ball for a boundary through the covers.



Mumbai are looking good on 97 for two in 12 overs, with Kishan smashing his way to 27 from 12 balls and Rohit on 12 from 15 balls.

The ball seems to be holding up for the spinners.Rohit Sharma, on 8 from 11 balls, is foxed by the variation as he chips one straight back but Kuldeep is unable to take the catch on his follow through.Ishan Kishan also fails to read Kuldeep and is beaten before he charges down and smacks the next over midwicket for a six.A single off the last ball as Kuldeep concedes 10 in his second over, as Mumbai reach 72 for two in 10 overs.Kishan looking to go after the spinners. He reverse sweeps Chawla over the short thirdman fielder for a four but is beaten next ball as he looks to swing it across the line with the ball staying a touch low.KKR take the DRS but they end up losing the review with the ball pitching outside the line of leg stump.Two balls later, he sweeps Chawla past short fine leg for another boundary. He pulls the last ball over square leg for the third four of the over, as Piyush ends up conceding 14 in his third.Russell comes back into the attack and starts off with a leg side wide to Rohit before he takes one and the pacer sends down another wide.Rohit, on 10, is dropped off the third ball as Nitish Rana puts down a simple catch. Two more singles before Kishan smashes the last ball for a boundary through the covers.Mumbai are looking good on 97 for two in 12 overs, with Kishan smashing his way to 27 from 12 balls and Rohit on 12 from 15 balls.

20:42 Suryakumar falls for 36, Mumbai 2 down:



Mumbai 62-2 (9 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard



Captain Rohit Sharma walks in at No. 3 as Narine is called back into the attack. He bowls a tidy over, conceding just four runs from his second over, with Mumbai going past the 50-run mark, in the seventh over.



Left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav introduced as KKR bring on spin from both ends.



A couple of singles before Suryakumar punches the third ball down the ground for a couple and then sweeps the next for a boundary to get eight from the over.



Chawla strikes again, in his second over. Suryakumar looks to break the shackles after just three runs come from the first five balls. He pulls a short ball straight to Rinku Singh at deep midwicket to perish for 36.

Captain Rohit Sharma walks in at No. 3 as Narine is called back into the attack. He bowls a tidy over, conceding just four runs from his second over, with Mumbai going past the 50-run mark, in the seventh over.Left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav introduced as KKR bring on spin from both ends.A couple of singles before Suryakumar punches the third ball down the ground for a couple and then sweeps the next for a boundary to get eight from the over.Chawla strikes again, in his second over. Suryakumar looks to break the shackles after just three runs come from the first five balls. He pulls a short ball straight to Rinku Singh at deep midwicket to perish for 36.

20:30 Lewis out for 18, Mumbai lose 1st wicket:



Mumbai 47-1 (6 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard



Spin introduced as Sunil Narine comes into the attack. Lewis collects a quiet single from the first ball on the leg side before Suryakumar does the same three balls later, as he strokes it down to long-on.



The last ball is slightly short as Lewis goes back and punches it through the covers for a four.



Pacer Prasidh comes back as Suryakumar attempts the late cut again but this time it goes on the bounce to the slip fielder.



He takes a single off the third ball before Lewis slashes the fourth ball over point for a four before he gets a lifeline off the last ball.



Lewis pulls a short ball but miscues it on the leg side as Kuldeep Yadav backtracks from midwicket but is unable to hold on as he falls to the ground after taking the catch.



Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla comes into the attack. He starts with a full toss as Suryakumar sweeps the freebie square on the leg side for a four before he lofts the next ball over the covers for another boundary.



Chawla manages to redeem himself with the wicket of Lewis, who is looks to play the pull shot but ends up miscuing it off the back of the bat to Chris Lynn at short thirdman.



An unlucky dismissal for Lewis, who walks back for 18, after putting on 46 runs for the opening wicket with Suryakumar.

Spin introduced as Sunil Narine comes into the attack. Lewis collects a quiet single from the first ball on the leg side before Suryakumar does the same three balls later, as he strokes it down to long-on.The last ball is slightly short as Lewis goes back and punches it through the covers for a four.Pacer Prasidh comes back as Suryakumar attempts the late cut again but this time it goes on the bounce to the slip fielder.He takes a single off the third ball before Lewis slashes the fourth ball over point for a four before he gets a lifeline off the last ball.Lewis pulls a short ball but miscues it on the leg side as Kuldeep Yadav backtracks from midwicket but is unable to hold on as he falls to the ground after taking the catch.Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla comes into the attack. He starts with a full toss as Suryakumar sweeps the freebie square on the leg side for a four before he lofts the next ball over the covers for another boundary.Chawla manages to redeem himself with the wicket of Lewis, who is looks to play the pull shot but ends up miscuing it off the back of the bat to Chris Lynn at short thirdman.An unlucky dismissal for Lewis, who walks back for 18, after putting on 46 runs for the opening wicket with Suryakumar.

20:14 Mumbai off to a good start against KKR:



Mumbai 24-0 (3 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard



Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis are the two openers for Mumbai Indians, while KKR make a surprise decision to open the bowling with all-rounder Andre Russell, who has not made an impact with the ball in this IPL.



Russell starts with three dot balls before Suryakumar cracks the fourth ball through the off-side for a four to get off the mark in style and also go past 400 runs in this tournament.



The right-hander keeps strike with a single from the last ball.



Young pacer Prasidh Krishna to bowl from the other end. Suryakumar steals a quick single from the first ball as Lewis has to stretch at the end to make his crease before the West Indian steers the third ball to thirdman for one.



Just two singles from five balls before Suryakumar lofts the last ball over the thirdman fence for a six.



Just one over for Russell before he makes way for pacer Tom Curran. Lewis smashes the second ball, which is full and wide, over the covers for a four. He then steers the next ball to thirdman for one.



Suryakumar then nudges the last ball fine past the fielder in the slips, playing the late cut to perfection, for a boundary fine on the off-side.



Two more singles as Mumbai reach 24 for no loss in three overs.

Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis are the two openers for Mumbai Indians, while KKR make a surprise decision to open the bowling with all-rounder Andre Russell, who has not made an impact with the ball in this IPL.Russell starts with three dot balls before Suryakumar cracks the fourth ball through the off-side for a four to get off the mark in style and also go past 400 runs in this tournament.The right-hander keeps strike with a single from the last ball.Young pacer Prasidh Krishna to bowl from the other end. Suryakumar steals a quick single from the first ball as Lewis has to stretch at the end to make his crease before the West Indian steers the third ball to thirdman for one.Just two singles from five balls before Suryakumar lofts the last ball over the thirdman fence for a six.Just one over for Russell before he makes way for pacer Tom Curran. Lewis smashes the second ball, which is full and wide, over the covers for a four. He then steers the next ball to thirdman for one.Suryakumar then nudges the last ball fine past the fielder in the slips, playing the late cut to perfection, for a boundary fine on the off-side.Two more singles as Mumbai reach 24 for no loss in three overs.

19:33 KKR win toss, elect to bowl vs Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.



KKR have made two changes as Rinku replaces Shubman Gill, who is down with injury, while Tom Curran comes in for Mitchell Johnson.



Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians are unchanged.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.KKR have made two changes as Rinku replaces Shubman Gill, who is down with injury, while Tom Curran comes in for Mitchell Johnson.Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians are unchanged.