IPL updates: DD post 187 for 5

May 10, 2018

21:45  Pant scores maiden IPL ton:  




DD 187-5 (20 ovs) vs SRH | Scorecard


Delhi Daredevils post an imposing 187-5 in their 20 overs after a superb batting display by Rishabh Pant. 

Pant scored his maiden IPL ton and then hammers the wits out of Bhuvi in the last over to take 26 off it, including 4 sixes!

135 runs come off the last 10 overs.


The batsmen crossed and Pant again scoops/ramps it over short third man for a four.

Next ball, ditto, same shot and same result.

Bhuvi bowls a bit short and Pant pulls it over deep square leg for a six!

Pant then plays a baseball shot to slam it for six over the bowler's head.

Pant then pulls it over mid-wicket to end the over with a six!




Bhuvi continues and Maxwell miscues and holes out to Hales at mid-off.





Kaul comes into the attack and starts with a dot.

Full toss and Pant slams it over mid-wicket for a four to get to his century. 

Kaul follows it up with a quick ball and wide and that is a dot. 

Pant then punches the ball down to long-off for a single.

Maxwell then creams the ball straight down the ground and the ball bisects the long-off and long-on to race to the fence.

Another full toss and Maxwell can only get a single.









Bhuvi comes back into the attack and Pant sends the ball into orbit! A six over deep mid-wicket to start the over.

Bhuvi then bowls a wide.

Wide and full and Pant smokes it over covers for a boundary.

Again, same area and Shakib does well to keep it down to a couple. 

A dot ball next. 

Pant! Goodness! Is that a scoop or a ramp shot! That ball sent over short third man for a four.

Pant pulls it to square leg for a single off the last ball of the over.




Rashid comes back into the attack and Pant reverse sweeps him past point for another four.

Pant then just goes after  the full toss and the ball goes straight over the bowler for a six!

He then gets a single off the next ball.

Maxwell then scampers through for a couple to deep mid-wicket.

Maxwell finishes with 2 dot balls.  
21:19  Kaul, Shakib get the treatment:  



DD 120-4 (16 ovs) vs SRH | Scorecard




Kaul comes back into the attack and is welcomed with a huge six over long-on by Pant.

Pant then gets a single down the ground.

Kaul comes back nicely to give just another 3 runs as 9 come off the over.





Shakib continues and Pant is depositing him to corners of the park. He takes a 6 and 4 while new man Maxwell gets off the mark with a single.

14 big runs come off the over.



Rashid continues.

And even as the batsmen are keeping the scorecard ticking, Hyderabad get another breakthrough after a silly run-out off the last ball of the over. Pant plays the ball to deep sqaure leg and looks to come back for a second but his partner back and Patel can't get back in time. He goes for 24.


Sandeep comes back into the attack and Patel hammers the bowler for a huge six after a first ball dot.

After a single Pant then plays the ball to fine leg for a single.

Two singles off the next two balls and 13 come off the over.

20:56  DD lose 3 early wickets:  




DD 81-3 (12 ovs) vs SRH | Scorecard



Rahid continues and Patel starts with a single.

Pant then reverse sweeps it down to third man for a four.

Next ball, he just sweeps it to fine leg for another four.

The batsmen then take a single each off the next two balls.

Short ball down the leg side and Pant pulls it down to fine leg to end the over with a boundary.





Kaul comes back into the attack and Pant takes a single to begin.

Next up is a slower ball and Patel hammers it over mid-wicket for a six.

A single to Patel and then Kaul bowls short again and Pant creams it to the leg side for another boundary.

Pant follows that up with a single.

A yorker that is well dug out by Patel but he only gets a single for it.









Rashid comes into the attack and Patel starts with a single to mid-wicket.

Next ball, Pant is nearly foxed by the turning ball.

Pant then plays the ball down to fine leg.

Next ball Patel gets a single to long-on.

Pant gets a single to the leg side and then a dot ball to end the over.






Shakib continues and Patel gets off the mark with a single off the 2nd ball but only 4 runs come in the over.

20:39  Lose 3rd wicket off a silly run-out:  



DD 44-3 (8 ovs) vs SRH | Scorecard



Pant then gets a single off the last ball of the over after a dot ball as Harshal Patel is the new man in.

Sandeep comes back into the attack and starts with 3 dots.

Iyer gone here off a silly run-out.

Pant gets a thick inside edge and the ball goes to the keeper, meanwhile Iyer runs half-way down the pitch. The keeper with a cool head just rallies the ball to the bowler who runs out Iyer, who is miles away from the non-strikers' end.



Shakib comes back into the attack, on a hat-trick but Pant easily plays it down to mid-wicket for a single.

Iyer then takes a single off the next ball.

Pant takes a single next and then after a dot, the batsmen then take a single each to take five off the over.


Kaul comes into the attack.

And is welcomed by a hat-trick of boundaries off the bat of Pant.


After a dot, Pant miscues a shot and gets a couple as the ball falls in no man's land.

He ends the over with a single as 15 come off it.




Pant and Iyer are the new batsmen as Sandeep Sharma comes back into the attack and the batsmen get off the mark with a run each. 
20:21  Delhi win toss, elect to bat vs Sunrisers Hyd:  



DD 21-2 (4 ovs) vs SRH | Scorecard

Shakib comes into the attack and the batsmen look to take to the attack but are sent back off consecutive balls.

The batsmen had crossed and now Roy just gets foxed by the turn and bounce and edges the ball to the keeper as Delhi lose the 2nd wicket.

Roy gets a single in the deep after the deep. 

Shaw then dances down the track and hammers the ball for a boundary.

After a dot ball, Shakib strikes! Shaw tries to attack the bowler and miscues. Is caught by Dhawan at covers. He is gone for 9.


Bhuvi contnues and after 2 dot balls, Roy just punches the ball down the ground for a boundary.

After a dot, Roy gets a single off a leg bye.

Dot  to end the over as 5 come off it.

Sandeep starts bowling at the other end and Shaw gets a single in the deep.

Roy then gets off the mark with a boundary off a well-timed cover drive.

A dot ball later, Roy then a single down to long-on.

Shaw then plays the incoming ball to long-on for a single.

Slower ball and Roy plays the ball straight down the ground for another single.

Bhuvi starts the over with a lovely ball. He just cramps up Shaw and starts with two dots.

Shaw gets off the mark with a couple off a misfield at mid-wicket.

Bhuvi then bowls the outswinger and Shaw plays and misses.

He then gets a single to bring Jason Roy on strike.

Roy starts with a dot and that is 3 off the first over.
19:36  Iyer says batting is team strength:  

Delhi Daredevils captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi on Thursday.

Languishing at the bottom of the table with three wins from 10 games, the Shreyas Iyer-led team will have to win tomorrow to have any chance of progressing further in the tournament.

The big positive for Delhi has been the form of captain Iyer and opener Shaw. The Feroz Shah Kotla has proved to be a high-scoring venue and both the in-form batsmen are expected to deliver in the do-or-die affair.


Sunrisers, on the other hand, have most things going for them.

Hales has performed at the top in the limited chances he has got and now the team would be hoping that star player, Shikhar Dhawan, is back to his best. Dhawan has had a quiet tournament after scores of 78 and 45 in the first two games.

The bowling is lethal and can defend any total, as it has shown time and again this season.
