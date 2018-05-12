IPL updates: Russell's double strike rattles Punjab

Write a comment

May 12, 2018

18:31 Russell's double strike rattles Punjab:



Punjab 57-2 (5.5 ovs) vs KKR 245-6 | Scorecard

Medium pacer Andre Russell comes into the attack. Rahul clips the first ball to fine leg for one before Gayle smashes the next ball straight for a boundary.

Russell gets a short ball to bounce more than expected as Gayle gets the edge but wicketkeeper Karthik is unable to hold on to a tough chance despite the dive.

Punjab have raced to 43 for no loss in four overs as they begin the run chase in the right ernest.

Pacer Krishna comes back as he starts his new spell with a short wide delivery which Rahul slashes over thirdman fence for a six.

Two dot balls before Rahul takes a single to bring up the fifty, from 4.4 overs.

The next ball is down the leg side as Gayle looks to glance but misses and wicketkeeper Karthik appeals for catch down the leg side but umpire is not interested. Karthik takes the DRS but loses the review as the ball has come off the pads.

In the next over, Gayle swings Russell over midwicket for a six before the bowler gets revenge with the wicket of the Punjab opener.

Gayle looks to pull a short ball over the leg side but gets an outside edge and is caught behind for 21.

Russell strikes again off the next delivery, again with the short ball, as Mayank Agarwal top edges the pull and is caught in the deep for a golden duck.



18:18 Punjab off to a quick start after KKR post 245:



Punjab 36-0 (3 ovs) vs KKR 245-6 | Scorecard

Sunil Narine, who played a cracking innings with the bat, will open the bowling for KKR.

Punjab's openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have their task cut out, with a huge run chase of 246.

Rahul starts off with a single off the first ball to long-on before Gayle does the same next ball to get off the mark.

Rahul comes down the track and lofts it straight down the ground for a straight six and lofts the next over the covers for successive sixes.

Rahul picks a single on the leg side to get 15 from the first over.

Young pacer Prasidh Krishna to bowl from the other end. Rahul guides the first ball through the vacant thirdman region for a four before he takes one, followed by three more singles.

Medium pacer Javon Searles comes into the attack. Rahul continues his dashing start, smashing a wide delivery over point for a four and Gayle repeats the shot two balls later followed by two singles as Punjab race to 36 for no loss in three overs.





17:46 Karthik, Narine power KKR to a huge 245:



KKR 245-6 (20 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard

Sunil Narine and Dinesh Karthik hammered quickfire half-centuries to power KKR to a mammoth 245 for six against Kings XI Punjab.

Opener Narine took the Punjab bowlers to the cleaners as he smashed an entertaining 75 from 36 balls.

Andre Russell played a cameo of 31 from 14 balls before Karthik provided the flourish at the end, blasting 50 from 23 balls.

It would take a special effort from the Punjab's batsmen to overhaul this score, but they certainly have the batting line-up capable of chasing this total.



17:43 Karthik hits 23-ball 50, KKR set for huge score:



KKR 245-6 (20 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard

Shubman Gill continues the flow of boundaries as he edges the first ball from Tye which beats Gayle at short thirdman and goes for a boundary.

Gill picks one off the third ball before Karthik takes a single off the fifth ball to race to his half-century, from just 22 balls.

One more single off the last ball as Tye goes for seven in his final over, but still ends with expensive figures of four for 41 in four overs.

Sran to bowl the final over. Karthik attempts to hit it down the ground but mistimes the slower ball and is caught at long-on after a cracking innings of 50 from 23 balls, laced with three sixes and five fours.

Sran tries the slower ball but Gill manages to pull it over square leg for a four.

The pacer tries a wide full delivery which Gill steers past point for another boundary.

Gill comes down the track but only manages to punch the fifth ball to sweeper cover for one.

Debutant Javon Searles smashes the first ball he faces in IPL, over long-on for a six to end the innings in grand style.



17:34 KKR set for a huge total:



KKR 222-5 (18 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard

Pacer Mohit comes back into the attack. Nitish Rana pulls the first ball over midwicket for a six.

Singles from the next two balls before Rana smashes the fourth ball straight down the ground beating the fielder at long-off for a four.

Rana goes for another big hit but mistimes it as Miller takes an easy catch at long-off to send back the left-hander for 11.

Karthik ends the last ball of the over with a boundary as he revere sweeps the pacer through thirdman for a four.



17:26 Russell falls for 31 but KKR cross 200:



KKR 205-4 (17 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard

Mujeeb, who earlier went off the field with an injury after being struck by a powerful blow from Narine, comes back into the attack.

Karthik slog sweeps the first ball for a six before he attempts the same shot two balls later but gets a top edge over the wicketkeeper for a four.

Karthik sweeps the fourth ball over square leg for another six and then takes a single on the off-side.

The last ball is down the leg side as Russell glances it fine for a four to get 21 from the over, with 40 coming from the last two as KKR are set for a huge total.

Tye, who has taken three for 19 in two overs so far, comes back into the attack.

He starts with a slower bouncer as Karthik pulls it over short fine leg for a six and then takes one.

Russell then carves a wide full delivery over short thirdman for a four to take KKR past the 200-run mark, in the 17th over and then takes one before the pacer bowls a wide.

A single to Karthik before Tye bowls another wide as he attempts the slower bouncer which bounces a lot more than expected.

Russell swings at the next one but gets the top edge as wicketkeeper KL Rahul takes the catch on the leg side.

Russell walks back after a quickfire 31 from 14 balls as KKR reach 205 for four in 17 overs.



17:17 Russell, Karthik boost KKR:



KKR 169-3 (15 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard

Mohit comes back as Andre Russell picks a single off the first ball and Karthik does the same off the next.

Russell makes his intentions clear as he heaves the third ball over midwicket for a six and then punches the fifth ball to long-on for one.

A single to Karthik off the last ball as Mohit concedes 10 in his third over.

With Ashwin going for runs, Axar continues with the ball. Karthik steers the first ball fine on the off-side for two runs before he sweeps the next as Tye at deep square leg fumbles near the boundary to give away a four.

Two balls later, Russell sweeps it powerfully square on the leg side for a six.

Two balls later, he slog sweeps Axar and this time it goes ever further, infact out of the ground for the second six of the over.

19 runs from the over as Axar finishes with expensive figures of 52 runs from four overs.

KKR on course for a huge total as they reach 169 for three in 15 overs, with Russell on 22 from 10 balls and Karthik on 19 from 10 balls.



17:06 Narine and Uthappa perish; KKR 3 down:



KKR 140-3 (13 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard

Ashwin has struggled with the ball for Punjab so far. Uthappa sweeps the first ball past Gayle at short fine leg for a four and two balls later he plays the slog sweep for a six over midwicket to raise the 50-run stand for the second wicket from just 25 balls.

Three more singles as KKR race to 106 for one in 10 overs, with Narine on 55 from 29 balls and Uthappa on 22 from 14 balls.

Left-arm pacer Sran comes into the attack. Uthappa guides the first ball to short thirdman and runs across for a single but Narine is struggling. However, Mohit Sharma fails to get the direct hit with Narine haven given up on making the crease but is lucky that the fielder missed.

Narine makes most of the reprieve as he heaves the second ball over square leg for a six and then smashes the next for a four, clipping it through the leg side.

Sran tries the slower bouncer but Narine is waiting as he pulls it comfortably over midwicket for the second six of the over, which goes for 17 runs.

Tye comes back as Narine smashes the second ball over the covers for a four. But Tye once again makes the breakthrough with the key wicket of Narine, who gets the edge and is caught behind.

Narine gave KKR a flying start with his cracking innings of 75 from 36 balls, having hit nine fours and fours sixes.

Tye strikes again two balls later as Uthappa mistimes the drive and is caught by Mohit at point after scoring 24 from 17 balls.

Dinesh Karthik looks in good touch as he punches Axar through the off-side for a four in the next over. A couple of singles before Karthik gets an edge over short thirdman for another boundary.



16:44 Narine slams 26-ball fifty, KKR on top:



KKR 93-1 (9 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel comes into the attack. Four singles from the first four balls before Narine lofts the fifth ball back over the bowler's head for a straight six.

Axar bowls a wide before Narine takes one off the last ball to get 12 from the over as KKR continue to boost the tempo.

Skipper Ashwin comes back and comes under attack from Narine. He lofts the first ball over the covers for a four before smashing the next ball straight, beating the fielder at long-on for successive boundaries.

A single to Narine before Ashwin beats Uthappa, who attempts the sweep and misses but the appeal for LBW is turned down.

Axar continues as Uthappa decides to join the party, smashing the left-arm spinner straight down the ground for a four, despite the dive from the fielder at long-off.

A single to Narine off the third ball helps the left-hander race to his half-century, from just 26 balls.

He then pulls a short ball from Axar for a four as KKR race to 93 for one in nine overs.

Narine has smashed his way to 54 from 28 balls, while Uthappa has made 10 from nine balls.



16:35 Lynn out for 27, KKR lose 1st wicket:



KKR 59-1 (6 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard

Lynn sweeps Mujeeb but is denied a boundary by the diving stop from Gayle at short fine leg as he gets just a single.

Narine smashes one straight back to the bowler Mujeeb who is struck on his right arm and seems be in a lot of pain as he forced is off the field.

Captain Ravichandran Ashwin takes over, to bowl the remaining four deliveries of the over.

Ashwin starts with a short ball which Narine pulls over midwicket for a six and then smashes the next over mid-on for a four as KKR finally manage to break the shackles.

Two more singles as Ashwin goes for 12 off his four deliveries of the over to get KKR kick-started after a sedate start.

Left-arm pacer Barinder Sran is welcomed to the bowling crease by a huge six from Lynn as he smashes it over midwicket.

A single to Lynn before Narine lashes at a short wide delivery but gets a thick outside edge over short thirdman for a four.

Two balls later, he looks for a big hit down the ground and despite not timing it not that well, he manages to clear mid-on for another four.

Pacer Andrew Tye comes into the attack. Lynn immediately goes after the fast bowler, launching him for a huge six down the ground.



But Tye gets revenge immediately as he bowls Lynn, who goes for the pull but misses and the ball goes off his body and his gloves and deflects on to the stumps.

Lynn had made a good start, scoring 27 from 17 balls, but was unable to carry on. However, he gave KKR a good start, putting on 53 runs for the opening wicket with Narine from just 32 balls.

Robin Uthappa gets off the mark with a single before Narine pulls a short ball behind square leg for a four.

A single from the last ball as Tye goes for 12 as KKR reach 59 for one in six overs, with Narine unbeaten on 31 from 18 balls.



16:15 KKR off to a steady start vs Punjab:



KKR 19-0 (3 ovs) vs Punjab | Scorecard

Pacer Mohit Sharma will open the bowling for Punjab, while Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine are the two openers for KKR.

Lynn leaves the first ball alone before he goes after the next, trying to drive it through the off-side but gets an inside edge which goes for a boundary through the fine leg fence.

He repeats the shot off the next ball for another boundary off the inside edge before he keeps strike with a single from the last ball as nine come from the first over.

Mujeeb ur Rahman to bowl the second over. Lynn steals a quick single from the second ball to point before Narine takes one to get off the mark.

Lynn picks another run before Narine lashes at the last ball and get three runs as the fielder does well with a slide on the cover fence.

Mohit starts his second over with a full toss but Narine is unable to find the gap through the off-side for just a single.

Lynn is beaten by the slower ball as he gets an inside edge on to the pads before it goes through to the keeper. He then picks a single before Narine tries to run it past short thirdman but fails to find the gap and mistimes the next one, a slower ball to midwicket.

Narine makes room as Mohit drops short but the left-hander is still able to pull it through midwicket for two runs.



15:40 Punjab win toss, elect to bowl vs KKR: Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin has won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in Indore on Saturday.



KKR have made one change as Javon Searles comes in for Tom Curran.

Meanwhile, Punjab have made as many as three changes with Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch and Barinder Sran replacing Akshdeep Nath, Marcus Stoinis and Manoj Tiwary respectively.

