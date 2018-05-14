IPL updates: Umesh fires RCB to 10-wicket win against Punjab

Write a comment

May 14, 2018

22:26 Umesh fires RCB to 10-wicket win against Punjab:



RCB 92-0 (8.1 ovs) vs Punjab 88 | Scorecard

Umesh Yadav starred with the ball as Royal Challengers Bangalore crushed Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets to keep their hopes alive of making it to the IPL play-offs.

Umesh claimed three for 23 to send Punjab crashing for a lowly 88 in 15.1 overs.

Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel then finished off the match quickly as RCB raced to victory in the ninth over.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 48 from 28 balls, while Parthiv stroked 40 from 22 balls as RCB completed the victory in just 8.1 overs.



22:22 Parthiv, Kohli on the attack; RCB set for big win:



RCB 79-0 (7 ovs) vs Punjab 88 | Scorecard

Tye continues as Kohli goes on the attack. He steers the fifth ball fine on the off-side past short thirdman for two runs and then blasts the next ball straight down the ground for a six to get 12 from the over.

Medium pacer Marcus Stoinis comes into the attack. A short wide delivery is slapped past point by Kohli for a boundary before he takes one.

A couple to Parthiv on the leg side as he miscues the pull before he takes a leg bye.

Kohli in complete command as he pulls the last ball for a boundary.

RCB close in on an emphatic victory as they race to 79 for no loss in seven overs, with Kohli smashing 42 from 24 balls and Parthiv hitting 34 from 18 balls.



22:07 Parthiv, Kohli give RCB a flying start:



RCB 54-0 (5 ovs) vs Punjab 88 | Scorecard

Tye continues and he bowls a much better over this time around. Two singles before Kohli looks to flick it across the line on the leg side but the leg before appeal is turned down.

But the review goes in Kohli's favour with the ball slipping down the leg side and missing the stumps.

Tye has bowled a good over under the circumstances, giving away just three runs, including a leg bye.

Mohit Sharma comes into the attack after Rajpoot suffered in his previous over.

Parthiv continues his fiery start as he smashes a wide half-volley through the covers for a boundary, his fourth, to race to 22 from 12 balls.

A couple of singles before Parthiv pulls a slower bouncer past short fine leg for another boundary as RCB go past 50, in the fifth over.

The last ball is much quicker but again short in length and Parthiv pulls it behind square for another boundary as RCB race to 54 for no loss in five overs.



21:56 RCB off to a good start after Punjab fold for 88:



RCB 36-0 (3 ovs) vs Punjab 88 | Scorecard

Captain Ravichandran Ashwin to open the bowling for Punjab, who will need a miracle with the ball to clinch victory after their poor effort with the bat.

Captain Virat Kohli makes his intent clear as he walks out to open the batting with Parthiv Patel.

Five singles from the first five balls before Parthiv pulls the last ball for a four to get nine runs from the over.

Andrew Tye to bowl the second over. Punjab miss a golden opportunity to dismiss Kohli early as Ashwin fails to hit the stumps from mid-on with the RCB captain struggling to make his crease.

Parthiv then clips the next ball past short fine leg for a four and then crashes the next through the off-side for a four before he gets two runs off the last ball courtesy of an overthrow.

Just one over for Ashwin before he brings in pacer Ankit Rajpoot. Kohli gets after the young fast bowler, flicking the first ball over midwicket for a six.

He swings the next ball through the same region but this time it goes for a boundary before Rajpoot bowls a wide.

Kohli then makes room and carves the fourth ball over the off-side for another boundary.

Kohli looks to loft the next down the ground but gets it off the toe end as Finch puts down a difficult catch to give the RCB captain a second lifeline.

RCB are off and running as they race to 36 for no loss in three overs.



21:26 RCB bundle out Kings XI Punjab for 88:



Punjab 88-all out (15.1 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

Royal Challengers Bangalore produced a clinical performance with the ball to send Kings XI Punjab for a lowly 88.

Umesh Yadav triggered the batting collapse with two wickets in his third over, that of the Punjab openers KL Rahul (21) and Gayle (18). He finished with splendid figures of three for 23.



Thereafter it was a steady procession from the Punjab with wickets falling regularly as they slipped from 36 for no loss to 88 all out.



Aaron Finch was the top-scorer for Punjab with 26 as eight batsmen failed to even score in double digits.

Adding to Punjab's woes that three batsmen were dismissed run outs in a horror batting display by the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side.



21:14 Punjab lose 9th wicket, RCB on top:



Punjab 84-9 (14 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

Axar Patel and Mohit Sharma looking to play watchfully and score as many as possible in the remaining overs.

But the wickets still continue to tumble for Punjab.

Mohit is run out as he looks to take a quick single to mid-on as Punjab lose their ninth wicket. He had flicked the last ball to midwicket and made the late decision to take the single but AB de Villiers fires in a quick throw to the bowler Moeen, who does well to flick off the stumps in a flash.



21:08 RCB bowlers leave Punjab in tatters:



Punjab 80-8 (13 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack and he beats Andrew Tye with that moves away before he edges the next ball and is caught behind for a duck.

Tye has a wild swing but is beaten as he gets the edge. He initially signs for the review before strangely he decides to walk off without even waiting for the review.



Punjab in danger of not even lasting their quota of 20 overs and could struggle to even cross the 100-run mark.

They are in total shambles on 79 for eight, in the 13th over.





21:02 RCB bowlers leave Punjab in tatters:



Punjab 78-7 (12 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

Chahal comes back as RCB look to continue for wickets and worsen Punjab's position.

The leggie bowls a quiet over, giving away four runs, including a leg bye as Punjab look to rebuild.

The script has gone horribly wrong for Punjab after being put into bat as they are reeling on 65 for five in 10 overs at the halfway stage.

The Punjab innings is heading nowhere as RCB continue to bowl tight and keep their opposition under the hammer.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali comes into the attack. He starts with a half-tracker as Finch pulls it over the midwicket fence for a six.

He repeats the pull two balls later but this time not fully in control as he picks one to deep midwicket.

Axar drives the fourth ball to long-off before Finch goes for the slog sweep but is caught at deep midwicket by captain Kohli to be dismissed for 26.

It gets even worse for Punjab as captain Ravichandran Ashwin is run out first ball for a duck as he looks for a quick single on the off-side and is sent back but he struggles to make his crease.



20:52 Punjab 5 down, RCB in control:



Punjab 61-5 (9 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

Siraj bowls a beauty, an outswinger at a good pace is Finch is beaten as he looks to drive before he defends the next watchfully.

Finch takes one before Mayank Agarwal also picks a single and the Australian lofts the last ball over the long-off fence for a six.

Medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme comes into the attack. Agarwal takes a single from the second ball before the Kiwi bowls a wide and Finch takes one from the fourth ball.

Agarwal tries to flick a full delivery on his pads fine on the leg side but misses as RCB appeal for a catch down the leg side with wicketkeeper Parthiv very confident.

The umpires consult the TV umpire and replays confirm that there was a thing edge as Agarwal walks back for two.

It has been a steady procession from the Punjab batsmen as the hosts are reduced to 61 for five, in the ninth over.



20:34 Stoinis out for 2, Punjab in trouble:



Punjab 50-4 (7 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also picks up a wicket in his first over as Punjab continue to slip.

Three singles from four balls before Stoinis is bowled by a yorker from the leggie. He was unable to get his bat down in time as he played all over it to be bowled for two.

Punjab in big trouble on 50 for four in seven overs.



20:29 Punjab in trouble after early wickets:



Punjab 47-3 (6 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

Mohammed Siraj is called into the attack after taking a good catch to dismiss Gayle in the previous over.

And he strikes in his very first over with the wicket of Karun Nair, who is brilliantly caught by Virat Kohli in the slips to be dismissed for one.

It was a short ball and was moving as Nair tried to run it down to thirdman but only managed to steer it to Kohli in the slips, who did well to hold on to a sharp low catch to his left.

Three wickets in the space of five balls as Punjab slip to 41 for three, in the sixth over.

Marcus Stoinis gets off the mark with a single before Aaron Finch crashes the fifth ball through the covers for a four and keeps strike with one from the last ball.



20:24 Umesh's double strike rocks Punjab:



Punjab 41-2 (5 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

He has taken some time to get going and now Gayle is ready to cut loose. The left-hander crashes the first ball of Southee's second over through the covers for a four before he ends the over with back to back boundaries.

Gayle is waiting on the backfoot as he pulls Southee over midwicket for a boundary before he lofts a full delivery down the ground for the third four of the over, which goes for 14 runs.

Rahul turns Umesh on the leg side for two runs before he pulls another short ball over midwicket for his third six.

But Umesh gets revenge off the very next delivery and it is the short ball that does the trick.

Rahul pulls a short ball straight into the hands of Colin de Grandhomme at deep square leg to perish for 21 from 15 balls.

Karun Nair gets off the mark with a single before Gayle hits the fifth ball through the covers for a four.

But Umesh strikes once again in the over as Gayle also perishes to the short ball. He plays the pull shot but doesn't get hold of it and is caught at by Mohammed Siraj at fine leg to fall for 18.



20:16 Punjab off to a steady start vs RCB:



Punjab 14-0 (3 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

Umesh Yadav to open the bowling for RCB against Punjab's deadly opening duo of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul.

Rahul picks a single off the third ball to get off the mark before Gayle gets a lifeline two balls later. Gayle flirted at a wide delivery which moved away to take the edge but wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel spilled the catch diving to his left.

A good start from Umesh, conceding just a single and is unlucky not to have picked up a wicket.

Tim Southee to bowl the second over. He starts with five dot balls in a row to Rahul, who makes up for it by pulling the last ball for a six over square leg.

Gayle having some trouble early on especially against the back of length delivery from Umesh as he plays three dot balls before he takes a single to thirdman to get off the mark, from the 7th ball he faces.

Rahul having no problems against the short ball as he pulls it high over fine leg for his second six.

He comes down the track and tries to loft it down the ground but it falls short of a diving AB de Villiers, who makes a good effort but falls short.

A steady start for Punjab as they reach 14 for no loss in three overs.



19:34 RCB win toss, elect to bowl vs Punjab: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl against Kings XI Punjab at the Holkar stadium in Indore.

"It's a no brainer, we will bowl first. It is a difficult ground to defend," Kohli said, while adding that RCB are fielding the same playing eleven.

On the other hand, mystery spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman is ruled out with injury for Punjab as Marcus Stoinis is called in to replace him.

