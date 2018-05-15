IPL updates: Kuldeep leaves Rajasthan in a mess

Write a comment

May 15, 2018

21:16 Kuldeep leaves Rajasthan in a mess:



Rajasthan 107-7 (14 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard

Pacer Mavi, who bowled a fiery first spell with the new ball, is called back into the attack.

Three singles before Mavi bowls a lethal delivery, quick and bouncing high as Gowtham looks to evade it but gets hit on the gloves and is caught behind for three.

In the next over, Kuldeep leaves Rajasthan in complete shambles with the key wicket of Stokes, who is caught by the bowler off a leading edge for 11.

Kuldeep finishes with career-best figures of four for 20 in his four overs, to turn the innings on it's head.

Rajasthan were looking set for a huge score after they raced to 63 inside five overs before they suffered a sensational batting collapse.

Russell made the breakthrough with the wicket of Tripathi before Kuldeep triggered a batting collapse to put KKR in control.



21:05 Rajasthan stumble after a good start:



Rajasthan 100-5 (12 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard

Kuldeep in the midst of a wonderful spell. He drags Stuart Binny forward with a flighted delivery before beating him with some turn as wicketkeeper Karthik comes up with a quick stumping.

Binny walks back for 1 as Rajasthan slip to 96 for five, losing five wickets for 33 runs in the space of 38 balls.

Krishnappa Gowtham is nearly done in by another brilliant delivery from Kuldeep, who again gets good amount of turn.

Four singles from the over as Rajasthan are left reeling on 100 for five in 12 overs.



21:00 Rajasthan stumble after a good start:



Rajasthan 96-4 (11 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard

Kuldeep strikes again in his next over, this time with the big wicket of Buttler.

The in-form opener looks to reverse the spinner but slices a simple catch to the fielder at short thirdman.

Buttler walks back after scoring 39 from 22 balls, as Rajasthan are reduced to 85 for three in the 10th over.

Samson sweeps the last ball for a four to take Rajasthan to 92 for three in 10 overs.

KKR keep coming back with regular wickets. Narine strikes in the next over, as Samson is dismissed leg before wicket for 12. He was given out not out initially before KKR decided to review the decision and it turned out to be the correct decision.



20:46 Rahane out for 11, Rajasthan 2 down:



Rajasthan 79-2 (8 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard

KKR looking to build some pressure on Ajinkya Rahane as Narine bowls four dot balls in a row at the Royals captain. But he makes up for it by flicking the last ball behind square for a four as Rajasthan race to 68 for one in six overs, with Buttler unbeaten on 36 from 15 balls.

Russell, who struck in his previous over, sends down another tidy over as he gives away just six runs in his second.



Left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. Rahane sweeps the first ball square for a couple before he is dismissed off the very next delivery.

Rahane walks across his stumps and tries the reverse sweep but misses the ball completely and is bowled for 11.

New batsman Sanju Samson tries to sweep the first ball but misses and is hit on the pads followed by three singles off the last three balls.



20:27 Tripathi out for 27, KKR lose 1st wicket:



Rajasthan 63-1 (5 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard

KKR forced to introduce Sunil Narine as they look to make a breakthrough to somehow pull back things.

Tripathi lofts the second ball wide of the fielder at long-on for a four as Rajasthan race past the 50-run mark, in just 3.2 overs.

A single to Tripathi followed by a wide from Narine before Buttler crashes the last ball through the covers for another four to continue the fiery start.



A desperate KKR introduce Andre Russell, who has not been in his batting form this season.

The second ball is on the pads as Tripathi clips it on the leg side for a couple followed by a single and Buttler also takes one.

Russell makes the breakthrough with the wicket of Tripathi, who looks to pull a short ball but gets a thin edge and is caught behind by wicketkeeper Karthik.

Tripathi did his job, stroking 27 from 15 balls, putting on a quickfire stand of 63 runs from 29 balls for the opening wicket with Buttler.



20:17 Buttler, Tripathi give Rajasthan a flying start:



Rajasthan 49-0 (3 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard

The in-form Jos Buttler has a new opening partner in Rahul Tripathi, who makes a comeback for this crucial game for Rajasthan.

At the other end, Shivam Mavi, who is also making a comeback from injury, starts off with the ball. The first ball bounces a bit extra and moves away slightly as Tripathi tries to defend and gets an edge but Nitish Rana in the slips puts down a tough catch, diving to his right.

Buttler taps the first ball off the inside half of the bat back to the bowler before he slaps the next but is unable to beat point.

He then takes a single on the leg side to get off the mark.

Mavi gets the last ball to rise up quite a lot as Tripathi somehow manages to fend it to end an express over from the youngster.

Another young fast bowler to share the new ball in Prasidh Krishna. A single to Buttler off the second ball before Tripathi makes room and lofts the next over the off-side region for a six.

The next ball is wide as Tripathi steers it past point for a four before he gets a thick outside edge for another boundary.

But the last ball of the over comes perfectly off the middle as Tripathi hammers it straight down the ground to make it a hat-trick of fours.

19 from Krishna's first over as Rajasthan race to 21 for no loss in two overs.

Buttler joins the party as he steers a wide delivery to the left of thirdman for a four. He then walks across the stumps and paddles the next ball over the fine leg fence for a six.

Mavi then bowls a short wide delivery as Buttler hammers it over point for another four.

It's raining boundaries as Buttler pulls the next one past mid-on for another boundary.

Buttler repeats the paddle scoop and again with good effect as it goes the second six of the over.

The last ball is slapped behind point for another boundary as Mavi goes for 28 in his second over.

Tripathi and Buttler have hit seven fours and three sixes off the last 10 balls to race to 49 for no loss in three overs, with 47 coming from the last two.

Buttler has continued his devastating form, smashing 30 from 11 balls, while Tripathi has stroked 19 from seven balls.



19:34 KKR win toss, elect to bowl vs Rajasthan: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and elected to bat against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The hosts have made one change as young fast bowler Shivam Mani is brought in to replace Piyush Chawla.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan have made as many as three changes with Ish Sodhi, Anureet Singh and Rahul Tripathi brought into the playing eleven.

It's a must-win match for both teams as a loss in the penultimate league round match may virtually sound the death knell for either of them.