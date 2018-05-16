IPL updates: Krunal-Pollard lead MI fight back

Write a comment

May 16, 2018

May 16, 2018

21:18 Stoinis, Mohit get the stick:





Stoinis continues and Pollard starts the over with a single to mid-wicket.

Krunal then picks the ball and plays it over fine leg for a six.

Consecutive sixes as Krunal pulls the short ball over deep mid-wicket for another maximum.

Krunal then just slaps the full ball through extra cover for a boundary.

Next ball he plays the ball to long-off for a single.

A bouncer and Pollard pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single as 19 come off the over.

Axar continues and Pollard gets a couple.

After a dot, Pollard then pinches a single to mid-on for a single.

Krunal then gets a single to deep mid-wicket.

Axar then bowls a wide down the leg side.

After a dot, Pollard ends the over with a single to long on as 6 come off the over.









After the 10th over, lights from 2 floodlight towers have gone down and match has been held up in Mumbai.



Stoinis brought into the attack and Pollard starts with a single.

He the bowls a peach to Krunal, making him play and miss.

Krunal then takes a single to mid-on for a single.

Stoinis then bowls a slower and wide ball and Pollard times a perfect drive through covers for a boundary.

Pollard then takes a single off the last ball off the over as 7 come off the over.





New man in Pollard gets off the mark with a single, he plays the ball off his pads for a single to square leg.

Krunal then plays out 3 dots as 1 run and a wicket come in the over.



Rajpoot comes back into the attack and strikes off the 2nd ball.

Rohit tries to play the pull off and loses control of the bat, the ball takes flight and then goes right in the throat of Yuvraj at mid-on as the MI captain goes for 6.





20:46 Tye puts the breaks on MI:





It's now up to Rohit and Krunal to play sensibly if they are to post a fighting total.

R Ashwin then brings himself on and Rohit takes a single to mid-off off the 2nd ball of the over.



Rohit and Krunal happy to just rotate the strike here for now.

5 runs come off the over.





Axar is the new bowler in and Krunal gets a single off the first ball.

Rohit then gets off the mark with a single to long-off.

The batsmen then rotate the strike and 6 runs come off the over.







Tye on a hat-trick as Krunal comes in to bat.

Krunal gets off the mark with a single to cover.

Rohit Sharma, who came at the fall of Kishan's wicket, lets the ball go past to the keeper and a dot ball to end the over. 3 runs and 2 wickets come in the over.



The batsmen had crossed and this time another wicket.

Bouncer, Surya gets bat-pad, ball takes flight, keeper Rahul completes catch and MI lose their 3rd wicket.

Tye continues and Ishan comes down the pitch and gets a single to mid-off.

Slower ball, Surya waits on it and guides it to short third man for a single.

Slower ball again, Kishan miscues and hands a catch to Stoinis at long-on.

Kishan gone for 20 off 12 as MI lose their 2nd wicket.





Mohit comes back into the attack and Surya starts with a single off a leg bye.

Ishan then gets a lucky boundary through slips for a four.

After a dot, Mohit bowls a short ball and Ishan just pulls it over backward square leg for a six!

Consecutive sixes here! Ishan comes down the track and the outside edge sees the ball fly over deep backward point for another maximum.

A single to end the over as 18 come off it.







20:25 Tye takes out Lewis:





Kishan is the new batsman in and Tye bowls him a slower one.

Ishan is then made to play.

Tye brought into the attack and Lewis is bowled.

Another play and miss. Kishan is being tested here, looking to open the face of the bat, lucky he got no bat to that.

Next ball he gets off the mark with a couple.

Kishan then plays out a dot ball and that is two runs and a wicket for Tye in the over.

Full ball, slower one, coming into the batsman and it crashes into Lewis' off-stump as MI lose first wicket.

Rajpoot continues and after Lewis gets a single, next ball, a short one, is pulled to the square leg boundary for a four.

Short ball bouncer and Surya plays it over fine leg for a six!

Surya then picks the slow ball and powers it over long-off for another six!

Boundary off the last ball as Surya plays it fine to the third man boundary to finish the over with a four and take 21 massive runs off the over.

Mohit comes into the attack and starts with a dot.

Lewis then plays the ball to short fine for a single off a leg-bye.

Surya then steals a single to mid-off.

Lewis then finds the first maximum of the night!

He powers the ball over long-off for a six! Not middled the ball but got the result needed.

Mohit then bowls a short ball, angling in and Lewis plays it to mid-wicket for a single as 9 come off the over.



Rajpoot opens the bowling for KXIP as Suryakumar Yadav gets off the mark with a single.

Two balls later Evin Lewis gets off the mark with a single.

Surya then slashes and the ball races past the slips for a boundary to third man.

Two dot balls to end the over as 7 runs, including a wide, come off the first over.