IPL updates: AB, Moeen take SRH on leather hunt













RCB 112-2 (12 ovs) vs SRH | Scorecard







Kaul comes back into the attack and AB starts with a couple in the deep.





Short and wide and AB cuts it powerfully through point for a boundary.





Next ball, he gets to his 50 with a pull over mid-wicket.





He then gets a single to long-on.





Short ball and a pacy one and Moeen pulls it over deep square leg for a six!





Moeen ends the over with a single down the ground as 18 come off the over!









Rashid continues and Moeen brings up the 5-run partnership with a huge six over the bowler's head.





He then gets a couple to third man.





Moeen then gets a single to long-off.





Next ball, AB shuffles and gets hit on the pad. Rashid appeals, umpire not interested.





A dot ball later, AB gets a single to third man as 10 runs come off the over.













Sandeep brought back into the attack and Moeen gets 2 runs, one off a overthrow.





Moeen then swings and misses.





Moeen gets a single to long-off next ball.





AB then cuts the ball to cover-point for a single.





Moeen gets a life here! He smashes it and the ball goes straight to Dhawan at long-on who goes off balance and that is a six to Moeen.





Moeen takes a single to end the over.









Shakib comes back into the attack and the batsmen get just three runs as the bowler tests AB with some testing deliveries, including slower balls.















