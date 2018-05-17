IPL updates: AB, Moeen take SRH on leather hunt

rediff.com

May 17, 2018

21:06  Both batsmen score half-tons:  



RCB 112-2 (12 ovs)  vs SRH | Scorecard


Kaul comes back into the attack and AB starts with a couple in the deep.

Short and wide and AB cuts it powerfully through point for a boundary.

Next ball, he gets to his 50 with a pull over mid-wicket.

He then gets a single to long-on.

Short ball and a pacy one and Moeen pulls it over deep square leg for a six!

Moeen ends the over with a single down the ground as 18 come off the over!


Rashid continues and Moeen brings up the 5-run partnership with a huge six over the bowler's head.

He then gets a couple to third man.

Moeen then gets a single to long-off.

Next ball, AB shuffles and gets hit on the pad. Rashid appeals, umpire not interested. 

A dot ball later, AB gets a single to third man as 10 runs come off the over.



Sandeep brought back into the attack and Moeen gets 2 runs, one off a overthrow.

Moeen then swings and misses.

Moeen gets a single to long-off next ball.

AB then cuts the ball to cover-point for a single.

Moeen gets a life here! He smashes it and the ball goes straight to Dhawan at long-on who goes off balance and that is a six to Moeen.

Moeen takes a single to end the over.

 

Shakib comes back into the attack and the batsmen get just three runs as the bowler tests AB with some testing deliveries, including slower balls.




20:41  AB, Moeen get the big shots in:  




RCB 70-2 (8 ovs)  vs SRH | Scorecard


Basil Thampi comes into the attack and his loose ball is given the treatment. Moeen gets a six off the first ball!

Short ball next and Moeen just pulls it for a six over mid-wicket.

Slower ball next and Moeen just taps it down to third man for a single.

Short ball again and this time AB pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.

Slower ball and AB goes after it, lucky for him the ball falls short of the man at deep square leg.

Moeen takes a single to the off side as 19 come off the over.



Rashid continues and Moeen starts the over with a single.

Next ball, faster and AB gets his bat to it and reverse sweeps it to the boundary.

AB then gets a single to the off side to bring up the team 50.

Moeen nearly chops it on.

He then sweeps to get a single to short fine as 7 come off the over. 


Kaul comes into the attack and starts with a beautiful yorker well dug out by Moeen. Another dot ball follows. 

Moeen then gets a single to square leg for a single. 

Faster ball and AB just powers the ball over the bowler's head for a six or is it a four??? After a long deliberation by the third umpire, it's been signalled a four 

Two dots balls, including a superb yorker is bowled to end the over.


Moeen Ali comes in to bat and starts off with a single to mid-wicket.

Rashid comes into the attack and after 3 dot balls, Kohli latches onto the short ball and pulls it over mid-wicket for a four.

Rashid then bowls a quicker, fuller ball, Kohli misses it and the ball crashes into the stumps to send back the captain.

It was going to be an interesting battle between this duo and once Rashid took those 3 dot balls off him early in the over, Kohli was already under the bowlers' thumb.
20:18  RCB lose Parthiv early:  


RCB 34-1 (4 ovs)  vs SRH | Scorecard



Shakib continues, the ball is outside off and AB slog sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a four.

Next ball is a dot.

Ab then plays the ball to cover for a single. 

The batsmen then run three singles as 8 come off the over.



Sandeep continues, a little width and AB plays it through point for another boundary.

Next ball, AB just walks into the delivery and powers it over covers for another four. WOW! JUST WOW!

After 2 dot balls, he gets a single to long-on.

Kohli ends the over with a dot as 9 come off it.





De Villiers is the man in and gets off the mark with a boundary through point off the bowling of Shakib.

He follows it up with another four through extra cover.

Next ball, pace off and nearly gets AB. The batsman then gets a single to extra cover.

The batsmen then take a single each to end the over as 11 come off it.

There is a surprise here as Virat Kohli comes in to open the batting with Parthiv Patel.

Sandeep Sharma is given the new ball and starts well to Parthiv. Ball shapes away, Deepak Hooda drops a catch at short mid-off. 

Next ball is a dot.

Leg side ball, Parthiv whips it off his pads only for a single as the ball hits the square leg umpire.

Kohli gets off the mark with a superb straight drive and a boundary to start off.

Kohli gets a single off the next ball.

Wicket goes down here! Bouncer, Parthiv goes across the line, he gets a top edge only to hand a catch to Kaul at third man. 

A wicket and 6 runs come in the first over.
19:34  Must win game for RCB:  


Sunrisers  Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru on Thursday.

RCB are still languishing at the second last position on the table, while SRH are on top of the table with 18 points.


Virat Kohli's RCB has endured a tough season, having lost seven of its 12 matches so far but the recent turnaround has rekindled hopes of a possible shot at the playoffs berth provided some other results go the team's way.



The hosts are overtly dependant on Kohli and South African swashbuckler A B De Villiers.

The two have combined to score nearly half of RCB's total runs this season but the side needs bigger contributions from the likes of Moeen Ali and Corey Anderson.

In peerless form, Kohli has been a standout performer with 514 runs from 12 games. De Villiers (358 runs) is next to him, although he has played two games less than the Indian.


SRH, on the other hand, depend quite a lot on opener Shikhar Dhawan (369 runs) and skipper Kane Williamson (544 runs) for inspiration.

Williamson has been an astute leader, who would look to consolidate the team's top spot and ensure a top-two finish at the end of the league stage.

Apart from Dhawan and Williamson, Yusuf Pathan (186), Manish Pandey (189) and Shakib-Al-Hasan (166) have also chipped in at crunch situations for SRH.

The Teams (From):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.
00:12  Disciplined Bumrah does it for MI:  



KXIP 183-5 (20 ovs) vs MI 186-8 (20 ovs) Scorecard


Mumbai Indians live to see another day as they scrape past Kings XI Punjab by 3 runs.

KL Rahul (94) and Finch (46) played good knocks up front but were dismissed at crucial junctures as Bumrah bowled MI to victory with his disciplined spells.



The batsmen crossed, McCleneghan bowls a full ball and Axar slaps the ball straight over the bowler's head for a six!

Next ball Axar runs for a single.

8 needed off 1 ball.

Manoj Tiwary gets a four off the last ball and they beat Punjab by 3 runs.


17 needed off the last over as McCleneghan comes in to bowl.

Axar gets a single off the first ball.

Yuvi then plays and misses. 

McCleneghan then bowls a wide.

Yuvi gone next ball! He goes after the bowling and is caught at square leg and he is out for 1.




Yuvraj is the new man in. The batsmen had crossed so Axar is on strike and he slaps the ball to covers for a single.

Yuvi on strike and he is cramped up but gets a single. 

Last ball and he gives only a single. 6 runs and a wicket come off the over.




Bumrah continues and starts with a wide.

He then bowls a yorker as Rahul gets a single to mid-off.

Another yorker, Axar picks it up and slaps it back to long-on for a single.

Slower ball, Rahul miscues and is caught at long-off by Cutting. He goes for 94.




38 needed off the last 3 overs, Cutting comes into the attack.

and Rahul and Patel take a single each off the first two balls before Rahul comes to the party.

Rahul first pulls the ball to backward square leg for a four.

Rahul then innovates and then reverse-scoops over third man for another couple of boundaries.

He takes a single off the last ball of the over to keep the strike as 15 runs come off the 18th over.
