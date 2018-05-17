IPL updates: AB, Moeen take SRH on leather hunt

Mumbai Indians live to see another day as they scrape past Kings XI Punjab by 3 runs.
KL Rahul (94) and Finch (46) played good knocks up front but were dismissed at crucial junctures as Bumrah bowled MI to victory with his disciplined spells.
The batsmen crossed, McCleneghan bowls a full ball and Axar slaps the ball straight over the bowler's head for a six!
Next ball Axar runs for a single.
8 needed off 1 ball.
Manoj Tiwary gets a four off the last ball and they beat Punjab by 3 runs.
17 needed off the last over as McCleneghan comes in to bowl.
Axar gets a single off the first ball.
Yuvi then plays and misses.
McCleneghan then bowls a wide.
Yuvi gone next ball! He goes after the bowling and is caught at square leg and he is out for 1.
Yuvraj is the new man in. The batsmen had crossed so Axar is on strike and he slaps the ball to covers for a single.
Yuvi on strike and he is cramped up but gets a single.
Last ball and he gives only a single. 6 runs and a wicket come off the over.
Bumrah continues and starts with a wide.
He then bowls a yorker as Rahul gets a single to mid-off.
Another yorker, Axar picks it up and slaps it back to long-on for a single.
Slower ball, Rahul miscues and is caught at long-off by Cutting. He goes for 94.
38 needed off the last 3 overs, Cutting comes into the attack.
and Rahul and Patel take a single each off the first two balls before Rahul comes to the party.
Rahul first pulls the ball to backward square leg for a four.
Rahul then innovates and then reverse-scoops over third man for another couple of boundaries.
He takes a single off the last ball of the over to keep the strike as 15 runs come off the 18th over.