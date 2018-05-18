IPL updates: DD is in trouble as Pant, Iyer out









DD 84-3 (12 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard







Jadeja comes back into the attack and Maxwell is new man in and gets off the mark with a single.





Vijay Shankar is the other new man in and gets off the mark with a single off the 2nd ball of the over.





Maxwell then takes a single off the next ball and Shankar plays out 3 dots as just 3 come off the over.

















After the fall of Iyer, Pant continues to pinch the runs and gets a couple to the leg side.





He is gone next ball. Wide and short, Pant gets a top edge and the ball flies to Bravo at third man as Pant is gone for 38 off 26.





4 runs and 2 big wickets come in the over.





Lungi comes back into the attack and Pant pulls the first ball to mid-wicket for a single.





Iyer then plays a dot before being sent back.





Fast ball, Iyer tries to go after it, misses it and the ball crashes into the stumps as Iyer gets out for 19.













Pant going after Harbhajan Singh now, he starts the over with a six and then takes another 11 runs off him in the over as 17 come off it.













Bravo brought into the attack and gives 6 runs.