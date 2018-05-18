IPL updates: DD is in trouble as Pant, Iyer out

21:06 Ngidi strikes twice in one over:
Jadeja comes back into the attack and Maxwell is new man in and gets off the mark with a single.
Vijay Shankar is the other new man in and gets off the mark with a single off the 2nd ball of the over.
Maxwell then takes a single off the next ball and Shankar plays out 3 dots as just 3 come off the over.
After the fall of Iyer, Pant continues to pinch the runs and gets a couple to the leg side.
He is gone next ball. Wide and short, Pant gets a top edge and the ball flies to Bravo at third man as Pant is gone for 38 off 26.
4 runs and 2 big wickets come in the over.
Lungi comes back into the attack and Pant pulls the first ball to mid-wicket for a single.
Iyer then plays a dot before being sent back.
Fast ball, Iyer tries to go after it, misses it and the ball crashes into the stumps as Iyer gets out for 19.
Pant going after Harbhajan Singh now, he starts the over with a six and then takes another 11 runs off him in the over as 17 come off it.
Bravo brought into the attack and gives 6 runs.
20:44 Chahar gets early breakthrough:
Pant and Iyer get a move on as the former has raced to 15 off 12.
Bhajji comes into the attack and after rotating the strike Pant gets a boundary and 7 runs come off the over.
Jadeja comes back into the attack and gives 8 runs in the over.
Thakur comes into the attack and Pant clobbers 6 runs in the over.
Iyer finishes the over with a couple of fours as 9 come off the over.
Pant is the new batsman and gets off the mark with a single.
Chahar comes back into the attack and he strikes!
Shaw got a life in the previous over but it didn't cost CSK much as he goes after the short ball, miscues and only manages to give the ball down the throat of Thakur at mid-wicket.
He goes for 17.
20:23 CSK win toss, elect to bowl vs DD:
Jadeja comes into the attack and the batsmen try to attack him. Shaw gets a life off the 5 ball of the over when Shardul Thakur spoons the catch.
6 runs come off the over but the pressure telling on DD batsmen now.
Shaw and Iyer finding it tough to get the runs flowing here while the bowlers are getting the ball to shape out, making shot making a little tough.
Chahar continues and Shaw dispatches the inswinger, shot ball over midd wicket for a six.
He then takes a single to third man and after a dot ball, Iyer then ends the over with a single. 9 runs come off the over.
Lungi opens the bowling at the other end and Iyer gets off the mark with a couple to the leg side.
He then takes a single to third man.
Shaw then plays and misses as Lungi gets some out-swing now.
Shaw then takes a single to mid-off and Iyer plays out two dots to end the over as just 3 come off it.
Deepak Chahar comes in to open the bowling for CSK while Prithvi Shaw and captain Shreyas Iyer open the batting for Delhi Daredevils.
Chahar starts with a wide and gets some swing in the first over here.
After bowling 5 dots, Shaw dispatches the ball over square leg for a four to get off the mark.
He ends the over with an outswinger as 5 runs come off the over.
19:36 CSK look to top table in dead rubber:
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Daredevils in a dead rubber in New Delhi on Friday.
With CSK comfortably qualifying for the play-offs, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led squad is eyeing the top spot on the points table alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad, whom they defeated comprehensively in their previous game.
Their opening combination of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson has worked brilliantly while chasing big totals as well as setting them. Rayudu, with 535 runs at 48.63 average, has been their standout player which was acknowledged by Dhoni after the opener smashed an unbeaten 100 against Sunrisers.
Be it opening the batting or in the middle order, Rayudu has delivered for the team.
CSK will get to fine tune their game against Daredevils, a team which has been below par yet again. Getting the legendary Ricky Ponting on board as coach and a change in captaincy in the middle of the tournament too has not helped the struggling side.
They have had the much needed break of five days and will be fresh going into today's game. They are playing for pride and would like to be on the winning side in their remaining two games.