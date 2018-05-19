IPL updates: Goswami out for 35, Sunrisers lose 1st wicket

Write a comment

May 19, 2018

20:45 Goswami out for 35, Sunrisers lose 1st wicket:



Sunrisers 84-1 (9 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard

Left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. A single to Dhawan before Goswami reverse sweeps the third ball for a four.

He nearly chops the next ball back on to his stumps as he tries to steer it to thirdman.

The last ball is short as Dhawan pulls it through midwicket for a four to get 10 from the over.

Fast bowler Javon Searles comes into the attack. He starts with a short ball which Goswami tries to pull but is beaten before he slaps the next through the covers for two runs and then takes one.

Dhawan taps the next ball on the leg side and steals a quick single as Goswami is lucky that the bowler didn't hit the stumps on his follow through.

A tidy start by Searles as he gives away just six runs in his first over.

Kuldeep makes the breakthrough in his second over. Goswami, who made 35 from 26 balls, looks to loft it down the ground but is unable to get the distance to be caught by Russell at long-on.

Kane Williamson shows his golden touch as he pulls a short ball through midwicket for a four to get off the mark in some style.



20:28 Dhawan, Goswami give Sunrisers a flying start:



Sunrisers 60-0 (6 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard

A desperate KKR introduce Sunil Narine as they seek to make a breakthrough and check Hyderabad's charge.

He makes a tidy start, giving away just four singles in his opening over. Goswami slaps the second ball to the fielder in the covers who lets one go through for a four before the left-hander lofts the fourth ball over the off-side but hasn't timed it too well for a couple of runs.

Dhawan sweeps the last ball for a four behind square to take Sunrisers past the 50-run mark, in the fifth over.

Narine continues as Dhawan lofts the spinner over mid-on as the ball carries all the way over the boundary for a six.

The next ball is short as Dhawan pulls but can't find the gap before Narine bowls a wide down the leg side and is beaten as he attempts the cut.

Sunrisers have made a good start as they race to 60 for no loss in six overs, with Dhawan on 27 from 19 balls and Goswami on 25 from 18 balls.



20:17 Sunrisers off to a flying start:



Sunrisers 36-0 (3 ovs) vs KKR | Scorecard

Spin straightaway for KKR as part-timer Nitish Rana opens the bowling for the visitors.

Sunrisers have a new opening pair as Shikhar Dhawan opens the batting with wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami.

Rana starts with a loose delivery , short and wide, which Dhawan cuts through the off-side for a four to get off the mark in some style.

But the spinner makes a good comeback conceding just a single from the remaining five deliveries.

The young Prasidh Krishna to bowl the second over. Dhawan gets another freebie as he smashes a short wide delivery past point for a four then repeats the shot a few deliveries later for the same result as Krishna goes for 11 in his first over.

Andre Russell comes into the attack and he strikes in his first over. Goswami looks to pull a short ball but is struck on the gloves and is caught at slip for one.

However, the batsman is not convinced that the ball came off the gloves and he stays his ground, asking the umpire to check the call. And that turns out to be a good call as the ball came off the helmet with no bat involved as the decision is overturned.

That turns out to be a good wake up call for Goswami, who makes room and plays the inside out lofted shot for a six over the covers.

Russell goes short and quick as Goswami has a swing but misses it comfortably as the ball is called a no-ball for being the second ball which passed too high over the batsman.

The free hit delivery is cracked through the covers for another four as Goswami cuts loose.

An angry Russell bowling with some steam as he gets one to jag off length as it bounces over the wicketkeeper for four byes.

The last ball is again on the shorter side as this time Goswami makes room and steers it past point for another as Russell is hit for 20 runs in his first over.



19:55 Sunrisers elect to bat vs KKR; Royals down RCB: In the second match of the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR will look to win the match and seal their qualification but they can still go through even if they lose this match. They are currently sitting on third place with 14 points from 13 games.

They have made one change as leg-spinner Piyush Chawla comes in for pacer Shivam Mavi on a wicket expected to aid the spinners.



Meanwhile, table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad are using the match as an opportunity to test some of their players.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the team along with Carlos Brathwaite to replace Basil Thampi and Alex Hales.



19:29 Gopal bowls Royals to win; RCB knocked out:



RCB 134-all out (19.2 ovs) vs Rajasthan 164-5 | Scorecard

Shreyas Gopal produced a splendid performance with the ball to lift Rajasthan Royals to a 30-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur.



Chasing 165 for victory, RCB were bowled out for 134 in 19.2 and were knocked out of the tournament.



Despite the win, Rajasthan's hopes of advancing to the play-offs depends on the other results on the final day of the league phase to be held on Sunday.



Leg-spinner Gopal claimed superb figures of four for 16, while Ben Laughlin claimed two wickets as RCB's batsmen struggled on a wicket offering some assistance to the spinners except for AB de Villiers, who stroked 53 from 35 balls.



Earlier, Rahul Tripathi smashed an unbeaten 80 from 58 balls to guide Rajasthan to 164 for five in their 20 overs.

Pacer Umesh Yadav once again starred with the ball, picking up three for 25.



19:21 RCB 9 down, Rajasthan close in on win:



RCB 128-9 (18 ovs) vs Rajasthan 164-5 | Scorecard

Fast bowler Archer comes back into the attack. Siraj gets a single from the last ball as Rahane misses the direct hit from the covers with the batsman not even in the frame.

Southee slaps the last ball straight back at Archer who is unable to pouch it and concedes a four.

Southee having some fun with the bat. In the next over, he heaves Undakat over midwicket for a four before Siraj lofts the fourth ball over the off-side but it falls short of sweeper cover.

Southee walks across and attempts another big swing but is foxed by the slower ball. He tries the same shot again and this time he connects but holes out to Gowtham at deep midwicket to perish for 14.



19:11 RCB 8 down, Rajasthan eye big win:



RCB 113-8 (16 ovs) vs Rajasthan 164-5 | Scorecard

The young Sarfaraz, who was retained by RCB for this season, needs to repay his team's faith.

Sarfaraz drives Sodhi down the ground for one before Southee gets a thick outside edge for a couple and another edge gives him a single.

A tidy over from Sodhi, giving away just four runs, as the Kiwi spinner finishes with one for 31 in his four overs.

Unadkat comes back as Sarfaraz throws his bat at the slower wide ball, smashing it over mid-off for a four.

He tries the upper cut but is unable to get the power on the slower ball for one to thirdman.

Southee is then hit on the helmet by a slower bouncer as Unadkat concedes just six to build up the pressure.

Laughlin comes into the attack and strikes with the wicket of Sarfaraz. The right-hander looks to play the late cut but wicketkeeper Klaasen comes up with a diving one-handed catch to his right.

Sarfaraz walks back for seven as RCB's hopes are all but over.

Laughlin leaves RCB in further strife with the wicket of Umesh off the very next delivery, who is bowled by a full incoming delivery.

The hat-trick is a slower ball floated well up as Mohammed Siraj defends it before he heaves the fifth ball through midwicket for a four and then takes one off the last ball.



18:55 Gopal leaves RCB in a mess:



RCB 98-6 (13 ovs) vs Rajasthan 164-5 | Scorecard

Things going from bad to worse for RCB. Gopal continues his superb outing with the ball as he bags the key wicket of de Villiers, who is stumped after a fine knock of 53 from 35 balls.

That was the googly as AB is beaten all ends up and wicketkeeper Klaasen comes up with another quick stumping.

That wicket has left RCB in tatters on 98 for six in 13 overs, to leave their hopes hanging by a thread. They need 67 from seven overs for victory.



What a superb performance with the ball by Gopal, who finishes with brilliant figures of four for 16 in four overs.

18:49 RCB lose 5th wicket, Rajasthan on top:



RCB 96-5 (12 ovs) vs Rajasthan 164-5 | Scorecard

AB punches Sodhi through the covers for two runs before he pulls a short ball through midwicket for a four to race to his fifty, from just 31 balls.

He takes a single off the next before new batsman Colin de Grandhomme also takes one on the off-side.

Rajasthan's tactics of employing spinners continues to reap dividends. Sodhi cripples RCB further with the wicket of de Grandhomme, who gets an edge and is caught by Rahane at slip for two.

RCB slip further as they are reduced to 96 for five in 12 overs, needing 69 from eight overs for victory. Their hopes now largely rest with AB, who is batting on 52 from 33 balls, but is not getting enough support from the other end.

The two spinners have done a splendid job for the hosts, picking up all the five wickets to fall so far.



18:44 Gopal picks up 3rd wicket, RCB in trouble:



RCB 87-4 (11 ovs) vs Rajasthan 164-5 | Scorecard

The two leg spinners doing a good job bowling in tandem for Rajasthan Royals, looking to claim the wickets in the middle while also stem the flow of runs.

De Villiers adjusts late as he reads the googly off the pitch and tucks it to midwicket for one after he had taken two runs off the previous delivery.

Mandeep Singh gets a thick outside edge off the last ball past short thirdman for another couple of runs.

At the halfway stage, RCB have reached 84 for three in 10 overs, needing another 81 runs from the remaining 60 balls for victory.

Gopal continues his wicket ways. Mandeep is beaten in the flight as he chips down the track and is stumped after scoring just three.

Just three runs and a wicket for Gopal, who has brilliant figures of three for 14 in his three overs, to reduce RCB to 87 for four in 11 overs.



18:35 Gopal's double strike lifts Rajasthan:



RCB 77-3 (9 ovs) vs Rajasthan 164-5 | Scorecard

Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal comes into the attack. Three singles from the first three balls before de Villiers gets the under edge to one turning away from him and picks up three runs.

Two more singles off the last two deliveries as Gopal concedes eight in his first over.

Leg-spinner from both ends as Ish Sodhi comes into the attack from the other end.

De Villiers looks to unsettle the spinner straightaway as he reverse sweeps the first ball for a four.

The next ball is trifle short as AB rocks back quickly and pulls it through midwicket for another boundary as Archer messes up on the midwicket boundary as the duo bring up the 50-run stand from 27 balls.

Parthiv then gets a leading edge which falls safely for a single to long-off followed by another run as Sodhi goes for 11.

Gopal makes the breakthrough in the next over as Parthiv is beaten by one which skids through and is stumped courtesy of some quick glovework by Klaasen.

Parthiv walks back after scoring 33 from 21 balls as RCB are reduced to 75 for two, in the ninth over.

New batsman Moeen Ali last just two deliveries before he chips one simple catch straight back to the bowler as Gopal strikes again in his second over.

RCB in a spot of bother on 77 for three in nine overs, with AB unbeaten on 38 from 22 balls.



18:24 De Villiers, Parthiv rally RCB:



RCB 55-1 (6 ovs) vs Rajasthan 164-5 | Scorecard

Archer comes under attack from AB de Villiers, who is looking to assert himself in the early overs and rally RCB after the wicket of Kohli.

He clips a short ball from Archer through square leg for a four and then slaps the fifth ball through the off-side for another boundary.

The fielder is moved to the off-side from midwicket and AB plays the last ball through that vacant region for the third four of the over.

14 runs from the over as Archer suffers with the new ball, conceding 28 runs in his first two overs.

Ben Laughlin comes into the attack. A single to Parthiv before AB punches the third ball down the ground past mid-on for a four. Parthiv swings hard at the last ball but gets a thick outside edge over the short thirdman fielder for another boundary.

Jaydev Unadkat comes into the attack. Samson at deep square leg nearly repeats the Trent Boult catch as he initially misjudges the catch after Parthiv pulls Unadkat. He has to backtrack and makes a one-handed effort but is unable to hold on and also gives away a four.

Parthiv then crashes the fifth delivery through the off-side for another boundary followed bye one.

Despite the early wicket, RCB have made a good start to race to 55 for one in six overs.

AB de Villiers has got off to a brisk start, scoring 21 from 12 balls, while Parthiv has stroked 29 from 15 balls.



18:19 RCB lose Kohli early after Rajasthan post 164:



RCB 21-1 (3 ovs) vs Rajasthan 164-5 | Scorecard

RCB open the batting with captain Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel. Gowtham opens the bowling for Royals, who causes trouble for Kohli first ball with one that stays low.

Kohli then inside edges the third ball before he takes one down the ground to get off the mark.

Parthiv also gets off the mark with one before Kohli is beaten trying to play the cut shot as wicketkeeper Klaasen appeals for stumping but the umpire is not interested.

Jofra Archer to bowl the second over. He starts with a short ball but Parthiv is waiting for it as he goes low and ramps it over the wicketkeeper for a six.

Parthiv then pulls the fourth ball for a single before Kohli also picks one.

Archer tries another short ball as Parthiv again uses the ramp shot to good effect for another six to get 14 runs from the over.

In his second over, Gowtham gives Rajasthan the early boost with the big wicket of Kohli, who chips down the track but misses it completely and is bowled for 4.

A good start with the ball for Rajasthan as RCB are reduced to 21 for one in three overs.









17:50 Tripathi hits 58-ball 80 but RCB limit Royals to 164:



Rajasthan 164-5 (20 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

Rahul Tripathi hit an unbeaten half-century but Umesh Yadav's three wicket haul helped Royal Challengers Bangalore restrict Rajasthan Royals to 164 for five.

Opener Tripathi carried his bat through with an unbeaten innings of 80 from 58 balls, to help rally the hosts after an early wicket.

After Jofra Archer was dismissed for a duck early on, Tripathi and Ajinkya Rahane (33) boosted Rajasthan as they put on 99 runs for the second wicket.

But Umesh's double strike in the 14th over saw Rajasthan lose their way in the middle as he dismissed Rahane and Sanju Samson (0) off successive deliveries.

Heinrich Klaasen (32 from 21 balls) and Krishnappa Gowtham (14 from five balls) scored some quick runs at the end to boost the total in the death overs.

RCB's dangerous batting line-up including the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers would be fancying their chances of chasing down this modest total.

RCB need to chase down 165 in 15.5 overs to leapfrog Mumbai Indians in the points table on the net run rate.



17:42 Tripathi hits 58-ball 80 but RCB limit Royals to 164:



Rajasthan 164-5 (20 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

Pacer Southee comes back into the attack. Four runs from the first four deliveries including a wide before Tripathi swings the fifth ball on the leg side where Kohli makes a diving stop to keep it down to two.

Tripathi manages just a single off the last ball as just six come from the 18th over.

Siraj, who bowled a superb final over in the previous game, to bowl the 19th over.

A single from the first ball before Klaasen makes room and carves the fast bowler over the thirdman region for a six.

He then shuffles across and scoops the next ball over short fine leg for another six.

Siraj tries the slower bouncer which Klaasen pulls to deep midwicket for two runs. He then beats Klaasen with a wide full delivery as the right-hander makes room but is unable to reach the ball.

Klaasen lofts the last ball down the ground but fails to make proper connection and is caught at long-off to perish for 32 from 21 balls.

Siraj went for 13 in his final over but still finished with good figures of one for 33 in four overs.

Southee to bowl the final over of the innings. The first ball is a yorker as Tripathi drives it down the ground for a single. Krishnappa Gowtham wastes no time in getting going as he pulls the slower bouncer over midwicket for a six to get off the mark in smashing fashion.

The next ball is fuller as Gowtham smashes it high over long-off for another six before he steals two runs off the next ball as Chahal takes his time to release the ball back to the keeper.

Southee then foxes Gowtham with the wide full delivery which he leaves alone thinking it to be a wide but it turns out to be the wrong decision.



He is beaten again off the next as Rajasthan look to steal a quick bye but Gowtham is run out at the non-striker's end to perish for a quickfire 14 from five balls.



17:25 Umesh's double strike rocks Rajasthan:



Rajasthan 129-3 (17 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

Tripathi breaks the shackles for Rajasthan as he lofts Moeen back over his head for a six.

Siraj comes back into the attack. Klaasen inside edges the third ball for a boundary fine on the leg side for a four but the next ball is smashed off the middle through the covers for another boundary.

He punches the next ball through the off-side to the man in the deep for two runs followed by a single to get 11 from the over.

Just when Rajasthan look to be breaking free, Chahal keeps them tied with a tight over.

He gives away just five singles in his final over to finish with excellent figures of 26 runs in four overs.



17:13 Umesh's double strike rocks Rajasthan:



Rajasthan 104-3 (14 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

Rajasthan's batsmen doing well to keep the runs coming. RCB's plan is to dry up the boundaries and build some pressure but Rahane and Tripathi have kept the scoreboard ticking with regular singles and twos.

Tripathi pulls de Grandhomme square on the leg side for two runs to bring up his fifty from 38 balls.

He then chips down the track and lofts the Kiwi bowler back over his head for a six to get 12 from the over.

Chahal comes back into the attack. Tripathi flashed at a wide delivery only to get a thick outside edge for a boundary through thirdman. He then drives the next ball through the covers for two runs followed by another couple off the last ball to take Rajasthan past the 100-run mark, in the 13th over.

Umesh comes back and makes the breakthrough with the wicket of Rahane, who is given out leg before wicket after a steady innings of 33 from 31 balls.

Rahane walks across and tries to have it on the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads to give out LBW. He takes the DRS but the review goes against him as the Rajasthan captain walks back.

Umesh strikes with the very next ball with the big wicket of Sanju Samson, who chips it straight to Moeen Ali at midwicket to perish for a golden duck.

Umesh makes it three wickets in the over with the dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen, who is given out leg before wicket.

The South African takes the DRS which turns out to be a good call as he had got a big inside edge before the ball went on to hit the stumps.

A good final over from Umesh, who picked up two key wickets, while conceding just three runs to check Rajasthan's progress.



Another good spell from Umesh, who finishes with good figures of three for 25 in four overs including a maiden.



16:48 Rahane, Tripathi boost Rajasthan:



Rajasthan 74-1 (10 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

Umesh comes back as RCB stick with their strategy of finishing his spell before the end and not keeping his overs for the end where he has struggled in the past.

Four singles from the first four balls before Tripathi lofts the fifth ball over the covers for a four.

He steers the last ball to thirdman for one as Umesh goes for nine in the ninth over.

Part-timer Colin de Grandhomme comes into the attack. He starts with a wide to Tripathi before the rigt-hander flicks the next through midwicket for a couple.

De Grandhomme bowls another couple of wides along with a few singles and a two to give away 11 in his first over.

Rajasthan have made a good recovery to reach 74 for one in 10 overs, with Rahane on 28 from 24 balls and Tripathi on 43 from 32 balls.



16:36 Rahane, Tripathi rally Rajasthan:



Rajasthan 54-1 (8 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

Rajasthan's good recovery continues. This time Tripathi takes on Chahal with back to back fours. He comes down the track and plays the inside out shot through the covers for a boundary and then pulls the next through midwicket for the same result followed by a single.

RCB's bowlers have been quite poor with their length, bowling quite a few short deliveries to allow Rajasthan to get away with a good score after an early wicket.

Rajasthan have made a good recovery to reach 45 for one in six overs.



Southee continues as Rahane and Tripathi pick five singles from the pacer's second over to bring up Rajasthan's 50, in the seventh over.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj comes into the attack. Rahane looking to keep the scoreboard ticking with regular singles as he takes one to thirdman.

Tripathi is foxed by the change of pace from Siraj as he tries to pull the slower bouncer from Siraj and nearly ends up chopping it back on to his stumps.

Three more singles as Rajasthan reach 54 for one in eight overs, with Rahane on 24 and Tripathi on 30.



16:25 Rahane, Tripathi rally Rajasthan:



Rajasthan 35-1 (5 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

Off-spinner Moeen Ali comes into the attack. Tripathi takes a single from the first ball before Rahane hits the next ball on the leg side for two runs before he takes one.

Tripathi then slog sweeps the next ball over midwicket for a six before he survives a confident shout for LBW off the last ball as the right-hander misses the flick.

RCB decide against taking the DRS but turns out to be the wrong choice as the HawkEye shows that the ball was going on to hit the leg stump.

Umesh drops short as Rahane slaps it through the covers for a four. He then lofts the fast bowler on the up straight back over the bowler's head for another boundary before he takes on to midwicket.

Tripathi then pulls the last ball over midwicket for the third four of the over as Umesh goes for 13 in his second over.

Tim Southee comes into the attack. The first ball is on the pads as Rahane clips it through midwicket for a four and he then takes a single.

Tripathi pulls a short ball through midwicket for a boundary before he takes a single and Rahane also does the same next delivery for another run.

Tripathi slaps the last ball straight down the ground but AB de Villiers comes up with a diving stop to save the boundary.

Rajasthan have made a good recovery, scoring 33 from the last three overs to reach 35 for one in five overs, with Rahane on 18 from 12 balls and Tripathi on 17 from 14 balls.



16:09 Umesh strikes; Rajasthan lose early wicket:



Rajasthan 4-1 (2 ovs) vs RCB | Scorecard

A surprise decision from Rajasthan as Jofra Archer comes in to open the batting with Rahul Tripathi.



RCB open with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as Rahul Tripathi drives the first ball through the covers for two runs to get off the mark.

However, he can only block the rest of the over as Chahal makes a good start, giving away just two runs in the first over.

The in-form fast bowler Umesh Yadav to bowl the second over. He strikes in his first over, as the move to open the batting with Archer fails.

A short ball down the leg side as Archer tries to play the pull shot but gets hit on the gloves and is caught down the leg side for a duck.

Ajinkya Rahane nearly perishes off the last ball as he chases a wide outswinger but is beaten.



15:34 Rajasthan win toss, elect to bowl vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must-win match for both teams.

With the England duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler returning home for international duty, Rajasthan have been forced into a few changes.

Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen and Shreyas Gopal have been included in the playing eleven as the hosts look to bolster their bowling line-up.

Meanwhile, the in-form RCB have opted to retain the same playing eleven.

